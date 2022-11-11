Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joseph's Pizza & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

625 N Tamiami Trail Suite D,

Nokomis, FL 34275

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza 16"
Homemade Garlic Rolls 6 pc
Chicken Wings 10 pc

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Served with marinara sauce

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil oil & balsamic reduction

Homemade Garlic Rolls 6 pc

$6.50

Drizzled with garlic butter, served with marinara sauce

Chicken Wings 6 pc

$9.00

Mild, medium, hot, barbecue, honey garlic, garlic parmesan served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Chicken Wings 10 pc

$12.00

Mild, medium, hot, barbecue, honey garlic, garlic parmesan served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Sausage (2)

$5.75

on marinara sauce

Meatballs (3)

$5.75

on marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$5.75

French Fries

$3.50

Homemade Chips

$3.50

Extra side marinara sauce

$1.50

Homemade Kulac

$3.50

Cup Soup

$3.50

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.95

Side Grape Leaves (6pc)

$8.00

Extra Dressing

$0.95

Side Marinara

$0.95

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Organic mixed greens, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, red onions, black olives, banana peppers, tomato wedges & cucumbers.

Cabbage Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan, croutons, tomato wedges & Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

$8.50

Organic mixed greens, tomato wedges, cucumbers & red onion.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Organic mixed greens, tomato wedges, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, beets & covered with feta cheese.

Village Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Ceasar

$5.00

Entrees

Veal Marsala

$22.00

Sauteed veal cutlet with fresh mushrooms & marsala wine sauce.

Veal Parmesan

$22.00

Veal cutlet breaded topped with marinara sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

Veal Piccata

$22.00

Sauteed veal cutlet with capers, garlic, white wine, lemon & parsley.

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Chicken breast topped on our classic creamy alfredo sauce, garlic & parmesan.

Chicken alla Vodka

$20.00

Grilled chicken topped on a creamy tomato vodka sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Sauteed chicken breast with fresh mushrooms & marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

20 Breaded Chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Sauteed chicken breast with capers, garlic, white wine, lemon & parsley.

Branzino

$29.00

Pan seared butterflied fillet in white wine butter sauce.

Clams

$18.00

With white or red sauce over pasta.

Mussels

$18.00

With white or red sauce over pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

sauteed shrimps with fresh garlic, butter, lemon, wine & parsley.

Shrimp Penne alla Vodka

$22.00

Grilled shrimps topped on a creamy tomato vodka sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Grilled shrimps topped on our classic creamy alfredo sauce, garlic & parmesan.

Ethnic Entrees

Qebapa

$16.00

Ground beef And pork mixed with flavored spices made in sausage links. Served with French fries, Cabbage Salad, Diced onion & pita bread.

Stuffed Qofte

$18.00

Traditional ground beef and pork patty flavored with spices stuffed with kackavall cheese. Served with French fries, Cabbage Salad, Diced onion & pita bread.

Potpuria 1 Mix Them all up for 1

$25.00

A little bit of everything: 3x Qebapa, 1x Stuffed Qofte, 1x Suxhuk. Served with French fries, Cabbage Salad, Diced onion & pita bread.

Potpuria II Mixed Grill Plate for 2

$45.00

6x Qebapa, 2x Stuffed Qofte, 2x Suxhuk. Served with French fries, Cabbage Salad, Diced onion & pita bread.

Lamb Shank

$25.00

Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00Out of stock

Pasta al Forno

$16.00

Pasta Alfredo

$16.00

Pasta alla Vodka

$16.00

Pasta Marinara

$13.00

Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli

$16.00

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

Choc Lava Cake

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.50

Specialty Pizzas

Joseph's Pizza 14"

$21.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, pepperoni & meatballs.

Joseph's Pizza 16"

$23.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, pepperoni & meatballs.

Vegetarian Pizza 14"

$21.00

Onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach & garlic.

Vegetarian Pizza 16"

$23.00

Onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach & garlic.

Pizza Perfecta 14"

$21.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion & mushrooms.

Pizza Perfecta 16"

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion & mushrooms.

Roasted Garlic Pizza 14"

$21.00

White pizza with roasted garlic white sauce, mozzarella parmesan, basil oil & parsley.

Roasted Garlic Pizza 16"

$23.00

White pizza with roasted garlic white sauce, mozzarella parmesan, basil oil & parsley.

Alsina's Pizza 14"

$21.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh tomatoes, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan & basil oil.

Alsina's Pizza 16"

$23.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh tomatoes, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan & basil oil.

Margherita Pizza 14"

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato & basil oil.

Margherita Pizza 16"

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato & basil oil.

Cheese Pizza 12"

$12.00

Cheese Pizza 14"

$12.50

Cheese Pizza 16"

$14.50

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone SM

$11.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan & spices. Served with homemade marinara sauce.

Calzone LG

$17.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan & spices. Served with homemade marinara sauce.

Stromboli SM

$11.00

Ham, pepperoni, green peppers, onion, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese. Served with homemade marinara sauce.

Stromboli LG

$17.00

Ham, pepperoni, green peppers, onion, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese. Served with homemade marinara sauce.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.75

RTBR

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

2 lt Coke

$5.00

2 lt Diet

$5.00

2 lt Sprite

$5.00

Dasani

$2.75

S. Pellegrino

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

625 N Tamiami Trail Suite D,, Nokomis, FL 34275

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Anita's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
441 South Tamiami Trail Nokomis, FL 34275
View restaurantnext
Tikka Indian Cuisine
orange star4.9 • 591
525A US Hwy 41 Bypass N. Venice, FL 34285
View restaurantnext
Asaro's of Venice Pizzeria and Restaurant - 2454 laurel rd e
orange starNo Reviews
2454 laurel rd e Nokomis, FL 34275
View restaurantnext
The Soda Fountain
orange starNo Reviews
349 W Venice Ave Venice, FL 34285
View restaurantnext
Left Coast Seafood - 385 N 41 Bypass
orange starNo Reviews
385 N 41 Bypass Venice, FL 34285
View restaurantnext
Blu Island Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
625 Tamiami Trail South Venice, FL 34285
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nokomis

Pop's Sunset Grill
orange star4.2 • 4,480
112 Circuit Rd Nokomis, FL 34275
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nokomis
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Sarasota
review star
Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston