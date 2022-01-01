Restaurant header imageView gallery

Josh's at Davisville

339 East Falmouth Hwy

East Falmouth, MA 02536

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Macadamia Scallops

$17.00

Pan Seared • Daily Coulis

Shrimp Risotto

$16.00

Garlic Marinated Shrimp • Roasted Bell Pepper Risotto

Quahog

$10.00

Linguica • Bell Peppers

Crab Cake

$18.00

Chipotle Aioli

Veggie Delight

$16.00

Avocado • Artichoke • Tomato • Spinach • Corn Poblano • Balsamic

Bruschetta

$10.00

Vine Ripe Tomato • Fresh Mozzarella • Basil • Balsamic • EVOO

Fried Duck Wings

$15.00

Sweet Garlic Soy Sauce

Chowder

$6.00+

Kale Soup

$7.00+

Coconut Curry Mussels

$17.00

Salads

Side Caesar

$7.00

House Croutons • Anchovy Toast • Parmesan

Side House Salad

$6.00

Cucumber Ribbons • Vine Ripe Tomatoes • Carrots • House Croutons • Field Greens

Side Baby Spinach

$7.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles • Strawberries • Bermuda Onions • Sugared Pecans

Side Harvest Fall Salad

$7.00

Field Greens • Pears • Cranberries • Candied Pecans • Bleu Cheese

Entree Caesar Salad

$11.00

House Croutons • Anchovy Toast • Parmesan

Entree House Salad

$11.00

Cucumber Ribbons • Vine Ripe Tomatoes • Carrots • House Croutons • Field Greens

Entree Baby Spinach Salad

$13.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles • Strawberries • Bermuda Onions • Sugared Pecans

Entree Harvest Fall Salad

$13.00

Field Greens • Pears • Cranberries • Candied Pecans • Bleu Cheese

Entrees

All entrees are served with our daily vegetable and chef paired starch.

Coffee Rub Filet

$38.00

8 oz. Filet Mignon • Maple Coffee Sauce • Mashed Potatoes

Steak Tips

$30.00

Garlic • Spice • EVOO • Mashed Potatoes

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$36.00

Kim Chi • Mashed Potatoes

Steak Au Poivre

$37.00

12 oz. New York Sirloin • Brandy Cream Sauce • Mashed Potato

Veal Chop

$40.00

16 oz. Veal Chop • Roasted Bell Pepper Risotto • Mushroom • Red Wine Demi-Glace

Honey Glazed Duck

$33.00

Cherry Sauce

Steak and Caesar

$34.00

Burger

$16.00

Asiago Bun • Fries

Salmon

$30.00

Flame Grilled • Fresh Peach Salsa • Jasmine Rice

Sole

$27.00

Parmesan Egg Batter • Lemon Butter • Jasmine Rice

Baked Cod

$28.00

Buttered Ritz Cracker Crumbs • Jasmine Rice

Entree Scallops

$33.00

Lemon Butter • Jasmine Rice

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$28.00

Pastas

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Capers • Lemon • Wine • Butter

Chicken Parm

$26.00

Served with Red Sauce or Alfredo Sauce

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Mushrooms • Demi-Glace

Seafood Alfredo

$35.00

Wine • Cream • Pepper • Parmesan Cheese • Lobster • Shrimp • Scallops

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Garlic • Tomato • Lemon

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Graham Cracker Crust

Chocolate Chip Lava

$10.00

Crushed Oreo Crust • Molten Chocolate Center • Vanilla Ice Cream

Brownie à la Mode

$9.00

Pumpkin mousse

$8.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chowder, Fresh Seafood, and Steaks

Website

Location

339 East Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth, MA 02536

Directions

