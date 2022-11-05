Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joy Love Burgers - Mason

review star

No reviews yet

1801 North Mason Road

Katy, TX 77449

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Double Cheese Burger
Bacon Avocado Burger

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.45

Certified Angus Beef, mayonnaise, onions, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a homemade bun.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$8.95

Certified Angus Beef, cheese, mayonnaise, onions, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a homemade bun

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$12.45

Double Certified Angus Beef, mayonnaise, onions, pickles, and tomatoes on a homemade bun

Double Meat Burger

Double Meat Burger

$11.95

Double Certified Angus Beef, mayonnaise, onions, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a homemade bun

Crazy Burger

Crazy Burger

$13.45

Double Certified Angus Beef, double cheese, bacon, grilled onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles, thousand island dressing, and tomatoes on a homemade bun

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Burger

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Burger

$10.95

Buffalo chicken tender, mayonnaise, tater tots, and tomatoes on a homemade bun

Bacon Avocado Chicken Burger

Bacon Avocado Chicken Burger

$11.45

Fried chicken tender, bacon, mayonnaise, avocado, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a homemade bun

Lone Star Burger

Lone Star Burger

$11.45

Certified Angus Beef, bacon, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, and tomatoes on a homemade bun

Fried Chicken Burger

Fried Chicken Burger

$9.45

Fried chicken tender, mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a homemade bun

Catfish Burger

Catfish Burger

$8.95

Cornmeal or flour base fried catfish, tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a homemade bun

Bacon Avocado Burger

Bacon Avocado Burger

$11.45

Certified Angus Beef, cheese, bacon mayonnaise, avocado, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a homemade bun

Joy Love Burger

Joy Love Burger

$12.95

Certified Angus Beef, grilled/fried chicken tender, grilled onions, mayonnaise, avocado, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a homemade bun

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$8.45

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

Smoked turkey breast, egg, cheese, mayonnaise, avocado, and tomatoes served on multigrain bread.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$9.45

Phillysteak, egg, cheese, mayonnaise, avocado, tomatoes, and bacon on multigrain bread

Chicken Cheese Sandwich

Chicken Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled chicken tender, egg, cheese, mayonnaise, avocado, tomatoes, and bacon on multigrain bread

Pork Chop Sandwich

Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.45

Cajun style fried pork chop, mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes served on homemade bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.45

Grilled chicken tender, mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes served on multigrain bread

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$8.45

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$9.45

Fried chicken tenders, cheese, mayonnaise, jalapenos, avocado, ranch dressing, tomatoes, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Shrimp Wrap

Shrimp Wrap

$9.45

Fried shrimp, cheese, tartar sauce, jalapenos, avocado, tomatoes, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo chicken, cheese, avocado, ranch dressing, tomatoes, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

South West Wrap

$10.45

Fish and Chips

#1 - 1 pc Catfish

$8.45

1 piece of catfish fried in cornmeal or flour base, served with fries, salad, and homemade toasted bread.

#2 - 2 pc Catfish

$10.45

2 pieces of catfish fried in cornmeal or flour base served with fries, salad, and homemade toasted bread

#3 - 3 pc Catfish

$12.45

3 pieces of catfish fried in cornmeal or flour base, served with fries, salad, and homemade toasted bread.

#4 - 6 pc Shrimp

$10.45

6 pieces of shrimp fried in cornmeal or flour base served with fries, salad, and homemade toasted bread

#5 - 10 pc Shrimp

$12.95

10 pieces of shrimp fried in cornmeal or flour base served with fries, salad, and homemade toasted bread

#6 - 1 pc Catfish 4 pc Shrimp

#6 - 1 pc Catfish 4 pc Shrimp

$11.95

1 piece of catfish and 4 shrimp fried in cornmeal or flour base served with fries, salad, and homemade toasted bread *Item pictured is flour base

#7 - 2 pc Catfish 6 pc Shrimp

#7 - 2 pc Catfish 6 pc Shrimp

$13.95

2 pieces of catfish and 6 shrimp fried in a cornmeal or flour base served with fries, salad, and homemade toasted bread *Item pictured is cornmeal base

Combos

6 pc Cajun Wings Combo

6 pc Cajun Wings Combo

$13.45

6 pieces of Cajun style fried wings served with fries, salad, homemade toasted bread, and a drink. *Onion rings pictured are add ons.

10 pc Cajun Wings Combo

$15.95

10 pieces of Cajun style fried wings served with fries, salad, homemade toasted bread, and a drink.

6 pc Hot Wings Combo

6 pc Hot Wings Combo

$14.45

6 pieces of Cajun style fried wings dipped in our signature house buffalo sauce served with fries, salad, homemade toasted bread, and a drink. *Curly fries pictured are add ons.

10 pc Hot Wings Combo

$16.95

10 pieces of Cajun style fried wings dipped in our signature house buffalo sauce served with fries, salad, homemade toasted bread, and a drink.

4 pc Chicken Tenders Combo

4 pc Chicken Tenders Combo

$12.45

4 crispy fried chicken tenders served with fries, salad, homemade toasted bread, and a drink.

4 pc Buffalo Chicken Tenders Combo

4 pc Buffalo Chicken Tenders Combo

$13.95

4 pieces of crispy fried tenders dipped in our signature house buffalo sauce served with fries, salad, homemade toasted bread, and a drink *Waffle fries pictured are an add on.

Wings and Tenders

6 pc Cajun Wings

$10.45

10 pc Cajun Wings

$12.95

6 pc Hot Wings

$11.45

10 pc Hot Wings

$13.95

4 pc Chicken Tenders

$9.45

4 pc Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Combos

1 pc Fried Pork Chop Combo

$8.45

1 fried pork chop served with fries, salad, homemade toasted bread, and a drink

2 pc Fried Pork Chop Combo

2 pc Fried Pork Chop Combo

$12.45

2 fried porkchops s, salad, homemade toasted bread, and a drink

Pork Chops

1 pc Fried Pork Chop

$5.45

2 pc Fried Pork Chop

$9.45

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.45

A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken tender, cheese, avocado, and pico de gallo

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$9.45

A flour tortilla filled with philly steak, cheese, avocado, and pico de gallo

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.45

A flour tortilla filled with shrimp, cheese, avocado, and pico de gallo

Sides

Crazy Fries

Crazy Fries

$9.95+

A nice blend of waffle fries, tater tots, fries, and curly fries topped with cheese and seasoned grilled chicken.

French Fries

$3.25+
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$9.95+

Our house seasoned fries topped with cheese, philly steak, grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, and lettuce

Onion Rings

$5.95+

Crispy battered onion rings fried to perfection

Tater Tots

$5.95+

Tater tots are fried to crispy perfection

Curly Fries

$5.95+

Waffle Fries

$5.95+

Fried Oreo

$5.95+

Add Ons

Buffalo Dipping Sauce

$1.25

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Jalapeno

$0.75

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.25

1 Fish

$2.95

2 pc. Shrimp

$3.45

4 pc. Shrimp

$5.45

2 pc Cajun Wings

$2.95

2 pc Buffalo Wings

$3.95

Toast

$1.25

Bacon

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50

Egg

$1.25

1 Patty

$3.95

1 Tender

$2.95

Extra Dipping Sauce

Drink Medium

$1.75

Drink Large

$2.75

Drink Upgrade

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Cup Of Cheese

$1.00

Cup Of Chili

$1.00

Bun

$2.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Hamburger

$5.25

Certified Angus Beef, mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a kids size homemade bun.

Kid's Cheese Burger

$5.75

Certified Angus Beef, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a kids size homemade bun

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

A flour tortilla filled with cheese then grilled to melty perfection

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

2 pc Chicken Tender

$5.45

2-piece fried chicken tenders

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Served with LOVE and JOY!

Website

Location

1801 North Mason Road, Katy, TX 77449

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pastel Pizza - 351 S Mason Rd
orange starNo Reviews
351 S Mason Rd Katy, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Kabob Korner Katy
orange starNo Reviews
557 South Mason Rd katy, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Craft Burger Katy - 348 South Mason Road Katy Texas 77450
orange starNo Reviews
21945 Katy Freeway Suite C Katy, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 216-Katy
orange starNo Reviews
21799 Katy Freeway Katy, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Orleans Seafood Kitchen - Katy
orange star4.0 • 459
20940 Katy Freeway G Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Katy - 23220 Grand Circle BLVD, STE 140
orange starNo Reviews
23220 GRAND CIRCLE BLVD, STE 140 KATY, TX 77449
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Katy

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Katy
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston