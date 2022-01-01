Bars & Lounges
Josie Kelly's Public House Somers Point
503 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Ól Bia Agus Craic Josie Kelly's Public House offers authentic Irish fare made from scratch, an array of Irish whiskey, and local, craft, & imported beers.
Location
908 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits - Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City.
No Reviews
131 STennessee Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant