Josephine's Modern American Bistro
$$$
503 N Humphreys Street
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Desserts
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
Our House made chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie. Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.
Limoncello Cheese Cake
With Pistachio Graham Crust and Flambeed Strawberry Cognac Sauce.
Zeppoles
Ricotta Italian Donuts with Vanilla pastry Cream and our house made Wild Berry Jam.
Chocolate Molten Cake
with Milk Chocolate Grenache, Middle Vanilla Bean Anglaise and Raspberry Coulis.
Peach Crisp
Served with pecan oatmeal crust and house-made maple cinnamon ice cream.
Traditional Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee
Baklava Baked Brie
Phyllo Wrapped Brie with Pistachios and Orange Cardamom Black Canyon Honey.
House Made Jam Togo 8oz
Apple Crisp
Wine
GLS Zonin Prosecoo
GLS Gabbiano Pinot Grigio
GLS Kung Fu Girl Riesling
GLS Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Bogle Chardonnay
GLS Carmel Road Chardonnay
Gls Frescobaldi Perano Chianti
GLS Vignerons de Mancey Bourgogne Rouge
GLS Chateau Dellevue Bordeaux
Gls Whoa Nellie Pinot Noir
GLS Elsa Bianchi Malbec
GLS Lapis Luna Zinfandel
Cambria Syrah
GLS Mondavi Cab
Chateau De Cerons
Mathilde Rose
Louis Martini SONOMA
Zonin, Brut Prosecco, Cavit
Apple, pear and passion fruit, balanced with a clean, long finish
Roederer Estate, Brut, #202
Floral raspberry, apple pie, mineral finish
Domain Ste. Michelle, Brut,#202
Smooth and generous fizz with pear notes
Campo Viejo Cava #200
Rivarose Mediterranean Brut Rose 204
Delicate persistent bubbles, strawberry, raspberry and spice
Canella Brut Rose #201
Gran Moraine Brut Rose #203
Trouillard Champ #206
Duval Leroy Champ #207
Louis Roederer, Rose Champ #210
Taittinger Champ #203
Charles Heidsieck Champ #208
Mousse Fils Special Club #205
Dom Perignon Champ #205
Piattelli Torrontes #2
Argentina- dried lemon, grapefruit, apple, balanced
Frisk #12
Riesling and Muscat- ripe fruit, fresh acidity and lively spritz
Conundrum #1
Pear, cantaloupe, honey and honey suckle; sweet, crisp, clean and refreshing
Sun Goddess Rose #25
Italy-peach, melon, intense, full bodied
Left Coast, White Pinot Noir#6
Stone fruit, vibrant and clean from the Willamette Valley
Cambria Viognier #3
Santa Maria Valley- bright citrus, poached pear, crisp
Domaine de Terrebrune Bandol Rose #13
Racy, expressive Rose with honeysuckle and wet rose notes from Provence France
Gabbiano Cavaliere D'oro, Pinot Grigio, Delle Venezi, 2015
Floral nose with green apple, orange and faint lemon
BTL Kung fu Girl, Riesling, Columbia Valley, WA
Crisp and sleek, nectarine and peach, WS top 100
BTL Joel Gott SB
fernlands SB #9
Brancott SB #19
Underwood Pinot Gris #8
Oregon-apple, honey suckle, melon, lemon acidity
Ferrari-Carano, Fume Blanc #11
Fume Blanc from Sonoma with apple, apricot, vanilla notes
Dr Loosen Eroica, Riesling# 15
Riesling from Chateau Ste. Michelle in the Columbia Valley
Galerie, SB #18
Napa- Juicy Pear, good mineraltiy, impressive length, fresh acidity
Cave Spring Riesling #17
Off-dry, rich fruit with minerality and balance
BTL Bogle, CA
Wine Specator 'Best Value', complex and vibrant, green pear and honeydew
Carmel Road
Bright and crisp, green apple, juicy pear and melon with a hint of marzipan
Siduri Chard #36
Oregon-white flowers, orange blossoms and stone fruits brioche, vanilla
Joseph Drouhin #33
Maconnais, Burgundy- floral, fruity and bright
Ritual Casablanca Valley, Chile #21
Chile-quince, apple and hazelnut with hints of oak and vanilla
Ferrari Carano, Chardonnay #23
Citrus, white peach, orange blossom, vanilla and creamy, toasted oak notes
Cuvee Sauvage Russian River #24
Russian River- crushed stone, lemon curd, crisp with creamy accents
Tripoz Bourgogne #29
Bourgone- white peach and pear, touch of oak, fresh, smooth and balanced
Zuccardi Q #10
Mendoza-white fruits, vanilla,white chocolate, flinty and austere
Talbott 'sleepy hollow' #30
Santa Lucia- citrus, almond cream, buttery finish
Hartford Court, Russian River #28
Russian River-balanced ripe fruit, acidity, subtle earth and wood
Rombauer, Chardonnay #26
Oak, creamy mocha, fig, pear, melon, fine balance with a long and clean finish
Banfi La Pettegola Vermentino #31
Vermentino- bright and lively, apple, lemon and sandalwood
Tenuta di Corte Giacobbe Soave # 34
Italy-multifaceted fruit, persistent crisp finish
Wimmer Gruner Veltliner #33
Selektion-ripe stone fruit, floral, ginger, lemongrass
Batasiolo Gavi #22
Gavi-citurs, grapefruit, mineral, hint of oak and straw, fresh acidity
Didier Tripoz Chard. #29
Louis Latour Chameroy #17
Famille Moutard Qu'est-ce Que #16
Aligote-kiwi, ginger, lemon, balanced, Aligote
Vetiver de Ontanon, #35
Indigenous Viura grape, expressive, muscular, pear and brioche
Dmne. Charle Audoin Aligote #14
Aligote- aacacia honey, citrus zest, minerality, acidity
Domaine Wengier Chablis #5
floral, wet slate, crisp, citrus, green apple, pear fruit, elegant
Lamblin & Fils Vaillon Primier Cru Chablis #27
Chablis-vivid fresh, bright lemon, cooling chalkness
Dmne De Terrebrune Bandol Rose #13
Dmne. Doreau, Meursault #20
Meursault- stone fruit, crisp minerality, long finish
Banfi La Pettegola #32
Frescobaldi Perano Chianti
Speri Ripasso #145
Superiore Ripasso- organic grapes, complex, balanced acidity
Carineta Fontalpino Chianti #152
Chianti- organic fruit, raspberry, orange peel, walnuts, polished
Tenuta di arceno Arcanum 2015 #147
Robust and layered Italian Bordeaux blend- Merlot dominant
Lorenzo Mattoni Rosso #138
Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo #142
Rosewood, cherries and blueberries with focused tannins
Feudo Maccari, SAIA, Sicily, 2014 #141
Cherry, orange peel and anise, lasting elegant finish
Cigliuttti Barbera 'Vigna Serraboella' #173
Eenuta de Arceno Chianti Riserva #176
Argentiera Villa Domoratico #168
Tenuta di Sesta Brunello #169
Produttori Del Barboresco #149
Wild berry, rose and licorice, balanced tannic finish
Schiavenza, Barolo #166
Speri Amarone #156
G.D. Bajra Barolo #148
Antinori Tignanello, Tuscan 2015 #150
Violet, blackberry, graphite, herb, dense, extensive- 95 points on WS and 98 points on JS
vignerons de Mancey Bougogne Rouge
Cht Bellevue
Brotte Esprit, Barville Cotes du Rhone #253
Perfumed and savory, bright dark fruit and crisp acidity
Cht Tour De Guiet Bord. #265
Gerard Dmne L'Aigle PN #209
Cht. Maris Le Zulu #209
Gerard Bertrand L'Hospitalet #259
Cht. La Claymore Bordeaux #239
Rasteau #246
Dmne. Anita 'La Rochelle' Cru Beaujolais 258
Cht Cantin Grand Cru Bord. #286
Lassegue #243
Cth de Pes #255
Dmne. Doreau Burgandy #208
Dmne de Villeneuve Cht-du-Pape 244
Figaro #382
Rubus # 374
Cune Crianza #363
Paxis, Lisboa, Portugal #354
Black cherry, raspberry and spice with a elegant, persistent finish
Bodegas Ego Goru Gold #340
Cherry, currant, licorice, black tea and mineral
Carlos Serres Rioja #381
Bodegas Ontanon #337
Tempranillo with fresh, black cherry, plum, licorice, tobacco and minerality
Clos Mogador Priorat #367
Complex dense structure with ripe fruit, wild herbs, toasted bread and a long finish
Vignerons de Mancey Bourgogne Rouge
Whoa Nelly, Pinot Noir
Raspberry and fig, mouth-filling tannins balanced by acidity
Portlandia #461
Simi PN #477
Juggernaut #497
Left Coast PN #439
Schug PN #491
Cherries, clove, cedar, rich tannin and earthy with a good acidic finish
Robert Mondavi PN #495
Siduri, Pinot Noir #472
pomegranate, raspberry, rose petals and crushed slate from Santa Barbara
En Route #462
Domaine Serene #492
Dark cherry, spicy earth, refined and elegant from the Willamette Valley
Dmne Beau Machais Clos Pepe #475
Camp #593
Markham Merlot #585
Vanilla, dark chocolate, cherry, chewy tannins and a long finish
Matanzas Creek #584
Foreshshadow Bookwalter, 2013, #583
Ripe and expressive, pomegranate, cherry and spice
Northstar, #587
Rich, concentrated and elegant from the Columbia Valley
Rombauer #571
La Jota, Howell Mtn., 2016, #588
Power and elegance with rich dry red fruit and spice
Pessimist Daou #689
Primarily Petite Sirah and Sirah with lush black cherry and earth notes
Bonny Doon, 'Le Cigare Volant', #694
Rhone blend- Wine Enthusiast top 100
Mathews, Claret, 2012, #697
Generous and focused with juicy plum, currant and cherry notes
Blackbird Vineyards, 'Illustration', Napa, 2014, #699
65% Merlot, right bank Bordeaux style
The Prisoner 1.5Liter #6218
Elsa Bianchi, Malbec
Well-balanced, firm with silky tannins and plum and cherry notes
Lapis Luna, Zinfandel
Rich with lush dark fruit and a long, smooth finish
Cambria Tepusquet Vinyard Syrah
Cosentino 'The Franc', #702
Dark fruit, spicy notes of fresh herbs and clove
Domaine Bousquet Malbec #718
Klinker Brick, Zinfandel, Lodi, CA #703
Ripe blackberry and plum, oak, full bodied
Ex Umbris Syrah, #704
Savory red plum and smoked pepper, with a tight tannic finish
Seghesio, Zinfandel, Sonoma, CA #706
A seductive Zin with a lingering finish
Norton Reserva, Malbec, #707
Mocha, plum, mineral and dark chocolate
Ex Post Facto Syrah #700
Ink Blot, Micheal David Petite Verdot, #710
Inky purple, intense, earth, plum and currants
Robert Mondavi Cab
Louis Martini SONOMA
Silverado 375ml
Principi Di Butera, #823
Twenty Acres #826
Milbrandt Estate #813
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon #812
"Baby Caymus," with silky tannins, dark berries, vanilla and toasty bread notes
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon, #828
Black plum, olive and violet- ripe, but not over done
Cloisonne #825
Mondavi, Cabernet Sauvignon, #815
Tight and firm tannins, ripe current and blackberry
Austin Hope, Paso Robles, #832
Juicy blackberry, ripe cherry, vanilla, full-bodied and rich
Galerie 'Pleinair', Napa Cabernet Sauvignon #811
Ripe plum, acai, boysenberry and vanilla with a round, polished finish
Louis Martini NAPA 816
Ghost Block #831
Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, CA, 2016, #821
A consistently good Cabernet Sauvignon
Inglenook Cab #829
Caymus, Napa, #822
1 Liter- Rich and graceful with vanilla, mocha, dark berry and licorice notes
Notre Vin #820
Don Melchor, Puente Alto Vineyard, #824
Ripe, rich and full-bodied red, powerful dark cherry
La Jota Vineyard, Howell Mountain, Napa #830
Cassis, black berry, cedar, cloves and cigar box
Gianni Brunello 2016 R5
Poggio Landi Brunello 2016 R14
San Felice Campogiovanni Brunello 2017 R22
Collosorbo Brunello 2016 R20
Uccelliera Brunello 2010 R6
Livio Sassetti Brunello Reserve 2010 R4
Frescobaldi Brunello 2015 R21
Fuligni Riserva Brunello 2015 R18
Ciacci Piccolomini Brunello 2016 R19
Barbarescos and Barolos
Giacomo Grimaldi Barolo 2013 R15
Rivetto Barolo 2016 R12
Cavalltto Barolo 2016 R4
Schiavenza Barolo Broglio 2017 R21
Rivetto Leon Riserva 2012 R23
Paolo Scavino Barolo 2016 R15
Paolo Scavino Barolo 2017 R3
G.D. Vajra Barolo 2015 R16
Roccheviberti Barolo 2015 R8
Luigi Baudana Barolo 2017 R11
Elio Altare Barolo 2013 R11
Azelia Barolo 2017 R2
G.D. Vajra Barolo 2017 R7
La Ca Nova Barbaresco Montestefano 2018 R9
La Ca Nova Barbaresco Montefico 2018 R6
La Ca Nova Barbaresco 2018 R10
Produttori Del Barbaresco Montestefano 2016 R11
Produttori Del Barbaresco Asili 2014 R8
Produttori Del Barbaresco Rabaja 2014 R4
Produttori Del Barbaresco Rabaja 2016
Other Italians
Tenuta Di Arceno Valadorna Tuscany 2015 R1
Bibi Graetz Testamatta 2018 R19
Sassicaia 2015 R23
Sassicaia 2016 R18
Sassicaia 2017 R22
Sassicaia 2018 R17
Corte Armano Amarone 2017 R13
French
Dmne Grand Veneur Cht du Pape 2019 R1
Olga Raffault Le Picasses 2014 R8
Cali Wines
Joseph Phelps Insignia 2018 R26
Spottswoode 2018 R25
Anakota 2018 R26
Continuum 2018 R25
Dominus 2018 R24
Dominus 2007 R23
Stonestreet Rockfall 2010 R24
Cardinale 215 R23
Magnums
Paolo Scavino Barolo 2016 #216
Paolo Scavino Barolo 2015 #211
Giacomo Grimaldi Barolo 2013 #217
Tenuta di Arceno Arcanum 2011 #217
G.D. Vajra Barolo 2017 #210
Inglenook Rubicon #210
Clos Mogador Priorat #211
Beer
Stella
Wanderlust 928
Shop Church Ipa
Mother Road Gold Road Kolch
Mother Road Tower Station IPA
Shop crispy Blonde
Bud
Bud Light
Heineken Lager
Newcastle Nut Brown Ale
Guinness Stout
Fat Tire IPA
Dos Equis Lager
Lagunitas IPA NA
Josephine's Classic Cocktails
Josephine's Mojito
Ginpechii
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin, Agave Cortez Mezcal Cointrue, Au Piment D’ Espelette, Hellfire Bitters Agave and Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Fresh Raspberry puree & our sweet and sour mixed with kettle one Citron Chambord .
Mr Black Espresso Martini
Vanilla Vodka, Mr. Black Coffee Liquor, Shot of Espresso and Demerara Syrup
Manhattan
Templeton 6 Year Rye, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth and Australian Bitters
Negroni
Botanist Gin, Carpano Antica, Del Professore Vermouths, Cappaletti and Barolo Chinato Aperitifs.
Boulavardier
Templeton Rye , Carpano Antica and Del Professore Vermouths, Cappaletti and Barolo Chinato Aperitifs.
Green Chile Spiced Mule HH
St George Green Chile Vodka, House Ginger Demerara, Hellfire Bitters, Fresh Lime Juice and Soda Water
Moscow Mule
Ketel one Citron with Cock N Bull Ginger Beer.
Maple Old Fashioned
Basil Hayden Rye, Pure maple Syrup Arizona Orange Bitters orange peel & Fabbri Cherry,
Prickly Pear Margarita
Corralejo Tequila, Arizona Prickly Pear Puree, Float of Mescal, Organic Agave Syrup and our house made Sweet & Sour.
Mercedes Margarita
Corralejo Tequila, Cointreau, Float of Grand Mariner, Organic Agave and our Hour House made Sweet and Sour.
Aperol Spritz
French 75
White Russian
Lemon Ciello
Long Island
Sangria
Bloody Mary
Thanksgiving Day To Go
Thanksgiving Package (Feeds 10 People)
(Pick up times every 15minutes from 12PM-2PM on Thanksgiving Day) (Any cancellations past December 22th will be subject to a 50% cancelation fee)
Thanksgiving Package (Feeds 15 People)
(Pick up times every 15 minutes from 12PM-2PM on Thanksgiving Day) (Any cancellations past December 22 ND will be subject to a 50% cancelation fee)
Homemade Traditional Pumpkin Pie with Cinnamon Whipped Cream
Chocolate Bourban Pecan Pie
Homemade Apple Sun-Dried Cranberry Pie with Pecan Streusel Topping
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
come join us for Dinner or weekend Brunch or available on line for pickup. The menu features a wide selection of American Bistro Fare. Pair your meal with a bottle of wine from our extensive wine list.
503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001