Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joy Hill Platt Park

167 Reviews

$

1229 S Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Chilis N Pep
Margherita Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza

Pizza

Our dough is naturally leavened using a blend of organic and heirloom wheat flours
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Organic sourdough, housemade mozzarella, marinara, olive oil, basil. Just $10 for happy hour from 4-6pm everyday! Use Code: "happy" at checkout

12" Chilis N Pep

12" Chilis N Pep

$20.00

Our best seller! Organic sourdough, pepperoni, pickled peppers, honey, mozzarella

12" Prosciutto and Burrata

12" Prosciutto and Burrata

$22.00

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, house made fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, burrata, pecorino romano

12" The Hunter

12" The Hunter

$20.00

Organic sourdough, local bison Italian sausage, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, green chili ranch

12" Mushroom Sally

12" Mushroom Sally

$20.00

Organic sourdough, roasted crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, scallion, parsley, white balsamic

12" White Pizza

12" White Pizza

$18.00

organic sourdough, taleggio, mozzarella, roasted garlic cream, black pepper

12" Marinara Pizza VEGAN

$12.00

Vegan! Organic sourdough, marinara, oregano, garlic

12" Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Organic sourdough, shredded and housemade fresh mozzarella, marinara

12" That 70s Pizza

12" That 70s Pizza

$22.00

Pesto, arugula, beets, garlic, red onion, feta, grana padano, mozzarella

12" Everything Veggie Pizza

12" Everything Veggie Pizza

$18.00

The classic veggie! Onion, red pepper, olives, mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato sauce.

12" Burrata and Greens

$20.00

Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, dressed greens and burrata

Special: Fall Butternut Bacon Za

$22.00Out of stock

Dough Ball

$3.00

Our organic, sourdough pizza dough made with heirloom wheat. Make your own creations at home!

Specials

-Choose any pizza (Gluten free +$2) -Choose red, white or rose wine Organic Sicilian (red) Organic Macabeo (white) Organic Rosé
Any Pizza, House Salad and bottle of organic wine

Any Pizza, House Salad and bottle of organic wine

$35.00

Your choice of any pizza, red, white or rose house wine and house salad starting at $35. Customize and upgrade your selections at a special discounted price.

Salads Appetizers Sides

SPECIAL: Lions Mane & Lemon Ricotta Toast

SPECIAL: Lions Mane & Lemon Ricotta Toast

$13.00
House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, pickled onion, watermelon radish, your choice of housemade green chili ranch, herb ranch or vinaigrette

Arugula Caesar Salad (vegan dressing)

Arugula Caesar Salad (vegan dressing)

$12.00

Arugula, blistered tomatoes, toasted almonds, blue corn foccacia croutons, grana padano, house-made nut-based caesar dressing. Dressings for takeout salads are served on the side.

Roasted beet, feta and chickpea salad

Roasted beet, feta and chickpea salad

$12.00

Fire roasted golden beets, feta cheese, marinated chickpeas with mixed greens and vinaigrette dressing. Dressings for takeout salads are served on the side.

Green Goddess Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, sunflower seeds, goat cheese, clover sprouts with housemade green goddess dressing

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$10.00

Organic sourdough, mozzarella, pepperoni and grana padano. Served with a side of green chili ranch.

Bison Meatball Appetizer

$10.00

Garlic Mozzarella Bread

$10.00

Organic sourdough with garlic cream, mozzarella, caciocavallo, sicilian oregano and white balsamic. Served with marinara.

Spicy Hummus, cashew ricotta and pickled veg plate

Spicy Hummus, cashew ricotta and pickled veg plate

$14.00

Spicy Calabrian chili hummus, walnut ricotta and seasonal pickled vegetables. Served with blue corn focaccia

Charcuterie Plate

$16.00

Prosciutto, sopressata, rotating cheese selections, seasonal pickled vegetables, feta stuffed peppadew peppers, Served with blue corn focaccia.

Roasted Carrots & Burrata

Roasted Carrots & Burrata

$15.00

Roasted heirloom carrots, arugula pesto & burrata. Served with za'atar dusted sourdough bread.

Side Green Chili Ranch

$2.00

Marinara

$1.00

Side Pickled Chilis

$2.00

Side cashew ricotta

$5.00

Side Burrata 4oz

$5.00

Side Fresh Baked Sourdough

$5.00

One of our organic, sourdough pizza doughs baked in the wood-fired oven to order, topped with sea salt and olive oil

Side Spicy Hummus

$5.00

Side Marinated Castelvetrano Olives

$5.00

Side Gluten Free Bread

$6.00

Tuscan Tomato Soup

$8.00

Wine, Beer, Cocktails

Frosé

Frosé

$6.00

12oz frozen rosé with strawberry and cappelletti

Bottle House White Wine

$15.00

*price is for takeout only*

Bottle House Rosé

$15.00

Bottle House Red

$15.00

Bottle house red wine

Bottle Sparkling Rosé (Domaine Bousquet)

$20.00Out of stock
Bottle Prosecco

Bottle Prosecco

$20.00

Natural prosecco that's light and dry. A joy to drink. *price is for takeout only*

Bottle Las Jaras Sweet Berry Wine

$35.00
Shibata Pink Cloudy Sake (200ml)

Shibata Pink Cloudy Sake (200ml)

$12.00

Shibata Pink Cloudy sake is velvety and smooth. You will enjoy orange and cherry blossom notes, with a sharp dryness. This Nigori is a Junmai Ginjo base, using Ginpu rice from Hokkaido, an amazing sake rice which gives this sake its mellow and rich depth.

Bottle Carignan Rose

$26.00

Bottle Chardonnay (Montoya)

$26.00

Can Epic RiNo Pale Ale

$6.00

Can Snake River Brewing Cowboy Gold Kölsch

$6.00Out of stock

Can Station 26 Tangerine Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Can Resolute Laser Phaser West Coast IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Retail goods

Fairy Light Bulb

Fairy Light Bulb

$15.00

Our famous sparkling fairy light bulbs! LED, long lasting, multi-colored.

Dry Storage Rouge de Bordeaux Flour

Dry Storage Rouge de Bordeaux Flour

$12.00

Locally grown and freshly milled soft spring wheat varietal. Great for pastry, breads, pancakes. 1K bag.

Dry Storage Yecora Rojo Flour

Dry Storage Yecora Rojo Flour

$12.00

Locally grown and freshly milled heirloom wheat variety from Dry Storage. This is the wheat flour we use in our pizza dough. 1 kilo bag.

Dram Ginger Cinnamon switchel

Dram Ginger Cinnamon switchel

$17.00

This is an elixir crafted from honey and organic apple cider vinegar, historically enjoyed by farmers to keep them hydrated and energized throughout the day. 8oz INGREDIENTS *Colorado Apple Cider Vinegar, Water, Colorado Wildflower Honey, *Ginger, *Cinnamon.

Dram Palo Santo Bitters

Dram Palo Santo Bitters

$18.00

Locally made Palo santo bitters. Warming flavors of vanilla, exotic spice, fresh cut timber and a hint of smoke. Wonderful and unexpected in cocktails or just added to sparkling water. 4oz bottle.

Joy Hill Tote

Joy Hill Tote

$12.00

Locally screen printed by hand, canvas tote.

T-shirt

T-shirt

$24.00

100% cotton, locally screen printed with original illustration. Don't forget to choose your size! If you need this shipped, please email: info@joyhilldenver.com

Onesie

Onesie

$20.00

100% cotton, locally screen printed with original illustration. Don't forget to choose your size! If you need this shipped, please email: info@joyhilldenver.com

Toddler T-shirt

Toddler T-shirt

$20.00

100% cotton vintage white t-shirt, locally screen printed with original illustration Don't forget to choose your size! If you need this shipped, please email: info@joyhilldenver.com

Bagels

$2.00

8oz Green Chili Cream Cheese

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Organic, naturally-leavened, wood-fired pizza and craft cocktail bar specializing in local spirits, beers and natural wines located in Denver, CO. Gratuities from online and take-out orders are not the sole property of the employee receiving them, but instead are shared on a pre-established basis with other employees, particularly those who work primarily in the kitchen.

Website

Location

1229 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210

Directions

Gallery
Joy Hill image
Joy Hill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1294 S. Broadway Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
La Chiva Colombian Cuisine - 1446 South Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
1446 South Broadway Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Maria Empanada - South Broadway - 1298 South Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
1298 South Broadway Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
GB Fish & Chips
orange starNo Reviews
1311 S Broadway Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
1300 S Broadway Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Chook Charcoal Chicken - Platt Park
orange starNo Reviews
1300 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar - 603 E 6th Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,640
603 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,942
620 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Uncle - West Wash Park
orange star4.8 • 1,266
95 S Pennsylvania St. Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Leven Deli
orange star4.7 • 1,266
123 West 12th Ave Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Hi-Dive
orange star4.4 • 935
7 S Broadway Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston