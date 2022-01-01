Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
195 Main St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Popular Items
All Sides
8oz Creamy Spicy
Creamy Spicy
Creamy Wasabi
Pickled Ginger
Wasabi
Fresh Wasabi
White Rice
Sushi Rice
Brown Rice
Lemon Ginger Dressing
Wasabi Yuzu Dressing
Sweet Garlic Chili
Garlic Chili Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Katsu Sauce
Chili Sauce
Gyoza Sauce
Plum Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Tempura Sauce
Side Crunchies
Shredded Daikon
Sliced Jalapeno
Oshinko (pickled radish)
Soup
Salad
Starters
Edamame
Fried Bean Curd
Battered & deep fried tofu served with tempura sauce, bonito flakes & scallion
Garlic Tofu
Battered & deep fried, topped with crunchy garlic chili sauce
Grilled Veg Medley
Takoyaki
Deep fried octopus balls served with katsu sauce, mayonnaise & bonito flakes
Dumplings
Pan Fried Dumplings
Pork Gyoza
6 pieces served w/ our house chili vinaigrette
Ebi Shumai
6 pieces served w/ our house chili vinaigrette
Veggie Gyoza
4 pieces served w/ our house chili vinaigrette
Scallop Wonton Fry
6 deep fried wontons stuffed with chopped scallop served w/ creamy wasabi
Wonton Fry
6 deep fried wontons stuffed with crab meat & cream cheese served w/ plum sauce
Yuba Dumplings
chopped shrimp & edamame wrapped in tofu skin, lightly fried, served w/ plum sauce
Katsu
Teriyaki
Tofu Teriyaki
Battered & fried tofu, served with assorted grilled vegetables w/ teriyaki sauce
1/2 Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast & assorted vegetables, served w/ teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
Beef Negimaki App
Grilled beef wrapped around scallion & assorted vegetables, served w/ teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki App
Grilled shrimp & assorted vegetables, served w/ teriyaki sauce
Beef Teriyaki
Grilled NY Strip & assorted vegetables, served w/ teriyaki sauce
Salmon Shioyaki
Lightly seasoned salmon & assorted vegetables (no sauce)
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon & assorted vegetables, served w/ teriyaki sauce
Recommend
Spring Roll
Tuna Avocado Salad
half of an avocado stuffed with tuna, garnished with daikon, sesame seeds, scallion, roe & creamy wasabi
Tuna Carpaccio
Five pieces of seared tuna & daikon seaweed salad, garnished with sesame seeds, scallion, roe & creamy wasabi
Maguro Poke
chopped tuna tossed with shallot, yamaimo, cilantro, sesame oil & shichimi togarashi, garnished with creamy spicy & 3 types of roe
Salmon Poke
chopped salmon tossed with shallot, yamaimo, cilantro, sesame oil & shichimi togarashi, garnished with creamy habanero roe sauce & 3 types of roe
Salmon Tartar
salmon tossed in olive oil with lemon zest, garnished with daikon, himalayan pink salt, pepper, edamame & tobiko
Spicy Tuna Appetizer
spicy tuna served on a bed of cucumbers, garnished with daikon, chili oil, sesame seeds & scallion
Sushi Apps
Unagi Gohan
Torched eel served over sushi rice, garnished with sesame seeds, shredded nori, scallion & eel sauce
Tuna Garlic Chili
Six pieces of seared tuna & daikon seaweed salad, garnished with garlic chili sauce & scallion
Cucumber Sesame Salad
Sliced cucumbers dressed in our sesame sauce
Cucumber Su
Sliced cucumbers dressed with sunomono vinaigrette & sesame seeds
Mixed Seafood Su
Assorted seafood on a bed of cucumbers, served with daikon, sesame seeds & sunomono vinaigrette
Hamachi Tataki
Six pieces of Yellowtail over a bed of mesculin & daikon, topped with wasabi yuzu vinaigrette & scallion
Tuna Tataki
Six pieces of seared tuna over a bed of mesculin & daikon, topped with wasabi yuzu vinaigrette & scallion
Spicy Tuna Bites
Spicy tuna served with 3 different sauces over sliced cucumbers
Toro Tataki
Entrees
Nigiri / Sashimi
Maguro
Tuna
Sake
Salmon
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Escolar
Toro
Tuna Belly
Aji
Spanish Mackerel
Albacore
Amaebi
Sweet Shrimp
FF Caviar
Salmon wrapped around rice, topped with black tobiko.
Hirame
Flounder
Hotate Gai
Deep Sea Scallop
Izumidai
Snapper
Katsuo
Bonito
Rockfish
Uni
Sea Urchin *Nigiri Only*
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Masago
Capelin Roe
Habanero Roe
Jalapeno Roe
Shiracha Roe
Stoplight
Spicy Salmon Gunkan
Spicy Tuna Gunkan
Spicy Yellowtail Gunkan
Ankimo
Monkfish Liver
Ebi
Shrimp
Hokki Gai
Surf Clam
Ika
Squid
Inari
Sweet Tofu Skin
Garlic Scallop Gunkan
Spicy Scallop Gunkan
Kani
Crab
Kani Kama
Crabstick
Tako
Octopus
Saba
Pickled Mackerel
Scallop
Smoke Salmon
Tamago
Sweet Egg Omelette
Unagi
Freshwater Eel
Unagi Tamago
Asparagus
Avocado
Shiitake Mushroom
Takuwan
Pickled Radish
Rolls
Alaska Roll
inside: salmon, scallop, crabstick, cucumber & avocado // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & salmon roe
Ama Ebi Roll
inside: raw* sweet shrimp, cucumber & avocado // outside: sesame seeds, scallion, roe & creamy wasabi
Asp Smk Salmon
inside: asparagus & smoked salmon // outside: sesame seeds
Asparagus Roll
inside: asparagus & sesame seeds
Avo Cucumber Roll
inside: avocado & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds
Avocado Roll
inside: avocado & sesame seeds
Bagel Roll
inside: smoked salmon & cream cheese // outside: sesame seeds
Cali Roll w/ stick
inside: crabstick, avocado & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds
Cali Roll w/ crab
inside: crab, avocado & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds
Chesapeake Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, crab, lettuce, cucumber & avocado // outside: sesame seeds & scallion
Crunchy Ebi Roll
inside: seasoned tempura shrimp & creamy spicy // outside: tempura flakes
Crunchy Scallop Roll
inside: panko breaded scallop & creamy spicy // outside: scallion & tempura flakes
Cucumber Roll
inside: cucumber & sesame seeds
Dynamite Roll
inside: cucumber, salmon, rockfish, flounder mixed w/ creamy spicy // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & roe
Shrimp Tempura Roll
inside: shrimp tempura // outside: sesame seeds
Eel Cucumber Roll
inside: eel & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & eel sauce
Crunchy Unagi
inside: tempura eel // outside: scallion, tempura flakes & eel sauce
Firecracker Roll
inside: asparagus, salmon, rockfish, flounder mixed w/ creamy spicy // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & roe
Gobo Roll
inside: gobo (pickled burdock root) & sesame seeds
Grilled Escolar Roll
inside: grilled escolar, avocado & creamy spicy // outside: sesame seeds & scallion
Kampyo Roll
inside: kampyo (pickled gourd) & sesame seeds
Main St Roll
inside: spicy crabmeat & avocado // outside: smoked salmon & marbleized seaweed
Manhattan Roll
inside: eel, salmon skin, smoked salmon, cucumber & radish sprouts // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & eel sauce
New York Roll
inside: salmon skin, smoked salmon, cucumber & sprouts // outside: sesame seeds & scallion
Oshinko Roll
inside: oshinko (pickled radish) & sesame seeds
Rockfish Roll
inside: avocado, radish sprouts & roe // outside: rockfish, avocado, scallion & roe
Rainbow Roll
inside: avocado & roe // outside: tuna, salmon, flounder & avocado
Rockfish Jalapeno Roll
inside: rockfish, avocado & jalapeno // outside: rockfish, avocado, jalapeno, habanero roe & scallion
Rock n Roll
inside: swai, crabstick & scallion // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & eel sauce
Saba Shiso Roll
inside: pickled mackerel, cucumber, shiso & pickled ginger // outside: sesame seeds & scallion
Salmon Avocado Roll
inside: salmon & avocado // outside: sesame seeds
Salmon Roll
Shiitake Asp Roll
inside: shiitake & asparagus // outside: sesame seeds
Softshell Crab Roll
inside: softshell crab, cucumber & lettuce // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & ponzu sauce on the side
Spicy Salmon Roll
inside: salmon mixed w/ chili sauce & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & scallion
Spicy Scallop Roll
inside: scallop & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & creamy spicy
Spicy Tuna Roll
inside: tuna mixed w/ chili sauce & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & scallion
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
inside: yellowtail mixed w/ chili sauce & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & roe
Tuna Avocado Roll
inside: tuna & avocado // outside: sesame seeds
Tuna Roll
Ume Roll
inside: ume (pickled plum paste), shiso, cucumber & sesame seeds
Uramaki
inside: eel, shrimp, tamago, cucumber & avocado // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & eel sauce
Yellowtail Roll
inside: yellowtail & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & scallion
Specialty Rolls
Albacore Jalapeno Roll
inside: albacore, avocado, radish sprouts & jalapeno // outside: albacore, avocado, jalapeno & scallion
Albacore Shiracha Roll
inside: torched albacore & jalapeno // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & sriracha roe
Chilean Sunset Roll
inside: flash fried Chilean seabass & avocado // outside: salmon, avocado, habanero roe & wasabi yuzu
Downtown Roll
inside: shrimp tempura // outside: tuna, salmon, avocado & eel sauce
Garlic Scallop Roll
inside: scallops tossed in garlic chili sauce & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & scallion
Jalapeno Popper Roll
inside: tempura jalapeno & avocado OR cream cheese // outside: scallion & tempura flakes
Kaki Crunchy Roll
inside: panko breaded oyster & katsu sauce // outside: scallion & tempura flakes
Pink Lady Roll
inside: salmon skin, jalapenos & chives // outside: torched salmon & garlic chili sauce
Redskins Roll
inside: spicy tuna & tempura flakes // outside: tuna, avocado, creamy spicy & eel sauce
Rock n Scallop
inside: hotate gai, scallion & crab stick // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & sweet garlic chili
Sake Salmon Roll
inside: flash fried salmon, crabmeat & avocado // outside: salmon, avocado, jalapeno, habanero roe & wasabi yuzu
Spicy Dragon Roll
inside: spicy crabmeat & tempura flakes // outside: shredded crabstick, creamy spicy & eel sauce
Toro Karai Roll
inside: tempura jalapeno & fatty tuna // outside: dollops of spicy toro poke
Tuna Jalapeno Roll
inside: avocado, tuna & jalapeno // outside: tuna & avocado
Uptown Roll
inside: panko breaded Argentinian red shrimp & avocado // outside: tuna, salmon, flounder, avocado & creamy spicy
YT Jalapeno Roll
inside: yellowtail & jalapeno // outside: yellowtail, jalapeno, habanero roe & scallion
Prebuilt Platters
Sushi Deluxe
2x Tuna Nigiri 2x Salmon Nigiri 2x Yellowtail Nigiri 2x Baby Aji Nigiri 2x Escolar Nigiri 2x Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri 2x Masago (Capelin Roe) Nigiri 2x O'Ebi Roll 2x Toro Jalapeno Roll 2x Chilean Sunset Roll
Spicy Sushi Assortment
2x California Roll (crabstick & spicy roe) 2x Spicy Salmon Roll 2x Spicy Tuna Roll 2x Spicy Yellowtail Roll 2x Garlic Scallop Roll 2x Jalapeno Roe Nigiri 2x Habanero Roe Nigiri 2x Spicy Scallop Gunkanmaki 2x Garlic Scallop Gunkanmaki
Non-Raw Roll Assortment
2x Crunchy Ebi Roll 2x Crunchy Scallop Roll 2x Manhattan Roll 2x Bagel Roll 2x Shrimp Tempura Roll 2x Spicy Scallop Roll
Sushi Roll Assortment
2x California Roll (crab stick & roe) 2x Salmon Avocado Roll 2x Tuna Avocado Roll 2x Rainbow Roll 2x Bagel Roll 2x Tuna Roll 2x Salmon Roll
Vegetarian Sushi Assortment
3x Inari (Tofu Skin) Nigiri 3x Shiitake Nigiri 2x Asparagus Roll 2x Avocado Roll 2x Avocado Cucumber Roll 2x Cucumber Roll 2x Gobo (Pickled Burdock Root) Roll 2x Oshinko (Pickled Radish) Roll
A La Carte Platters
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Please have your order number and call the restaurant when you arrive for curbside pickup.
195 Main St, Annapolis, MD 21401