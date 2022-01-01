Restaurant header imageView gallery

Josie's

review star

No reviews yet

821 Chevy Chase Pl

Lexington, KY 40502

Popular Items

*CHEVY CHASE SPECIAL
*SIDE GOOOOOD BACON
*JOSIE'S DAD

*OMELETS

Served with breakfast potatoes or cheese grit casserole and a biscuit.

*COUNTRY CLASSIC

$15.75

Diced country ham and cheddar jack cheese.

*JOSIE'S DAD

*JOSIE'S DAD

$16.75

gooood bacon, sausage, onions, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers and smoked cheddar cheese.

*THE MEATHEAD

*THE MEATHEAD

$16.75

diced bacon, sausage, city ham and country ham with smoked cheddar cheese.

*SANTA CRUZ OMELET BURRITO

*SANTA CRUZ OMELET BURRITO

$16.99

Chorizo, sausage, grilled chicken, avocado with cheddar jack cheese and our tasty Santa Cruz sauce

*VEGGIE OMELET

*VEGGIE OMELET

$15.75

Fresh broccoli, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, baby spinach with cheddar jack cheese.

*BREAKFAST PLATES

For the purpose of ensuring efficient and correct quality, Eggs will be scrambled on online ordering.
*CHEVY CHASE SPECIAL

*CHEVY CHASE SPECIAL

$15.65

two eggs, choice of meat, breakfast potatoes or cheese grit casserole, sausage gravy and a biscuit. (For the purpose of ensuring efficient and correct quality, Eggs will be scrambled on online ordering)

*PORK CHOP & EGGS

*PORK CHOP & EGGS

$16.50

two tasty center cut pork chops and 2 eggs. (For the purpose of ensuring efficient and correct quality, Eggs will be scrambled on online ordering).

*TIJUANA TWO

*TIJUANA TWO

$9.75

two eggs served on wheat berry toast with avocado slices and Fernando's Pico de Gallo (For the purpose of ensuring efficient and correct quality, Eggs will be scrambled on online ordering.)

*TWO & TWO

*TWO & TWO

$9.95

two eggs, two pieces of sausage or bacon and a biscuit. (For the purpose of ensuring efficient and correct quality, Eggs will be scrambled on online ordering)

*CLASSICS

*BREAKFAST QUICHE OF THE DAY

*BREAKFAST QUICHE OF THE DAY

$14.65

Really tasty crust, served with a fresh fruit cup.

*SAUSAGE GRAVY & BISCUITS

$7.99

mmmmm ....Award winning ...

*BLT & E

*BLT & E

$14.65

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried eggs with Hellman's mayo and your choice of bread (Egg will be prepared over hard to ensure efficient and correct quality for online ordering)

*PANCAKES & WAFFLES

With whipped butter, whipped cream & syrup
*1 PANCAKE

*1 PANCAKE

$4.99

Light ...Fluffy >>>AWARD WINNING !!!

*SWEET & MEAT

$13.99

Two pancakes and your choice of meat.

*2 STACK

*2 STACK

$9.00

2 OF OUR FAMOUS PANCAKES ..... STACKED....MMMMMM...

*WAFFLE

*WAFFLE

$9.65

Crispy and light ........ AND Delightful

*HEALTHIER SIDE

*EGG WHITE OMELET

$16.65

Spinach, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, side of turkey sausage, with dry wheat berry toast.

*ORGANIC GRANOLA

*ORGANIC GRANOLA

$7.25

layered with low fat yogurt and fresh fruit

*LOW CARB LOVERS

*LOW CARB LOVERS

$17.00

Two eggs, two meats, dry wheat berry toast and sliced tomato.

*BURGERS

On a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese.
*JOSIE BURGER

*JOSIE BURGER

$15.25

on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese.

*SPICY BURGER

*SPICY BURGER

$15.65

the BEST pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos and southwest ancho mayo.

*SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

*SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$16.35

applewood bacon, smoked cheddar, crispy fried onions and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce.

*BREAKFAST BURGER

*BREAKFAST BURGER

$16.65

Fried, OVER HARD egg, crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

*FERNANDO'S TURKEY BURGER

*FERNANDO'S TURKEY BURGER

$15.85

lightly seasoned and grilled, applewood bacon, avocado & pepperjack cheese on a toasted bun.

*SANDWICH

*BYRD'S GRILLED CHICKEN

*BYRD'S GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.65

Lightly marinated and grilled with your choice of cheese on a toasted bun, lettuce and tomato

*COUNTRY CLUB

*COUNTRY CLUB

$16.00

roasted turkey, country ham, bacon, tomato between Swiss and American cheese and side of honey mustard.

*FRIED COD SANDWICH

*FRIED COD SANDWICH

$14.65

On a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato and our housemade tartar sauce.

*GRILLED PIMENTO CHEESE

*GRILLED PIMENTO CHEESE

$10.65

Nice and crunchy, on white bread with tomato.

*MAMOO'S CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

*MAMOO'S CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$14.65

homemade, on toasted wheat berry bread & lettuce.

*TUNA MELT

$14.99

housemade albacore tuna salad, with Swiss on grilled marble rye.

*ZESTY CHICKEN

*ZESTY CHICKEN

$13.95

Chicken breast, topped with banana pepper rings and spicy pepper jack on a toasted bun, lettuce and tomato.

*JOHNNY'S GRILLED CHEESE

*JOHNNY'S GRILLED CHEESE

$10.65

Havarti cheese, fresh tomato and basil pesto aioli on sourdough

*PORK CHOP SAMMICH'

*PORK CHOP SAMMICH'

$15.00

Fried Pork Chops on a toasted hoagie. Delicious ......

*FAVORITES

*GROUPER FINGERS

*GROUPER FINGERS

$15.25

Yea, we made them famous, served with one side and mustard sauce.

*LUNCH QUICHE

$16.55

Quiche of the day, really tasty crust, served with house salad.

*DANG QUESADILLA

*DANG QUESADILLA

$14.65

Quesadilla of the Day .... cooked crisp, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

*DEXTER'S CHICKEN TENDERS

*DEXTER'S CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.95

served crispy fried with our homemade honey mustard.

*COMBO

*COMBO

$12.75

Your choice of two!!!!!

*SALADS

*CHEVY CHASE SALAD

*CHEVY CHASE SALAD

$14.25

Baby Kale, Arugula, & Romaine with Strawberries, Red Onions, Toasted Almonds & Feta tossed in a Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing.

*BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

*BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$16.55

crisp salad greens, sliced cucumbers, fresh tomatoes tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with buffalo chicken tenders and cheddar jack

*BABY JEN SALAD

*BABY JEN SALAD

$14.25

Crisp Salad Mix, Fresh Egg, Diced Bacon, Banana Pepper Rings, tossed in our Smoked Tomato & Parmesan Ranch with Cheddar Jack & warm Potato Croutons

*TRIO SALAD

*TRIO SALAD

$16.65

Mamoo's chicken salad, homemade albacore tuna salad, Libby's pasta salad, egg wedges and fresh grapes.

*ASIAN SESAME SALAD

*ASIAN SESAME SALAD

$13.75

crisp salad mix with fresh pineapple, mandarin oranges, craisins and cucumber sticks tossed in our sesame ginger vinaigrette & tossed with crispy rice noodles

*LITTLE SALAD

*LITTLE SALAD

$6.75

crisp salad blend, diced tomatoes, croutons and fresh egg.

*SOUP

*CREAMY TOMATO CUP

*CREAMY TOMATO CUP

$4.95

*CREAMY TOMATO BOWL

$6.55
*S.O.D. CUP

*S.O.D. CUP

$4.95

*S.O.D. BOWL

$6.55

*BOBBY'S CHILI CUP

$5.75

WITH SMOKED CHEDDAR CHEESE

*BOBBY'S CHILI BOWL

$6.99

WITH SMOKED CHEDDAR CHEESE .... BAAAAM!!!!

*BREAKFAST A LA CARTE

*1 EGG

*1 EGG

$1.80

(For the purpose of ensuring efficient and correct quality, Eggs will be scrambled on online ordering)

*2 EGGS

*2 EGGS

$3.55

(For the purpose of ensuring efficient and correct quality, Eggs will be scrambled on online ordering)

*BAGEL

$3.55

*SIDE AWARD WINNING SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.99
*SIDE BREAD

*SIDE BREAD

$2.50
*SIDE BREAKFAST POTATOES

*SIDE BREAKFAST POTATOES

$3.99

*SIDE COUNTRY HAM

$5.55
*SIDE FRUIT CUP

*SIDE FRUIT CUP

$4.00
*SIDE GOETTA

*SIDE GOETTA

$5.55

*SIDE GOOOOOD BACON

$5.55

*SIDE GRIT CASSEROLE

$3.99

*SIDE HAM

$5.55

*SIDE SAUSAGE LINKS

$5.55

*SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE

$5.55

*LUNCH A LA CARTE

*SIDE CHIPS

$1.95
*SIDE COLESLAW

*SIDE COLESLAW

$3.50
*SIDE FRENCH FRIES

*SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$3.50
*SIDE PASTA SALAD

*SIDE PASTA SALAD

$3.50
*SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

*SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.50
*SIDE TATER TOTS

*SIDE TATER TOTS

$3.50

*JUICES

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95+

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.95+

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.95+

APPLE JUICE

$2.95+

V8

$4.50

*MILK

SKIM MILK

$2.95+

2% MILK

$2.95+

WHOLE MILK

$2.95+

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.95+

*SODAS AND TEA

*DIET PEPSI

$3.50

*PEPSI

$3.50

*DIET MT DEW

$3.50

*MT DEW

$3.50

*SIERRA MIST

$3.50

*DR PEPPER

$3.50

*PINK LEMONADE

$3.50

*UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

*SWEET TEA

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The perfect family friendly spot. Breakfast and Lunch 8am-2pm. Dinner Wednesday-Saturday 5-9pm. YA BETTER COME HUNGRY!

Website

Location

821 Chevy Chase Pl, Lexington, KY 40502

Directions

