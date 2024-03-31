Joy Thai 1900 West Valley Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1900 West Valley Boulevard, Alhambra, CA 91803
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant - 2505 W Valley blvd
4.3 • 1,453
2505 W Valley blvd Alhambra, CA 91803
View restaurant
Dolan's Uyghur Cuisine - Alhambra - 742 West Valley Boulevard
No Reviews
742 West Valley Boulevard Alhambra, CA 91803
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alhambra
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant - 2505 W Valley blvd
4.3 • 1,453
2505 W Valley blvd Alhambra, CA 91803
View restaurant
Jamba - 000551 - Alhambra Retail Center
4.3 • 482
1131 S. Fremont Ave. Alhambra, CA 91803
View restaurant