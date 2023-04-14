  • Home
Joy Love Burgers - Westheimer

Joy Love Burgers - Westheimer Westheimer

No reviews yet

12350 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77077

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.95

Cheese Burger

$9.45

Double Cheese Burger

$12.95

Double Meat Burger

$12.45

Crazy Burger

$13.95

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Burger

$10.95

Bacon Avocado Chicken Burger

$11.95

Lone Star Burger

$11.95

Fried Chicken Burger

$9.45

Catfish Burger

$9.45

Bacon Avocado Burger

$11.95

Joy Love Burger

$13.95

Chili Dog

$8.45

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Steak Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Chili Dog

$8.45

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Shrimp Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$10.45

South West Wrap

$10.95

Fish and Chips

#1 - 1 pc Catfish

$8.45

#2 - 2 pc Catfish

$10.45

#3 - 3 pc Catfish

$12.45

#4 - 6 pc Shrimp

$10.95

#5 - 10 pc Shrimp

$13.95

#6 - 1 pc Catfish 4 pc Shrimp

$12.45

#7 - 2 pc Catfish 6 pc Shrimp

$14.45

Wings and Tenders

6 pc Cajun Wings

$10.95

10 pc Cajun Wings

$12.95

6 pc Hot Wings

$11.95

10 pc Hot Wings

$13.95

4 pc Chicken Tenders

$9.95

4 pc Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Fun Flavors

BLT

$8.95

Frito Pie

$6.95

Pork Fiction

$8.95

Chopped fried pork chop, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, mayonnaise, onion ring, and k-pop sauce on a homemade bun

Seoul Burger

$11.95

Seasoned angus beef, mayonnaise, onions, grilled kimchi, and an egg on a homemade bun.

K-Pop Sandwhich

$9.95

Philly steak, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and k-pop sauce on homemade toast.

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.45

Steak Quesadilla

$9.45

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.45

Pork Chops

1 pc Fried Pork Chop

$5.45

2 pc Fried Pork Chop

$9.45

Kid's Meals

Kid's Hamburger

$5.25

Kid's Cheese Burger

$5.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

2 pc Chicken Tender

$5.45

Add Ons

Buffalo Dipping Sauce

$1.25

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Jalapeno

$0.75

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.25

1 Fish

$2.95

2 pc. Shrimp

$3.45

4 pc. Shrimp

$5.45

2 pc Cajun Wings

$2.95

2 pc Buffalo Wings

$3.95

Toast

$1.50

Bacon

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50

Egg

$1.50

1 Patty

$3.95

1 Tender

$3.45

Extra Dipping Sauce

Drink Medium

$1.75

Drink Large

$2.75

Drink Upgrade

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Cup of Cheese

$1.25

Cup of Chilli

$1.25

Cup of Gravy (white)

$1.25

Sides

Crazy Fries

$10.45+

French Fries

$3.75+

Steak Fries

$10.45+

Beyond Seoul Fries

$10.45+

Onion Rings

$5.95+

Tater Tots

$5.95+

Curly Fries

$5.95+

Waffle Fries

$5.95+

Fried Oreo

$5.95+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

12350 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077

