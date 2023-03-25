Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Journey to the Dumpling

review star

No reviews yet

7419 Laguna Boulevard #180

Elk Grove, CA 95758

Popular Items

Xiao Long Bao (Pork Soup Dumplings)
Garlic Noodles
Wonton in Chili Oil (spicy)

FOOD

Bites to Share

Beef Roll

Beef Roll

$12.95

Slices of slow-simmered beef, red onions, scallions, cucumber and cilantro wrapped in a flaky roll *sauce contains sesame paste (6)

Chicken Eggrolls

Chicken Eggrolls

$7.50

Crispy eggrolls with ground chicken, cabbage and carrot filling, served with sweet & sour sauce (4)

Crispy Shrimp Balls

Crispy Shrimp Balls

$10.95

Deep fried shrimp balls wrapped with wonton strips, served with sweet & sour sauce. (4)

Fried Mantou (with condensed milk)

Fried Mantou (with condensed milk)

$7.95

Freshly fried buns (8) served with condensed milk

Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli)

$13.95

Wok tossed Chinese broccoli with choice of garlic, black bean sauce, sichuan (spicy) or oyster sauce.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$13.95

Wok tossed green beans with choice of garlic, black bean sauce, sichuan (spicy) or oyster sauce.

Green Onion Pancake

Green Onion Pancake

$8.50

Thin, slightly crispy pancake with green onions

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$16.50

Fried shrimp coated in honey sauce topped with candied walnuts sprinkled in sesame. *contains dairy (12)

Peking Spare Ribs

$13.50

Sweet, tart-glazed spare ribs

Roujiamo (Chinese meat burger)

$10.95

Stewed pork flavored with numerous spices, chopped with bell peppers, green onion and cilantro stuffed between a lightly fried bun (4)

Salt & Pepper Calamari (spicy)

Salt & Pepper Calamari (spicy)

$13.50

Salt and pepper mixture contains dried fish, comes with sweet & sour sauce.

Salt & Pepper Spare Ribs (spicy)

Salt & Pepper Spare Ribs (spicy)

$13.50

Salt and pepper mixture contains dried fish

Salt & Pepper Tofu (spicy)

Salt & Pepper Tofu (spicy)

$7.50+

Salt and pepper mixture contains dried fish

Salt & Pepper Wings (spicy)

Salt & Pepper Wings (spicy)

$13.50

Salt and pepper mixture contains dried fish (8)

Seasonal Veggies

$12.95

Choice of: zucchini, bok choy, broccoli, or mixed. Wok tossed with choice of garlic, black bean sauce, or sichuan (spicy).

Steamed Mantou

$7.50

Freshly steamed buns (8)

Vegetarian Eggrolls

Vegetarian Eggrolls

$6.50

Crispy eggrolls with cabbage and carrot filling, served with sweet & sour sauce (4)

Zucchini with Minced Pork

$10.95

Slices of zucchini tossed with minced pork in a light gravy

Dumplings

Xiao Long Bao (Pork Soup Dumplings)

Xiao Long Bao (Pork Soup Dumplings)

$13.50

Our signature item! Steamed soup-filled dumplings (8)

Crab & Pork Soup Dumplngs (XLB)

Crab & Pork Soup Dumplngs (XLB)

$18.50

We've brought back our Crab and Pork Soup Dumplings! We use only real Rock Crab from Canada. (8)

Wonton in Chili Oil (spicy)

Wonton in Chili Oil (spicy)

$10.95

Pork wontons topped with sesame. peanuts and green onions (12)

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$12.50

Ginger scallion chicken dumplings (10)

Har Gow

Har Gow

$7.50

Steamed shrimp dumplings with bits of asparagus (4)

Impossible Dumplings

$15.50

Vegan dumplings filled with impossible "meat", black pepper, onion and celery. (9)

Pork & Chive Dumplings

Pork & Chive Dumplings

$12.50

Pork and chive dumplings (10)

Potstickers

Potstickers

$11.50

Pork and cabbage with a crispy flour skirt (10)

Sheng Jian Bao (Pan Fried Pork Buns)

Sheng Jian Bao (Pan Fried Pork Buns)

$12.50

Pan fried, soup filled buns with pork and corn (6)

Shrimp Dumplings

Shrimp Dumplings

$12.95

Shrimp, pork and mushroom dumplings (10)

Siu Mai

Siu Mai

$13.50

Shrimp, pork and mushroom dumplings topped with fish roe (8)

Vegan Dumplings

Vegan Dumplings

$13.50

Fennel, kale and mushroom dumplings (8)

Vegetarian Dumplings

Vegetarian Dumplings

$13.50

Tofu, egg, black mushrooms and cilantro with a wrapper made with spinach (10)

Specials

Half Baos

Half Baos

$8.50

2 mushroom baos and 2 minced pork baos

Minced Pork Baos

$7.95

Steamed buns filled with minced pork belly and water chestnuts (4)

Mushroom Baos

Mushroom Baos

$8.50

Steamed buns filled with chopped king oyster, white and shiitake mushrooms and onions *contain dairy (4)

Seasoned French Fries

Seasoned French Fries

$5.95

Extra crispy, medium cut seasoned french fries. Pictured is Peking style!

Steak and Potatoes (spicy)

Steak and Potatoes (spicy)

$15.50

Sweet and savory tender steak cubes wok tossed with crispy potatoes, jalapenos and dried red chili

Noodle Soups

Beef Noodle Soup (spicy)

Beef Noodle Soup (spicy)

$12.95

Braised beef and bok choy over housemade egg noodles *contains peanut butter

Chicken Dumpling Noodle Soup

Chicken Dumpling Noodle Soup

$12.50

Ginger scallion chicken dumplings with housemade egg noodles

Impossible Dumpling Noodle Soup

Impossible Dumpling Noodle Soup

$15.50

Vegan dumplings with housemade egg noodles *vegan broth by request

Journey Noodle Soup (spicy)

Journey Noodle Soup (spicy)

$11.50

Handpulled noodles in a hot and sour broth containing pork belly, mushrooms, bean curd and assorted vegetables *may contain peanuts

Kids Noodle Soup

$3.95

Housemade egg noodles in pork and chicken based broth

Pork Belly Noodle Soup

Pork Belly Noodle Soup

$12.50

Chunks of braised pork belly served over housemade egg noodles

Pork Chop Noodle Soup

$13.50

Fried pork chop served with a bowl of housemade egg noodles and bok choy

Pork Dumpling Noodle Soup

Pork Dumpling Noodle Soup

$12.50

Pork and chive dumplings with housemade egg noodles

Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup

Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup

$12.95

Shrimp, pork and mushroom dumplings with housemade egg noodles

Spare Ribs Noodle Soup

$12.50

Braised spare ribs over housemade egg noodles

Tan Tan Mian (spicy)

Tan Tan Mian (spicy)

$10.50

Minced pork, preserved vegetables, sesame seeds and house made chili oil over housemade egg noodles *contains peanuts

Vegan Dumpling Noodle Soup

$13.50

Fennel, kale and mushroom dumplings with housemade egg noodles *vegan broth by request

Vegetarian Dumpling Noodle Soup

$13.50

Tofu, egg, black mushrooms and cilantro with a wrapper made with spinach with housemade egg noodles *vegan broth by request

Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.50

Noodles

Chow Fun

Chow Fun

$12.95

Wide rice noodles (pictured: beef and black bean sauce)

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$12.95

Thin egg noodles

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$10.95

Thick egg noodles topped with parmesan cheese

Hong Kong Style Chow Mein

$12.95

Pan fried thin egg noodles with bok choy, carrots and zucchini

Singapore Noodles (spicy)

Singapore Noodles (spicy)

$14.50

Yellow curry flavored shrimp and bbq pork stir fried with egg, bean sprouts, jalapeno and bell peppers over thin rice noodles

Vegan Singapore Noodles (spicy)

$11.95

Yellow curry flavored thin rice noodles fried with bean sprouts, jalapeno and bell peppers

Vegetarian Singapore Noodles (spicy)

$11.95

Yellow curry flavored thin rice noodles fried with egg, bean sprouts, jalapeno and bell peppers

Rice

Yang Chow Fried Rice

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$14.50

shrimp and bbq pork scrambled with egg and stir fried with rice

Fujian Fried Rice

Fujian Fried Rice

$14.50

shrimp, squid, chicken and mushrooms topped with gravy and scrambled with egg

Pork Chop Fried Rice

Pork Chop Fried Rice

$14.50

red rice scrambled with egg topped with a whole, battered and fried pork chop

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir fried rice, scrambled egg, peas and carrots and your choice of protein. Pictured is our Steak Fried Rice topped with dry garlic!

Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf

Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf

$12.95

chicken steamed in sticky rice with chinese sausage, pork and oyster sauce in a lotus leaf

Desserts

Egg Tarts

Egg Tarts

$7.95Out of stock

4 pieces housemade flaky crust with egg custard.

Sides

Bowl Rice

$2.50

Steamed jasmine rice

Pint Chili Oil

$12.00

Housemade garlic chili oil. Bring in your jar with our JTTD stickers attached for a refill of only $8!

2 Pint Chili Oil

$20.00

Save on 2! Housemade garlic chili oil. Bring in your jar for a refill for only $8!

Clear broth (16oz)

$2.00

Clear broth (32oz)

$3.50

Black Bean Sauce

$2.00

Gravy

$2.00

Egg

$1.75

Pork Belly

$2.50

Pork Chop

$5.95

Whole, fried and battered pork chop

Red Rice

$5.00

Side of our tomato red rice!

Spare Rib

$3.50

Takeout Condiments

Utensils

Soy Sauce

Chili Oil

Out of stock

Limited to 6 per order.

TOGO DRINKS

Apple Juice (16oz)

$3.25

Coke Bottle (Medium)

$4.50

Hong Kong Lemon Tea

$5.25

Hong Kong Milk Tea

$5.25

Housemade Soymilk

$5.25

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice (16oz)

$4.50

Soft Drinks (no refills)

$3.95

Sparking Apple Juice (bottle)

$3.25

Thai Tea

$5.25

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.25

Water (bottle)

$2.00

JTTD Merchandise

Clothing

Short Sleeve Tee

$12.00Out of stock

2 Short Sleeve Tees

$20.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve Shirt

$17.00Out of stock

2 Long Sleeve Shirts

$30.00Out of stock

Stainless Steel Cups

Cup & Lid

$10.00

2 Cups & Lids

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Visit our website at www.journeytothedumpling.com for photos of our menu items!

Website

Location

7419 Laguna Boulevard #180, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Directions

