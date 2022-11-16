Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joseph's Pizza- Atlantic Beach 30 Ocean Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

30 Ocean Blvd.

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Cheese Pizza
Side House Salad
16" Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

(10) Wings 🍗

$15.00

10 Jumbo Crispy Chicken Wings with homemade dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

8 Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks with homemade dipping sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.50

A delicious blend of italian sausage, canadian bacon, green peppers, and onions, topped with mozzarella

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Lightly breaded and deep-fried, served with Joseph’s sweet and spicy dip

Classic Bruschetta

$9.00

Freshly baked Italian bread brushed with olive oil and herbs, topped with diced tomatoes, feta, scallions and sprinkled with Parmesan

Joseph's Bruschetta

$10.00

Just like the classic but with mozzarella and an added kick of jalapeño

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00Out of stock

Homemade Fried Cauliflower with choice of dipping sauce

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Dozen Delicious Garlic Knots

Garlic Bread 🥖

$4.00+

Cheese Garlic Bread 🥖

$6.50+

Salad 🥗

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, ham & salami, pickled veggies, pepperoncinis, olives mozzarella & american cheese mix

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese tossed with our homemade caesar dressing with seasoned croutons

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Romaine & iceberg mix with tomatoes, Cucumbers, feta, corn, black olives & fried chicken

Greek Salad

$13.00

Romaine & iceberg mix with feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions

Side House Salad

$4.00

Classic house salad with tomatoes & cucumbers

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese tossed with our homemade caesar dressing with seasoned croutons

Pizza Slices 🍕

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

12" (Medium) Pizza (6 Slices) 🍕

6 Slices of our delicious homemade pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Classic Cheese Pizza

12" Margherita

$14.00

12" Joseph's Special

$19.00

House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies

12" Vegetarian

$19.00

Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes

12" All Meat

$19.00

Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami

12" Gyro

$19.00

Sliced Gyro with mozzarella, red onions, tzatziki, lettuce & tomatoes

12" Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes

12" Alfredo Pizza

$19.00

Homemade Alfredo Sauce with grilled chicken, spinach, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella

12" Specialty Split

Split your Favorite Pizza

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$16.00

12" Cauliflower Crust

$16.00

14" (Large) Pizza (8 Slices) 🍕

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Classic Cheese Pizza

14" Margherita

$16.00

14" Joseph's Special

$22.00

House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies

14" Vegetarian

$22.00

Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes

14" All Meat

$22.00

Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami

14" Gyro

$22.00

Sliced Gyro with mozzarella, red onions, tzatziki, lettuce & tomatoes

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes

14" Alfredo Pizza

$22.00

Homemade Alfredo Sauce with grilled chicken, spinach, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella

14" Specialty Split

Split your Favorite Pizza

16" (XL) Pizza (12 Slices) 🍕

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Classic Cheese Pizza

16" Margherita

$18.00

16" Joseph's Special

$25.00

House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies

16" Vegetarian

$25.00

Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes

16" All Meat

$25.00

Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami

16" Gyro

$25.00

Sliced Gyro with mozzarella, red onions, tzatziki, lettuce & tomatoes

16" Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes

16" Alfredo Pizza

$25.00

Homemade Alfredo Sauce with grilled chicken, spinach, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella

16" Specialty Split

Split your Favorite Pizza

Sicilian (16x16" Square) Pizza (16 Slices) 🍕

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Classic Cheese Pizza

Sicilian Joseph's Special

$27.00

House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies

Sicilian Vegetarian

$27.00

Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes

Sicilian All Meat

$27.00

Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami

Sicilian Gyro

$27.00

Sliced Gyro with mozzarella, red onions, tzatziki, lettuce & tomatoes

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes

Sicilian Alfredo Pizza

$27.00

Homemade Alfredo Sauce with grilled chicken, spinach, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella

Sicilian Specialty Split

Split your Favorite Pizza

Gourmet Pizza (Thin 12", 6 Slices) 🍕

Florence

$16.00

Homemade pizza sauce with feta, sundried tomatoes, spinach & fresh mushrooms

Venice

$17.00

Homemade pizza sauce with roasted garlic, shrimp, goat & mozzarella cheese

Naples

$16.00

Olive oil base with prosciutto, sun dried tomatoes, olives, goat & mozzarella cheese

Romagna

$16.00

Homemade pizza sauce with italian sausage, roasted red peppers & gorgonzola

Tivoli

$16.00

Homemade alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms, broccoli, grilled chicken & mozzarella

Genoa

$12.00

Homemade pesto with parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese

Grigliata

$16.00

BBQ Sauce base with grilled chicken, julienne red onions & provolone cheese

Calzones & Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$11.00

Spinach Roll

$10.00

Pepperoni & Cheese Roll

$10.00

Ham & Cheese Roll

$10.00

Joseph's Stromboli

$13.00

Joseph's Calzone

$12.00

CYO Calzone

$9.00

Pastas 🍝

Joseph's Lasagna

$14.00

A Joseph's Classic! Pasta sheets layered with seasoned ground beef, three italian cheeses & meatsauce topped with mozzarella Cheese.

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Ziti Pasta baked with Joseph's special blend of cheeses and herbs with your choice of meatballs or italian sausage.

CYO Pasta 🍝

Create your own Legendary Pasta!

Entrees 🧆

Grilled Chicken Parm

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken topped with meatsauce or marinara and mozzarella

Fried Chicken Parm

$15.00

Freshly fried chicken topped with your choice of red sauce & mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Parm

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh cauliflower breaded & fried with your choice of red sauce & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Marsala

$15.00

Best in Jax! Homemade marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms & chicken

Sandwiches🥪

Meatball Sub

$9.50

Hand-Rolled meatballs covered with meat sauce & mozzarella

Italian Sausage Sub

$9.50

Freshly ground sausage, covered with meatsauce & mozzarella

Steak in a Sack

$9.50

Thinly sliced steak marinated with mushrooms & onions, topped with mozzarella

Joseph's Special Steak

$9.50

Freshly sliced steak baked with mozzarella & topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini & mayo

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled or Fried to perfection. Covered with meat sauce and mozzarella

Pepperoni & Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Pepperoni & mozzarella with tomato, lettuce, pepperonicinis and house italian dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Marinated grilled chicken with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & fresh mushrooms

Muffaletta

$10.50

Housemade muffaletta bread with ham, salami, mortadella, pastrami, provolone & homemade green olive dressing

Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperonicinis, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, olives & mozzarella cheese

Italian Sub

$9.50

Ham, capicola, salami, american/mozzarella with lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini & our house italian dressing

Smoked Turkey Breast

$9.00

Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Soup 🥣

Minestrone Soup

$5.00

Homemade Vegetable Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.00

Desserts 🍪

Cannoli

$5.50

Homemade cannoli with chocolate chips or almonds

Tiramisu

$6.50

Zeppole

$8.00

Fried italian donuts with raspberry or chocolate sauce

Fudge Brownies

$3.99

Homemade Fudge Brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Giant Chunk Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sides

(2) Meatballs

$6.00

(2) Homemade Meatballs

Side Italian Sausage

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach & Garlic

$4.50

French Fries

$3.00

Bottled Dressing

Take Some Home

Lg. Dipping Bowl

Side Dressing

Homemade Dressings

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Meat Sauce

$1.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Side Wing Sauce

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Beer 🍺

Prairie Artisan Ale (Rainbow Sherbet)

$6.25

Sour Ale with raspberry, pineapple, & orange.

Prairie Artisan Ale (Slush)

$6.25

Sour ale with strawberry and raspberry puree. Finished with fresh lemon and lime zest.

Prairie Artisan Ale (Blueberry Boyfriend)

$6.25

Sour Ale With Blueberries and Lemon Zest

Schilling Cider (Big Zest)

$6.25

Guava Lemonade! The guava juice adds just a full layer of juiciness that is balanced well with the acidity of the lemon, not too sweet and not too tart.

Captain Lawrence (Citra Dreams)

$6.99

Jam packed with Citra hops, this smooth drinking hazy IPA bursts with orange, grapefruit and resin.

Captain Lawrence (Classic Lager)

$6.99Out of stock

Unhoppy beer flavored beer!

DESTIHL Wild Sour Series (Peach Cobbler)

$6.25

Light sour ale with peach puree, lactose, cinnamon and vanilla.

Untitled Art (Double Mango Sour)

$9.99Out of stock

Fruited Sour Ale with Mango Puree & Mango Juice.

Wicked Weed (Pernicious IPA)

$5.99

Cigar City (Margarita Gose)

$6.25Out of stock

German Style Gose with orange peel and lime essence to create the perfect warm weather ale.

Kona (Longboard Lager)

$5.99Out of stock

Sun King Brewing (Pachanga)

$5.00

Mexican-Style Lager with a crisp malt flavor and thirst-quenching character, perfect for hot days in the summer sun.

DESTIHL (Deadhead IPA: The Haze Between)

$8.25

A funky melody of tangerine, citrus & earthy pine aromas and flavors.

Ravenous Pig Brewing (Swinetoberfest)

$6.99

Celebrate Oktoberfest with this Malty Marzen Style Lager. Brewed in Winter Park, FL

BTL Stella

$6.25

BTL Peroni

$6.25Out of stock

BTL Corona Extra

$4.50

Wine 🍷

BTL Steele Shooting Star (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$35.00

BTL Bolla (Chianti)

$32.00

BTL Chloe (Pinot Noir)

$35.00

BTL Bell'Agio (Chianti)

$30.00

BTL St. Francis (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$46.00Out of stock

BTL Red Sangria

$25.00

BTL Caposaldo (Pinot Grigio)

$32.00

BTL Glazebrook (Sauvignon Blanc)

$32.00

BTL Cartilidge & Brown (Chardonnay)

$35.00

BTL Angeline (Rose)

$35.00

BTL Santa Margherita (Pinot Grigio)

$48.00

Ocean Breeze

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Seltzer 🍹

Untitled Art (Florida Seltzer)

$6.25Out of stock

Volley (Tropical Mano Seltzer)

$6.50Out of stock

High Noon

$5.00

Two Chicks (Pear & Elderflower)

$6.50Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.50

Kids

Kid Spaghetti

$7.00

Kid Aioli

$6.75

Kid Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.00

Kid Lasagna

$7.50

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$7.50

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$7.00

Kid CYO Pizza

$7.00

Food

14" Whole 1 Topping Special

$14.00

Tuesday-Thursday Deal! Get 1 Classic Topping on your entire pie

14" Split 1 Topping Special

$14.00

Tuesday-Thursday Deal! Get 1 topping on each half 🍕

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Longtime, family-friendly pizza joint popular for homemade pies, pasta classics & cannoli's.

Location

30 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Directions

Gallery
e4eca437-fdb9-474c-b839-9a79272839e9 image
e4eca437-fdb9-474c-b839-9a79272839e9 image
e4eca437-fdb9-474c-b839-9a79272839e9 image

Similar restaurants in your area

ABBQ Meat & Drink
orange star4.2 • 828
461 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurantnext
Poe's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
363 Atlantic Boulevard Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurantnext
Valhalla Barbershop and Taphouse - 363 Atlantic Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
363 Atlantic Boulevard Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurantnext
Sierra Grille - Atlantic Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurantnext
CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - ATLANTIC BEACH
orange star4.7 • 2,141
967 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurantnext
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Atlantic Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Atlantic Beach Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlantic Beach

CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - ATLANTIC BEACH
orange star4.7 • 2,141
967 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurantnext
ABBQ Meat & Drink
orange star4.2 • 828
461 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurantnext
Beach Diner - Atlantic Beach
orange star4.3 • 409
501 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurantnext
PICKUP HOURS WED-THURS 2-10, FRI 2-11, SAT 12-11, SUN 12-8
orange star4.5 • 6
1237 Mayport Rd Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlantic Beach
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston