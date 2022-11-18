  • Home
  • Odessa
  • Josy's Grill - 4555 E University Blvd C-1
Josy's Grill 4555 E University Blvd C-1

No reviews yet

4555 E University Blvd C-1

Odessa, TX 79762

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak
Malay Shrimp
Lunch Cheeser

Starters

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.95

Fresh onion rings, hand breaded & fried to a golden brown. Served with spicy Sriracha dipping sauce

Boneless Chicken Bites

$11.95

Fried chicken tender bites Choice of Plain BBQ, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper or Sweet Chili Sauce

Cheesy Potato Skins

$8.95

Potato skins topped with cheddar cheese & bacon bits. Served with sour cream

Fire Sticks

$12.95

Fried jalapeño mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce & homemade ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$10.95

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Dill pickle slices hand breaded & fried crisp. Served with homemade ranch

Hush Puppies

$6.95

Popular jalapeño breaded hush puppies

Wings

$13.95

Delicious bone in chicken wings. Choice of Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, or Josy's Sweet Chili Sauce

Zucchini

$9.95

Zucchini french fry cut, hand breaded, fried & served with homemade ranch

Salads

Filet Salad

$14.95

Salad greens drizzled with balsamic dressing, topped with tender filet strips, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, red onions, tomatoes and croutons

Buffalo Cobb Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens topped with red onion, bacon bits, Southwestern Corn, blue cheese crumbles and chopped Spicy Buffalo Chicken. Served with homemade ranch

Garden Salad

$6.95

Fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, diced tomato and cheddar cheese topped with croutons and your choice of dressing

The Wedgie

$7.95

An iceberg lettuce wedge topped with diced tomato, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing with a drizzle of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Dinner Plates

The Dash

$13.95

Tender steak strips served with a side of homemade cream gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.95

Texas-sized chicken fried steak topped with homemade cream gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.95

Homemade Texas-sized chicken fried chicken covered in homemade cream gravy (ask to pair with Ruffino, sparkling single serve)

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Juicy fried chicken tenders served with homemade cream gravy Grilled/Fried/Buffalo

Malay Shrimp

$14.95

Coconut shrimp served with orange marmalade sauce. Fried shrimp served with cocktail dipping sauce

Catfish

$15.95

Grilled, or fried breaded in our secret cornmeal spice mix, served with homemade coleslaw and jalapeno hush puppies

The Corrine

$15.95

Foil baked white fish with veggies. Squash, zucchini, red onion, red bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with sample size homemade coleslaw and jalapeno breaded hush puppies. Note: Mixed veggies pre prepped daily. No substitutions available Allow extra cooking time

Pork Chops

$15.95

(2) 5 oz Flame grilled bone in pork chops, thin cut and seasoned to perfection. Or, ask for the ('Big'un') Fried in our special spice mix (ask to pair with Crane Lake Chardonnay).

The Big'un

$17.95

(2) 5 oz Flame grilled bone in pork chops, thin cut and seasoned to perfection. Or, ask for the ('Big'un') Fried in our special spice mix (ask to pair with Crane Lake Chardonnay).

Hamburger Steak

$13.95

Hamburger steak smothered in brown gravy and topped with grilled onions

Chicken Parmesan

$14.95

Grilled chicken, topped with marinara and shredded parmesan. Served with (1) choice of side kick and garlic bread

Chicken Melt

$14.95

Flame grilled chicken tenders topped with bacon and melted provolone cheese (ask to pair with Caposaldo Pinot Grigio)

Steaks

Flat Iron 8 oz

$19.95

8 oz shoulder/sirloin steak

Rib-Eye 12 oz

$25.95

12 oz Rib-eye

Malone's Filet

$28.95

8 oz Filet

T-Bone 14 oz

$29.95

14 oz T-Bone

Sirloin 8 oz

$18.95

8 oz Sirloin

Cruz's Choice

$45.95

16 oz mouth watering bone in Rib-eye

Prime Rib Dinner

$39.95

Burgers

All burgers are made with a 1/2 lb Certified Angus GROUND SIRLOIN (that's a big deal) patty on our signature croissant bun with lettuce, tomato and sliced red onion on the side. All burgers are served with hand cut fries. Hand breaded onion rings add 1.09 No substitutions please

The Classic

$11.95

Classic Josy's Burger

The Cheeser

$12.95

The Classic with cheese

The Bacon Cheeser

$14.50

The Classic with cheese and bacon

The Maddie

$14.95

The Classic with a fried egg, bacon and cheese

The Benji

$14.95

The Classic with mushrooms, bacon and cheese

The Tre

$14.95

The Classic with chopped poblano chopped peppers, bacon and cheese

The Leo

$14.95

The Classic with, grilled onion, bacon and cheese

The Lennox

$16.95

All of the burger toppings under one bun

Tacos

(3) to a plate served with poblano sampling side

Steak Fajita Tacos

$13.95

Grilled steak, bell peppers, mushrooms and onion topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cheese . Served with poblano corn sampling.

Spicy Asian Tacos

$13.95

Grilled tender chicken with special Asian spices topped with Asian slaw. Served with poblano corn sampling.

Josys Southwest Tacos

Josys Southwest Tacos

$14.95

Corn tortilla layered with mozzarella, choice of grilled shrimp or chicken, ,topped with Josy's own Southwestern Corn Salsa and Lime Aioli Sauce. Served with homemade coleslaw sampling.

DeLa Cruz Tacos

DeLa Cruz Tacos

$13.95

Corn tortilla layered with mozzarella, grilled fish, topped with cabbage slaw and sriracha drizzle. Served with pobalano corn sampling.

Side Kicks

Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Fried Okra

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Mini Garden Salad

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Grilled Vegetables

$3.95

Poblano Corn

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

No Side

$3.95

Lunch

Chicken Sandwich (Lunch)

$11.95

Philly Cheesesteak (Lunch)

$10.95

Lunch Steak Fajita Tacos

$10.95

Lunch Asian Tacos

$10.95

Lunch Southwest Tacos

$10.95

Mini Salad & Potato

$7.95

Mini Salad & Chicken Bites

$10.95

Josys Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Chicken Fried Steak (Lunch)

$10.95

Chicken Fried Chicken (Lunch)

$10.95

Shrimp Plate (Lunch)

$9.95

Lunch Classic

$10.95

Classic Josy's Burger

Lunch Cheeser

$11.95

The Classic with cheese

Lunch Bacon Cheeser

$12.50

The Classic with cheese and bacon

Lunch Maddie

$13.50

The Classic with a fried egg, bacon and cheese

Lunch Benji

$13.50

The Classic with mushrooms, bacon and cheese

Lunch Tre

$13.50

The Classic with chopped poblano chopped peppers, bacon and cheese

Lunch Leo

$13.50

Lunch Lennox

$14.70

Lunch DeLa Cruz Tacos

$10.95

Extras

Burger Patty

$4.95

Jalapeño

$1.50

Mushrooms

$0.95

Shrimp (4)

$3.95

Side of Gravy

$1.95

Jalapeño Gravy

$2.50

Provolone Cheese

$1.95

American Cheese

$1.95

Bacon

$1.95

Grilled Onions

$1.95

Poblano Pepper

$1.95

Salsa

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Croisant

$1.75

Extra Egg

$0.95

Extra Tender

$3.95

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.95

Josy's Chocolate Explosion

$7.95

Pecan Cobbler

$6.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.95

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.95

Do You Need Cutlery?

To Go Cutlery

$1.50

Let us know if you want us to include cutlery with your order.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Kids Steak Fingers

$8.95

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$8.95

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Big Red

$2.95

Red Bull

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.85

Water

$0.25

Topo Chico

$2.95

Kids Drink

$1.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Wine

Moscato Bottle

$18.00

Stella Rose Bottle

$36.00

Roscato Bottle

$36.00

Kung Fu Riesling Bottle

$36.00

Cavit Bottle

$24.00

Caposaldo Bottle

$36.00

St Francis Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Caymus Cab Bottle

$150.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Bottle

$150.00

Seven Falls Merlot Bottle

$42.00

Kenwood Bottle

$48.00

The Seeker Bottle

$36.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$4.95

Budweiser Supreme

$4.95

Coors Light Bottle

$3.95

Lonestar

$4.95

Seltzer

$4.95

Yuengling Flight

$4.95

Yuengling Lager

$4.95

Corona Bottle

$4.95

Corona Premier

$4.95

Dos Equis Bottle

$4.95

Guinness Braught

$5.75

Heineken

$4.95

Modelo

$4.50

Shiner Bock Bottle

$4.95

Stella Bottle

$4.95

Bar

$5 Bombs

$5.00

$5 Fireball

$3 Draft

$3.00

$3 Domestic

$3.00

$18 Domestic Beer Bucket

$18.00

Food

Half Price Fried Pickles

$4.95
Come in and enjoy!

Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
