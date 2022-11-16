- Home
Joseph's Pizza- Atlantic Beach 30 Ocean Blvd.
30 Ocean Blvd.
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Popular Items
Appetizers
(10) Wings 🍗
10 Jumbo Crispy Chicken Wings with homemade dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
8 Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks with homemade dipping sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
A delicious blend of italian sausage, canadian bacon, green peppers, and onions, topped with mozzarella
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded and deep-fried, served with Joseph’s sweet and spicy dip
Classic Bruschetta
Freshly baked Italian bread brushed with olive oil and herbs, topped with diced tomatoes, feta, scallions and sprinkled with Parmesan
Joseph's Bruschetta
Just like the classic but with mozzarella and an added kick of jalapeño
Fried Cauliflower
Homemade Fried Cauliflower with choice of dipping sauce
Garlic Knots
Dozen Delicious Garlic Knots
Garlic Bread 🥖
Cheese Garlic Bread 🥖
Salad 🥗
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomato, ham & salami, pickled veggies, pepperoncinis, olives mozzarella & american cheese mix
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese tossed with our homemade caesar dressing with seasoned croutons
Chopped Salad
Romaine & iceberg mix with tomatoes, Cucumbers, feta, corn, black olives & fried chicken
Greek Salad
Romaine & iceberg mix with feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions
Side House Salad
Classic house salad with tomatoes & cucumbers
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese tossed with our homemade caesar dressing with seasoned croutons
Pizza Slices 🍕
12" (Medium) Pizza (6 Slices) 🍕
12" Cheese Pizza
Classic Cheese Pizza
12" Margherita
12" Joseph's Special
House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies
12" Vegetarian
Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes
12" All Meat
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami
12" Gyro
Sliced Gyro with mozzarella, red onions, tzatziki, lettuce & tomatoes
12" Buffalo Chicken
Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes
12" Alfredo Pizza
Homemade Alfredo Sauce with grilled chicken, spinach, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella
12" Specialty Split
Split your Favorite Pizza
12" Gluten Free Pizza
12" Cauliflower Crust
14" (Large) Pizza (8 Slices) 🍕
14" Cheese Pizza
Classic Cheese Pizza
14" Margherita
14" Joseph's Special
House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies
14" Vegetarian
Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes
14" All Meat
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami
14" Gyro
Sliced Gyro with mozzarella, red onions, tzatziki, lettuce & tomatoes
14" Buffalo Chicken
Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes
14" Alfredo Pizza
Homemade Alfredo Sauce with grilled chicken, spinach, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella
14" Specialty Split
Split your Favorite Pizza
16" (XL) Pizza (12 Slices) 🍕
16" Cheese Pizza
Classic Cheese Pizza
16" Margherita
16" Joseph's Special
House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies
16" Vegetarian
Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes
16" All Meat
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami
16" Gyro
Sliced Gyro with mozzarella, red onions, tzatziki, lettuce & tomatoes
16" Buffalo Chicken
Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes
16" Alfredo Pizza
Homemade Alfredo Sauce with grilled chicken, spinach, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella
16" Specialty Split
Split your Favorite Pizza
Sicilian (16x16" Square) Pizza (16 Slices) 🍕
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
Classic Cheese Pizza
Sicilian Joseph's Special
House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies
Sicilian Vegetarian
Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes
Sicilian All Meat
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami
Sicilian Gyro
Sliced Gyro with mozzarella, red onions, tzatziki, lettuce & tomatoes
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken
Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes
Sicilian Alfredo Pizza
Homemade Alfredo Sauce with grilled chicken, spinach, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella
Sicilian Specialty Split
Split your Favorite Pizza
Gourmet Pizza (Thin 12", 6 Slices) 🍕
Florence
Homemade pizza sauce with feta, sundried tomatoes, spinach & fresh mushrooms
Venice
Homemade pizza sauce with roasted garlic, shrimp, goat & mozzarella cheese
Naples
Olive oil base with prosciutto, sun dried tomatoes, olives, goat & mozzarella cheese
Romagna
Homemade pizza sauce with italian sausage, roasted red peppers & gorgonzola
Tivoli
Homemade alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms, broccoli, grilled chicken & mozzarella
Genoa
Homemade pesto with parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese
Grigliata
BBQ Sauce base with grilled chicken, julienne red onions & provolone cheese
Calzones & Rolls
Pastas 🍝
Joseph's Lasagna
A Joseph's Classic! Pasta sheets layered with seasoned ground beef, three italian cheeses & meatsauce topped with mozzarella Cheese.
Baked Ziti
Ziti Pasta baked with Joseph's special blend of cheeses and herbs with your choice of meatballs or italian sausage.
CYO Pasta 🍝
Create your own Legendary Pasta!
Entrees 🧆
Grilled Chicken Parm
Marinated grilled chicken topped with meatsauce or marinara and mozzarella
Fried Chicken Parm
Freshly fried chicken topped with your choice of red sauce & mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Parm
Fresh cauliflower breaded & fried with your choice of red sauce & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Marsala
Best in Jax! Homemade marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms & chicken
Sandwiches🥪
Meatball Sub
Hand-Rolled meatballs covered with meat sauce & mozzarella
Italian Sausage Sub
Freshly ground sausage, covered with meatsauce & mozzarella
Steak in a Sack
Thinly sliced steak marinated with mushrooms & onions, topped with mozzarella
Joseph's Special Steak
Freshly sliced steak baked with mozzarella & topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini & mayo
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Grilled or Fried to perfection. Covered with meat sauce and mozzarella
Pepperoni & Cheese Sandwich
Pepperoni & mozzarella with tomato, lettuce, pepperonicinis and house italian dressing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & fresh mushrooms
Muffaletta
Housemade muffaletta bread with ham, salami, mortadella, pastrami, provolone & homemade green olive dressing
Veggie Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperonicinis, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, olives & mozzarella cheese
Italian Sub
Ham, capicola, salami, american/mozzarella with lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini & our house italian dressing
Smoked Turkey Breast
Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Desserts 🍪
Sides
Beer 🍺
Prairie Artisan Ale (Rainbow Sherbet)
Sour Ale with raspberry, pineapple, & orange.
Prairie Artisan Ale (Slush)
Sour ale with strawberry and raspberry puree. Finished with fresh lemon and lime zest.
Prairie Artisan Ale (Blueberry Boyfriend)
Sour Ale With Blueberries and Lemon Zest
Schilling Cider (Big Zest)
Guava Lemonade! The guava juice adds just a full layer of juiciness that is balanced well with the acidity of the lemon, not too sweet and not too tart.
Captain Lawrence (Citra Dreams)
Jam packed with Citra hops, this smooth drinking hazy IPA bursts with orange, grapefruit and resin.
Captain Lawrence (Classic Lager)
Unhoppy beer flavored beer!
DESTIHL Wild Sour Series (Peach Cobbler)
Light sour ale with peach puree, lactose, cinnamon and vanilla.
Untitled Art (Double Mango Sour)
Fruited Sour Ale with Mango Puree & Mango Juice.
Wicked Weed (Pernicious IPA)
Cigar City (Margarita Gose)
German Style Gose with orange peel and lime essence to create the perfect warm weather ale.
Kona (Longboard Lager)
Sun King Brewing (Pachanga)
Mexican-Style Lager with a crisp malt flavor and thirst-quenching character, perfect for hot days in the summer sun.
DESTIHL (Deadhead IPA: The Haze Between)
A funky melody of tangerine, citrus & earthy pine aromas and flavors.
Ravenous Pig Brewing (Swinetoberfest)
Celebrate Oktoberfest with this Malty Marzen Style Lager. Brewed in Winter Park, FL
BTL Stella
BTL Peroni
BTL Corona Extra
Wine 🍷
BTL Steele Shooting Star (Cabernet Sauvignon)
BTL Bolla (Chianti)
BTL Chloe (Pinot Noir)
BTL Bell'Agio (Chianti)
BTL St. Francis (Cabernet Sauvignon)
BTL Red Sangria
BTL Caposaldo (Pinot Grigio)
BTL Glazebrook (Sauvignon Blanc)
BTL Cartilidge & Brown (Chardonnay)
BTL Angeline (Rose)
BTL Santa Margherita (Pinot Grigio)
Ocean Breeze
Bloody Mary
Seltzer 🍹
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Longtime, family-friendly pizza joint popular for homemade pies, pasta classics & cannoli's.
30 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, FL 32233