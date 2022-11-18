Joshua's Restaurant and Tavern 123 Maine Street
123 Maine Street
Brunswick, ME 04011
Appetizer Specials
Steamed Mussel Special App
Steamed Clams Special App
Fried Atlantic Shrimp Special App
Fried Clam Special App
Duck Potsticker App
Fried Pickles App
Pretzels and Beer Mustard App
Special Chicken Tenders App
Special Chicken Wings App
Seared Tuna Special App
Bruschetta Special App
Fried Potsticker
Cold Shrimp Cocktail
Salmon Cakes
soups
cup of seafood chowder
haddock, scallop, shrimp, crab in a potato & cream base
bowl of seafood chowder
haddock, scallop, shrimp, crab in a potato & cream base
cup of Maine lobster stew
fresh lobster,butter, white wine, onion & cream
bowl of Maine lobster stew
fresh lobster,butter, white wine, onion & cream
cup of today's soup
made in house, always changing
bowl of today's soup
made in house, always changing
cup chili
hearty beef chili
bowl chili
hearty beef chili
cup clam chowder
New England style cream base
bowl clam chowder
New England style cream base
cup haddock chowder
fresh haddock, potato, onion & cream
bowl haddock chowder
fresh haddock, potato, onion & cream
cup crabmeat stew
fresh crab, butter, wine, onion & cream
bowl crabmeat stew
fresh crab, butter, wine, onion & cream
cup beef stew
hearty stew with slow cooked beef
bowl beef stew
hearty stew with slow cooked beef
salads
small garden salad
lettuce, onion, tomato,cucumber, green pepper, carrots
large garden salad
lettuce, onion, tomato,cucumber, green pepper, carrots
small Caesar salad
Romaine, Romano, Caesar dressing & croutons
large Caesar salad
Romaine, Romano, Caesar dressing & croutons
small Greek salad
garden plus feta, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives tossed in a Greek vinaigrette
large Greek salad
garden plus feta, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives tossed in a Greek vinaigrette
wilted spinach salad
wilted baby spinach with sauteed mushrooms, bacon &feta
cold spinach salad
fresh baby spinach with goat cheese, roasted red pepper and red onion
starters
Crabcakes
native crabcake served with sundried tomato aioli
crab stuffed mushrooms
mushrooms stuffed with crab, Ritz, garlic, onion & peppers
mozzarella sticks
deep fried mozzarella with marinara sauce
sea scallops in bacon
tender fresh scallops wrapped in Applewood bacon, broiled in butter and wine
potato skins
topped with cheese & bacon, served with sour cream
fried green beans
batter dipped and fried with chipotle aioli dip
chicken fingers
hand cut in house, fresh fried chicken strips
chicken wings
ten crispy wings
Joshua's Original Nachos
house made tortilla chips loaded with monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, diced peppers, onions, tomato, jalapeno
Half Nachos
Basket of Fries
plates
Maine lobster roll
fresh ME lobster mixed lightly with mayo on a brioche roll
Maine crabmeat roll
fresh ME crabmeat mixed lightly with mayo on a brioche roll
Fried Haddock Sandwich
6 oz. of fresh haddock, lightly breaded and fried on a brioche roll
chicken quesadilla
grilled chicken, onion, tomato, pepper, jalapeno and a blend of cheeses grilled in a homemade tortilla
vegetable quesadilla
onion, tomato, peppers,jalapeno grilled with a blend of cheeses in a homemade tortilla
steak quesadilla
shaved ribeye, onion, tomato, pepper, jalapeno and a blend of cheeses grilled in a homemade tortilla
steak & cheese wrap
thin sliced ribeye & melted cheese in a homemade wrap with sauteed onions, mushrooms & peppers
Buffalo chicken wrap
fried Buffalo tenders,lettuce,onion & tomato with our Bleu cheese
Thai chicken wrap
spicy fried tenders wrapped with cucumber, onion, lettuce and shredded carrots
Grilled Reuben
sliced corned beef brisket, sauerkraut & Swiss on rye
Pineland farm 6oz beef burger
local sourced and cooked to order
turkey burger
Fuse brand turkey burger
garden burger
vegetarian patty
chicken finger basket
fresh, in house breaded chicken fingers with french fries
BLT
Applewood bacon, green leaf lettuce, fresh tomato & mayo on white
grilled cheese
entrees
Broiled Atlantic haddock
fresh haddock broiled with lemon
Fried Atlantic haddock
fried in a light cracker crumb coating
lemon dill baked haddock
fresh haddock topped with a permesean crumb topping and baked
lazyman's lobster dinner
one whole lobster picked out of the shell and broiled with drawn butter
boiled lobster dinner
1 1/4 -1 1/2 Maine lobster
Broiled Seafood Medley
Gulf shrimp, fresh Atlantic haddock, sea scallops & a whole ME lobster tail
fried Atlantic shrimp
fried in a light cracker crumb coating
pan seared sea scallops
fresh local Jumbo Atlantic sea scallops
fried sea scallops
fresh local Jumbo Atlantic sea scallops
Pineland 10oz top sirloin
locally sourced beef served with sauteed mushrooms, onions & peppers
Penne Primavera
seasonal veggies sauteed in white wine, olive oil & herbs over penne pasta
Florentine
spinach, garlic roasted tomato, zucchini & summer squash topped with mozzarella & balsamic drizzle
specialty pizza
Rustica
grilled chicken, pesto, roasted peppers, sliced tomato, black olives & a blend of Italian cheeses
Grecian
garlic, spinach, grilled chicken, pesto, feta, tomato sauce and a blend of Italian cheeses
Meat Lover's
imported pepperoni, hot Italian sausage, ground beef, proscuitto, bacon, tomato sauce and a blend of Italian cheeses
Tavern Original
Imported proscuitto, fresh tomato, mushrooms, spinach, a blend of Italian cheeses, olive oil and oregano
Quattro Formaggi
Mozzarella, provolone, romano and sharp cheeses with garlic, olive oil and oregano
Fra Diavolo
Jalapeno, roasted reds, hot Italian sausage, tomato sauce and a blend of Italian cheeses
Primavera
broccoli, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, onion, green peppers & tomato sauce with a blend of Italian cheeses
Paesana
pepperoni, procuitto, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato sauce and a blend of Italian cheeses
Specialty Half/Half
pizza
10 in gluten free crust*
**NOT prepared in a 100% GF environment
12 in cheese pizza
classic
12 in pepperoni pizza
traditional 'roni pie
12 in create your own pizza
choose your toppings
6 in personal cheese
classic pie for one
6 in pepperoni pizza
classic pie for one
6 in create your own pizza
choose your toppings
sides
kid's menu
kid's burger
small slider with fries
kid's cheeseburger
small slider, American cheese with fries
kid's fish n chips
fresh Atlantic haddock
kid's chicken finger
cut and breaded in house
kid's grilled cheese
American on white
kid's 5oz steak
Pineland farm 5oz sirloin
kid's hotdog
kid's fried Atlantic shrimp
kid's PB&J
grape jelly & smooth peanut butter on white
kid's penne
desserts
apple pie
hot or cold, with or without ice cream
blueberry pie
hot or cold, with or without ice cream
NY cheesecake
with or without strawberries
triple chocolate torte
rich chocolate cake with crushed nuts
Coomb's cake
homemade decadence
Coomb's pie
homemade decadence
Ice cream
scoop vanilla ice cream
Retail
Beer
Allagash White
Baxter Staycation Lager
Bissell Bros The Substance IPA
Black & Tan
Bud Light
Downeast Cider
Downeast DONUT Cider
Geary's HSA
Geary's London Porter
Guinness
Maine Beer Co Lunch
Miller Lite
Nonesuch Mojito IPA
Nonesuch River Red
Orono Brewing Tubular NEIPA
Peak Organic Nut Brown
Sam Adam's Boston Lager
Sam Adams Oktoberfest
Shipyard Export Ale
Shipyard Pumpkinhead
Snake Bite
Von Trapp Pilsner
Newcastle Brown Ale
Heineken
Corona
Corona Premier
Mich Ultra
O'Douls Original
Coors Light
Budweiser
Bud Light
Miller Light
Miller High Life
O'Douls Amber
Rolling Rock
Allagash North Sky Stout
Baxter CACAO!
Baxter Oktoberfest
Baxter Stowaway IPA
Bluet Sparkling wine can
Carlson Orchard Honeycrisp Cider
Downeast Blue Slushie
Downeast Seltzer
Foundation Burnside Brown
Henniker Flap Jack
High Noon
KitNA blonde
KitNA IPA
Moat Mtn Boneshaker Brown
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA
PBR Tallboy
Rising Tide Ishmael
Rising Tide Waypoint
Sam Adam's Wicked Hazy
White Claw
Wine
BF Merlot
BF Cabernet
BF Pinot Noir
Inscription Pinot Noir
Portillo Malbec
Borne of Fire Cabernet
Hahn Cabernet
Intrinsic Red Blend
Grochau Pinot Noir
Sin Zin Zinfandel
BF Chardonnay
BF Pinot Grigio
BF Sauvignon Blanc
BF Moscato
Whitehaven Sauv Blanc
Sauvetage Sauv Blanc
Prophecy Pinot Grigio
Tiamo Pinot Grigio
Clean Slate Riesling
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
Borne of Fire Chardonnay
Amity White Pinot Noir
Mehofer Gruner Veltliner
Bieler Pere en Fils Rose
BF White Zinfandel
Angelini Prosecco
bluet can
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer drink
Alabama Slammer shooter
Appletini
B52 shooter
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Blow Job shooter
Blue Hawaiian
Buttery Nipple shooter
Cape Cod
Carrot Cake martini
Carrot Cake shooter
Chocolate cake martini
Chocolate Cake shooter
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet Gin
Gimlet Vodka
Grape crush drink
Grateful Dead
Green Tea Shot
Greyhound
Hawaiin Punch
Irish Car Bomb
Jagerbomb 1
Jagerbomb 2
Jolly Rancher drink
Jolly Rancher shooter
Kamikazee shooter
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop shooter
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan Bourbon
Manhattan Whiskey
Margarita
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Melon Ball
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Nuts & Berries
Nutty Irishman
Old Fashioned
Pearl Harbor
Purple Hooter
Red Head Slut shooter
Rob Roy
Rum Punch
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
SkyDiver
Slippery Nipple
Sombrero
Surfer on Acid shooter
Tequila Sunrise
Three wisemen shooter
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Virgin Mary
Vodka Collins
Washington Apple drink
Washington Apple shooter
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
WooWoo drink
WooWoo shooter
non-specialty Dirty Shirley
NA Beverages
Water
REFILL
Arnold Palmer
Capt Eli's Ginger Beer
CherryCoke
Club Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
generic bottled h2o
Ginger Ale
Green Bee Honey Apple
Green Bee Lemon Sting
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Red Bull
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tonic
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Iced Coffee
Herbal Tea
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cranberry
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Ruby Red
Tito's
Grey Goose
Stoli
Stoli Oranj
Stoli Razberi
Pinnacle
Pinnacle Cherry
Pinnacle Blueberry
Pinnacle Grape
Pinnacle Whipped
Pinnacle Mango
Pinnacle Berry
Pinnacle Vanilla
Sweet Carolina Tea
Smirnoff Green Apple
Ketel One
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Absolut Mandarin
DBL Absolut Ruby Red
DBL Tito's
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Stoli
DBL Stoli Oranj
DBL Stoli Razberi
DBL Pinnacle
DBL Pinnacle Cherry
DBL Pinnacle Blueberry
DBL Pinnacle Grape
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
DBL Pinnacle Mango
DBL Pinnacle Berry
DBL Pinnacle Vanilla
DBL Sweet Carolina Tea
DBL Smirnoff Green Apple
DBL Ketel One
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Aviation
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Empress
Gray Whale
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Aviation
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Empress
Well Rum
Sailor Jerry
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Meyers
Bacardi Anejo
Mount Gay
Malibu
DBL Well Rum
DBL Sailor Jerry
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Gosling'S
DBL Meyers
DBL Bacardi Anejo
DBL Mount Gay
DBL Malibu
Well Tequila
Cuervo Gold
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Silver
Hornito's
1800 Repasado
Patron Roca
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cuervo Gold
DBL Don Julio Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Hornito's
DBL 1800 Repasado
DBL Patron Roca
Bulleit
Bulliet Rye
Bushmill's
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Rye
Evan Williams
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jameson's
Jameson's Black barrel
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Redemption Bourbon
Seagram 7
Skrewball PB
Southern Comfort
Well Bourbon
Well Whiskey
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Rye
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Honey
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Bulleit
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Seagram 7
DBL Jameson's
DBL Jameson's Black barrel
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Bushmill's
DBL Skrewball PB
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Balvenie 12
Glenlevit 12
Glenfiddich 12
Oban 14
Johnnie Walker Black
Laphroig 12
Johnnie Walker Blue
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Dewars
DBL Balvenie 12
DBL Glenlevit 12
DBL Glenfiddich 12
DBL Oban 14
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Laphroig 12
DBL Johnnie Walker Blue
Amaretto Di Saronno
Amaretto well
Campari
Bailey's Irish Cream
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Pama pomegranite
Grand Marnier
Chateau Monet
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Fireball
Dr. Mcgillicuddy's
Goldschlager
Hennessey VS
Courvoisier VS
B&B
Tia Maria
Sambuca
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Amaretto well
DBL Campari
DBL Bailey's Irish Cream
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Pama pomegranite
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Chateau Monet
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Fireball
DBL Dr. Mcgillicuddy's
DBL Goldschlager
DBL Hennessey VS
DBL Courvoisier VS
DBL B&B
DBL Tia Maria
DBL Sambuca
Sunday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
123 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME 04011