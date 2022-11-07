Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Joshua Deli

933 Park Ave

Lake Park, FL 33403

Popular Items

Turkey Swiss Sub

Deli Subs

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$12.99

Capicola, Mortadella, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Shredded Lettuce, Ghiardinera Pickled Vegetables, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar on our toasted sub roll.

Chicken Club Sub

Chicken Club Sub

$9.95

Roasted Chicken with bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce, garlic aioli on a fresh baked baguette

Turkey Swiss Sub

Turkey Swiss Sub

$9.49

Sliced Deli Turkey and swiss cheese with shredded lettuce, tomato, kalamata aioli on toasted sub roll or baguette

Rare Roast Beef Sub

Rare Roast Beef Sub

$13.99

Sliced rare roast beef and cheddar with caramelized red onions, garlic aioli on sub roll or baguette

Muffaleta

Muffaleta

$13.99

Capicola, Ham, Swiss, provolone, mortadella, salami with olive salad on a toasted sub roll

Bahn Mi

Bahn Mi

$9.99

Sliced hoisin pork, pickled carrot & cucumber, sriracha aioli, fresh cilantro served on a toasted sub roll.

The Kelsey City

The Kelsey City

$10.99

Rare roast beef, sliced deli turkey, sliced ham with shredded lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, Dijon mustard on a toasted sub roll

Vegetarian Bahn Mi

Vegetarian Bahn Mi

$11.99

Grilled hoisin tofu, pickled carrot & cucumber, vegan sriracha mayo, fresh cilantro, served on a toasted sub roll or as shown on GF Bread

THE Burger

$10.99

Hamburger

Deli Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

White Albacore & Blue Fin tuna with Celery & Mayo

Curry Chutney Chicken Salad

Curry Chutney Chicken Salad

$8.99

A blend of diced grilled chicken breast with Major Grey's chutney, curry spices, and mayo

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Chopped hard cooked egg, pickles, and mayo

Hot Sandwiches

Bacon! Tomato Grilled Cheese

Bacon! Tomato Grilled Cheese

$11.49

American, Swiss, and Cheddar cheeses melted and served with bacon and tomato on marble rye bread

Turkey Rachel

$12.49

Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese with sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye bread

Cuban Style Sandwich

Cuban Style Sandwich

$11.49

Cuban Pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, Yellow mustard, and sliced pickles on our pressed soft sub roll

Corned Beef Rueben

Corned Beef Rueben

$13.99

Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese with sauerkraut, Russian dressing on marble rye bread

Gorgonzola Beef Press

$12.99

Sliced roast beef, crumbled gorgonzola, arugula, and roasted red peppers, with Dijon mustard and garlic aioli on a pressed sub roll

Big Dog

$8.49

Our grilled quarter pound all-beef hot dog served with sauerkraut, ketchup, and mustard

Chopped Cheese

Chopped Cheese

$10.95Out of stock

NY Style Chopped Cheese Sub is made with 2 seasoned all beef patties, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on our toasted sub roll. A true bodega classic.

Cheeseburger and Fries

$9.99

Wrap Sandwiches

Curried Chutney Chicken Wrap

Curried Chutney Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Diced Grilled chicken breast with chutney and curry spices, shredded lettuce, in our 12” tortilla wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Diced grilled chicken in buffalo sauce with sliced pickled carrot, shredded lettuce, blue cheese dressing in our 12” tortilla wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Diced grilled chicken in cannonball BBQ sauce with shredded lettuce in our 12” tortilla wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.99

Crisp shredded lettuce, diced tomato, crumbled feta cheese, red onions, kalamata olives and our homemade tzatziki sauce in our 12” tortilla wrap

Caprese Wrap

$10.99

Sliced fresh mozzarella and tomato, basil leaves and basil pesto, lettuce and served on our 12” tortilla wrap

Turkey Swiss Wrap

$9.49

Sliced deli turkey and Swiss cheese with shredded lettuce, tomato, Kalamata aioli, on our 12” tortilla wrap

Salads

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$11.99

Diced pear, craisins, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, over mixed greens with FF raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chopped romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives and creamy Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.95

Our house lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, carrot, FF raspberry vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.99

Crisp shredded lettuce, diced tomato, crumbled feta cheese, red onions, and kalamata olives with Greek dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella and tomato, basil leaves on a bed of lettuce with balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

French Fries

$3.25+

Potato Salad

$1.25+

Cole Slaw

$1.25+

Kim's Macaroni Salad

$1.25+

Tuna Salad - Bulk

$5.99+

Curry Chutney Chicken Salad - Bulk

$5.99+

Egg Salad - Bulk

$5.50+

Dill Pickle Spears (4)

$1.99

Potato Chips

$1.25

Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeno, BBQ

Desserts

Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Our big Chocolate Chip cookie made in house (often seen for sale at our thrift stores)

Big Key Lime Cookie

Big Key Lime Cookie

$2.49

Lime and White chocolate chip cookie

Big Brownie

Big Brownie

$2.49

No Nuts, and can you keep a secret....Ghirardelli chocolate is inside!

Drinks

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite Diet Sprite Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero, Mt. Dew, Diet Mt. Dew Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper All 12oz cans

Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50

Fruit Punch, Orange, Lemon Lime

Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.50

Monster

Water

Water

$1.50

16.9oz water bottles

Iced Tea 20oz

$1.99

Coffee 12oz

$1.99

Specials

Ham & Bacon Sub - Lil' Rob's Sub

Ham & Bacon Sub - Lil' Rob's Sub

$10.95Out of stock

Sliced ham, bacon, and mayo toasted in the oven

Banh Mi Salad

Banh Mi Salad

$9.99Out of stock

We start with a bed of greens and then add our hoisin glazed roast pork, pickled carrot, seedless cucumber, fresh cilantro and served with a cilantro lime dressing. ( Hoisin glazed Tofu is available as a substitution for the pork)

Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich

Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Sliced prosciutto, pearl mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, baby spinach and balsamic glaze on a toasted sub roll.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Cutlet topped with Provolone cheese and our house made red sauce on a toasted sub roll.

Reuben Dog

Reuben Dog

$10.95Out of stock

Our big dog resting in a bed of corned beef, topped with Russian dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll with a side of fries.

Cafe Daily Special

$7.99

Daily Cafe Joshua Meal Special

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
A social enterprise of The Lord's Place. Thank you for supporting our Mission to end homelessness in Palm Beach County!

933 Park Ave, Lake Park, FL 33403

