Joy Bar Coffee at EASTCHESTER DRIVE Joy Bar Coffee at EASTCHESTER DRIVE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2513 Eastchester Drive, 109, High Point, NC 27265
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen
No Reviews
3805 Tinsley Drive, unit 111 High Point, NC 27265
View restaurant
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109
No Reviews
4214 Beechwood Dr #109 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant
The Claddagh Restaurant & Pub - High Point - 130 E Parris Ave
No Reviews
130 E Parris Ave High Point, NC 27262
View restaurant
California Burritos High Point NC - 2107 Kirkwood St. STE 101
No Reviews
2107 Kirkwood St. STE 101 High Point, NC 27262
View restaurant