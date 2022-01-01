Restaurant header imageView gallery
Josie Kelly's Public House Somers Point

908 Shore Rd

Somers Point, NJ 08244

SIDES

Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$45.00

Classic mashed potato just like Josie used to make, whipped with Irish Butter, salt & pepper to taste. (Feeds 4-6 people)

Vegan Mashed Potato

Vegan Mashed Potato

$45.00

Classic mashed potato just like Josie used to make, but without milk, and whipped with avocado butter, salt & pepper to taste. (Feeds 4-6 people)

Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

$65.00

Creamy mashed sweet potatoes topped with a candied pecan crust.

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$60.00

A pub favorite, signature roasted Brussel sprouts with applewood smoked bacon. (Feeds 4-6 people)

Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

$26.00

Our signature side of creamed white corn in bechamel. (Feeds 4-6 people) *contains gluten

Apple & Sage Sausage Stuffing

Apple & Sage Sausage Stuffing

$40.00

A family favorite and long tradition in the Kelly & Lloyd families. (Feeds 4-6 people) *contains gluten

JK Irish Red Mac & Cheese

JK Irish Red Mac & Cheese

$38.00

Macaroni and cheese made with Josie Kelly's Irish Red Ale and Dublin Cheddar and American Cheeses, topped with a Panko Breadcrumb crust. (Feeds 4-6 people) *contains gluten

Cranberry Chutney

Cranberry Chutney

$12.00

Spiced cranberry sauce with macerated fresh cranberries, lemon zest, nutmeg, and cinnamon. (16 oz)

Turkey Gravy

Turkey Gravy

$14.00

Savory and smooth housemade turkey gravy. (16oz) *contains gluten

PIES

Craic Pie

Craic Pie

$35.00

What's the craic? Everyone want's to know! A classic tart filled with generous amounts of butter & sugar, with an oatmeal cookie crust and finished with powdered sugar and berry coulis.

Margaret's Chocolate Mousse Cake

Margaret's Chocolate Mousse Cake

$40.00

Everyone's favorite pub treat! Belgian Chocolate, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Baileys Irish Cream, and sugar whipped up into a mousse, on top of a crushed chocolate cookie crust. Garnished with whipped cream and fresh berries.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$32.00

The seasonal favorite. A rich and creamy pumpkin filling on a savory crust.

Coconut Custard Pie

Coconut Custard Pie

$32.00

A rich, dense and creamy custard pie with sweet coconut throughout on a savoury crust. Topped with sweet whipped cream and toasted coconut.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$30.00

The most popular pie from the auld country, where rhubarb grows on the side of the road! Sweet strawberries are blended with tart rhubarb stalk and sugar, baked in a flaky and buttery crust.

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$58.00

Layers of cinnamon cheesecake, crushed graham crackers, and sweet potato spice cake, topped with cream cheese maple icing and garnished with caramelized hazelnuts.

Irish Tiramisu

Irish Tiramisu

$58.00

Chef Maria's unique Irish twist on the classic dessert! LadyFingers soaked in Shanky’s Irish Whip (caramel liqueur), layered with with chocolate, espresso, and sweet mascarpone.

EXTRAS

Brussel Sprout Salad

Brussel Sprout Salad

$58.00

This crowd pleaser is a blend of shaved raw Brussel sprouts, kale, and red cabbage, with red onions, toasted almond, dried cranberries, and bleu cheese crumbles, finished with Josie's signature sherry vinaigrette. (Serves 4-6 people)

Four Squash Soup

Four Squash Soup

$15.00

A creamy and decadent blend of butternut, hubbard, acorn, and kambuta squashes, with fried sage. (1 quart)

Corn & Crab Chowder

Corn & Crab Chowder

$36.00

Lump crab with corn, potato, bell peppers, celery, and garlic in a delicate cream broth.

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$80.00

A selection of meat and cheese for your guests to enjoy while they wait for the main event! Includes; cheddar, brie, gouda, and bleu with salami, prosciutto, and capocollo. Accompanied by an assortment of crackers, fresh fruit and nuts.

Irish Soda Bread

Irish Soda Bread

$12.00

A loaf Josie's signature brown bread with toasted Irish oats. Enjoy with simply with butter or toasted with goat cheese and our Cranberry Chutney!

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Ól Bia Agus Craic Josie Kelly's Public House offers authentic Irish fare made from scratch, an array of Irish whiskey, and local, craft, & imported beers.

908 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244

