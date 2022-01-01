Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jose's Courtroom

1,198 Reviews

$$

1037 Prospect St

La Jolla, CA 92037

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips/Salsa
Chips and Salsa TOGO
Tostada Bowl

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

7up

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Horchata

$6.00

Redbull SF Can

$5.00

Redbull Can

$5.00

DROPKICK COLD BREW

$8.00

Squirt Can

$4.00

Btl Topo Chico

$5.00

Appetizers

Guacamole

$12.00

Made with fresh avocados, onions, cilantro, tomatoes and lime juice

Dip Trio

$14.00

Elote Dip, queso dip and guacamole. Mild or spicy.

Queso Dip

$12.00

Creamy melted cheese with a blend of chilies and spices. Mild or spicy.

Elote Dip

$12.00

roasted sweet corn, fresh off the cob, mixed with cilantro aioli, cotija cheese and roasted serrano peppers

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber and avocado tossed in a citrus marinade.

Nachos

$14.00
Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$13.00

Shredded chicken in a crispy corn tortilla, served with avocado crema, cheese and lettuce.

Chips and Salsa TOGO

$5.00

Salads & Bowls

Tostada Bowl

$15.00
Ensalada Grande

Ensalada Grande

$15.00

Fresh lettuce, avocado, salsa fresca, roasted corn and Cotija cheese tossed in our house made cilantro lime dressing.

Baja Bowl

Baja Bowl

$15.00

Black beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, and avocado. Served with our house made cilantro lime dressing.

Soups

Chicken soup with onions and bell peppers. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and jack cheese.

CUP Albondigas

$6.00

Meatball soup with carrots, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, celery and Spanish rice.

BOWL Albondigas

$9.00

Meatball soup with carrots, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, celery and Spanish rice.

CUP Tortilla

$6.00

Chicken soup with onions and bell peppers. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and jack cheese.

BOWL Tortilla

$9.00

Chicken soup with onions and bell peppers. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and jack cheese.

Burger

The Burger

$18.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$12.00

Melted jack cheese in a large flour tortilla. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream and Salsa Fresca.

Veggie Quesadilla

$18.00

Roasted zucchini, corn, cactus, mushrooms, bell peppers, kale, garlic, black beans, salsa fresca & a blend of melted cheeses served with cilantro lime aioli.

Side of Beans and Rice

$5.00

Taco Plates

Mahi Taco Plate

Mahi Taco Plate

$19.00

Grilled or fried Mahi Mahi served with shredded cabbage, radish slivers and our creamy chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Shrimp Taco Plate

Shrimp Taco Plate

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp, roasted corn, avocado, shredded carrots, creamy lime cilantro aioli and cotija cheese. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Portobello Taco Plate

$17.00

Pollo Tacos Plate

$19.00

Grilled citrus marinated chicken topped with salsa fresca, guacamole and cotija cheese. Double wrapped in corn or flour tortillas.

Carne Tacos Plate

$21.00

Grilled steak topped with salsa fresca and guacamole and cotija cheese. Double wrapped in corn or flour tortillas.

Shredded Chicken Taco Plate

$16.00

Shredded chicken topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and cheese in a crunchy corn tortilla shell.

Beef Taco Plate

$16.00

Shredded beef topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and cheese in a crunchy corn tortilla shell.

Burrito Plates

Pollo Asado Burrito Plate

$19.00

Grilled chicken, salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese and sour cream.

Carne Asada Burrito Plate

$21.00

Grilled steak, salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese and sour cream.

Chicken Burrito Plate

$16.00

Refried beans and shredded chicken. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese.

Beef Burrito Plate

$16.00

Refried beans and shredded beef. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese.

Veggie Burrito Plate

$18.00

Roasted corn, cactus, zucchini, sweet potato, mushrooms, kale, bell pepper, black beans, rice, salsa fresca, creama oaxacena, cotija and machengo cheeses,

Surf n Turf Burrito Plate

$21.00

Carne Asada, shrimp, creamy chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, guacamole and jack chees

California Burrito Plate

$19.00

Carne Asada, french fries, jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

3 Amigos Burrito Plate

$21.00

Crispy carnitas, chorizo and bacon with sweet potatoe fries, cotija cheese, guacamole, salsa fresca and creamy queso.

Bean and Cheese Burrito Plate

$12.00

Refried beans and cheddar cheese in a large flour tortilla.

Shrimp Burrito Plate

$21.00

Shrimp sautéed in ranchero sauce with rice, salsa fresca and topped with melted cheese and ranchero sauce.

Traditions

Enchilada Plate

$15.00

Two Enchiladas topped with melted cheese traditional red sauce or suiza style. Served with rice and beans. Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef.

Fajita Portobello

$19.00

Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes sautéed in Jose's signature fajita sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca, mexican rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas Chicken

$21.00

Sautéed chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes sautéed in Jose's signature fajita sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca, mexican rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas Carne

$22.00

Sautéed steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes sautéed in Jose's signature fajita sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca, mexican rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas.

Extra Setup

$6.00

Plates

Pollo Asado Plate

$19.00

Citrus marinated grilled chicken served with rice, beans & salsa fresca. Corn or flour tortillas.

Carnitas Plate

$21.00

Slow roasted pork, served with cilantro, orange slices, citrus salsa fresca and a side of rice and beans.

Carne Asada Plate

$25.00

Citrus marinated grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, and roasted tomato salsa. Corn or flour tortillas.

Kids / Dogs

Kids Burrito

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Perro Carne

$5.00

Perro Chicken

$5.00

Ala Carte

Ala Carte Mahi Taco

$7.50

Ala Carte Shrimp Taco

$8.50

Ala Carte Portobello Taco

$6.50

Ala Carte Pollo Asado Taco

$6.50

Ala Carte Carne Asada Taco

$7.50

Ala Carte Carnitas Taco

$7.50

Ala Carte Shredded Chicken Taco

$6.50

Ala Carte Beef Taco

$6.50

Ala Carte Cheese Enchilada

$5.50

Ala Carte Chicken Enchilada

$6.50

Ala Carte Beef Enchilada

$6.50

Ala Carte Carnitas Enchilada

$7.50

Ala Carte Pollo Burrito

$15.00

Ala Carte Carne Burrito

$17.00

Ala Carte Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Ala Carte Beef Burrito

$13.00

Ala Carte Veggie Burrito

$16.00

Ala Surf n Turf Burrito

$17.00

Ala Carte California Burrito

$15.00

Ala Carte 3 Amigos Burrito

$16.00

Ala Carte Bean and Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Ala Carte Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Sides

Side of Beans and Rice

$5.00

Chips/Salsa

$5.00

Side of Avocados

$5.00

Side of Black Beans

$4.00

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

Side Pinto Beans

$4.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side of Carne Asade

$6.00

Side of Shredded Chick

$4.00

Side of Pollo Asada

$4.00

Side of Shrimp

$5.00

Side Carnitas

$5.00

Side Portobello

$4.00

Side Mahi

$5.00

Beer

Estrella

$6.00

NEGRA draft

$8.00

Pacifico DRAFT

$8.00

Mango Cart

$8.00

Speedboat

$9.00

Aloha Sculpin

$9.00

Corona Premier

$9.00

Michelada

$10.00

IND Modelo + Shot

$7.00

Bud Lt Btl

$7.00

Coors Lt Btl

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Corona Lt

$8.00

Modelo Cantarito

$8.00

modelo beer made with grapefruit, orange and lime juices

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Truly Seltzer Wild Berry

$8.00

Big Wave

$5.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$9.00

Perfect Margarita

$11.00

The Skinny Margarita

$13.00

The Caddy Margarita

$15.00

La Jaimica Margarita

$15.00

LJ Heat Margarita

$14.00

Guava Ginger Margarita

$13.00

Meet Me Margarita

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037

Jose's Courtroom image
Jose's Courtroom image
Jose's Courtroom image
Jose's Courtroom image

