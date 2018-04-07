Restaurant header imageView gallery
Jousting Pigs BBQ at the Legends

1702 Village West Pkwy

Kansas City, KS 66111

Popular Items

Two Meat Combo
Sampler Platter (Feeds 4-5 people)
Small Platter (Feeds 2-3 people)

**On-line Start Here**

Utensils

Would you like us to include one set of plastic utensils for each entree?

Extra Sauce

$0.50+

Our entrees include your choice of sauce. If you want extra sauce for your order please order it here.

Appetizers

Nachos

$8.00+

Quesadilla

$11.00
KC Que-tine

KC Que-tine

$11.00

French fries topped with cheesy corn, shredded Monterrey jack, bacon jam, onion, pickled jalapenos, your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket, and your choice of regular or spicy BBQ sauce.

12 Whole Jumbo Wings

$32.00

6 Whole Jumbo Wings

$17.00

6 whole jumbo wings smoked, flash fried, and tossed in choice of sauce.

3 Whole Jumbo Wings

$9.00

Whole jumbo chicken wings smoked, flash fried, then tossed in your choice of sauce.

BBQ Plates & Platters

Single Meat Plate

$15.00

Choice of brisket, pulled pork, ham, turkey or sausage on top of Texas toast. Includes choice of 2 regular size original sides.

Burnt Ends Plate

$17.00

Pork Belly Burnt End Plate

$17.00

Fatty cubes of bacon! We smoke the whole pork belly then cube it up, deep fry the cubes and toss in your choice of sauce!

Half Slab Plate

$20.50

Rib Tip Combo

$22.50

A BBQ classic! 3/4 pounds of tips off of our St. Louis cut spare ribs smoked to perfection. Served over Texas toast. Served with your choice of two regular size original sides.

Two Meat Combo

$18.00

Choice of two meats and two regular size original sides.

Burnt Ends Combo

$20.00

Half Slab Combo

$26.25

Pork Belly Burnt End Combo

$20.00

Fatty cubes of bacon! We smoke the whole pork belly then cube it up, deep fry the cubes and toss in your choice of sauce!

Small Platter (Feeds 2-3 people)

$35.00

Choice of quarter pounds of 4 different meats (upcharge for burnt ends), and your choice of 4 of our regular size original sides. This platter will feed 2-3 people.

Sampler Platter (Feeds 4-5 people)

$50.00

Half slab of ribs, choice of quarter pounds of 4 different meats (upcharge for burnt ends), and choice of 4 large original sides.

Ultimate Platter (Feeds 8-10 people)

$115.00Out of stock

Full slab of ribs, 1/2lb pulled pork, 1/2lb ham, 1/2lb burnt ends, 1/2lb brisket, 1/2lb turkey, 1/2lb of sausage, and your choice of 4 pints of our original sides.

BBQ Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich (Choose your meat)

$12.50+

Sandwich with your choice of sliced brisket, chopped brisket, pulled pork, ham, turkey, or chipotle pepperjack sausage. Includes one regular size original side.

Burnt End Sandwich

$13.00+

Pork Belly Burnt End Sandwich

$13.00+

Fatty cubes of bacon! We smoke the whole pork belly then cube it up, deep fry the cubes and toss in your choice of sauce!

2 Meat Sandwich

$15.00

Choice of any 2 meats.

The Jester

$16.00

Sliced brisket topped with Texas toothpicks and cheese sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

The Carolina

$12.00

Heaping pile of pulled pork topped with our vinegar coleslaw on toasted brioche bun

Fit for a King

$12.00

Heaping pile of pulled pork topped with bacon jam and house made pickles.

Signature Items

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Extra large portion of creamy mac and cheese topped with chopped brisket.

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Extra large portion of creamy mac and cheese topped with pulled pork.

The Aimee

$13.00

Extra large portion of cheesy corn topped with chopped brisket.

BBQ Gumbo

$13.00

Our gumbo starts with shellfish, pork, chicken, and veggie stock all simmered low and slow. We add our roux, veggies, andouille sausage, and okra. We top everything will chopped brisket, pulled pork, and jasmine rice!

Brisket Chili

$13.00

Half American Bacon Burger

$11.00

Bringing you an American classic! One ground brisket patties topped with thick cut Nueske's bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and dijon aioli.

American Bacon Burger

$14.00

Bringing you an American classic! Two ground brisket patties topped with thick cut Nueske's bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and dijon aioli.

Half Smash Burger

$9.75

One quarter pound ground brisket patties on a toasted brioche bun with bacon jam, smoked Gouda, and house made pickles.

Original Smash Burger

$12.50

Two quarter pound ground brisket patties on a toasted brioche bun with bacon jam, smoked Gouda, and house made pickles.

Ultimate Sack Lunch

$20.00

This burger comes with 2 patties, quarter pound of burnt ends, Texas toothpicks, and smoked Gouda cheese sauce. Includes one side.

Street Tacos

$10.00

Half Chicken Plate

$22.50

Brisket Philly

$14.00

Porkbelly Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Burnt End Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Lighter Side

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, romaine, corn, black beans, peppadews, Texas toothpicks, pico de gallo, cornbread croutons, and choice of meat tossed with house made Southwest dressing!

Smoked Chef Salad

$15.00

Southwest Wrap

$13.00

Cold Cut Club

$13.00

Buffalo chx Wrap

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac

$5.00

Kids Plate

$6.00

Children's portion of meat plus one side.

Slider

$6.00

Choice of meat on Hawaiian slider bun. Includes one kids side.

Chx Tenders

$6.00

Sides

BBQ Beans

$3.50+

Green Chili Cheesy Corn

$3.50+

Vinegar Coleslaw

$3.50+

Mac-n-cheese

$3.50+

Bacon Ranch Potato Salad

$3.50+

French Fries

$3.50+

Cornbread

$1.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread

$1.50

Side Of Pickles

Large Pickles

$5.00+

Pickled Red Onions

$5.00+

Pickled Jalapenos

$5.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50+

Spicy Cheese Curds

$4.50

Side BBQ Gumbo

$5.00

Side Brisket Chili

$5.00

Side Chili Chees Fries

$5.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Coke products, sweet tea, unsweet tea, and raspberry tea.

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Gallon Roys Lemonade

$5.99

PBR

$4.00

Space Camper

$5.50

BLVD Wheat

$5.00

BLVD Irish

$6.25Out of stock

Odd Bird

$5.00

Busch Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Boulevard KC Pils

$5.00

Boulevard Pale Ale

$5.00

Martin City Easy Way IPA

$6.00

BLVD Wheat

$5.75

Cayman Jack Margarita

$5.25

Cayman Jack Mule

$6.00

Cayman Jack Straw

$5.25

Cayman Jack Mango

$5.25

Cayman Jack Watermelon

$5.25

BLVD Quirk Strawberry Lemon Basil

$5.75

BLVD Quirks Watermelon Salt And Lime

$5.75

BLVD Quirk Cherry Blossom & Lime

$5.75

BLVD Quirk Mango Punch

$5.75

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.75

Quirk Cranberry Apple Cinnamon

$5.75

Meat by the Pound & Ribs (Copy)

Meat by the pound

Brisket

$7.50+

Pulled Pork

$5.00+

Turkey Breast

$6.50+Out of stock

Burnt Ends

$8.00+

Ribs

$3.50+

Chipotle Jack Sausage

$5.00+

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$8.00+

Fatty cubes of bacon! We smoke the whole pork belly then cube it up, deep fry the cubes and toss in your choice of sauce!

Ham

$5.50+

Shirts/Hoodies

Life Liberty and Pursuit of BBQ T-shirt

Life Liberty and Pursuit of BBQ T-shirt

$22.00+

Black t-shirt with our Jousting Pigs Craft BBQ logo on the front and Life, Liberty and Pursuit of BBQ on the back.

Lucky 13 Logo T-shirt

Lucky 13 Logo T-shirt

$20.00+

Black t-shirt with our Lucky 13 logo on the front.

Bottled Sauce

Bottle Original Sauce

Bottle Original Sauce

$6.50

Bottle Spicy Sauce

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jousting Pigs BBQ Kansas City, KS

Location

1702 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66111

Directions

