Joya Restaurant & Lounge 339 University Avenue

Tapas

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Avocado, ponzu glaze, lemon, serrano chili essence, fresh mango

Artisan Cheese Plate

$26.00

Valdeón, manchego, urgelia, & marinated, queso fresco, served with membrillo el quijote

Bacon-Wrapped Dates

$17.00

Dates stuffed with valdeón cheese, glazed with Spanish sherry

> ADD date

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts & Pork Belly

$12.00

Extra virgin olive oil, herb-lemon aioli,niman ranch smoked pork belly

Ceviche Mixto

$15.00

shrimp & octopus, tomato, onions, cilintro, orange juice, cilantro

Ceviche Trio

$42.00

ecuadorian, mixto & aguachile, new world chips

Charcuterie Plate

$26.00

Serrano ham, lomo embuchado, salchichon, soria pork chorizo, with pickled nopales

Charred Spanish Octopus

$22.00

A la Gallega-style, sweet potato casserole, mango coulis, chili essence, smoked paprika

Croquetas

$14.00

Organic lentils, baby spinach, Oaxaca cheese, fresh guacamole

> ADD croqueta

$5.00

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$20.00

Two crab cakes. Pasilla peppers, corn, ‘testy’ creamy lobster sauce

> ADD CRAB CAKE

$11.00

Ecuadorian Style Ceviche

$15.00

citrus marinated local rock cod ceviche, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, jalapeño

Empanadas - Chicken

$16.00

three chicken & chipotle empanadas with spicy JOYA salsa

Empanadas - Corn

$16.00

three sweet corn & poblano empanada with avocado-jalapeño sauce

> ADD EMPANADA

$6.00

Fried Calamari with Fresh Jalapeno

$20.00

Garlic salt, cilantro aioli

Guacamole & New World Chips

$15.00

Fresh avocados, served with 4 types of chips: plantain, gold sweet potato, yam, & taro root

> Guacamole ONLY

$9.00

Hanger Steak & Grilled Pepper Pitxos

$20.00

Hanger steak, sourdough bread, shishito peppers, chipotle aioli, garlic parsley

> ADD PINTXO

$10.00

Papas Bravas

$10.00

Fried potatoes, pimenton, garlic aioli

Parrillada de Setas

$16.00

Grilled wild mushrooms, fresh sliced red grapes, goat cheese-honey mousse, truffle oil

Peruvian Chicken Anticucho

$18.00

Organic Mary’s chicken thigh marinated with harrisa sauce, served with green mojo

> ADD anticucho

$9.00

Scallop Aguachile

$15.00

mexican bay scallops spicy aguachile,

Seafood al Ajillo

$25.00

Gulf of mexico shrimp, clams, mussels, garlic, pimento, worcestershire and lemon

Short Rib Tacos

$15.00

three tacos, jicama salsa, horseradish cream

> ADD BEEF TACO

$5.00

slider BEEF

$15.00

slider CHICKEN

$15.00

slider VEGGIE

$15.00

> ADD SLIDER

$5.00

Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers

$15.00

Fresh yucca, goat cheese, Oaxaca cheese saffron-cilantro aioli

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

two grilled nopales tacos & queso fresco, guacamole, chipotle aioli, criolle slaw

> ADD VEGGIE TACO

$6.00

Yuca Fries

$12.00

Honduran yuca, with chipotle aioli

> side bread

$2.00

> side tortilla

$2.00

> side chips

$5.00

> WITH PAELLA

> ADD JALAPENO

$5.00

> ALL TOGETHER

> AS READY

KIDS QUESADILLA

$10.00

Salads & Soup

Arugula, Sweet Potato & Beet Salad

$15.00

Organic arugula, oven-roasted chioggia beets, sweet potato, red onions, chili-toasted pumpkin seeds, maple-thyme vinaigrette

Joya Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, serrano ham, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, red radishes, queso fresco, tortilla chips, cotija-jalapeño dressing

'Soup of the Week'

$13.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$14.00

Cherry tomatoes, shaved fennel, shaved red onions, aged sherry vinaigrette dressing

Platos

Pan-Fried Salmon with Lobster Sauce

$32.00

Wild caught Salmon, served with winter roasted vegetables, spaghetti squash, ‘testy’ creamy lobster sauce

Gulf of Mexico Camarones with Mezcal Cream

$30.00

Pasilla-roasted potato, house-made tortilla trio

Grilled Eggplant Rolls Stuffed with Plantain

$25.00

Rolls stuffed with plantain, queso fresco, garbanzo-tomato sofrito, organic arugula, mango habanero coulis (vg)

Zucchini Noodle & Crispy Cauliflower

$24.00

Organic zucchini, cilantro pesto, cherry tomato, piquillo pepper sauce, shaved manchego cheese

Oaxacan Chicken Mole

$30.00

Oaxacan style chocolate-chile mole, nopales asados, pickled onions, sesame seeds

Argentinean-style Hanger Steak

$36.00

Grilled 10 oz hanger steak, yuca fries, grilled onions, cilantro-chimichurri

Paella Clasica

$58.00

Mussels, chicken, clams, scallops, gambas, calamari, pork chorizo, bell peppers, and english peas, saffron rice (Traditional preparation please allow 30 minutes)

Paella Vegetarian

$45.00

Truffle oil, roasted red onions, piquillo peppers, English peas, bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli, fennel, mushrooms, cauliflower, saffron rice (vg) (Traditional preparation please allow 30 minutes)

ALL TOGETHER

AS READY

WITH PAELLA

Desserts

Churros with hot chocolate sauce

$10.00

Argentinean doughnuts served with ibarra chocolate dipping sauce

Oreos Fritos

$10.00

Five battered deep fried oreos, served alongside house-made whipped cream

Warm Dark Valrhona Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Dulce de leche, served with house-made vanilla ice cream, mango, raspberry & zesty lemon

Sorbet Trio

$10.00

House-made mango, raspberry & zesty lemon sorbets

Ice Cream Trio

$10.00

House-made vanilla bean, chocolate, and coffee ice creams

Birthday Dessert

ADD CARAMEL SAUCE

$2.00

ADD CHOCOLATE SAUCE

$2.00

SCOOP ice cream

$3.50

SCOOP sorbet

$3.50

ADD CHURRO

$2.00

ADD OREO

$2.00

Pumpkin Flan

$10.00

House-made cinnamon whipped cream, crispy buñuelo

TEQUILA

casa noble añejo

$17.00

casa noble reposado

$15.00

clase azul plata

$20.00

clase azul reposado

$30.00

don julio 1942

$36.00

don julio blanco

$14.00

espolon

$14.00

patrón silver

$14.00

sauza xa limited

$40.00

Casamigos Repo

$17.00

MEZCAL

alipus 'del rio'

$14.00

banhez

$15.00

montelobos

$14.00

nuestra soledad 'ejutla'

$14.00

verde momento

$14.00

CACHACA

P51 Cachaca

$14.00

COGNAC

courvoisier vs

$14.00

hennessy vs

$20.00

hennessy vsop

$35.00

hennessy xo

$55.00

louis XIII

$350.00

park VS

$14.00

park XO extra

$50.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$30.00

remy martin XO

$60.00

GIN

Beefeater

$13.00

bombay

$14.00

bombay sapphire

$15.00

Broker's

$13.00

hendrick's

$15.00

no.209

$13.00

nolet's

$16.00

seagrams

$13.00

tanqueray

$15.00

PISCO

Caravedo Pisco

$12.00

RUM

bacardi superior

$14.00

bacardi oakheart

$14.00

flor the caña 4 year

$14.00

myer's dark

$14.00

ron zacapa 23 yrs

$18.00

sailor jerry

$12.00

VODKA

Absolut

$12.00

belvedere

$15.00

Burnette's Blueberry

$12.00

Charbay

$12.00

chopin potato

$15.00

chopin rye

$15.00

grey goose

$16.00

hangar one

$12.00

ketel one

$15.00

skyy

$12.00

tito's

$14.00

BOURBON WHISKEY

angel's envy

$15.00

basil hayden's

$18.00

blanton's

$35.00

booker's 7 year

$30.00

bulleit

$14.00

jack daniel's

$12.00

maker's 46

$16.00

maker's mark

$14.00

woodford reserve

$18.00

W.L. Weller 'Special Reserve'

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

IRISH WHISKEY

Jameson

$14.00

JAPANESE WHISKY

Hibiki Harmony

$30.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

RYE WHISKY

bulleit rye

$14.00

sazerac rye

$14.00

templeton rye

$14.00

SCOTCH WHISKY

aberlour 12 yr

$20.00

Balvenie 12 yr

$22.00

benriach 10 yr

$20.00

glenfiddich 15 yr

$18.00

Glenfiddith 12 yr

$15.00

Glenlivet 'Double Oak' 12 yr

$15.00

glenlivet 12 yr

$14.00

glenmorangie 18 yr

$25.00

johnnie walker black

$14.00

johnnie walker blue

$45.00

lagavulin 16 yr

$20.00

laphroaig 10 yr

$15.00

macallan 12 yr

$25.00

macallan 12 yr 'sherry oak'

$25.00

oban 14 yr

$22.00

BEER - ON TAP

Modelo Especial Draft

$8.00

Green Flash IPA Draft

$8.00

Trumer Pils Draft

$8.00

Lost Coast White Wheat Draft

$8.00

BEER - BOTTLES

Amstel Light

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken Zero Zero n.a.

$8.00

Kaliber n.a

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Nice Lacing IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Victoria

$8.00

Amstel Light (Copy)

$8.00

SODA

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Still Water

$8.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

NA BEVERAGES

JOYA LEMONADE

$6.00

FLAVORED LEMONADE

$7.00

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$10.00

ICE TEA

$5.00

Mocktail

$10.00

COFFEE / TEA

ESPRESSO

$5.00

ESPRESSO DBL

$6.00

ESPRESSO DECAF

$5.00

ESPRESSO DBL DECAF

$6.00

ESPRESSO VANILLA

$5.00

ESPRESSO VANILLA DBL

$6.00

EMP ESPRESSO

$2.00

COFFEE

$5.00

DECAF COFFEE

$5.00

AMERICANO

$5.00

AMERICANO DBL

$6.00

AMERICANO DECAF

$5.00

AMERICANO DECAF DBL

$6.00

HOT TEA

$5.00

Red Wine - Glasses

Babcock Rita's Earth PN gls

$16.00

Campo Viejo 'Reserva' Rioja gls

$14.00

Colomé Malbec gls

$17.00

Etude PN gls

$20.00

Gary Farrell PN gls

$32.00

Haras De Pirque Cab gls

$15.00

Kith & Kin Cab gls

$24.00

Ladera "Howell Mtn' gls

$30.00

Rodney Strong 'Symmetry' gls

$24.00

Rosati Cab gls

$22.00

Torres Crianza gls

$16.00

Red Wine - Bottles

Accordini Acinatico Amarone 2013 btl

$145.00

Archery Summit PN 2018 btl

$98.00

Babcock Rita's Earth 2019 btl

$64.00

Badia di Morrona N' Antia Toscana 2013 btl

$77.00Out of stock

Campo Viejo 'Reserva' 2019 btl

$56.00

Cascina dal Prete Barbera, 2014

$53.00

Charles Krug Cab 2016 btl

$60.00Out of stock

Colomé Malbec 2019 btl

$68.00

Domaine Serene 'yamhill' PN 2018 btl

$112.00

Etude 'Benoist Ranch' 2018 btl

$80.00

Francesco Rinaldi & Figli 'Cannubi' BAROLO 2011 btl

$155.00

Francesco Rinaldi & Figli BARBARESCO 2013 btl

$115.00Out of stock

Gaja, Ca'marcanda 'Promis' IGT 2016 btl

$88.00

Gary Farrell PN 2019 btl

$96.00

Haras de Pirque 'Hussonet' Cab 2014 btl

$60.00

Jordan 2015 btl

$124.00

Kith & Kin Cab 2019 btl

$96.00

Ladera 'Howell Mountain' Cab 2014 btl

$175.00Out of stock

Massimaggo Amarone 2012 btl

$245.00

Numanthia 'Termes' Rioja 2015 btl

$70.00

Oasi Degli Angeli Kurni Rosso Marche IGT 2008 btl

$178.00

Palacios Remondo 'Placet' 2015 btl

$67.00

Pyros Block No.4 Malbec 2014 btl

$88.00

Rodney Strong 'Symmetry' Cab 2014 btl

$96.00

Rosati Cab 2010 Cab btl

$88.00

Silver Oak ALEXANDER VLY 2015 btl

$150.00

Silver Oak NAPA VLY 2014 btl

$225.00

Terrazas de Los Andes Cab 2013 btl

$108.00

Torres Crianza 2018 btl

$64.00

Villa Le Prata Brunello, 2012 btl

$95.00Out of stock

Event-9/10/22-DomSerene-SpecialPrice

$98.00

White/Rose Wine - Glass

Aix Rose 2020 gls

$15.00

Au Contraire Chard 2017 gls

$15.00

Charles Krug SB 2018 gls

$12.00

Cliff Lede SB 2021 gls

$16.00

Erath PG 2016 gls

$14.00

Farm Chard 2017 gls

$19.00

Fillaboa Albarino 'Reserva' 2018 gls

$14.00

Frank Family 2020 Chard gls

$19.00

Martin Ray 2020 gls

$15.00

Patz & Hall 'Dutton Ranch' 2016 gls

$19.00

Raimat Vina 24 Albarino gls

$14.00

Romance 2020 Rose gls

$15.00

Stags' Leap Winery 2020 gls

$16.00

Torres 'celeste' 2018 gls

$16.00

Babcock 'Rita' Earth 2019

$16.00

Campo viejo 'Rioja'

$14.00

White/Rose Wine - Bottles

Aix Rose 2020 btl

$60.00

Au Contraire 2017 Chard btl

$60.00

Bernardus Chard 2017 btl

$68.00

Charles Krug SB 2018 btl

$48.00Out of stock

Cliff Lede SB 2021 btl

$64.00

Davis Bynum 'River West' 2016 Chard btl

$45.00

Domaine Serene 'Evenstand Reserve' 2017 btl

$122.00

Erath Pinot Gris 2016 btl

$56.00

Farm Chard 2017 btl

$76.00

Fillaboa 'Reserva' 2018 btl

$56.00

Frank Family Chard 2020 btl

$76.00

Martin Ray Chard 2020 btl

$60.00

Patz & Hall 'Dutton Ranch' Chard 2016 btl

$76.00

Raimat "Vina 24' Albarino btl

$48.00

Romance Rose 2020 btl

$60.00

Stag's Leap 'Karia' Chardonnay 2016 btl

$75.00

Stags' Leap Winery SB 2020 btl

$64.00

Wente 'Morning Fog' Chard 2017 btl

$42.00

Sparkling - Glasses

Poema Cava gls

$14.00

Feuillatte Brut, Champagne gls

$19.00

Sparkling - Bottles

Poema Cava, Brut nv btl

$56.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut 'Reserve' nv btl

$76.00

Dessert Wine

Sandeman, Tawny 10 year

$12.00

Sandeman, Tawny 30 year

$24.00

Sandeman, ‘Character’

$11.00

Sandeman, ‘Armada’

$11.00

Inniskillin, Vidal

$15.00

Inniskillin, Cabernet Franc

$22.00

Corkage

Corkage

$25.00

DESSERT COCKTAILS

Chocolate Martini

$16.00

Puerto Rican Iced Coffee

$16.00

PACKAGE 1

Papas Bravas

Guacamole

Yuca Fries

Sliders

Empanada CHICKEN

Empanada VEGGIE

Chicharrones

Mixed Green Salad

Joya Salad

Chicken Mole

Salmon

Eggplant

Churros

Chocolate Cake

PACKAGE 2

Papas Bravas

Guacamole

Yuca Fries

Sliders

Empanada CHICKEN

Empanada VEGGIE

Chicharrones

Ceviche

Beef tacos

Cheese Plate

Charcuterie

Mixed Greens Salad

Joya Salad

Chicken Mole

Salmon

Eggplant

Hanger Steak

Churros

Chocolate Cake

Flan

PACKAGE 3

Papas Bravas

Guacamole

Yuca Fries

Sliders

Empanada CHICKEN

Empanada VEGGIE

Chicharrones

Ceviche

Beef Tacos

Cheese Plate

Charcuterie

Jalapeno Pepper

Pintxos

Mixed Greens Salad

Joya Salad

Seasonal Salad

Chicken Mole

Salmon

Eggplant

Hanger steak

Seasonal fish

Churros

Chocolate cake

Flan

Fried Oreos

PACKAGE 4

Papas Bravas

Guacamole

Yuca Fries

Sliders

Empanada CHICKEN

Empanada VEGGIE

Chicharrones

Ceviche

Beef Tacos

Cheese Plate

Charcuterie

Jalapeno Pepper

Pintxos

Crab Cake

Pintxos Duo

Mixed Greens Salad

Joya Salad

Seasonal Salad

Chicken Mole

Eggplant

Seasonal Fish

NY Steak

Dessert Trio

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for Dining with Us

Location

339 University Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

