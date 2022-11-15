Restaurant header imageView gallery

Josephine's Modern American Bistro

2,112 Reviews

$$$

503 N Humphreys Street

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Order Again

Desserts

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.50

Our House made chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie. Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.

Limoncello Cheese Cake

Limoncello Cheese Cake

$9.00

With Pistachio Graham Crust and Flambeed Strawberry Cognac Sauce.

Zeppoles

Zeppoles

$8.00

Ricotta Italian Donuts with Vanilla pastry Cream and our house made Wild Berry Jam.

Chocolate Molten Cake

Chocolate Molten Cake

$9.00

with Milk Chocolate Grenache, Middle Vanilla Bean Anglaise and Raspberry Coulis.

Peach Crisp

Peach Crisp

$8.50

Served with pecan oatmeal crust and house-made maple cinnamon ice cream.

Traditional Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$8.50
Baklava Baked Brie

Baklava Baked Brie

$10.50

Phyllo Wrapped Brie with Pistachios and Orange Cardamom Black Canyon Honey.

House Made Jam Togo 8oz

$7.00

Apple Crisp

$9.50

Kids Menu

Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger with Fries

$12.50

Quesadilla

$6.00

Grilled Cheese with fries

$9.50

Butter Noodles

$6.00

Fries

$3.50

Kids Burger

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.50

Wine

GLS Zonin Prosecoo

GLS Zonin Prosecoo

$7.50
GLS Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

GLS Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

$9.00
GLS Kung Fu Girl Riesling

GLS Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$10.50
GLS Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

GLS Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$11.50
GLS Bogle Chardonnay

GLS Bogle Chardonnay

$9.00
GLS Carmel Road Chardonnay

GLS Carmel Road Chardonnay

$11.00

Gls Frescobaldi Perano Chianti

$12.00

GLS Vignerons de Mancey Bourgogne Rouge

$13.00

GLS Chateau Dellevue Bordeaux

$15.00
Gls Whoa Nellie Pinot Noir

Gls Whoa Nellie Pinot Noir

$15.00
GLS Elsa Bianchi Malbec

GLS Elsa Bianchi Malbec

$11.00
GLS Lapis Luna Zinfandel

GLS Lapis Luna Zinfandel

$10.00

Cambria Syrah

$12.00

GLS Mondavi Cab

$10.00

Chateau De Cerons

$8.50

Mathilde Rose

$9.50Out of stock

Louis Martini SONOMA

$15.00
Zonin, Brut Prosecco, Cavit

Zonin, Brut Prosecco, Cavit

$38.00

Apple, pear and passion fruit, balanced with a clean, long finish

Roederer Estate, Brut, #202

Roederer Estate, Brut, #202

$24.00

Floral raspberry, apple pie, mineral finish

Domain Ste. Michelle, Brut,#202

Domain Ste. Michelle, Brut,#202

$35.00

Smooth and generous fizz with pear notes

Campo Viejo Cava #200

$38.00
Rivarose Mediterranean Brut Rose 204

Rivarose Mediterranean Brut Rose 204

$42.00

Delicate persistent bubbles, strawberry, raspberry and spice

Canella Brut Rose #201

$55.00

Gran Moraine Brut Rose #203

$75.00

Trouillard Champ #206

$90.00

Duval Leroy Champ #207

$95.00

Louis Roederer, Rose Champ #210

$195.00

Taittinger Champ #203

$225.00

Charles Heidsieck Champ #208

$250.00

Mousse Fils Special Club #205

$250.00

Dom Perignon Champ #205

$495.00

Piattelli Torrontes #2

$39.00

Argentina- dried lemon, grapefruit, apple, balanced

Frisk #12

Frisk #12

$39.00

Riesling and Muscat- ripe fruit, fresh acidity and lively spritz

Conundrum #1

Conundrum #1

$42.00

Pear, cantaloupe, honey and honey suckle; sweet, crisp, clean and refreshing

Sun Goddess Rose #25

$48.00

Italy-peach, melon, intense, full bodied

Left Coast, White Pinot Noir#6

Left Coast, White Pinot Noir#6

$52.00

Stone fruit, vibrant and clean from the Willamette Valley

Cambria Viognier #3

$58.00

Santa Maria Valley- bright citrus, poached pear, crisp

Domaine de Terrebrune Bandol Rose #13

Domaine de Terrebrune Bandol Rose #13

$82.00

Racy, expressive Rose with honeysuckle and wet rose notes from Provence France

Gabbiano Cavaliere D'oro, Pinot Grigio, Delle Venezi, 2015

Gabbiano Cavaliere D'oro, Pinot Grigio, Delle Venezi, 2015

$36.00

Floral nose with green apple, orange and faint lemon

BTL Kung fu Girl, Riesling, Columbia Valley, WA

BTL Kung fu Girl, Riesling, Columbia Valley, WA

$42.00

Crisp and sleek, nectarine and peach, WS top 100

BTL Joel Gott SB

$46.00

fernlands SB #9

$38.00

Brancott SB #19

$39.00

Underwood Pinot Gris #8

$41.00

Oregon-apple, honey suckle, melon, lemon acidity

Ferrari-Carano, Fume Blanc #11

Ferrari-Carano, Fume Blanc #11

$45.00

Fume Blanc from Sonoma with apple, apricot, vanilla notes

Dr Loosen Eroica, Riesling# 15

Dr Loosen Eroica, Riesling# 15

$46.00

Riesling from Chateau Ste. Michelle in the Columbia Valley

Galerie, SB #18

$52.00

Napa- Juicy Pear, good mineraltiy, impressive length, fresh acidity

Cave Spring Riesling #17

Cave Spring Riesling #17

$55.00

Off-dry, rich fruit with minerality and balance

BTL Bogle, CA

BTL Bogle, CA

$36.00

Wine Specator 'Best Value', complex and vibrant, green pear and honeydew

Carmel Road

Carmel Road

$48.00

Bright and crisp, green apple, juicy pear and melon with a hint of marzipan

Siduri Chard #36

$42.00

Oregon-white flowers, orange blossoms and stone fruits brioche, vanilla

Joseph Drouhin #33

$45.00

Maconnais, Burgundy- floral, fruity and bright

Ritual Casablanca Valley, Chile #21

$48.00

Chile-quince, apple and hazelnut with hints of oak and vanilla

Ferrari Carano, Chardonnay #23

Ferrari Carano, Chardonnay #23

$49.00

Citrus, white peach, orange blossom, vanilla and creamy, toasted oak notes

Cuvee Sauvage Russian River #24

$52.00

Russian River- crushed stone, lemon curd, crisp with creamy accents

Tripoz Bourgogne #29

$53.00

Bourgone- white peach and pear, touch of oak, fresh, smooth and balanced

Zuccardi Q #10

$55.00

Mendoza-white fruits, vanilla,white chocolate, flinty and austere

Talbott 'sleepy hollow' #30

$58.00

Santa Lucia- citrus, almond cream, buttery finish

Hartford Court, Russian River #28

$63.00

Russian River-balanced ripe fruit, acidity, subtle earth and wood

Rombauer, Chardonnay #26

Rombauer, Chardonnay #26

$95.00

Oak, creamy mocha, fig, pear, melon, fine balance with a long and clean finish

Banfi La Pettegola Vermentino #31

$42.00

Vermentino- bright and lively, apple, lemon and sandalwood

Tenuta di Corte Giacobbe Soave # 34

$44.00

Italy-multifaceted fruit, persistent crisp finish

Wimmer Gruner Veltliner #33

$45.00

Selektion-ripe stone fruit, floral, ginger, lemongrass

Batasiolo Gavi #22

$47.00

Gavi-citurs, grapefruit, mineral, hint of oak and straw, fresh acidity

Didier Tripoz Chard. #29

$48.00

Louis Latour Chameroy #17

$48.00

Famille Moutard Qu'est-ce Que #16

$49.00

Aligote-kiwi, ginger, lemon, balanced, Aligote

Vetiver de Ontanon, #35

Vetiver de Ontanon, #35

$55.00

Indigenous Viura grape, expressive, muscular, pear and brioche

Dmne. Charle Audoin Aligote #14

$65.00

Aligote- aacacia honey, citrus zest, minerality, acidity

Domaine Wengier Chablis #5

$68.00

floral, wet slate, crisp, citrus, green apple, pear fruit, elegant

Lamblin & Fils Vaillon Primier Cru Chablis #27

$75.00

Chablis-vivid fresh, bright lemon, cooling chalkness

Dmne De Terrebrune Bandol Rose #13

$82.00

Dmne. Doreau, Meursault #20

$125.00

Meursault- stone fruit, crisp minerality, long finish

Banfi La Pettegola #32

$42.00

Frescobaldi Perano Chianti

$48.00

Speri Ripasso #145

$48.00

Superiore Ripasso- organic grapes, complex, balanced acidity

Carineta Fontalpino Chianti #152

$55.00

Chianti- organic fruit, raspberry, orange peel, walnuts, polished

Tenuta di arceno Arcanum 2015 #147

$59.00

Robust and layered Italian Bordeaux blend- Merlot dominant

Lorenzo Mattoni Rosso #138

$62.00
Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo #142

Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo #142

$65.00

Rosewood, cherries and blueberries with focused tannins

Feudo Maccari, SAIA, Sicily, 2014 #141

Feudo Maccari, SAIA, Sicily, 2014 #141

$68.00

Cherry, orange peel and anise, lasting elegant finish

Cigliuttti Barbera 'Vigna Serraboella' #173

$69.00

Eenuta de Arceno Chianti Riserva #176

$70.00

Argentiera Villa Domoratico #168

$72.00

Tenuta di Sesta Brunello #169

$89.00
Produttori Del Barboresco #149

Produttori Del Barboresco #149

$110.00

Wild berry, rose and licorice, balanced tannic finish

Schiavenza, Barolo #166

$125.00

Speri Amarone #156

$150.00

G.D. Bajra Barolo #148

$175.00
Antinori Tignanello, Tuscan 2015 #150

Antinori Tignanello, Tuscan 2015 #150

$250.00

Violet, blackberry, graphite, herb, dense, extensive- 95 points on WS and 98 points on JS

vignerons de Mancey Bougogne Rouge

$52.00

Cht Bellevue

$59.00
Brotte Esprit, Barville Cotes du Rhone #253

Brotte Esprit, Barville Cotes du Rhone #253

$41.00

Perfumed and savory, bright dark fruit and crisp acidity

Cht Tour De Guiet Bord. #265

$45.00

Gerard Dmne L'Aigle PN #209

$46.00

Cht. Maris Le Zulu #209

$48.00

Gerard Bertrand L'Hospitalet #259

$52.00

Cht. La Claymore Bordeaux #239

$62.00

Rasteau #246

$69.00

Dmne. Anita 'La Rochelle' Cru Beaujolais 258

$75.00

Cht Cantin Grand Cru Bord. #286

$85.00

Lassegue #243

$99.00

Cth de Pes #255

$105.00

Dmne. Doreau Burgandy #208

$125.00

Dmne de Villeneuve Cht-du-Pape 244

$129.00

Figaro #382

$38.00

Rubus # 374

$38.00

Cune Crianza #363

$39.00
Paxis, Lisboa, Portugal #354

Paxis, Lisboa, Portugal #354

$44.00

Black cherry, raspberry and spice with a elegant, persistent finish

Bodegas Ego Goru Gold #340

$45.00

Cherry, currant, licorice, black tea and mineral

Carlos Serres Rioja #381

$50.00

Bodegas Ontanon #337

$58.00

Tempranillo with fresh, black cherry, plum, licorice, tobacco and minerality

Clos Mogador Priorat #367

$195.00

Complex dense structure with ripe fruit, wild herbs, toasted bread and a long finish

Vignerons de Mancey Bourgogne Rouge

$52.00
Whoa Nelly, Pinot Noir

Whoa Nelly, Pinot Noir

$59.00

Raspberry and fig, mouth-filling tannins balanced by acidity

Portlandia #461

$46.00

Simi PN #477

$48.00

Juggernaut #497

$50.00Out of stock

Left Coast PN #439

$52.00

Schug PN #491

$53.00

Cherries, clove, cedar, rich tannin and earthy with a good acidic finish

Robert Mondavi PN #495

$55.00
Siduri, Pinot Noir #472

Siduri, Pinot Noir #472

$59.00

pomegranate, raspberry, rose petals and crushed slate from Santa Barbara

En Route #462

$98.00

Domaine Serene #492

$160.00

Dark cherry, spicy earth, refined and elegant from the Willamette Valley

Dmne Beau Machais Clos Pepe #475

$175.00

Camp #593

$45.00
Markham Merlot #585

Markham Merlot #585

$49.00

Vanilla, dark chocolate, cherry, chewy tannins and a long finish

Matanzas Creek #584

$52.00
Foreshshadow Bookwalter, 2013, #583

Foreshshadow Bookwalter, 2013, #583

$54.00

Ripe and expressive, pomegranate, cherry and spice

Northstar, #587

Northstar, #587

$65.00

Rich, concentrated and elegant from the Columbia Valley

Rombauer #571

$75.00
La Jota, Howell Mtn., 2016, #588

La Jota, Howell Mtn., 2016, #588

$165.00

Power and elegance with rich dry red fruit and spice

Pessimist Daou #689

Pessimist Daou #689

$45.00

Primarily Petite Sirah and Sirah with lush black cherry and earth notes

Bonny Doon, 'Le Cigare Volant', #694

Bonny Doon, 'Le Cigare Volant', #694

$52.00

Rhone blend- Wine Enthusiast top 100

Mathews, Claret, 2012, #697

Mathews, Claret, 2012, #697

$93.00

Generous and focused with juicy plum, currant and cherry notes

Blackbird Vineyards, 'Illustration', Napa, 2014, #699

Blackbird Vineyards, 'Illustration', Napa, 2014, #699

$150.00

65% Merlot, right bank Bordeaux style

The Prisoner 1.5Liter #6218

$175.00
Elsa Bianchi, Malbec

Elsa Bianchi, Malbec

$44.00

Well-balanced, firm with silky tannins and plum and cherry notes

Lapis Luna, Zinfandel

Lapis Luna, Zinfandel

$40.00

Rich with lush dark fruit and a long, smooth finish

Cambria Tepusquet Vinyard Syrah

$48.00
Cosentino 'The Franc', #702

Cosentino 'The Franc', #702

$39.00

Dark fruit, spicy notes of fresh herbs and clove

Domaine Bousquet Malbec #718

$41.00
Klinker Brick, Zinfandel, Lodi, CA #703

Klinker Brick, Zinfandel, Lodi, CA #703

$42.00

Ripe blackberry and plum, oak, full bodied

Ex Umbris Syrah, #704

Ex Umbris Syrah, #704

$45.00

Savory red plum and smoked pepper, with a tight tannic finish

Seghesio, Zinfandel, Sonoma, CA #706

Seghesio, Zinfandel, Sonoma, CA #706

$56.00

A seductive Zin with a lingering finish

Norton Reserva, Malbec, #707

Norton Reserva, Malbec, #707

$58.00

Mocha, plum, mineral and dark chocolate

Ex Post Facto Syrah #700

$65.00
Ink Blot, Micheal David Petite Verdot, #710

Ink Blot, Micheal David Petite Verdot, #710

$68.00

Inky purple, intense, earth, plum and currants

Robert Mondavi Cab

$40.00

Louis Martini SONOMA

$60.00

Silverado 375ml

$38.00

Principi Di Butera, #823

$39.00

Twenty Acres #826

$42.00

Milbrandt Estate #813

$44.00
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon #812

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon #812

$46.00

"Baby Caymus," with silky tannins, dark berries, vanilla and toasty bread notes

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon, #828

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon, #828

$51.00

Black plum, olive and violet- ripe, but not over done

Cloisonne #825

$56.00
Mondavi, Cabernet Sauvignon, #815

Mondavi, Cabernet Sauvignon, #815

$63.00

Tight and firm tannins, ripe current and blackberry

Austin Hope, Paso Robles, #832

Austin Hope, Paso Robles, #832

$72.00

Juicy blackberry, ripe cherry, vanilla, full-bodied and rich

Galerie 'Pleinair', Napa Cabernet Sauvignon #811

Galerie 'Pleinair', Napa Cabernet Sauvignon #811

$78.00

Ripe plum, acai, boysenberry and vanilla with a round, polished finish

Louis Martini NAPA 816

$82.00

Ghost Block #831

$145.00
Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, CA, 2016, #821

Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, CA, 2016, #821

$162.00

A consistently good Cabernet Sauvignon

Inglenook Cab #829

$165.00

Caymus, Napa, #822

$175.00

1 Liter- Rich and graceful with vanilla, mocha, dark berry and licorice notes

Notre Vin #820

$175.00
Don Melchor, Puente Alto Vineyard, #824

Don Melchor, Puente Alto Vineyard, #824

$190.00

Ripe, rich and full-bodied red, powerful dark cherry

La Jota Vineyard, Howell Mountain, Napa #830

La Jota Vineyard, Howell Mountain, Napa #830

$245.00

Cassis, black berry, cedar, cloves and cigar box

Gianni Brunello 2016 R5

$212.50

Poggio Landi Brunello 2016 R14

$147.50

San Felice Campogiovanni Brunello 2017 R22

$175.00

Collosorbo Brunello 2016 R20

$137.50

Uccelliera Brunello 2010 R6

$375.00

Livio Sassetti Brunello Reserve 2010 R4

$250.00

Frescobaldi Brunello 2015 R21

$182.50

Fuligni Riserva Brunello 2015 R18

$450.00

Ciacci Piccolomini Brunello 2016 R19

$162.50

Barbarescos and Barolos

Giacomo Grimaldi Barolo 2013 R15

$150.00

Rivetto Barolo 2016 R12

$150.00

Cavalltto Barolo 2016 R4

$200.00

Schiavenza Barolo Broglio 2017 R21

$137.50

Rivetto Leon Riserva 2012 R23

$137.50

Paolo Scavino Barolo 2016 R15

$187.50

Paolo Scavino Barolo 2017 R3

$200.00

G.D. Vajra Barolo 2015 R16

$200.00

Roccheviberti Barolo 2015 R8

$162.50

Luigi Baudana Barolo 2017 R11

$225.00

Elio Altare Barolo 2013 R11

$325.00

Azelia Barolo 2017 R2

$112.50

G.D. Vajra Barolo 2017 R7

$117.50

La Ca Nova Barbaresco Montestefano 2018 R9

$125.00

La Ca Nova Barbaresco Montefico 2018 R6

$125.00

La Ca Nova Barbaresco 2018 R10

$105.00

Produttori Del Barbaresco Montestefano 2016 R11

$185.00

Produttori Del Barbaresco Asili 2014 R8

$162.50

Produttori Del Barbaresco Rabaja 2014 R4

$162.50

Produttori Del Barbaresco Rabaja 2016

$185.00

Other Italians

Tenuta Di Arceno Valadorna Tuscany 2015 R1

$160.00

Bibi Graetz Testamatta 2018 R19

$287.50

Sassicaia 2015 R23

$700.00

Sassicaia 2016 R18

$1,250.00

Sassicaia 2017 R22

$550.00

Sassicaia 2018 R17

$575.00

Corte Armano Amarone 2017 R13

$105.00

French

Dmne Grand Veneur Cht du Pape 2019 R1

$325.00

Olga Raffault Le Picasses 2014 R8

$87.50

Cali Wines

Joseph Phelps Insignia 2018 R26

$675.00

Spottswoode 2018 R25

$775.00

Anakota 2018 R26

$132.50

Continuum 2018 R25

$350.00

Dominus 2018 R24

$1,050.00

Dominus 2007 R23

$825.00

Stonestreet Rockfall 2010 R24

$250.00

Cardinale 215 R23

$750.00

Magnums

Paolo Scavino Barolo 2016 #216

$250.00

Paolo Scavino Barolo 2015 #211

$225.00

Giacomo Grimaldi Barolo 2013 #217

$300.00

Tenuta di Arceno Arcanum 2011 #217

$225.00

G.D. Vajra Barolo 2017 #210

$437.50

Inglenook Rubicon #210

$1,050.00

Clos Mogador Priorat #211

$390.00

Beer

Stella

$8.00

Wanderlust 928

$8.00

Shop Church Ipa

$8.00

Mother Road Gold Road Kolch

$8.00

Mother Road Tower Station IPA

$8.00

Shop crispy Blonde

$8.00

Bud

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.75

Heineken Lager

$4.75

Heineken Lager

$5.75

Newcastle Nut Brown Ale

$5.75

Guinness Stout

$5.75

Fat Tire IPA

$5.75

Dos Equis Lager

$5.75

Lagunitas IPA NA

$5.75

Josephine's Classic Cocktails

Josephine's Mojito

$13.00

Ginpechii

$14.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin, Agave Cortez Mezcal Cointrue, Au Piment D’ Espelette, Hellfire Bitters Agave and Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

Raspberry Lemon Drop

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$14.00

Fresh Raspberry puree & our sweet and sour mixed with kettle one Citron Chambord .

Mr Black Espresso Martini

$14.50

Vanilla Vodka, Mr. Black Coffee Liquor, Shot of Espresso and Demerara Syrup

Manhattan

$14.00

Templeton 6 Year Rye, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth and Australian Bitters

Negroni

$14.50

Botanist Gin, Carpano Antica, Del Professore Vermouths, Cappaletti and Barolo Chinato Aperitifs.

Boulavardier

$14.50

Templeton Rye , Carpano Antica and Del Professore Vermouths, Cappaletti and Barolo Chinato Aperitifs.

Green Chile Spiced Mule HH

$10.00

St George Green Chile Vodka, House Ginger Demerara, Hellfire Bitters, Fresh Lime Juice and Soda Water

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Ketel one Citron with Cock N Bull Ginger Beer.

Maple Old Fashioned

Maple Old Fashioned

$15.00

Basil Hayden Rye, Pure maple Syrup Arizona Orange Bitters orange peel & Fabbri Cherry,

Prickly Pear Margarita

Prickly Pear Margarita

$14.50

Corralejo Tequila, Arizona Prickly Pear Puree, Float of Mescal, Organic Agave Syrup and our house made Sweet & Sour.

Mercedes Margarita

Mercedes Margarita

$15.00

Corralejo Tequila, Cointreau, Float of Grand Mariner, Organic Agave and our Hour House made Sweet and Sour.

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$12.50

French 75

$10.00

White Russian

$12.50

Lemon Ciello

$8.00

Long Island

$13.50

Sangria

$12.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Thanksgiving Day To Go

Thanksgiving Package (Feeds 10 People)

$499.00

(Pick up times every 15minutes from 12PM-2PM on Thanksgiving Day) (Any cancellations past December 22th will be subject to a 50% cancelation fee)

Thanksgiving Package (Feeds 15 People)

$749.00

(Pick up times every 15 minutes from 12PM-2PM on Thanksgiving Day) (Any cancellations past December 22 ND will be subject to a 50% cancelation fee)

Homemade Traditional Pumpkin Pie with Cinnamon Whipped Cream

$30.00

Chocolate Bourban Pecan Pie

$30.00

Homemade Apple Sun-Dried Cranberry Pie with Pecan Streusel Topping

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

come join us for Dinner or weekend Brunch or available on line for pickup. The menu features a wide selection of American Bistro Fare. Pair your meal with a bottle of wine from our extensive wine list.

Website

Location

503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery
Josephine's Modern American Bistro image
Josephine's Modern American Bistro image
Josephine's Modern American Bistro image

