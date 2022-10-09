Joya Restaurant & Lounge 339 University Avenue
339 University Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Tapas
Ahi Tuna Tartare
Avocado, ponzu glaze, lemon, serrano chili essence, fresh mango
Artisan Cheese Plate
Valdeón, manchego, urgelia, & marinated, queso fresco, served with membrillo el quijote
Bacon-Wrapped Dates
Dates stuffed with valdeón cheese, glazed with Spanish sherry
Brussels Sprouts & Pork Belly
Extra virgin olive oil, herb-lemon aioli,niman ranch smoked pork belly
Ceviche Mixto
shrimp & octopus, tomato, onions, cilintro, orange juice, cilantro
Ceviche Trio
ecuadorian, mixto & aguachile, new world chips
Charcuterie Plate
Serrano ham, lomo embuchado, salchichon, soria pork chorizo, with pickled nopales
Charred Spanish Octopus
A la Gallega-style, sweet potato casserole, mango coulis, chili essence, smoked paprika
Croquetas
Organic lentils, baby spinach, Oaxaca cheese, fresh guacamole
Dungeness Crab Cakes
Two crab cakes. Pasilla peppers, corn, ‘testy’ creamy lobster sauce
Ecuadorian Style Ceviche
citrus marinated local rock cod ceviche, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, jalapeño
Empanadas - Chicken
three chicken & chipotle empanadas with spicy JOYA salsa
Empanadas - Corn
three sweet corn & poblano empanada with avocado-jalapeño sauce
Fried Calamari with Fresh Jalapeno
Garlic salt, cilantro aioli
Guacamole & New World Chips
Fresh avocados, served with 4 types of chips: plantain, gold sweet potato, yam, & taro root
Hanger Steak & Grilled Pepper Pitxos
Hanger steak, sourdough bread, shishito peppers, chipotle aioli, garlic parsley
Papas Bravas
Fried potatoes, pimenton, garlic aioli
Parrillada de Setas
Grilled wild mushrooms, fresh sliced red grapes, goat cheese-honey mousse, truffle oil
Peruvian Chicken Anticucho
Organic Mary’s chicken thigh marinated with harrisa sauce, served with green mojo
Scallop Aguachile
mexican bay scallops spicy aguachile,
Seafood al Ajillo
Gulf of mexico shrimp, clams, mussels, garlic, pimento, worcestershire and lemon
Short Rib Tacos
three tacos, jicama salsa, horseradish cream
slider BEEF
slider CHICKEN
slider VEGGIE
Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers
Fresh yucca, goat cheese, Oaxaca cheese saffron-cilantro aioli
Veggie Tacos
two grilled nopales tacos & queso fresco, guacamole, chipotle aioli, criolle slaw
Yuca Fries
Honduran yuca, with chipotle aioli
KIDS QUESADILLA
Salads & Soup
Arugula, Sweet Potato & Beet Salad
Organic arugula, oven-roasted chioggia beets, sweet potato, red onions, chili-toasted pumpkin seeds, maple-thyme vinaigrette
Joya Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, serrano ham, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, red radishes, queso fresco, tortilla chips, cotija-jalapeño dressing
'Soup of the Week'
Mixed Greens Salad
Cherry tomatoes, shaved fennel, shaved red onions, aged sherry vinaigrette dressing
Platos
Pan-Fried Salmon with Lobster Sauce
Wild caught Salmon, served with winter roasted vegetables, spaghetti squash, ‘testy’ creamy lobster sauce
Gulf of Mexico Camarones with Mezcal Cream
Pasilla-roasted potato, house-made tortilla trio
Grilled Eggplant Rolls Stuffed with Plantain
Rolls stuffed with plantain, queso fresco, garbanzo-tomato sofrito, organic arugula, mango habanero coulis (vg)
Zucchini Noodle & Crispy Cauliflower
Organic zucchini, cilantro pesto, cherry tomato, piquillo pepper sauce, shaved manchego cheese
Oaxacan Chicken Mole
Oaxacan style chocolate-chile mole, nopales asados, pickled onions, sesame seeds
Argentinean-style Hanger Steak
Grilled 10 oz hanger steak, yuca fries, grilled onions, cilantro-chimichurri
Paella Clasica
Mussels, chicken, clams, scallops, gambas, calamari, pork chorizo, bell peppers, and english peas, saffron rice (Traditional preparation please allow 30 minutes)
Paella Vegetarian
Truffle oil, roasted red onions, piquillo peppers, English peas, bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli, fennel, mushrooms, cauliflower, saffron rice (vg) (Traditional preparation please allow 30 minutes)
Desserts
Churros with hot chocolate sauce
Argentinean doughnuts served with ibarra chocolate dipping sauce
Oreos Fritos
Five battered deep fried oreos, served alongside house-made whipped cream
Warm Dark Valrhona Chocolate Cake
Dulce de leche, served with house-made vanilla ice cream, mango, raspberry & zesty lemon
Sorbet Trio
House-made mango, raspberry & zesty lemon sorbets
Ice Cream Trio
House-made vanilla bean, chocolate, and coffee ice creams
Birthday Dessert
Pumpkin Flan
House-made cinnamon whipped cream, crispy buñuelo
TEQUILA
MEZCAL
CACHACA
COGNAC
GIN
PISCO
RUM
VODKA
BOURBON WHISKEY
IRISH WHISKEY
JAPANESE WHISKY
SCOTCH WHISKY
aberlour 12 yr
Balvenie 12 yr
benriach 10 yr
glenfiddich 15 yr
Glenfiddith 12 yr
Glenlivet 'Double Oak' 12 yr
glenlivet 12 yr
glenmorangie 18 yr
johnnie walker black
johnnie walker blue
lagavulin 16 yr
laphroaig 10 yr
macallan 12 yr
macallan 12 yr 'sherry oak'
oban 14 yr
BEER - ON TAP
BEER - BOTTLES
SODA
NA BEVERAGES
COFFEE / TEA
Red Wine - Glasses
Red Wine - Bottles
Accordini Acinatico Amarone 2013 btl
Archery Summit PN 2018 btl
Babcock Rita's Earth 2019 btl
Badia di Morrona N' Antia Toscana 2013 btl
Campo Viejo 'Reserva' 2019 btl
Cascina dal Prete Barbera, 2014
Charles Krug Cab 2016 btl
Colomé Malbec 2019 btl
Domaine Serene 'yamhill' PN 2018 btl
Etude 'Benoist Ranch' 2018 btl
Francesco Rinaldi & Figli 'Cannubi' BAROLO 2011 btl
Francesco Rinaldi & Figli BARBARESCO 2013 btl
Gaja, Ca'marcanda 'Promis' IGT 2016 btl
Gary Farrell PN 2019 btl
Haras de Pirque 'Hussonet' Cab 2014 btl
Jordan 2015 btl
Kith & Kin Cab 2019 btl
Ladera 'Howell Mountain' Cab 2014 btl
Massimaggo Amarone 2012 btl
Numanthia 'Termes' Rioja 2015 btl
Oasi Degli Angeli Kurni Rosso Marche IGT 2008 btl
Palacios Remondo 'Placet' 2015 btl
Pyros Block No.4 Malbec 2014 btl
Rodney Strong 'Symmetry' Cab 2014 btl
Rosati Cab 2010 Cab btl
Silver Oak ALEXANDER VLY 2015 btl
Silver Oak NAPA VLY 2014 btl
Terrazas de Los Andes Cab 2013 btl
Torres Crianza 2018 btl
Villa Le Prata Brunello, 2012 btl
White/Rose Wine - Glass
Aix Rose 2020 gls
Au Contraire Chard 2017 gls
Charles Krug SB 2018 gls
Cliff Lede SB 2021 gls
Erath PG 2016 gls
Farm Chard 2017 gls
Fillaboa Albarino 'Reserva' 2018 gls
Frank Family 2020 Chard gls
Martin Ray 2020 gls
Patz & Hall 'Dutton Ranch' 2016 gls
Raimat Vina 24 Albarino gls
Romance 2020 Rose gls
Stags' Leap Winery 2020 gls
Torres 'celeste' 2018 gls
Babcock 'Rita' Earth 2019
Campo viejo 'Rioja'
White/Rose Wine - Bottles
Aix Rose 2020 btl
Au Contraire 2017 Chard btl
Bernardus Chard 2017 btl
Charles Krug SB 2018 btl
Cliff Lede SB 2021 btl
Davis Bynum 'River West' 2016 Chard btl
Domaine Serene 'Evenstand Reserve' 2017 btl
Erath Pinot Gris 2016 btl
Farm Chard 2017 btl
Fillaboa 'Reserva' 2018 btl
Frank Family Chard 2020 btl
Martin Ray Chard 2020 btl
Patz & Hall 'Dutton Ranch' Chard 2016 btl
Raimat "Vina 24' Albarino btl
Romance Rose 2020 btl
Stag's Leap 'Karia' Chardonnay 2016 btl
Stags' Leap Winery SB 2020 btl
Wente 'Morning Fog' Chard 2017 btl
Sparkling - Glasses
Sparkling - Bottles
Dessert Wine
Corkage
PACKAGE 1
PACKAGE 2
PACKAGE 3
