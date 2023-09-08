Lunch Menu (Friday)

Lunch 🍝🥪

Lunch Lasagna

$11.50

A Joseph's Classic! Pasta sheets layered with seasoned ground beef, three italian cheeses & meatsauce topped with mozzarella Cheese.

Lunch Italian Sausage Sub

$8.50

Freshly ground sausage, covered with meatsauce & mozzarella

Lunch Baked Ziti

$9.50

Ziti Pasta baked with Joseph's special blend of cheeses and herbs with your choice of meatballs or italian sausage.

Lunch Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.00

Lunch Chicken Parm

$14.00

Lunch Spaghetti

$10.50

Lunch Eggplant Parm

$10.00Out of stock

Food 🍕

Appetizers

Start the Meal Off Right

(10) Wings 🍗

$15.00

10 Jumbo Crispy Chicken Wings with homemade dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

8 Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks with homemade dipping sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.50

A delicious blend of italian sausage, canadian bacon, green peppers, and onions, topped with mozzarella

Fried Calamari

$11.50

Lightly breaded and deep-fried, served with Joseph’s sweet and spicy dip

Classic Bruschetta

$9.50

Freshly baked Italian bread brushed with olive oil and herbs, topped with diced tomatoes, feta, scallions and sprinkled with Parmesan

Joseph's Bruschetta

$10.00

Just like the classic, but with mozzarella and an added kick of jalapeño

Fried Cauliflower

$10.50

Homemade Fried Cauliflower with choice of dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$13.00

(6) Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in our Homemade Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

(6) Fried Chicken Tenders

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Dozen Delicious Garlic Knots

Order Garlic Bread 🥖

$5.20

Our Homemade Italian Loaf toasted with Garlic. (4) Slices

Half Loaf Garlic Bread 🥖

$6.50

Our Homemade Italian Loaf toasted with Garlic. (8) Slices

Order CHEESE Garlic Bread 🥖🧀

$6.50

Our Homemade Italian Loaf toasted with Garlic & Mozzarella Cheese. (4) Slices

Half Loaf CHEESE Garlic Bread 🥖🧀

$10.00

Our Homemade Italian Loaf toasted with Garlic & Mozzarella Cheese. (8) Slices

Salad 🥗

Small Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, ham & salami, pickled veggies, pepperoncinis, olives mozzarella & american cheese mix

Large Antipasto Salad

$24.00

Lettuce, tomato, ham & salami, pickled veggies, pepperoncinis, olives mozzarella & american cheese mix. Serves 2-4

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese tossed with our homemade caesar dressing with seasoned croutons

Fresh Garden Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, pepperoncini, broccoli, cauliflower, black olives & parmesan. Make it super healthy with our house Italian

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Romaine & iceberg mix with tomatoes, Cucumbers, feta, corn, black olives & fried chicken

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine & iceberg mix with feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions

House Salad

$5.00

Classic house salad with tomatoes & cucumbers

House Caesar

$5.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese tossed with our homemade caesar dressing with seasoned croutons

Bottled Dressing

Take Some Home

12" (Medium) Pizza 🍕

8 Slices of our homemade pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.50

CYO Classic Cheese Pizza

12" Joseph's Special

$19.50

House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & ANCHOVIES!!

12" Vegetarian

$19.50

Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes

12" All Meat

$19.50

Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami

12" Buffalo Chicken

$19.50

Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes

12" Specialty Split

Split your Favorite Pizza

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$18.00

12" Gluten Free Thin Crust

12" Cauliflower Crust

$18.00

12" Cauliflower & Gluten Free Thin Crust

14" (Large) Pizza 🍕

8 Slices of our homemade pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.50

CYO Classic Cheese Pizza

14" Joseph's Special

$23.50

House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies

14" Vegetarian

$23.50

Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes

14" All Meat

$23.50

Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami

14" Buffalo Chicken

$23.50

Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes

14" Specialty Split

Split your Favorite Pizza

16" (XL) Pizza 🍕

12 Slices of our homemade pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$17.50

CYO Classic Cheese Pizza

16" Joseph's Special

$26.50

House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies

16" Vegetarian

$26.50

Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes

16" All Meat

$26.50

Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami

16" Buffalo Chicken

$26.50

Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes

16" Specialty Split

Split your Favorite Pizza

18" (Giant) Pizza 🍕

12 Slices of our homemade pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$19.50

CYO Classic Cheese Pizza

18" Joseph's Special

$28.50

House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies

18" Vegetarian

$28.50

Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes

18" All Meat

$28.50

Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami

18" Buffalo Chicken

$28.50

Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes

18" Specialty Split

Split your Favorite Pizza

Sicilian (16x16" Square) Pizza 🍕

12 Slices of our homemade thick crust pizza

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$20.50

CYO Classic Cheese Pizza

Sicilian Joseph's Special

$29.50

House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies

Sicilian Vegetarian

$29.50

Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes

Sicilian All Meat

$29.50

Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken

$29.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes

Sicilian Specialty Split

Split your Favorite Pizza

Gourmet Pizza 🍕

8 Slices of our double baked homemade crust

Florence

$15.00

Homemade pizza sauce with feta, sundried tomatoes, spinach & fresh mushrooms

Genoa

$16.00

Homemade pesto with parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese

Grigliata

$16.00

BBQ Sauce base with grilled chicken, julienne red onions & provolone cheese

Tivoli

$16.00

Homemade alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms, broccoli, grilled chicken & mozzarella

Venice

$18.00

Homemade pizza sauce with roasted garlic, shrimp, goat & mozzarella cheese

Calzones & Rolls

Spinach Roll

$9.50

Spinach, Feta, and Onions Roll

Pepperoni & Cheese Roll

$9.50

Pepperoni and Mozzarella Roll

Ham & Cheese Roll

$9.50

Ham and Mozzarella Roll

Joseph's Stromboli

$13.00

Thinly sliced steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions and mozzarella. No substitutions please.

Joseph's Calzone

$13.00

Italian sausage, ham, green peppers, onions and mozzarella. No substitutions please.

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Our homemade Mozzarella & Ricotta Calzone

Pastas 🍝

Joseph's Lasagna

$15.00

A Joseph's Classic! Pasta sheets layered with seasoned ground beef, three italian cheeses & meatsauce topped with mozzarella Cheese.

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Ziti Pasta baked with Joseph's special blend of cheeses and herbs with your choice of meatballs or italian sausage.

Manicotti

$15.00

CYO Pasta

Create your own Legendary Pasta!

Entrees 🥘

Grilled Chicken Parm

$16.50

Marinated grilled chicken topped with meatsauce or marinara and mozzarella

Fried Chicken Parm

$16.50

Freshly fried chicken topped with your choice of red sauce & mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Parm

$14.50

Fresh cauliflower breaded & fried with your choice of red sauce & mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parm

$14.50Out of stock

Fresh eggplant breaded & fried with your choice of red sauce & mozzarella

Sandwiches🥪

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Hand-Rolled meatballs covered with meat sauce & mozzarella. Served on our homemade Subroll

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.00

Freshly ground sausage, covered with meatsauce & mozzarella

Steak in a Sack

$10.00

Thinly sliced steak marinated with mushrooms & onions, topped with mozzarella

Joseph's Special Steak

$10.00

Freshly sliced steak baked with mozzarella & topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini & mayo

Pepperoni Pizza Sandwich

$10.00

Pepperoni with our homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled or Fried to perfection. Covered with meat sauce and mozzarella

Fried Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled or Fried to perfection. Covered with meat sauce and mozzarella

Pepperoni & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Pepperoni & mozzarella with tomato, lettuce, pepperonicinis and house italian dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Marinated grilled chicken with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & fresh mushrooms

Muffaletta

$13.00

Housemade muffaletta bread with ham, salami, mortadella, pastrami, provolone & homemade green olive dressing

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperonicinis, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, olives & mozzarella cheese

Italian Sub

$10.00

Ham, capicola, salami, american/mozzarella with lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini & our house italian dressing

Smoked Turkey Breast

$10.00

Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Homemade Fried Eggplant with our Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Joseph’s roast beef recipe, baked in-house and freshly sliced. Topped with mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Soup 🥣

Minestrone Soup

$5.50

Homemade Vegetable Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.50

Desserts 🍪

Cannoli

$5.75

Homemade cannoli with chocolate chips or almonds

Tiramisu

$6.00

Delicious Tiramisu

Zeppole

$8.50

Fried italian donuts with raspberry or chocolate sauce

Fudge Brownies

$2.70

Homemade Fudge Brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Giant Chunk Chocolate Chip Cookies

Carrot Cake

$6.75

Coconut Cream Cake

$6.75

Vanilla Crunch

$6.75

Baklava

$3.50

Baklava Cheese Cake

$6.75

Chocolate Carmel Cake

$6.75

Italian Cream Cake

$6.75

Sd Raspberry Sauce

$1.00

Mini Cannoli

$2.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.75

Sides

(2) Meatballs

$7.00

(2) Homemade Meatballs

Chips

$1.75

French Fries*

$3.50

Lg. Dipping Bowl

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.25

Side Creamy Italian

$1.25

Side Blue Cheese

$1.25

Side Italian Dressing

$1.25

Side Balsamic

$1.25

Side Honey Mustard

$1.25

Side 1000 Island

$1.25

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Side Calamari Sauce

$1.75

Side Meat Sauce

$1.50

Side Marinara

$1.50

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Side Mild Wing Sauce

$1.75

Side Medium Wing Sauce

$1.75

Side Hot Wing Sauce

$1.75

Side Cajan Ranch

$1.75

Sauteed Spinach & Garlic

$6.00

Side Anchovies

$1.50

Side Celery

$1.25

Side Greek Peppers

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Italian Sausage

$7.50

Side Jalapeno

$1.25

Side Mozarella Cheese

$3.00

Drinks 🥤

NA Beverages

Pepsi Product

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$2.85

Coffee

$3.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.50

Fountain Water

Beer 🍺

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Peroni

$6.00

BTL Stella

$6.00Out of stock

BTL Heineken 0%

$4.50

Wine 🍷

Pitcher Red Sangria

$25.00

BTL Banfi Chianti

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Casillero Malbec

$28.00

BTL Underwood Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Masi (Pinot Grigio)

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Frontera (Chardonnay)

$25.00

BTL J. Lohr Reisling

$28.00Out of stock

Kid Menu

Kids

Kid CYO Pizza

$7.00

Kid Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Lasagna

$7.50

Kid Spaghetti

$7.00

Kid Spaghetti Aioli

$6.75

Kids Chicken Finger

$7.50