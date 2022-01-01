Restaurant header imageView gallery

JOTORO - Tampa

No reviews yet

615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114

Tampa, FL 33602

Popular Items

GRILLED STREET CORN
CHICKEN FUNDIDO BURRITO
STEAK RANCHERO TACOS

APPETIZERS

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

House salsa and chips

CLASSIC GUAC & CHIPS

CLASSIC GUAC & CHIPS

$13.00

Fresh made guacamole and chips

SUPREME GUAC & CHIPS

SUPREME GUAC & CHIPS

$15.00

Our guacamole and chips with added roasted corn, pico, jalapenos, pickled onion, tajin, cotija & parmesan cheese

TEX MEX QUESO & CHIPS

TEX MEX QUESO & CHIPS

$12.00

Queso and chips. Add tex-mex chili + $3

THREE AMIGOS

THREE AMIGOS

$18.00

Combo of our house salsa, guacamole, and queso with chips.

CHORIZO FRIED RICE

CHORIZO FRIED RICE

$16.00

Chorizo fried rice topped with a fried egg

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla with Salsa Crudo, pico & sour cream. Add Adobo Chicken + $3

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$17.00
JOE'S EGGROLLS

JOE'S EGGROLLS

$13.00

Eggrolls filled with Korean style BBQ beef, jack cheese and drizzled with awesome sauce. Served with side of queso for dipping

TUNA POKE & WONTONS

TUNA POKE & WONTONS

$18.00

Ahi Tuna with avocado, sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro, wonton chips, Kimchee sauce and Kimchee poke dressing

GRILLED STREET CORN

GRILLED STREET CORN

$10.00

Grilled Corn with cotija, chipotle sauce, tajin & lime

TACO FRIES

$14.00

TACOS

ADOBE CHICKEN TACOS

ADOBE CHICKEN TACOS

$14.00

Adobo Chicken with Salsa Crudo, white onions and cilantro. 2 Per Order. Served on fresh Flour Tortillas. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3

EL GRINGO BEEF TACOS

EL GRINGO BEEF TACOS

$13.00

Chili with lettuce, pico, crema, jack and colby cheeses. 2 Per Order. Served on fresh Flour Tortillas. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3

VIETNAMESE STEAK TACOS

VIETNAMESE STEAK TACOS

$16.00

Spicy Steak with cilantro, peanuts & lime. 2 Per Order. Served on fresh Flour Tortillas. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3

STEAK RANCHERO TACOS

STEAK RANCHERO TACOS

$16.00

Steak with Salsa Ranchero, pico, onion & cilantro. 2 Per Order. Served on fresh Flour Tortillas. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3

BAJA SHRIMP TACOS

BAJA SHRIMP TACOS

$17.00

Blackened grilled Shrimp with Thai-chili lime & cilantro. 2 Per Order. Served on fresh Flour Tortillas. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3

CRISPY TEMPURA FISH TACOS

CRISPY TEMPURA FISH TACOS

$16.00

Fried Tempura-battered fish with chipotle mayo and buttermilk dressing. 2 Per Order. Served on fresh Flour Tortillas. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3

KBBQ BEEF TACOS

KBBQ BEEF TACOS

$15.00

Slow- braised Beef with Korean spices. 2 Per Order. Served on fresh Flour Tortillas. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3

BIRRIA TACOS

$16.00

Vegan Crumble Taco

$14.00

TOFU AND PINEAPPLE TACO

$14.00

SALADS

TIJUANA CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Romaine lettuce with roasted corn, crunchy tortillas, cotija, shaved parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing. Add Adobo Chicken + $4 or Ranchero Steak + $8

TAQUERIA SALAD

$18.00

Shaved lettuce with Adobo Chicken, avocado, Salsa Crudo, pico, pickled red onion, cilantro, tajin & house vinaigrette. Sub Grilled Steak + $4

ENCHILADAS

STEAK & CHEESE ENCHILADAS

STEAK & CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$18.00

Steak and cheese in flour tortillas with Salsa Ranchero, crema & cheese. 3 Per Order. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3

SPINACH & MUSHROOM ENCHILADAS

SPINACH & MUSHROOM ENCHILADAS

$17.00

Spinach and Mushrooms in flour tortilla with Salsa Blanco, crema, cotija & cheese. 3 Per Order. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3

CHORIZO & QUESO ENCHILADA

$17.00

Chorizo in flour tortillas with our house queso, Salsa Ranchero, crema, pico $ cheese. 3 Per Order. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3

CHEESE ENCHILADA

$14.00

BURRITOS

KBBQ BEEF BURRITO

KBBQ BEEF BURRITO

$20.00

KBBQ Beef stuffed in flour tortilla with Salsa Ranchero, sesame seeds, scallions, rice, beans, crema & cheese

EAST LA BURRITO

EAST LA BURRITO

$20.00

Classic Steak burrito stuffed in flour tortilla with Salsa Ranchero, rice, beans, crema & cheese

GREEN CHILI & CHICKEN BURRITO

GREEN CHILI & CHICKEN BURRITO

$20.00

Green chilis and Adobo Chicken stuffed in a flour tortilla with Salsa Verde, crema, rice & beans

QUESO CON CARNE BURRITO

$20.00

Tex-Mex Chili stuffed in a flour tortilla, with our house queso, Salsa Ranchero, crema, pico, rice, beans & cheese

CHICKEN FUNDIDO BURRITO

CHICKEN FUNDIDO BURRITO

$20.00

Adobo Chicken stuffed in a flour tortilla with queso fundido, rice, beans, crema & chipotle hot sauce drizzle

SIDES

RICE & BEANS

$4.00
BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

ELOTE CORN

$9.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

Shaved lettuce with pico, pickled onion, shaved radish and cotija cheese

FRUIT CUP

$3.00

SIDE WAFFLE FRIES

$6.00

N/A BEVS (Online)

BOTTLE WATER

$5.00

JARRITOS Grapefruit

$6.00

RED BULL CAN

$5.00

SF REDBULL CAN

$5.00

TOPO CHICO

$6.00

Coke Can

$4.00

Diet Coke Can

$4.00

Sprite Can

$4.00

BAR Online

WATERMELON PUNCH

$19.00Out of stock

MICHELOB ULTRA CAN

$5.75

GOLDEN ROAD MANGO CART CAN

$6.00

DOS X SALT & LIME

$6.75

HIGH NOON WATERMELON

$6.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

