Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail(4)

$14.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.95

Bruschetta

$14.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.95

Sweet Garlic Soy Sauce

Shrimp Sauté(3)

$16.95

Tuscan Mussels

$17.95

Chowder

$7.00+

Soup & Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Garden Salad

$11.95

Buffalo Mozzarella

$16.95

Il Maestro Salad

$17.95

Wedding Soup

$7.95

Pasta Fagioli

$7.95

Minestrone

$7.95

Clam Chowder

$8.95

Pastas

Cavatelli Bolognese

$25.95

Cheese Ravioli

$24.95

Lobster Ravioli

$38.95

Mushrooms • Demi-Glace

Chicken Broccoli and Ziti Aglio Olio

$27.95

Sausage Antonio

$27.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$24.95

Pasta and Meatballs

$24.95

Pasta Marinara

$20.95

Beef

All entrees are served with our daily vegetable and chef paired starch.

NY Sirloin

$42.95

Steak Au Poivre

$44.95

Filet Avellino

$46.95

Steak Tips

$34.00

Garlic • Spice • EVOO • Mashed Potatoes

Veal Chop

$42.00

16 oz. Veal Chop • Roasted Bell Pepper Risotto • Mushroom • Red Wine Demi-Glace

Filet Plain

$46.95

Chicken

Chicken Parm

$27.95

Chicken Marsala

$28.95

Chicken Picatta

$28.95

Chicken Francaise

$28.95

Chicken Saltmbocca

$30.95

Veal

Veal Parmesan

$30.95

Veal Marsala

$32.95

Veal Picatta

$32.95

Veal Francaise

$32.95

Veal Saltmbocca

$34.95

Seafood

Linguine & Clams

$29.95

Seafood Carbonara

$41.95

Shrimp Scampi

$31.95

Maestro Masterpiece

$41.95

Salmon Caprese

$32.95

Scrod Francaise

$32.95

Seafood Trio

$34.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

$11.95

Cannoli

$10.95

Graham Cracker Crust

Chocolate Cake

$11.95

Crushed Oreo Crust • Molten Chocolate Center • Vanilla Ice Cream

Limoncello Cake

$12.95

Cheese Cake

$12.95

Bread Pudding

$11.95Out of stock