Joseph's Pizza Parlor 7945-47 oxford ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
WE LOVE THE DOUGH
Location
7945-47 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gaul & Co MaltHouse - 704 Huntingdon Pike
No Reviews
704 Huntingdon Pike Rockledge, PA 19046
View restaurant
Philly Brazil Cafe - 7601 Castor Avenue
No Reviews
7601 Castor Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19152
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant