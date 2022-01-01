Restaurant header imageView gallery

Josephine's Kitchen

668 Reviews

$$

3409 Padre Blvd

South Padre Island, TX 78597

Order Again

Popular Items

JOSEPHINE'S SAMPLER
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
FINA'S FRENCH TOAST

Entrees

LE ROOSTER

$8.99

2 eggs cooked any style, with your choice of either bacon or sausage, pancake or waffle . Served with hashbrowns

JOSEPHINE'S SAMPLER

$9.99

2 eggs ,1 bacon, 1 sausage, ham, hash browns, and 2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

EGGS FLORENTINE

$8.99

2 eggs any style , 2 bacon served with sautéed spinach and wheat toast

CROISSANT BENEDICT

CROISSANT BENEDICT

$11.99

Buttery flaky toasted croissant, filled with grilled ham, two freshly poached eggs, and sautéed spinach covered with hollandaise sauce.

VICTOR CHILAQUILES

$13.99

Golden fried tortilla chips , tossed in our salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, onion and avocado topped with blacken chicken served with refried black beans.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.99

Two corn tortillas topped with grill ham, 2 fried eggs, with our homemade red salsa, onion, cilantro and queso fresco.

MIGAS A LA MEXICAN

$10.99

Fried tortilla strips scrambled with egg, tomatoes, onion , and jalapenos topped with cheddar cheese served with refried black beans .

BENEDICT RANCHEROS

$12.99

Whole wheat toast, topped with grilled pork , two freshly poached eggs covered with our in house smoked ranchero salsa.

OATMEAL

$8.99

Homemade oatmeal with hints of vanilla and cinnamon paired with toast

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$4.99

Buttermilk biscuits topped with country sausage gravy

GRITS

$3.99

CREPE MUSSEITE

$11.99

Fresh crepes, stuffed with berries , banana and Nutella topped with strawberries whipped cream and powdered sugar.

PANCAKE STACK

$5.99

3 Buttermilk pancakes

WAFFLE

$6.99

Homemade waffle

PECAN PANCAKE STACK

PECAN PANCAKE STACK

$12.99

3 Buttermilk pancakes with toasted pecans

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$13.99

Crispy chicken tenders spread over savory  sweet waffle and a dollop butter and powdered sugar.

FINA'S FRENCH TOAST

FINA'S FRENCH TOAST

$11.99

Two thick cut brioches seared and spiced with cinnamon topped with whipped cream and strawberries and powdered sugar.

GABBY'S FRENCH TOAST

$12.99

Pan seared brioches stuffed with strawberry cream cheese topped with whipped cream, strawberries and powdered sugar.

JOSEPHINE'S BLT

$11.99

Two fried eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise served between toast bread. Served with hash browns

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.99

Toast bread filled with scrambled eggs, American cheese and bacon. Served with hash browns or waffle fries

SCRAMBLER

$8.99

Scramble egg with your choice of three add ins . Your choice of corn tortilla, flour tortilla, white or wheat toast.

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$14.99

"Our Award Winning Dish" Cheesy grits and creamy spinach topped with salted shrimp with garlic, bacon, onions and tomato.

JOJO'S T-BONE

$16.99Out of stock

Two eggs cooked however you like alongside a juicy T-bone steak cooked to whichever temperature you choice. Served with hash browns

Add Egg

$1.99
Barbara Avocado Toast

Barbara Avocado Toast

$10.99

Whole wheat toast topped with sliced avocado and two perfectly poached eggs. Served with hash browns

1/2 French

$3.99

Birth/crepe

Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.99Out of stock

Berry Breakfast Parfait

$9.99Out of stock

Cinna Roll Pancake Stack

$13.99
Barbacoa Benedict

Barbacoa Benedict

$16.99

Crossant

$3.99

Pesto Breakfast Bagel

$11.99Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$5.99Out of stock

Million Dollar Cookie

$3.99

Turn Over

$7.99Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$7.99Out of stock

Cannoli

$6.99Out of stock

Nutella Crossant

$7.99Out of stock

Open

$0.25

Tiny Pastry

$3.99Out of stock

Maple Bacon Doughnut

$3.00Out of stock

Almond Crossant

$5.99

Omelets/Egg Benedict

COUNTRY OMELET

$12.99

Fluffy three eggs omelet filled with ham, potatoes, cheese and Onions. Topped with shredded cheese

JUAN MORE OMELET

$12.99

Fluffy three eggs omelet filled with chorizo, potato, grilled onions and garlic .Topped with shredded cheese.

SHRIMP OMELET

$13.99

Fluffy three eggs omelet filled with shrimp, grilled onions and tomatoes topped with homemade sauce.

POPEYE'S OMELET

$10.99

Fluffy three eggs omelet filled with a quick stir-fry of mushrooms, onions, garlic, spinach and bacon, topped with two slices of Swiss cheese and drizzled with our house-made hollandaise sauce.

VEGGIE OMELET

$10.99

Three egg whites omelet filled with spinach, onion, tomato, mushrooms and garlic.

Barbacoa Benedict

Barbacoa Benedict

$16.99

Blacken Shrimp Benedict

$13.99

Avocado Benedict

$10.99

Crab Cake Benidict

$16.99
Philly Steak Omelet

Philly Steak Omelet

$13.99Out of stock
Ranchero Omelet

Ranchero Omelet

$13.99Out of stock

Kids

Layla Sampler

$5.99

One Egg , ham, one sausage, hash browns and one pancake.

Baby Cakes

$5.99

Five mini buttermilk pancakes, one scrambled egg, and one slice of bacon

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Crispy chicken tenders served with waffle fries.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Mac And Cheese Bowl

$7.99

Sides

Pancake

$2.50

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$3.99

Sausage

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

White Toast

$3.50

Biscuit

$4.00

corn tortilla

$3.99

Toreado

$1.00

Side Hashbrown

$4.99

add nuts

$1.00

add fruit

$1.00

add cheese

$1.00

Flour Tortilla

$4.99

Side Salsa

$2.99

Wheat Toast

$3.50

Guacamole Chips

$10.99Out of stock

Side Waffle Fries

$2.99

Side Beans

$2.99

Avocado

$3.99

Side Chicken

$8.99

Chips Salsa

$7.99

Brownie Waffle

$5.99Out of stock

Side Chips

$1.99

Side Grits

$2.99

Side Fruit

$3.99

Add Chorizo

$3.50

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Diced Potato

$2.99

Side Ham

$2.99

Add Cheese

$1.00

Fresh Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

1 Fresh Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Turkey Bacon

$1.99Out of stock

Barbacoa

$5.99

English Muffin

$2.50

Bagel

$3.99

Side

$0.25

1 Crab Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Large Side Pico De Gallo

$5.99

Small Side Pico De Gallo

$3.99

2 Oz Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side Crossant

$4.99

Small Salad

$5.99

Entrees

CUBANO SANDWICH

$13.99

CLUB SANDWICH

$12.99

MONTECRISTO

$10.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99
BLACKENED SHRIMP BLT

BLACKENED SHRIMP BLT

$13.99

Blackened shrimp with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and bacon on a toasted whole wheat bread bread served with waffle fries.

TURKEY & HAM COBB SALAD

$12.99

TABY'S SALAD

$11.99

Josh

$12.99

T-bone

$9.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99
Lemon Kale Chicken Cesar

Lemon Kale Chicken Cesar

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Cook Your Catch

$10.99Out of stock

Soup Cup

$3.99Out of stock

Bowl Of Soup

$5.99Out of stock

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.99

Mango Habenero Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Mango Habenero Shrimp Salax

$14.99

Crab Cake Benidict

$16.99
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock
Skirt Steak Quesadilla

Skirt Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Bar

Bloody Mary

$12.99

Pina Colada

$6.99

Daiquiri

$6.99

Mimosa

$8.99

Mimosa Pitcher

$22.99

well vodka

$5.99

Baileys

$8.00Out of stock

Michelob

$4.99

budlight

$4.99

Michelada

$10.99

Virgin Pina Coladas

$4.99

Screwdriver

$7.99

Well Tequila

$4.50

Well Rum

$6.99

Kahlua

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Margarita

$10.99

Bellini

$10.99

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Titos

$8.99

Titos Bloodymary

$14.99

Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Cotton Candy

$10.99

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Patron Shot

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Clamato Virgin

$3.99

Pina Colada Mimosa

$9.99

Screwdriver Mimosa

$9.99

Frangelico Coffee Iced

$8.99

Salty Dog

$6.99

Irish Coffee

$8.00

White Chocolate Martini

$12.99

Turbo Pina Colada

$12.99

Jose Cuervo

$8.99

Dos Xx

$4.99Out of stock

Red Head Pina Colada

$12.99

Red Head Pina Colada

$12.99

Mexican Candy

$9.99

Jalepeno Margarita

$12.99

Long Island

$12.99

White Russian

$10.99

Tom Collins

$10.99

Irish Coffee

$11.99

Coffee Bar

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Hot Flavored Coffee

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

hot tea

$2.75

Josefhines Coffee

$6.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

Josephines Special

$5.00

Chocolate Bomb

$4.99

Shot Caramel

$0.25

Shot Vanilla

$0.25

Shot Hazelnut

$0.25

Caramel Apple Frapp

$5.99

Frapp

$5.99

Taro Milk Tea

$5.99Out of stock

Pistachio Milk Tea

$5.99Out of stock

Pistachio Iced Coffee

$5.99Out of stock

Employee Water

$1.25

Green Smoothie

$4.99

Banana Smoothie

$4.99

Latte

$6.99

Americano

$4.99

Espresso

$1.99

Cappuccino

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Water

Kids Drink

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Kids Apple Juice

$2.99

Kids Oj

$2.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Kids Soft

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Juices

Orange

$3.25

Apple

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Grapefruit

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Other

Coffee Cups

$7.99

Cool Burn

$6.95

Sanitizer

$11.95

Salt Refill

$15.99

Fase Mask

$7.99

Smoked Dirty Als Sauces

$8.99

Da Dip

$8.99

Bag Of Ice

$2.00

Mosqito Spray

$5.99

Suculant Mugs

$15.00

prep

ranch

honey mustard

Raspberry vinagerett

CAFE SECTION

Latte

$6.99

Macchiato

$7.99Out of stock

Cappuccino

$5.99

Americano

$4.99

Espresso

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3409 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Directions

Gallery
Josephine's Kitchen image
Josephine's Kitchen image

Search popular restaurants
Map
