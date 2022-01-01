Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar

942 Reviews

$$

195 Main St

Annapolis, MD 21401

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchy Ebi Roll
Rainbow Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll

All Sides

8oz Creamy Spicy

$6.00

Creamy Spicy

$1.00

Creamy Wasabi

$1.00

Pickled Ginger

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Fresh Wasabi

$4.00

White Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Lemon Ginger Dressing

$2.00

Wasabi Yuzu Dressing

$3.00

Sweet Garlic Chili

$2.00

Garlic Chili Sauce

$2.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Katsu Sauce

$1.00

Chili Sauce

$2.00

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Plum Sauce

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Tempura Sauce

$1.00

Side Crunchies

$1.00

Shredded Daikon

$1.00

Sliced Jalapeno

$1.00

Oshinko (pickled radish)

$2.00

Soup

Miso

$3.00

Ebi Wonton

$8.00

housemade shrimp wontons & cellophane noodles in a clear seafood soup

Rockfish Soup

$9.00

rockfish, shiitake mushrooms & cellophane noodles in a clear seafood soup

Chilean Seabass Miso

$10.00

Chilean seabass, cabbage & cellophane noodles in a miso seafood broth

Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, mixed greens & carrots w/ our housemade lemon ginger vinaigrette

Chopped Salmon Salad

$9.00

Starters

Edamame

$5.00

Fried Bean Curd

$7.00

Battered & deep fried tofu served with tempura sauce, bonito flakes & scallion

Garlic Tofu

$9.00

Battered & deep fried, topped with crunchy garlic chili sauce

Grilled Veg Medley

$11.00

Takoyaki

$7.00

Deep fried octopus balls served with katsu sauce, mayonnaise & bonito flakes

Dumplings

Pan Fried Dumplings

$8.00

Pork Gyoza

$5.00

6 pieces served w/ our house chili vinaigrette

Ebi Shumai

$5.00

6 pieces served w/ our house chili vinaigrette

Veggie Gyoza

$6.00

4 pieces served w/ our house chili vinaigrette

Scallop Wonton Fry

$9.00

6 deep fried wontons stuffed with chopped scallop served w/ creamy wasabi

Wonton Fry

$9.00

6 deep fried wontons stuffed with crab meat & cream cheese served w/ plum sauce

Yuba Dumplings

$8.00

chopped shrimp & edamame wrapped in tofu skin, lightly fried, served w/ plum sauce

Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$19.00

Panko breaded & deep fried, served with a small house salad & a side of katsu sauce

Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki

$9.00

Battered & fried tofu, served with assorted grilled vegetables w/ teriyaki sauce

1/2 Chicken Teriyaki

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast & assorted vegetables, served w/ teriyaki sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.00

Beef Negimaki App

$14.00

Grilled beef wrapped around scallion & assorted vegetables, served w/ teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki App

$13.00

Grilled shrimp & assorted vegetables, served w/ teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$24.00

Grilled NY Strip & assorted vegetables, served w/ teriyaki sauce

Salmon Shioyaki

$25.00

Lightly seasoned salmon & assorted vegetables (no sauce)

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

Grilled salmon & assorted vegetables, served w/ teriyaki sauce

Noodles

Pork Ramen

$12.00

Vegetable Ramen

$14.00

Sesame Noodles

$10.00

Recommend

Spring Roll

$13.00

Tuna Avocado Salad

$15.00

half of an avocado stuffed with tuna, garnished with daikon, sesame seeds, scallion, roe & creamy wasabi

Tuna Carpaccio

$15.00

Five pieces of seared tuna & daikon seaweed salad, garnished with sesame seeds, scallion, roe & creamy wasabi

Maguro Poke

$14.00

chopped tuna tossed with shallot, yamaimo, cilantro, sesame oil & shichimi togarashi, garnished with creamy spicy & 3 types of roe

Salmon Poke

$14.00

chopped salmon tossed with shallot, yamaimo, cilantro, sesame oil & shichimi togarashi, garnished with creamy habanero roe sauce & 3 types of roe

Salmon Tartar

$14.00

salmon tossed in olive oil with lemon zest, garnished with daikon, himalayan pink salt, pepper, edamame & tobiko

Spicy Tuna Appetizer

$12.00

spicy tuna served on a bed of cucumbers, garnished with daikon, chili oil, sesame seeds & scallion

Sushi Apps

Unagi Gohan

$14.00

Torched eel served over sushi rice, garnished with sesame seeds, shredded nori, scallion & eel sauce

Tuna Garlic Chili

$20.00

Six pieces of seared tuna & daikon seaweed salad, garnished with garlic chili sauce & scallion

Cucumber Sesame Salad

$6.00

Sliced cucumbers dressed in our sesame sauce

Cucumber Su

$5.00

Sliced cucumbers dressed with sunomono vinaigrette & sesame seeds

Mixed Seafood Su

$10.00

Assorted seafood on a bed of cucumbers, served with daikon, sesame seeds & sunomono vinaigrette

Hamachi Tataki

$20.00

Six pieces of Yellowtail over a bed of mesculin & daikon, topped with wasabi yuzu vinaigrette & scallion

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Six pieces of seared tuna over a bed of mesculin & daikon, topped with wasabi yuzu vinaigrette & scallion

Spicy Tuna Bites

$14.00

Spicy tuna served with 3 different sauces over sliced cucumbers

Toro Tataki

$22.00Out of stock

Entrees

Sashimi Dinner

$30.00

Sushi & Sashimi Dinner

$36.00

Sushi Dinner

$22.00

Vegetarian Sushi Dinner

$18.00

Tekka Don

$30.00

Chirashi

$28.00

Salmon Don

$30.00

Nigiri / Sashimi

Maguro

$7.50

Tuna

Sake

$7.50

Salmon

Hamachi

$8.50

Yellowtail

Escolar

$6.50

Toro

$9.50

Tuna Belly

Aji

$6.00

Spanish Mackerel

Albacore

$7.00

Amaebi

$7.50Out of stock

Sweet Shrimp

FF Caviar

$10.00

Salmon wrapped around rice, topped with black tobiko.

Hirame

$7.00

Flounder

Hotate Gai

$9.00

Deep Sea Scallop

Izumidai

$6.00

Snapper

Katsuo

$5.50

Bonito

Rockfish

$6.00

Uni

$12.00

Sea Urchin *Nigiri Only*

Ikura

$9.00

Salmon Roe

Masago

$7.00

Capelin Roe

Habanero Roe

$7.00

Jalapeno Roe

$7.00

Shiracha Roe

$7.00

Stoplight

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Gunkan

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Gunkan

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail Gunkan

$7.00

Ankimo

$6.50

Monkfish Liver

Ebi

$6.50

Shrimp

Hokki Gai

$6.50

Surf Clam

Ika

$6.50

Squid

Inari

$4.00

Sweet Tofu Skin

Garlic Scallop Gunkan

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Gunkan

$7.00

Kani

$8.50

Crab

Kani Kama

$5.00

Crabstick

Tako

$6.00

Octopus

Saba

$6.00

Pickled Mackerel

Scallop

$6.00

Smoke Salmon

$6.50

Tamago

$7.00

Sweet Egg Omelette

Unagi

$9.00

Freshwater Eel

Unagi Tamago

$9.50

Asparagus

$5.00

Avocado

$5.00

Shiitake Mushroom

$5.00

Takuwan

$5.00

Pickled Radish

Rolls

Alaska Roll

$10.00

inside: salmon, scallop, crabstick, cucumber & avocado // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & salmon roe

Ama Ebi Roll

$10.00

inside: raw* sweet shrimp, cucumber & avocado // outside: sesame seeds, scallion, roe & creamy wasabi

Asp Smk Salmon

$8.00

inside: asparagus & smoked salmon // outside: sesame seeds

Asparagus Roll

$5.50

inside: asparagus & sesame seeds

Avo Cucumber Roll

$6.50

inside: avocado & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds

Avocado Roll

$5.50

inside: avocado & sesame seeds

Bagel Roll

$8.00

inside: smoked salmon & cream cheese // outside: sesame seeds

Cali Roll w/ stick

$6.00

inside: crabstick, avocado & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds

Cali Roll w/ crab

$9.00

inside: crab, avocado & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds

Chesapeake Roll

$12.00

inside: shrimp tempura, crab, lettuce, cucumber & avocado // outside: sesame seeds & scallion

Crunchy Ebi Roll

$8.00

inside: seasoned tempura shrimp & creamy spicy // outside: tempura flakes

Crunchy Scallop Roll

$9.00

inside: panko breaded scallop & creamy spicy // outside: scallion & tempura flakes

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

inside: cucumber & sesame seeds

Dynamite Roll

$8.00

inside: cucumber, salmon, rockfish, flounder mixed w/ creamy spicy // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & roe

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

inside: shrimp tempura // outside: sesame seeds

Eel Cucumber Roll

$13.00

inside: eel & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & eel sauce

Crunchy Unagi

$13.00

inside: tempura eel // outside: scallion, tempura flakes & eel sauce

Firecracker Roll

$8.00

inside: asparagus, salmon, rockfish, flounder mixed w/ creamy spicy // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & roe

Gobo Roll

$5.50

inside: gobo (pickled burdock root) & sesame seeds

Grilled Escolar Roll

$11.00

inside: grilled escolar, avocado & creamy spicy // outside: sesame seeds & scallion

Kampyo Roll

$5.50

inside: kampyo (pickled gourd) & sesame seeds

Main St Roll

$15.00

inside: spicy crabmeat & avocado // outside: smoked salmon & marbleized seaweed

Manhattan Roll

$12.00

inside: eel, salmon skin, smoked salmon, cucumber & radish sprouts // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & eel sauce

New York Roll

$8.00

inside: salmon skin, smoked salmon, cucumber & sprouts // outside: sesame seeds & scallion

Oshinko Roll

$5.50

inside: oshinko (pickled radish) & sesame seeds

Rockfish Roll

$12.00

inside: avocado, radish sprouts & roe // outside: rockfish, avocado, scallion & roe

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

inside: avocado & roe // outside: tuna, salmon, flounder & avocado

Rockfish Jalapeno Roll

$15.00

inside: rockfish, avocado & jalapeno // outside: rockfish, avocado, jalapeno, habanero roe & scallion

Rock n Roll

$9.00

inside: swai, crabstick & scallion // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & eel sauce

Saba Shiso Roll

$7.50

inside: pickled mackerel, cucumber, shiso & pickled ginger // outside: sesame seeds & scallion

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

inside: salmon & avocado // outside: sesame seeds

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Shiitake Asp Roll

$9.00

inside: shiitake & asparagus // outside: sesame seeds

Softshell Crab Roll

$12.00

inside: softshell crab, cucumber & lettuce // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & ponzu sauce on the side

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

inside: salmon mixed w/ chili sauce & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & scallion

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

inside: scallop & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & creamy spicy

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

inside: tuna mixed w/ chili sauce & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & scallion

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

inside: yellowtail mixed w/ chili sauce & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & roe

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

inside: tuna & avocado // outside: sesame seeds

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Ume Roll

$5.50

inside: ume (pickled plum paste), shiso, cucumber & sesame seeds

Uramaki

$12.00

inside: eel, shrimp, tamago, cucumber & avocado // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & eel sauce

Yellowtail Roll

$8.50

inside: yellowtail & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & scallion

Specialty Rolls

Albacore Jalapeno Roll

$12.00

inside: albacore, avocado, radish sprouts & jalapeno // outside: albacore, avocado, jalapeno & scallion

Albacore Shiracha Roll

$9.00

inside: torched albacore & jalapeno // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & sriracha roe

Chilean Sunset Roll

$17.00

inside: flash fried Chilean seabass & avocado // outside: salmon, avocado, habanero roe & wasabi yuzu

Downtown Roll

$18.00

inside: shrimp tempura // outside: tuna, salmon, avocado & eel sauce

Garlic Scallop Roll

$10.00

inside: scallops tossed in garlic chili sauce & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & scallion

Jalapeno Popper Roll

$8.00

inside: tempura jalapeno & avocado OR cream cheese // outside: scallion & tempura flakes

Kaki Crunchy Roll

$10.00Out of stock

inside: panko breaded oyster & katsu sauce // outside: scallion & tempura flakes

Pink Lady Roll

$18.00

inside: salmon skin, jalapenos & chives // outside: torched salmon & garlic chili sauce

Redskins Roll

$16.00

inside: spicy tuna & tempura flakes // outside: tuna, avocado, creamy spicy & eel sauce

Rock n Scallop

$12.00

inside: hotate gai, scallion & crab stick // outside: sesame seeds, scallion & sweet garlic chili

Sake Salmon Roll

$18.00

inside: flash fried salmon, crabmeat & avocado // outside: salmon, avocado, jalapeno, habanero roe & wasabi yuzu

Spicy Dragon Roll

$15.00

inside: spicy crabmeat & tempura flakes // outside: shredded crabstick, creamy spicy & eel sauce

Toro Karai Roll

$14.00

inside: tempura jalapeno & fatty tuna // outside: dollops of spicy toro poke

Tuna Jalapeno Roll

$12.00

inside: avocado, tuna & jalapeno // outside: tuna & avocado

Uptown Roll

$16.00

inside: panko breaded Argentinian red shrimp & avocado // outside: tuna, salmon, flounder, avocado & creamy spicy

YT Jalapeno Roll

$17.00

inside: yellowtail & jalapeno // outside: yellowtail, jalapeno, habanero roe & scallion

Prebuilt Platters

Sushi Deluxe

$210.00

2x Tuna Nigiri 2x Salmon Nigiri 2x Yellowtail Nigiri 2x Baby Aji Nigiri 2x Escolar Nigiri 2x Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri 2x Masago (Capelin Roe) Nigiri 2x O'Ebi Roll 2x Toro Jalapeno Roll 2x Chilean Sunset Roll

Spicy Sushi Assortment

$145.00

2x California Roll (crabstick & spicy roe) 2x Spicy Salmon Roll 2x Spicy Tuna Roll 2x Spicy Yellowtail Roll 2x Garlic Scallop Roll 2x Jalapeno Roe Nigiri 2x Habanero Roe Nigiri 2x Spicy Scallop Gunkanmaki 2x Garlic Scallop Gunkanmaki

Non-Raw Roll Assortment

$125.00

2x Crunchy Ebi Roll 2x Crunchy Scallop Roll 2x Manhattan Roll 2x Bagel Roll 2x Shrimp Tempura Roll 2x Spicy Scallop Roll

Sushi Roll Assortment

$110.00

2x California Roll (crab stick & roe) 2x Salmon Avocado Roll 2x Tuna Avocado Roll 2x Rainbow Roll 2x Bagel Roll 2x Tuna Roll 2x Salmon Roll

Vegetarian Sushi Assortment

$100.00

3x Inari (Tofu Skin) Nigiri 3x Shiitake Nigiri 2x Asparagus Roll 2x Avocado Roll 2x Avocado Cucumber Roll 2x Cucumber Roll 2x Gobo (Pickled Burdock Root) Roll 2x Oshinko (Pickled Radish) Roll

A La Carte Platters

You can customize your order by selecting the size of the platter and ordering your sushi items like a regular order.

Small Platter

$3.00

Large Platter

$5.00

NA Beverages

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Oi Ocha Green Tea

$3.50

Matcha Sweet

$3.00Out of stock

Matcha Unsweet

$3.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Q Gingerbeer

$3.00

Q Grapefruit

$3.00

Ramune

$5.00

Saratoga Natural

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$11.00Out of stock

T-Shirts

Light Gray/Blue

Light Gray/Blue

$15.00
Dark Gray/Orange

Dark Gray/Orange

$18.00
Vintage Embroidered Logo

Vintage Embroidered Logo

$15.00

Comes in Salmon and XL ONLY.

Sushi Mask

$10.00Out of stock

Bumper Sticker

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please have your order number and call the restaurant when you arrive for curbside pickup.

Website

Location

195 Main St, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

Gallery
Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar image
Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar image

