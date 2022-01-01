Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joseph's Pizza Parlor 7945-47 oxford ave

review star

No reviews yet

7945-47 Oxford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

PIZZA

Red Pie

$18.00

White Pie

$18.00

SPECIALTY PIES

Vampire Slayer PIZZA

$19.00

Spicy Italian PIZZA

$23.00

Cheesesteak Pie PIZZA

$23.00

Margherita PIZZA

$19.00

Queen Bee PIZZA

$22.00

The Popeye PIZZA

$21.00

Grilled Cheese PIZZA

$19.00

Buff Chicken PIZZA

$23.00

Upside Down PIZZA

$19.00

Veggie PIZZA

$19.00

The Fig Poppa

$24.00Out of stock

STROMBOLI

Roni Roni STROM

$19.00

Cheesesteak STROM

$21.00

Italian STROM

$21.00

StromZONE

$19.00

Traditional STROM

$17.00

STEAKS

Cheesesteak

$13.50

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$14.50

Pizza Steak

$14.00

Chicken Pizza Steak

$14.00

N/A

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.50

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

APPS

Fries

$6.00

Pizza Fries

$8.00

Fried Mozz

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Wings

$13.00

Cheese Board

$15.00

SALAD

House Salad SM

$10.00

House Salad - FAMILY

$17.00

Caesar Salad SM

$10.00

Caesar Salad - FAMILY

$17.00

Italian Salad SM

$12.00

Italian Salad - FAMILY

$19.00

Caprese Salad - SM

$11.00

Caprese Salad - FAMILY

$18.00

Crispy Prosciutto Salad

$15.00Out of stock

SIDES / DRESSINGS

Cheese Wiz

$1.00

American

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Balsamic

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Banana Peppers

$1.00

Cherry Peppers

$1.00

Fried Onions

$0.50

Raw Onion

Pickles

$0.50

Long Hots

$3.00

Marinara

$0.50

Red Pepper Aioli

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mikes Hot Honey

$2.00

Calabrian Chili Paste

$2.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

KIDS Buttered Pasta

$7.00

KIDS Cheesy Pasta

$7.00

KIDS Pasta Marinara

$7.00

Kids Mozz And Fries

$7.00

Make Your Own Lunch 1A/1K

$25.00Out of stock

Make Your Own 1A

$10.00Out of stock

DESSERT

Cannoli Dip

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

FREEBIE

Out of stock

Cookie

$4.00

TAKEOUT ONLY

Two Liter

$4.00

Chicken Tender Tray (25 Tenders)

$60.00

LUNCH ONLY

Pizza

$4.00

Salad

$6.00

Soup

$6.00

Pick Two

$8.00

1/2 PRICE STANDARDS Monday Only

1/2 Price Red Pie

$9.00

1/2 Price White Pie

$9.00

Chicken Parm - THURS ONLY

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Personal Pizza

Pizza Certificate

Cocktails

Little Philly Negroni

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Italian Marg

$12.00

Blue Lemonade Limoncello

$12.00

Long Island

$10.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Redbridge GF

$6.00

Redbridge (Harold Only)

$2.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Moretti Italian Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Gaul Lite DFT

$3.50

GTL DFT

$6.00

Peroni DFT

$6.00

Tonewood Fuego DFT

$6.50

Dogfish Punkin Ale DFT

$6.50

Troegs Sunshine Pils DFT

$6.00

Downeast Pumpkin DFT

$7.50

Thin Man Pills Mafia DFT

$6.50

Ultra

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Yards Pale Ale

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Ceria NA

$5.00

Brooklyn Hoppy Amber NA

$5.00

Gaul lite Pitcher

$10.50

GTL Pitcher

$18.00

Tonewood Fuego PITCHER

$19.50

Peroni PITCHER

$18.00

Dogfish Punkin Ale PITCHER

$19.50

Downeast Pumpkin PITCHER

$22.50

Thin Man Pills Mafia PITCHER

$19.50

White Claw Black Cherry 6pk

$18.00

Michelle Ultra 6pk

$15.00

Yards Pale Ale 6Pk

$15.00

Corona Light 6Pk

$15.00

Budweiser 6pk

$12.00

Miller Lite 6pk

$12.00

Redbridge 6pk

$18.00

Blue Moon 6pk

$15.00

Moretti Lager 6pk

$15.00Out of stock

Yuengling Lager 6pk

$12.00

Liquor

Amaretto Di Amore MX/SHT

$4.00

Amaretto Disaronno MX/SHT

$7.00

Amerretto Lazzaroni MX/SHT

$5.00

Aperol MX/SHT

$5.00

Apricot Brandy MX/SHT

$4.00

Averna Amaro MX/SHT

$6.00

Bailey's Irish Cream MX/SHT

$6.00

Blackberry Brandy MX/SHT

$5.00

Blue Curacao MX/SHT

$3.00

Campari MX/SHT

$6.00

Carpano Antica Vermouth MX/SHT

$7.00

Cointreau MX/SHT

$7.00

Creme de Cacao Dark MX/SHT

$3.00

Creme de Cacao White MX/Sht

$3.00

Cynar MX/SHT

$5.00

Fernet Branca MX/SHT

$5.50

Godiva Dark MX/SHT

$6.00

Godiva White MX/SHT

$6.00

Grand Marnier MX/SHT

$6.00

Khalua MX/SHT

$4.00

Luxardo Maraschino MX/SHT

$8.00

M&R Dry Vermouth MX/SHT

$3.00

M&R Sweet Vermouth MX/SHT

$3.00

Midori Melon

$6.00

Pallini Limoncello MX/SHT

$6.00

Peachtree Schnapps MX/SHT

$3.00

Romana Sambuca Black MX/SHT

$5.00

Romana Sambuca MX/SHT

$5.00

Rumplemintz MX/SHT

$5.00

St. Germain Elderflower

$7.00

Braulio MX/SHT

$6.00

Galliano MX/SHT

$6.00

Well Gin MX/SHT

$5.00

Bluecoat MX/SHT

$7.00

Hendricks MX/SHT

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Well Gin DBL

$8.00

Bluecoat DBL

$11.00

Hendricks DBL

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$12.00

Well Rum MS/SHT

$5.00

Malibu MX/SHT

$6.00

Bacardi MX/SHT

$6.00

Captain Morgan MX/SHT

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$8.00

Malibu DBL

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.00

Dewars MX/SHT

$6.00

Laphroaig MX/SHT

$11.00

JW Black MX/SHT

$8.00

JW Blue MX/SHT

$40.00

Dewars DBL

$10.00

Laphroaig MX/SHT

$20.00

JW Black DBL

$14.00

JW Blue DBL

$78.00

Well Tequila MX/SHT

$5.00

Espolon MX/SHT

$7.00

Casagmigos MX/SHT

$9.00

1942

$20.00

Well Tequila DBL

$8.00

Espolon DBL

$12.00

Casamigos DBL

$16.00

Well Vodka MX/SHT

$5.00

Deep Eddy's Lemonade MX/SHT

$6.00

Grey Goose MX/SHT

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry MX/SHT

$6.00

Stoli O MX/SHT

$6.00

Stoli Vanil MX/SHT

$6.00

Three Olives Cherry MX/SHT

$6.00

Three Olives Grape MX/SHT

$6.00

Titos MX/SHT

$6.00

Stateside MX/SHT

$7.00

Well Vodka DBL

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemonade DBL

$10.00

Grey Goose DBL

$12.00

Stoli Blueberry DBL

$10.00

Stoli O DBL

$10.00

Stoli Vanil DBL

$10.00

Three Olives Cherry DBL

$10.00

Three Olives Grape DBL

$10.00

Titos DBL

$10.00

Stateside

$11.00

Crown Apple MX/SHT

$7.00

Crown Peach MX/SHT

$7.00

Crown Royal MX/SHT

$7.00

Jack Daniels MX/SHT

$6.00

Jameson MX/SHT

$7.00

Jameson Orange MX/SHT

$7.00

Johnnie Walker. Black MX/SHT

$7.00

Powers MX/SHT

$7.00

Tullamore Dew MX/SHT

$8.00

Well Whiskey MX/SHT

$5.00

New Libert Dutch Malt Whiskey MX/SHT

$9.00

Dewars

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Crown Apple DBL

$12.00

Crown Peach DBL

$12.00

Crown Royal DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$9.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Jameson Orange DBL

$12.00

Powers DBL

$12.00

Tullamore Dew DBL

$12.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$8.00

Makers Mark DBL

$14.00

Southern DBL

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Half And Half

$3.00

Club

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cherry

$3.00

White Birch Beer

$3.00

Strawberry Cream

$3.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Tonic

$0.50

Refill

$1.50

Decaf

$3.00

Panna 1L

$6.00

Pellegrino 1L

$6.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Red Wine

Seeker Malbec Glass

$8.00

Boen Pinot Noir Glass

$11.00

Cavicchioli Lambrusco Glass

$7.00

Vitiano Rosso Glass

$10.00

Austerity Cabernet DFT

$9.00

Seeker Malbec Bottle

$32.00

Boen Pinot Noir Bottle

$44.00

Cavicchioli Lambrusco Bottle

$28.00

Vitiano Rosso Bottle

$40.00

Austerity Cabernet DFT Carafe

$40.00

Ivers Yellow Tail Cab (5ozpour)

$7.00

White Wine

Cinsault Rose Glass

$11.00

Stemmari Pinot Grigio DFT Glass

$9.00

Folie e Duex Chardonney Glass

$10.00

Joell Gott Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$11.00

Avissi Prosecco Glass

$10.00

Cinsault Rose Bottle

$44.00

Stemmari Pinot Grigio DFT Carafe

$36.00

Folie e Duex Chardonney Bottle

$40.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$44.00

Avessi Prosecco Bottle

$40.00

CLOTHING

JOE'S TSHIRT

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE LOVE THE DOUGH

Location

7945-47 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gaul & Co MaltHouse - 704 Huntingdon Pike
orange starNo Reviews
704 Huntingdon Pike Rockledge, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Philly Brazil Cafe - 7601 Castor Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
7601 Castor Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19152
View restaurantnext
The Brazilian BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2422 Rhawn Street Philadelphia, PA 19152
View restaurantnext
1910 Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
300 Meetinghouse Road Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Rio BBQ Factory
orange starNo Reviews
2311 COTTMAN AVENUE PHILADELPHIA, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
Nick's Roast Beef - Cottman Ave
orange star4.2 • 1,102
2210 Cottman Ave Philadelphia, PA 19149
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston