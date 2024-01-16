Joy Yee Plus - Shabu Shabu
2159 South China Place
Chicago, IL 60616
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizer
- Fried Coconut Shrimps$9.95
- Truffle Fried Yams$10.95
- Onions Fried Tofu$8.95
- Mango Crab Rangoons
Cream cheese & crab meat$8.95
- Garlic Popcorn Chicken$8.95
- Karaage Fried Oyster
With homemade sauce$8.95
- Lollipop Shrimps$9.95
- Chicken & Pork Gyoza
With truffle sauce. 8 pieces$8.95
- Lemon Grass Butter Garlic Chicken Wings$14.95
- Edamame with Sea Salt$6.95
- Truffle Edamame$8.95
- Cheese Takoyoki
Tanota sauce, mayo, Bonita flakes, and green seaweed. 8 pieces$8.95
- Truffle Fries$8.95
- Baked Mozzarella Cheese Corn$8.95
- Salted Egg Sautéed Corn$10.95
- Japanese Fried Calamari$14.95
Fried Rice/Noodles
- Wagyu Beef Fried Rice$17.95
- Lemon Grass Grilled Chicken Over Chili Paste Fried Rice$17.95
- Lemon Grass Chicken Wings Over Chilli Paste Fried Rice$17.95
- XO Sauce Shrimp with Fish Roe Fried Rice$18.95
- Spicy Crawfish with Fish Roe Seafood Sauce Fried Rice$20.95
- Grilled Beef Short Ribs Over Kimchi Fried Rice$21.95
- Lemon Grass Pork Chop Over Garlic Pasta$17.95
- Filet Mignon Garlic Pasta$21.95
Griiled
- Jumbo Whole Grilled Cuttle Fish$18.95
- Grilled Escargot in Garlic Butter and Peppercorn$17.95
- Grilled Mussels
With garlic butter and fried onions$17.95
- Grilled Clams
Garlic butter and green onions$19.95
- Mussels in Spicy Garlic Chili Sauce$17.95
- Mussels in Tamarind Sauce$17.95
- Escargot in Spicy Garlic Chili Sauce$17.95
- Escargot in Tamarind Sauce$17.95
- Clams in Spicy Garlic Chili Sauce$19.95
- Clams in Tamarind Sauce$19.95
- Stir-Fried Salty Egg Escargot with Corn$19.95
- Steam Clam with Chili & Lemon Grass$19.95
- Steamed Escargot with Chili & Lemon Grass$17.95
- Basil Lemon Grass Steamed Clams$19.95
- Whole Squid in Lemon Grass Tom Yum$24.95
Dessert
Boba Ice Cream Sundae
Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream
Brown Sugar Boba Soft Serve Ice Cream
- Dragon Fruit Boba Soft Serve Ice Cream$7.70
- Dragon Mango Twist Soft Serve Ice Cream$7.70
- Mango Boba Soft Serve Ice Cream$6.70
- Chocolate Boba Soft Serve Ice Cream$6.20
- Chocolate-Vanilla Boba Soft Serve Ice Cream$6.20
- Brown Sugar Boba Soft Serve Ice Cream$6.20
- Avocado Durian Ice Cream Shaved Ice
Red bean, tapioca dice durian fruit, avocado mixed jelly, durian ice cream and condensed milk$12.50
- Durian Addiction Boba Shave Ice
Red bean, tapioca pandan & grass jelly durian fruit durian ice cream$12.50
- Mango Sago & Pomelo Drink
Fresh mango, mango ice cream, coconut milk, mango popping crystal boba, and grapefruit$10.95
Soft Serve Cup & Vegan Cone
24k Gold Leaf Soft Serve Ice Cream
Frozen Yogurt
Soft Serve Ice Cream Cup
Ice Cream Flavors (In a Cup)
Hong Kong Bubble Waffle
- Bubble Waffle (Original)$5.95
- Black Sesame Bubble Waffle$6.45
- Brown Sugar Bubble Waffle$6.45
- Caramel Bubble Waffle$6.45
- Cheese Bubble Waffle$6.45
- Chocolate Bubble Waffle$6.45
- Coconut Bubble Waffle$6.45
- Osmanthus Bubble Waffle$6.45
- Pandan Coconut Bubble Waffle$6.75
- Seaweed Pork Floss Waffle$7.25
- Salty Egg Bubble Waffle$7.95
Ice Cream Bubble Waffle
- 1. House Matcha
Matcha ice cream, fresh strawberry, mochi, red beans, whip cream, condensed milk, and Pocky$10.75
- 2. Banana Chocolate
Chocolate ice cream, fresh banana, Bueno bar, chocolate pearls, chocolate Pocky, whip cream, and chocolate sauce$10.75
- 3. Strawberry Festival
Strawberry ice cream, strawberry, chocolate sauce, whip cream, and Pocky$10.75
- 4. Mango Pomelo
Mango ice cream, fresh mango & grapefruit, whip cream, condensed milk and coconut strips$10.75
- 5. Chocolate Wonderland
Chocolate ice cream, fresh strawberry, Oreo, chocolate sauce, Bueno bar, whip cream, and Pocky$10.75
- 6. Oreo N' Cream
Vanilla ice cream, Oreo, Bueno bar, chocolate sauce, whip cream, and Pocky$10.75
- 7. Purple Yam
Taro ice cream, mochi, mango, coconut strips, whip cream, and Pocky$10.75
- 8. Brown Sugar Graham Crackers
Vanilla ice cream, graham crackers, Bueno bar, brown sugar sauce, whip cream, and Pocky$10.75
Drinks
House Fruit Flavor Teas
- 1. The Jasmine$7.45
- 2. Dream Drink$7.45
- 3. Orange Strawberry$7.45
- 4. Yummee Peaches Lychee$7.45
- 5. Lychee Berry$7.45
- 6. Love at First Sight$7.45
- 7. Berry Jasmine$7.45
- 8. Four Season Fruit Tea$7.75
- 9. Guavalava$7.45
- 10. Osmanthus Lychee$7.45
- 11. Dragon Queen$7.75
- 12. Dragon Guava$7.75
- 13. Lychee Rose$7.45
- 14. Can't Make Up My Mind$7.45
- 15. Mango Pineapple$7.45
- 16. Lychee Grove$7.45
- 17. Peachee Oolong$7.45
- 018. Honey Kiwi Oolong$7.45
- 19. Grapefruit Strawberry$7.45
- 20. Watermelon Peachee$7.45
- 18 Very Grape Crystal$7.45
Fresh Fruit Smoothie
- Avocado Smoothie$7.45
- Taro-Coconut Smoothie$7.45
- Red Guava Dragon Fruit Smoothie$7.65
- Mango Smoothie$7.45
- Strawberry Smoothie$7.45
- Watermelon Smoothie$7.45
- Red Grape Smoothie$7.45
- Kiwi Dragon Fruit Smoothie$7.65
- Mango Dragon Fruit Smoothie$7.65
- Red Grape*$7.45
- Pineapple Coconut Smoothie$7.45
- Durian Smoothie$8.95
- Mango Berry Smoothie$7.45
- Passion Fruit Smoothie$7.45
- Pineapple Guava Smoothie$7.45
- Smoothie$7.45
House Milk Tea
- 21. Tea Baby Milk Tea
Premium milk tea, caramel, and tapioca$7.45
- 22. Two Lovers Milk Tea
Premium milk tea with coffee jelly and grass jelly$7.45
- 23. Cookies Lovers Milk Tea
Oreo milk tea with tapioca$7.45
- 24. Rich Cream & Stingy Milk Tea
Premium brown sugar milk tea and tapioca$7.45
- 25. Chocolate Lovers Milk Tea
Rich chocolate with coffee jelly$7.45
- 26. Sweet Rose Milk Tea
Rose oolong and crystal boba$7.45
- 27. Matcha Doing Milk Tea
Matcha milk tea with tapioca$7.45
- 28. Tiger Stripes Milk Tea
Thai ice tea, glass jelly, and tapioca$7.45
- 29. Green Thai Milk Tea
Thai green tea with pandan jelly & tapioca$7.45
- 30. Taro Lover Milk Tea
Taro premium milk tea, and tapioca$7.45
Milk Tea
- Caramel Milk Tea$6.95
- Green Milk Tea$6.95
- Matcha Green Milk Tea$6.95
- Red Bean Milk Tea$6.95
- Rose Green Milk Tea$6.95
- Strawberry Milk Green Tea$6.95
- Strawberry Milk Black Tea$6.95
- Taro Milk Tea$6.95
- Thai Milk Tea$6.95
- Thai Green Milk Tea$6.95
- Black Milk Tea$6.95
- Oolong Milk Tea$6.95
- Coffee Milk Tea$6.95
- Vietnamese Ice Coffee$6.95
Premium House Milk Tea Ice Cream
- 101. Tea Baby with Ice Cream$8.45
- 102. Two Lovers with Ice Cream$8.45
- 103. Cookies Lovers with Ice Cream$8.45
- 104. Rich Cream & Stingy with Ice Cam$8.45
- 105. Chocolate Lover with Ice Cream$8.45
- 106. Sweet Rose with Ice Cream$8.45
- 107. Matcha Doing with Green Tea Ice Cream$8.45
- 108. Tiger Stripes with Ice Cream$8.45
- 109. Thai Green Tea Float with Tapioca$8.45
- 110. Taro Lover with Taro Ice Cream$8.45
Sparkling Butterfly Pea Flower Lemon Tea
- 51. Mango Passion Fruit
Fresh mango passion fruit lemon & mango boba$7.45
- 52. Strawberry Passion
Fresh strawberry passion fruit with strawberry boba$7.45
- 53. Rainbow Clouds
Guava fresh orange rainbow jelly and lemon$7.45
- 54. Passion Pineapple
Fresh pineapple and passion fruit with mango boba$7.45
- 55.Dragon Passion$7.45
Star Fruit Lemon Ice Tea
- Dragon Star Fruit
Fresh lime and lemon crystal boba ice tea$7.45
- Lychee Star Fruit
Lychee, lime, and lemon crystal boba ice tea$7.45
- Passion Pineapple
Star fruit, lime crystal boba, and oolong tea$7.45
- Passion Kiwi Star Fruit
Fresh kiwi, lime crystal boba, and green tea$7.45
- Strawberry Grapefruit
Star fruit and lime crystal boba lemon ice tea$7.45
Fresh Fruit Frozen Yogurt Smoothie
Che Thai
Soft Drink
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2159 South China Place, Chicago, IL 60616