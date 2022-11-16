Joy Sushi 7600 Park Meadows Drive, Suite 1000
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
All-You-Can-Eat Sushi! Come in and enjoy!
Location
7600 Park Meadows Drive, Suite 1000, lone tree, CO 80124
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beau Jo's Pizza - Lone Tree
No Reviews
9234 Park Meadow Drive Suite 300 Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurant