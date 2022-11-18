Main picView gallery

Joshua's Restaurant and Tavern

123 Maine Street

Brunswick, ME 04011

Order Again

Appetizer Specials

Steamed Mussel Special App

$16.99

Steamed Clams Special App

$22.99

Fried Atlantic Shrimp Special App

$11.99

Fried Clam Special App

$18.99

Duck Potsticker App

$12.99

Fried Pickles App

$9.99

Pretzels and Beer Mustard App

$9.99

Special Chicken Tenders App

$12.99

Special Chicken Wings App

$12.99

Seared Tuna Special App

$16.99

Bruschetta Special App

$9.99

Fried Potsticker

$12.99

Cold Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Salmon Cakes

$12.99

soups

cup of seafood chowder

$7.50

haddock, scallop, shrimp, crab in a potato & cream base

bowl of seafood chowder

$12.99

haddock, scallop, shrimp, crab in a potato & cream base

cup of Maine lobster stew

$10.99

fresh lobster,butter, white wine, onion & cream

bowl of Maine lobster stew

$16.99

fresh lobster,butter, white wine, onion & cream

cup of today's soup

$4.99

made in house, always changing

bowl of today's soup

$7.99

made in house, always changing

cup chili

$9.99

hearty beef chili

bowl chili

$14.99

hearty beef chili

cup clam chowder

$7.50

New England style cream base

bowl clam chowder

$12.99

New England style cream base

cup haddock chowder

$9.99

fresh haddock, potato, onion & cream

bowl haddock chowder

$14.99

fresh haddock, potato, onion & cream

cup crabmeat stew

$12.99

fresh crab, butter, wine, onion & cream

bowl crabmeat stew

$16.99

fresh crab, butter, wine, onion & cream

cup beef stew

$9.99

hearty stew with slow cooked beef

bowl beef stew

$14.99

hearty stew with slow cooked beef

salads

small garden salad

$4.00

lettuce, onion, tomato,cucumber, green pepper, carrots

large garden salad

$8.99

lettuce, onion, tomato,cucumber, green pepper, carrots

small Caesar salad

$6.99

Romaine, Romano, Caesar dressing & croutons

large Caesar salad

$9.99

Romaine, Romano, Caesar dressing & croutons

small Greek salad

$7.99

garden plus feta, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives tossed in a Greek vinaigrette

large Greek salad

$12.99

garden plus feta, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives tossed in a Greek vinaigrette

wilted spinach salad

$9.99

wilted baby spinach with sauteed mushrooms, bacon &feta

cold spinach salad

$11.00

fresh baby spinach with goat cheese, roasted red pepper and red onion

starters

Crabcakes

$7.99+

native crabcake served with sundried tomato aioli

crab stuffed mushrooms

$9.99

mushrooms stuffed with crab, Ritz, garlic, onion & peppers

mozzarella sticks

$7.99

deep fried mozzarella with marinara sauce

sea scallops in bacon

$15.99

tender fresh scallops wrapped in Applewood bacon, broiled in butter and wine

potato skins

$8.99

topped with cheese & bacon, served with sour cream

fried green beans

$9.99

batter dipped and fried with chipotle aioli dip

chicken fingers

$11.99

hand cut in house, fresh fried chicken strips

chicken wings

$12.99

ten crispy wings

Joshua's Original Nachos

$11.99

house made tortilla chips loaded with monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, diced peppers, onions, tomato, jalapeno

Half Nachos

$8.99

Basket of Fries

$7.99

plates

Maine lobster roll

$26.99

fresh ME lobster mixed lightly with mayo on a brioche roll

Maine crabmeat roll

$22.99

fresh ME crabmeat mixed lightly with mayo on a brioche roll

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$16.99

6 oz. of fresh haddock, lightly breaded and fried on a brioche roll

chicken quesadilla

$14.99

grilled chicken, onion, tomato, pepper, jalapeno and a blend of cheeses grilled in a homemade tortilla

vegetable quesadilla

$10.99

onion, tomato, peppers,jalapeno grilled with a blend of cheeses in a homemade tortilla

steak quesadilla

$14.99

shaved ribeye, onion, tomato, pepper, jalapeno and a blend of cheeses grilled in a homemade tortilla

steak & cheese wrap

$14.99

thin sliced ribeye & melted cheese in a homemade wrap with sauteed onions, mushrooms & peppers

Buffalo chicken wrap

$14.99

fried Buffalo tenders,lettuce,onion & tomato with our Bleu cheese

Thai chicken wrap

$14.99

spicy fried tenders wrapped with cucumber, onion, lettuce and shredded carrots

Grilled Reuben

$14.99

sliced corned beef brisket, sauerkraut & Swiss on rye

Pineland farm 6oz beef burger

$13.99

local sourced and cooked to order

turkey burger

$13.99

Fuse brand turkey burger

garden burger

$13.99

vegetarian patty

chicken finger basket

$14.99

fresh, in house breaded chicken fingers with french fries

BLT

$8.99

Applewood bacon, green leaf lettuce, fresh tomato & mayo on white

grilled cheese

$7.99

entrees

Broiled Atlantic haddock

$22.99

fresh haddock broiled with lemon

Fried Atlantic haddock

$22.99

fried in a light cracker crumb coating

lemon dill baked haddock

$24.99

fresh haddock topped with a permesean crumb topping and baked

lazyman's lobster dinner

$34.99

one whole lobster picked out of the shell and broiled with drawn butter

boiled lobster dinner

$34.99

1 1/4 -1 1/2 Maine lobster

Broiled Seafood Medley

$28.99

Gulf shrimp, fresh Atlantic haddock, sea scallops & a whole ME lobster tail

fried Atlantic shrimp

$22.99

fried in a light cracker crumb coating

pan seared sea scallops

$28.99

fresh local Jumbo Atlantic sea scallops

fried sea scallops

$28.99

fresh local Jumbo Atlantic sea scallops

Pineland 10oz top sirloin

$24.99

locally sourced beef served with sauteed mushrooms, onions & peppers

Penne Primavera

$14.99

seasonal veggies sauteed in white wine, olive oil & herbs over penne pasta

Florentine

$14.00

spinach, garlic roasted tomato, zucchini & summer squash topped with mozzarella & balsamic drizzle

specialty pizza

Rustica

$16.99

grilled chicken, pesto, roasted peppers, sliced tomato, black olives & a blend of Italian cheeses

Grecian

$16.99

garlic, spinach, grilled chicken, pesto, feta, tomato sauce and a blend of Italian cheeses

Meat Lover's

$17.99

imported pepperoni, hot Italian sausage, ground beef, proscuitto, bacon, tomato sauce and a blend of Italian cheeses

Tavern Original

$15.99

Imported proscuitto, fresh tomato, mushrooms, spinach, a blend of Italian cheeses, olive oil and oregano

Quattro Formaggi

$12.99

Mozzarella, provolone, romano and sharp cheeses with garlic, olive oil and oregano

Fra Diavolo

$15.45

Jalapeno, roasted reds, hot Italian sausage, tomato sauce and a blend of Italian cheeses

Primavera

$16.99

broccoli, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, onion, green peppers & tomato sauce with a blend of Italian cheeses

Paesana

$16.99

pepperoni, procuitto, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato sauce and a blend of Italian cheeses

Specialty Half/Half

$10.00

pizza

10 in gluten free crust*

$13.99

**NOT prepared in a 100% GF environment

12 in cheese pizza

$11.99

classic

12 in pepperoni pizza

$13.45

traditional 'roni pie

12 in create your own pizza

$11.99

choose your toppings

6 in personal cheese

$9.99

classic pie for one

6 in pepperoni pizza

$10.49

classic pie for one

6 in create your own pizza

$9.99

choose your toppings

sides

side fries

$3.00

side tavern fries

$4.00

side coleslaw

$2.25

side guacamole

$2.25

side curly fries

$4.00

side sweet potato waffle fries

$4.00

baked potato

$3.00

side rice pilaf

$3.00

side seasonal vegetables

$3.00

side homemade mac&cheese

$4.00

side onion rings

$4.00

add side salad for $2

$2.00

kid's menu

kid's burger

$7.99

small slider with fries

kid's cheeseburger

$7.99

small slider, American cheese with fries

kid's fish n chips

$9.99

fresh Atlantic haddock

kid's chicken finger

$7.99

cut and breaded in house

kid's grilled cheese

$6.99

American on white

kid's 5oz steak

$10.99

Pineland farm 5oz sirloin

kid's hotdog

$6.99

kid's fried Atlantic shrimp

$8.99

kid's PB&J

$6.99

grape jelly & smooth peanut butter on white

kid's penne

$5.99

desserts

apple pie

$4.99

hot or cold, with or without ice cream

blueberry pie

$4.99

hot or cold, with or without ice cream

NY cheesecake

$5.25Out of stock

with or without strawberries

triple chocolate torte

$6.95Out of stock

rich chocolate cake with crushed nuts

Coomb's cake

$7.50

homemade decadence

Coomb's pie

$5.99

homemade decadence

Ice cream

$1.99

scoop vanilla ice cream

Retail

Black Hoodie

$45.00

Black Short Sleeved T-Shirt

$22.00

White Short Sleeved T-Shirt

$18.00

Long Sleeved T-Shirt

$32.00

Knit Skull Cap

$16.00

Baseball Cap

$22.00

Mug Club Membership

$50.00

Mug Club Renewal

$45.00

Joshua's Beer Mug

$20.00

Blue Coffee Mug

$12.00

Wine Glass

$10.00

Gift Card

Lunch Specials

BBQ Pastrami Special Sandwich

$16.99

Seared Tuna Lunch Special

$18.99

Blackened Salmon Taco Lunch Special

$17.99

Beer

Allagash White

$5.00+

Baxter Staycation Lager

$6.00+

Bissell Bros The Substance IPA

$8.00+

Black & Tan

$4.00+

Bud Light

$3.00+

Downeast Cider

$5.00+

Downeast DONUT Cider

$6.50+

Geary's HSA

$5.00+

Geary's London Porter

$6.00+

Guinness

$5.00+

Maine Beer Co Lunch

$8.00+

Miller Lite

$3.00+

Nonesuch Mojito IPA

$1.00+

Nonesuch River Red

$7.00+

Orono Brewing Tubular NEIPA

$7.00+

Peak Organic Nut Brown

$7.00+

Sam Adam's Boston Lager

$5.00+

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$6.00+

Shipyard Export Ale

$5.00+

Shipyard Pumpkinhead

$6.50+

Snake Bite

$4.00+

Von Trapp Pilsner

$6.00+

Newcastle Brown Ale

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.00

O'Douls Original

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

O'Douls Amber

$4.00Out of stock

Beer Glass

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Allagash North Sky Stout

$8.00

Baxter CACAO!

$8.00

Baxter Oktoberfest

$7.00

Baxter Stowaway IPA

$6.00

Beer Glass

Bluet Sparkling wine can

$7.00

Carlson Orchard Honeycrisp Cider

$7.00

Downeast Blue Slushie

$7.00

Downeast Seltzer

$6.00

Foundation Burnside Brown

$8.00

Henniker Flap Jack

$7.50

High Noon

$6.00

KitNA blonde

$6.00

KitNA IPA

$6.00

Moat Mtn Boneshaker Brown

$7.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA

$7.00

PBR Tallboy

$3.50

Rising Tide Ishmael

$7.00

Rising Tide Waypoint

$7.00

Sam Adam's Wicked Hazy

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

1 Glass

2 Glasses

3 Glasses

4 Glasses

5 Glasses

6 Glasses

Wine

BF Merlot

$6.75+

BF Cabernet

$6.75+

BF Pinot Noir

$6.75+

Inscription Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Portillo Malbec

$8.00+

Borne of Fire Cabernet

$9.00+

Hahn Cabernet

$10.00+

Intrinsic Red Blend

$12.50+

Grochau Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Sin Zin Zinfandel

$14.00+

BF Chardonnay

$6.75+

BF Pinot Grigio

$6.75+

BF Sauvignon Blanc

$6.75+

BF Moscato

$6.75+

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

Sauvetage Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

Prophecy Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Tiamo Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Clean Slate Riesling

$8.00+

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$11.00+

Borne of Fire Chardonnay

$9.00+

Amity White Pinot Noir

$12.50+

Mehofer Gruner Veltliner

$10.00+

Bieler Pere en Fils Rose

$8.00+

BF White Zinfandel

$6.75+

Angelini Prosecco

$8.00

bluet can

$7.00

1 Glass

2 Glasses

3 Glasses

4 Glasses

5 Glasses

6 Glasses

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer drink

$9.00

Alabama Slammer shooter

$7.50

Appletini

$9.00

B52 shooter

$7.50

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blow Job shooter

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Buttery Nipple shooter

$7.50

Cape Cod

$7.00

Carrot Cake martini

$10.50

Carrot Cake shooter

$7.50

Chocolate cake martini

$10.50

Chocolate Cake shooter

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.50

Gimlet Gin

$9.00

Gimlet Vodka

$9.00

Grape crush drink

$8.00

Grateful Dead

$9.75

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Greyhound

$7.00

Hawaiin Punch

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.50

Jagerbomb 1

$10.75

Jagerbomb 2

$17.75

Jolly Rancher drink

$8.50

Jolly Rancher shooter

$7.00

Kamikazee shooter

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop shooter

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan Bourbon

$9.00

Manhattan Whiskey

$9.00

Margarita

$7.50

Martini Gin

$9.00

Martini Vodka

$9.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Mudslide

$10.50

Nuts & Berries

$9.00

Nutty Irishman

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pearl Harbor

$7.50

Purple Hooter

$8.00

Red Head Slut shooter

$7.50

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rum Punch

$8.50

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.50

SkyDiver

$9.75

Slippery Nipple

$7.50

Sombrero

$7.50

Surfer on Acid shooter

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Three wisemen shooter

$7.50

Toasted Almond

$8.50

Tom Collins

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$5.50

Vodka Collins

$7.00

Washington Apple drink

$9.00

Washington Apple shooter

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.50

WooWoo drink

$8.00

WooWoo shooter

$7.00

non-specialty Dirty Shirley

$7.00

NA Beverages

Water

REFILL

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Capt Eli's Ginger Beer

$3.50

CherryCoke

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

generic bottled h2o

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Green Bee Honey Apple

$3.75

Green Bee Lemon Sting

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.50

Absolut

$7.50

Absolut Citron

$7.50

Absolut Mandarin

$7.50

Absolut Ruby Red

$7.50

Tito's

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Stoli

$7.50

Stoli Oranj

$7.50

Stoli Razberi

$7.50

Pinnacle

$7.00

Pinnacle Cherry

$7.00

Pinnacle Blueberry

$7.00

Pinnacle Grape

$7.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.00

Pinnacle Mango

$7.00

Pinnacle Berry

$7.00

Pinnacle Vanilla

$7.00

Sweet Carolina Tea

$7.00

Smirnoff Green Apple

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$13.00

DBL Absolut

$15.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$15.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$15.00

DBL Absolut Ruby Red

$15.00

DBL Tito's

$15.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Stoli

$15.00

DBL Stoli Oranj

$15.00

DBL Stoli Razberi

$15.00

DBL Pinnacle

$14.00

DBL Pinnacle Cherry

$14.00

DBL Pinnacle Blueberry

$14.00

DBL Pinnacle Grape

$14.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$14.00

DBL Pinnacle Mango

$14.00

DBL Pinnacle Berry

$14.00

DBL Pinnacle Vanilla

$14.00

DBL Sweet Carolina Tea

$14.00

DBL Smirnoff Green Apple

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

Well Gin

$6.50

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Aviation

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Empress

$9.50

Gray Whale

$9.50

DBL Well Gin

$13.00

DBL Beefeater

$15.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$15.00

DBL Aviation

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Empress

$19.00

Well Rum

$6.50

Sailor Jerry

$7.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Bacardi Limon

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Gosling'S

$7.50

Meyers

$7.50

Bacardi Anejo

$8.00

Mount Gay

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

DBL Well Rum

$13.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$15.00

DBL Bacardi

$15.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$15.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$15.00

DBL Gosling'S

$15.00

DBL Meyers

$15.00

DBL Bacardi Anejo

$16.00

DBL Mount Gay

$15.00

DBL Malibu

$15.00

Well Tequila

$6.50

Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Don Julio Silver

$9.50

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Hornito's

$8.50

1800 Repasado

$8.50Out of stock

Patron Roca

$17.50

DBL Well Tequila

$13.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$15.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$19.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Hornito's

$17.00

DBL 1800 Repasado

$17.00

DBL Patron Roca

$35.00

Bulleit

$7.50

Bulliet Rye

$7.50

Bushmill's

$7.50

Canadian Club

$7.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Rye

$9.00

Evan Williams

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack Honey

$7.50

Jameson's

$7.50

Jameson's Black barrel

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Redemption Bourbon

$9.00

Seagram 7

$7.50

Skrewball PB

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Well Bourbon

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$6.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$13.00

DBL Makers Mark

$17.00

DBL Crown Royal

$17.00

DBL Crown Rye

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL Jack Honey

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek

$18.00

DBL Bulleit

$15.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$15.00

DBL Canadian Club

$15.00

DBL Seagram 7

$15.00

DBL Jameson's

$15.00

DBL Jameson's Black barrel

$16.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$15.00

DBL Bushmill's

$15.00

DBL Skrewball PB

$14.00

Well Scotch

$6.50

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Balvenie 12

$13.50

Glenlevit 12

$9.50

Glenfiddich 12

$9.50

Oban 14

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.50

Laphroig 12

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$25.00

DBL Well Scotch

$13.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$18.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL Balvenie 12

$27.00

DBL Glenlevit 12

$19.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$19.00

DBL Oban 14

$32.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Laphroig 12

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Amaretto well

$6.50

Campari

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Pama pomegranite

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Chateau Monet

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Fireball

$6.50

Dr. Mcgillicuddy's

$6.50

Goldschlager

$7.50

Hennessey VS

$8.50

Courvoisier VS

$8.50

B&B

$8.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Sambuca

$7.50

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

DBL Amaretto well

$13.00

DBL Campari

$16.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$14.00

DBL Cointreau

$16.00

DBL Drambuie

$16.00

DBL Frangelico

$16.00

DBL Pama pomegranite

$15.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

DBL Chateau Monet

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$15.00

DBL Kahlua

$15.00

DBL Fireball

$13.00

DBL Dr. Mcgillicuddy's

$13.00

DBL Goldschlager

$15.00

DBL Hennessey VS

$17.00

DBL Courvoisier VS

$17.00

DBL B&B

$16.00

DBL Tia Maria

$16.00

DBL Sambuca

$15.00

Specialty Cocktails

Classic Tito's Cosmo

$10.00

Blk Inf Dirty Shirley

$10.00

Harvest Manhattan

$11.00

Salty Mutt Martini

$11.00

The Bubbles

$11.00

Salt Caramel Coffee

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME 04011

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

