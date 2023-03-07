Restaurant header imageView gallery

Josie's Pizza Hilltop 3205 W Broad St

3205 W Broad St

Columbus, OH 43204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Pizza

One Item Pizza (large 14")

One Item Pizza (large 14")

$16.00

14" round thin crust

One Item Pizza (small 10")

$9.50

14" round thin crust

Cheese Pizza (large 14")

$15.00

14" round thin crust

Cheese Pizza (small 10'')

$9.00

14" round thin crust

Pizza Bowl

$6.00

Butter Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Heart Pizza (single)

$11.00

Specialty Pizzas

B.L.T (large)

$19.00

14" bacon, lettuce & tomato, served with ranch dressing

B.L.T (small)

$11.00

10" bacon, lettuce & tomato, served with ranch dressing

Combination (large)

$19.00

14" pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion & green peppers

Combination (small)

$11.00

10" pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion & green peppers

Gut Buster - Meat Lover's (large)

$21.00

14" regular pepperoni, old fashion pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham & extra cheese

Gut Buster - Meat Lover's (small)

$11.50

10" regular pepperoni, old fashion pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham & extra cheese

Hawaiian (larage)

$18.00

14" ham & pineapple

Hawaiian (small)

$10.00

10" ham & pineapple

Mexican (large)

$19.50

10" taco-seasoned hamburger, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Mexican (small)

$11.00

10" taco-seasoned hamburger, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Old Fashion Pepperoni (large)

$18.00

14" spicy, nickel-sized pepperoni

Old Fashion Pepperoni (small)

$10.00

10" spicy, nickel-sized pepperoni

Supreme (large)

$21.00

14" pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, black olive, ham & extra cheese

Supreme (small)

$12.00

10" pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, black olive, ham & extra cheese

Veggie (large)

$18.50

14" tomato, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, black olive, & mushroom

Veggie (small)

$10.50

10" tomato, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, black olive, & mushroom

Grilled Chicken Sp (Lg)

$18.50

Grilled Chicken Sp (Sm)

$10.00

Calzones

Calzone (large)

$16.00

Our large homemade pizza shell, wrapped up with your choice of 2 regular toppings (premium toppings available), smothered in butter & garlic sauce, oregano & Romano cheese - served with marinara sauce for dipping

Calzone (small)

$9.00

Our small homemade pizza shell, wrapped up with your choice of 2 regular toppings (premium toppings available), smothered in butter & garlic sauce, oregano & Romano cheese - served with maranara sauce for dipping

Appetizers & Side Items

Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.50

Chicken Nuggets (8)

$6.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$7.50

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.75

Fried Mushrooms (12)

$4.75

Fried Cauliflower

$4.75

Fried Broccoli & Cheese (8)

$5.75

Cheddar Poppers (6)

$5.75

Cream Cheese Poppers (6)

$5.75

Garlic Bread with Sauce

$4.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese & Sauce

$5.00

Meatball(s)

$1.00

Mini Corn Dogs (10)

$5.00

Salads

Garden Salad (small)

$5.00

garden mix with tomato

Garden Salad (large)

$6.50

garden mix with tomato

Chef Salad (small)

$7.00

ham, salalmi, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese & tomato

Chef Salad (large)

$8.50

ham, salalmi, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese & tomato

Grilled Chick. Salad (small)

$8.00

grilled chicken, cheese & tomato

Grilled Chick. Salad (large)

$9.50

grilled chicken, cheese & tomato

Crispy Chicken Salad (small)

$8.00

fried chicken strips, bacon, cheese & tomato

Crispy Chicken Salad (large)

$9.50

fried chicken strips, bacon, cheese & tomato

Crispy Pepperoni Salad (small)

$7.00

mozzarella cheese, tomato, hot peppers, black olives topped with fried pepperoni

Crispy Pepperoni Salad (large)

$8.50

mozzarella cheese, tomato, hot peppers, black olives topped with fried pepperoni

Dinners

Spaghetti Dinner

$9.00

spaghetti noodles in marinara sauce & with an Italian meatball, garden salad & dinner roll

Lasagna Dinner

$9.50

topped with cheese & baked in our pizza oven, garden salad & dinner roll

4-Piece Fried Chicken Dinner

$9.50Out of stock

served with French fries, garden salad & dinner roll

Chicken Wing Dinner

$8.50

six wings, served with French fries, salad & dinner roll

Shrimp Dinner

$9.75

21 pieces of fried shrimp, served with garden salad & dinner roll

Fish Dinner

$9.50

two pieces of cod, served with French fries, garden salad & dinner roll

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$6.50

served with pickle, lettuce & onion

Double Cheeseburger

$8.00

served with pickle, lettuce & onion

Hamburger

$6.00

served with pickle, lettuce & onion

Double Hamburger

$7.50

served with pickle, lettuce & onion

Meatball Sandwich

$5.00

served with provolone cheese

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Fish Sand

$6.50

Beverage

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pepsi products: Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, _________

Pepsi (can)

$1.50

Pepsi (6 pack)

$5.50

Pepsi (20oz)

$2.50

Pepsi (2 liter)

$3.50

Diet Pepsi (can)

$1.50

Diet Pepsi (6 pack)

$5.50

Diet Pepsi (20oz)

$2.50

Diet Pepsi (2 Liter)

$3.50

Mt Dew (can)

$1.50

Mt Dew (6 pack)

$5.50

Mt Dew (20oz)

$2.50

Mt Dew (2 Liter)

$3.50

Diet Mt Dew (can)

$1.50

Diet Mt Dew (6 pack)

$5.50

Diet Mt Dew (20oz)

$2.50

Diet Mt Dew (2 Liter)

$3.50

Dr Pepper (can)

$1.50

Dr Pepper (6 pack)

$5.50

Dr Pepper (20oz)

$2.50

Dr Pepper (2 Liter)

$3.50

Diet Dr Pepper (can)

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper (6 pack)

$5.50

Diet Dr Pepper (20 oz)

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper (2 Liter)

$3.50

Sierra Mist (can)

$1.50

Sierra Mist (6 pack)

$5.50

Sierra Mist (20oz)

$2.50

Sierra Mist (2 Liter)

$3.50

Root Beer (can)

$1.50

Root Beer (6 pack)

$5.50

Root Beer (20 oz)

$2.50

Root Beer (2 Liter)

$3.50

Orange Crush (20 oz)

$2.50

Orange Crush (2 Liter)

$3.50

Grape Crush (20 oz)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

osie's is a family owned and operated Hilltop dining tradition dating back to 1959

Website

Location

3205 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43204

Directions

