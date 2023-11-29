- Home
Journey to the Dumpling - New Sacramento Location 1700 21st Street
1700 21st Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
FOOD
Bites to Share
- Beef Roll$13.95Out of stock
Slices of slow-simmered beef, red onions, scallions, cucumber and cilantro wrapped in a flaky roll *sauce contains sesame paste (6)
- Chicken Eggrolls$7.75
Crispy eggrolls with ground chicken, cabbage and carrot filling, served with sweet & sour sauce (4)
- Choysum$14.25
Chinese greens wok tossed with choice of garlic, black bean sauce, or sichuan (spicy).
- Crispy Shrimp Balls$12.95
Deep fried shrimp balls wrapped with wonton strips, served with sweet & sour sauce. (4)
- Fried Mantou (with condensed milk)$9.50
Freshly fried buns (8) served with condensed milk
- Green Beans$13.95
Wok tossed green beans with choice of garlic, black bean sauce, sichuan (spicy) or oyster sauce.
- Green Onion Pancake$9.95Out of stock
Thin, slightly crispy pancake with green onions
- Honey Walnut Shrimp$16.95
Fried shrimp coated in honey sauce topped with candied walnuts sprinkled in sesame. *contains dairy (12)
- Peking Spare Ribs$15.50
Sweet, tart-glazed spare ribs
- Roujiamo (Chinese meat burger)$12.95Out of stock
Stewed pork flavored with numerous spices, chopped with bell peppers, green onion and cilantro stuffed between a lightly fried bun (4)
- Salt & Pepper Calamari (spicy)$14.50
Salt and pepper mixture contains dried fish, comes with sweet & sour sauce.
- Salt & Pepper Spare Ribs (spicy)$15.50
Salt and pepper mixture contains dried fish
- Salt & Pepper Tofu (spicy)$8.50+
Salt and pepper mixture contains dried fish
- Salt & Pepper Wings (spicy)$14.50
Salt and pepper mixture contains dried fish (8)
- Seasonal Veggies$12.95
Choice of: zucchini, bok choy, broccoli, or mixed. Wok tossed with choice of garlic, black bean sauce, or sichuan (spicy).
- Steamed Mantou$8.95
Freshly steamed buns (8)
- Vegetarian Eggrolls$7.75
Crispy eggrolls with cabbage and carrot filling, served with sweet & sour sauce (4)
- Zucchini with Minced Pork$12.50
Slices of zucchini tossed with minced pork in a light gravy
Dumplings
- Xiao Long Bao (Pork Soup Dumplings)$14.95
Our signature item! Steamed soup-filled dumplings (8)
- Crab & Pork Soup Dumplngs (XLB)$19.50
We've brought back our Crab and Pork Soup Dumplings! We use only real Rock Crab from Canada. (8)
- Wonton in Chili Oil (spicy)$12.95
Pork wontons topped with sesame. peanuts and green onions (12)
- Chicken Dumplings$13.95
Ginger scallion chicken dumplings (10)
- Har Gow$8.95
Steamed shrimp dumplings with bits of asparagus (4)
- Impossible Dumplings$16.50
Vegan dumplings filled with impossible "meat", black pepper, onion and celery. (9)
- Pork & Chive Dumplings$14.95
Pork and chive dumplings (10)
- Potstickers$12.95
Pork and cabbage with a crispy flour skirt (10)
- Sheng Jian Bao (Pan Fried Pork Buns)$13.95
Pan fried, soup filled buns with pork and corn (6)
- Shrimp Dumplings$14.95
Shrimp, pork and mushroom dumplings (10)
- Siu Mai$14.95
Shrimp, pork and mushroom dumplings topped with fish roe (8)
- Vegan Dumplings$14.96Out of stock
Fennel, kale and mushroom dumplings (8)
- Vegetarian Dumplings$14.95
Tofu, egg, black mushrooms and cilantro with a wrapper made with spinach (10)
Specials
- Half Baos$9.95
2 mushroom baos and 2 minced pork baos
- Minced Pork Baos$9.95
Steamed buns filled with minced pork belly and water chestnuts (4)
- Mushroom Baos$9.95
Steamed buns filled with chopped king oyster, white and shiitake mushrooms and onions *contain dairy (4)
- Seasoned French Fries$6.75
Extra crispy, medium cut seasoned french fries. Pictured is Peking style!
- Steak and Potatoes (spicy)$16.50
Sweet and savory tender steak cubes wok tossed with crispy potatoes, jalapenos and dried red chili
Noodle Soups
- Beef Noodle Soup (spicy)$14.50
Braised beef and bok choy over housemade egg noodles *contains peanut butter
- Chicken Dumpling Noodle Soup$13.95
Ginger scallion chicken dumplings with housemade egg noodles
- Impossible Dumpling Noodle Soup$16.50
Vegan dumplings with housemade egg noodles *vegan broth by request
- Biang Biang Noodle Soup (spicy)$12.95
Handpulled noodles in a hot and sour broth containing pork belly, mushrooms, bean curd and assorted vegetables *may contain peanuts
- Kids Noodle Soup$4.50
Housemade egg noodles in pork and chicken based broth
- Pork Belly Noodle Soup$14.50
Chunks of braised pork belly served over housemade egg noodles
- Pork Chop Noodle Soup$14.95
Fried pork chop served with a bowl of housemade egg noodles and bok choy
- Pork Dumpling Noodle Soup$14.95
Pork and chive dumplings with housemade egg noodles
- Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup$14.95Out of stock
Shrimp, pork and mushroom dumplings with housemade egg noodles
- Spare Ribs Noodle Soup$14.50
Braised spare ribs over housemade egg noodles
- Tan Tan Mian (spicy)$11.95
Minced pork, preserved vegetables, sesame seeds and house made chili oil over housemade egg noodles *contains peanuts
- Vegan Dumpling Noodle Soup$14.95
Fennel, kale and mushroom dumplings with housemade egg noodles *vegan broth by request
- Vegetarian Dumpling Noodle Soup$14.95
Tofu, egg, black mushrooms and cilantro with a wrapper made with spinach with housemade egg noodles *vegan broth by request
- Wonton Noodle Soup$13.50
Noodles
- Chow Fun$14.50
Wide rice noodles (pictured: beef and black bean sauce)
- Chow Mein$14.50
Thin egg noodles
- Garlic Noodles$12.50
Thick egg noodles topped with parmesan cheese
- Hong Kong Style Chow Mein$14.50
Pan fried thin egg noodles with bok choy, carrots and zucchini
- Singapore Noodles (spicy)$15.95
Yellow curry flavored shrimp and bbq pork stir fried with egg, bean sprouts, jalapeno and bell peppers over thin rice noodles
- Vegan Singapore Noodles (spicy)$12.95
Yellow curry flavored thin rice noodles fried with bean sprouts, jalapeno and bell peppers
- Vegetarian Singapore Noodles (spicy)$13.95
Yellow curry flavored thin rice noodles fried with egg, bean sprouts, jalapeno and bell peppers