Joy Coffee Company, LLC 650 Lewis Ferry Rd.

650 West Lewis Ferry Road

Statesville, NC 28677

Espresso Bar

Espresso

$1.75

Shaken Espresso

$3.25

Latte

$4.35

Mocha

$5.35

Americano

$3.45

Flat White

$4.35

Cappuccino

$4.35

Red Eye

$3.15

Specialty Lattes

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Honey Bee

$5.50

Lavender

$5.50

Spicy Mocha

$5.50

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.65

Cold Brew

$5.35

Lotus

Love

$5.75

Serenity

$5.75

Peace

$5.75

Harmony

$5.75

Build Your Own

$5.75

Lemonade

$5.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.75

Teas

Chai Latte

$5.35

Matcha Latte

$5.35

Tea

$3.95

Caffeine Free

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Steamer

$4.15

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Clothing

Baseball Cap

$30.00

Beanie

$30.00

Drinkware

Tumbler 16oz

$25.00

Traveler 20oz

$25.00

Skinny Tumbler 20oz

$25.00

Other

Sticker

$3.50

12oz Coffee Bag

$15.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

650 West Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, NC 28677

Directions

