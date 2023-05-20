Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joy District

947 Reviews

$$

112 W Hubbard St

Chicago, IL 60654

N/A BEVERAGE

Sat Time

$100 Cover

$100.00

$30 HSB WB

$30.00

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Nestle Water

$4.00

Ent. Fee

$5.00

Blue Redbull

$9.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Red Bull

$9.00

Red Bull Orange

$9.00

Red Bull Yellow

$9.00

Red Redbull

$9.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sugar-free Redbull

$6.00

Tonic

$5.00

Lime Refresher

$9.00

Faux-Tini (Mocktail)

$8.00

Vodka

$15.00

Tequila

$15.00

Whiskey

$15.00

Hennessey

$15.00

$6 Bud Light

$6.00

$9 Titos

$9.00

$7 Joy Shot

$7.00

$60 WB

$60.00

Jello

$5.00

65 Wb

$65.00

$ 45 Wristband

$45.00

$5 DRAG SHOT5

$5.00

$5 Coupon

-$5.00

$50 Wristband

$50.00

$40 WB

$40.00

$44 WB

$44.00

$50 DRAG CHAMP

$50.00

$50 all in

$36.59

BTL SERVICE

Btl Vodka

Titos BTL

$425.00

Grey Goose BTL

$450.00

Sneaky Fox

$375.00

Three Olives

$350.00

Belvedere BTL

$450.00

Ciroc

$450.00

Belvedere Magnum

$850.00

Grey Goose Magnum

$900.00

Btl Tequila

818 Blanco

$400.00

Patron Silver

$400.00

1800 Cristalino

$400.00

Casamigos Blanco

$550.00

818 Reposado

$425.00

Casamigos Reposado

$600.00

Casamigos Anejo

$650.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$1,000.00

Don Julio 1942

$1,000.00

818 Reserve Anejo

$950.00

Don Julio 1942 Mag

$2,100.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$350.00

Btl Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$400.00

Buffalo Trace

$450.00

Bulleit

$500.00

Proper 12

$400.00

Jameson

$450.00

Makers Mark

$450.00

Crown Royal

$450.00

Btl Scotch/Cognac

Hennessy VS BTL

$600.00

Hennessy XO

$1,000.00

Remy 1738

$550.00

Johnnie Walker Black BTL

$550.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$1,000.00

Dusse

$600.00

Hennssey VSOP

$650.00

Remy VSOP

$450.00

Btl Rum

Kraken Gold

$350.00

Bacardi BTL

$350.00

Captain Morgan BTL

$350.00

Btl Gin

Bombay Sapphire BTL

$450.00

Hendricks BTL

$450.00

Bottle Specials

$300 Hennesy

$300.00

$300 Casamigos

$300.00

$300 Package

$300.00

$500 Package

$500.00

$50 Upcharge

$50.00

$100 Upcharge

$100.00

$150 Upcharge

$150.00

Ace Case

$2,500.00

Belaire Boom Box - 4

$1,200.00

Belaire Rack- 6

$1,600.00

Bottle Champagne

Ace of Spades BTL

$900.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$900.00

Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque

$750.00

Belaire Brut Luminous

$350.00

Veuve Cliquot BTL

$450.00

Moet Imperial Brut

$400.00

Campo Viejo

$65.00

Ace Case

$2,500.00

Ace of Spades Rosé BTL

$1,200.00

Dom Perignon Rosé BTL

$1,200.00

Moet Nectar Rosé BTL

$450.00

PJ Rose BTL

$900.00

Belaire Luxe Rose Luminous

$400.00

Bel Aire Rare Rose

$400.00

Bel Aire Luxe Rose

$400.00

Veuve Cliquot Rosé BTL

$450.00

Moet Nectar Rosé Magnum

$1,000.00

Ace of Spades Magnum

$1,800.00

Ace of Spades Rosé Magnum

$2,400.00

Dom Perignon Magnum

$1,800.00

Dom Perignon Rosé Magnum

$2,600.00

Perrier Jouet Brut 1.5L

$1,500.00

Perrier Joet B.E. Rosé Magnum

$2,100.00

Veuve Clicquot Magnum

$800.00

Veuve Clicquot Rosé Magnum

$1,100.00

Ace of Spades 3L

$6,000.00

Veuve Clicquot 3L

$1,800.00

Veuve Clicquot 6L

$3,200.00

Veuve Clicquot 9L

$5,500.00

Moet Nectur Rose 3L

$2,500.00

Luc Belaire Rare Rose 3L

$1,300.00

Tyrant

$2,100.00

Gold Digger

$1,900.00

Drip to Hard

$1,800.00

Rose Bouquet

$1,500.00

Nectar Director

$700.00

Mag Vueve special

$200.00

WPW $30.00 Effen

$30.00

WPW $30.00 Avion

$30.00

WPW $30.00 Absolut

$30.00

Sugar Baby Special

$2,300.00

Gold Digger

$2,400.00

Drip To Hard

$2,500.00

Nector Director

$1,500.00

Rose Bouquet

$1,500.00

BOTTLE PACKAGES

Let The Games Begin

$1,000.00

Fun Money

$1,000.00

All Night Long

$1,250.00

Champagne Problems

$1,500.00

Tag Your Sponsors

$1,500.00

Menage A Trois

$2,500.00

Club Pkgs

Champagne Showers

$4,500.00

Black Card Or Bust

$2,800.00

Tag Your Sponsor

$2,500.00

I Only Drink Ace

$2,200.00

Fuel The PJ

$1,500.00

Roof Top Packages

Rooftop Season

$300.00

Rose All Day

$600.00

Summertime Chi

$900.00

Monday

Patron Shot Tree

$100.00

Patron Silver

$300.00

Patron Reposado

$400.00

Patron Anejo

$500.00

Large Format Cocktails

Punch Bowl

$100.00

Welcome To Tulum

Comp Package

Afternoon Delight

$750.00

Cake By The Ocean

$1,250.00

Friday Movie PKGS

The Purge

$4,500.00

Mortal Kombat

$2,800.00

Ghostbusters

$2,500.00

Star Wars

$2,200.00

Mario Bros

$1,500.00

Green Curtain Packages

GC Packages

$1,400.00

PARLAY EVENTS

March Madness

2 Leg Parlay

$50.00

3 Leg Parlay

$60.00

4 Leg Parlay

$80.00

Cinco De Mayo

$7 White Claw

$7.00

$6 Corona

$6.00

$6 Modelo Oro

$6.00

$6 Modelo Especial

$6.00

$6 Corona Premier

$6.00

Cactus Punch

$16.00

Chamollian Punch

$16.00

Pomelo Punch

$16.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Cenote

$16.00

VPR

Seaglass Rose

$5.00

Cava

$5.00

Pumptini

$10.00

Honey, Honey

$10.00

Seaglass BTL

$20.00

Cava BTL

$20.00

FOOD MENU

PARLAY FOOD MENU

Boneless Wings

$16.00

Bone-in Wings

$16.00

'Dilla

$15.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.00

Tiny Tuna Tacos

$17.00

Atomic Cheese Stix

$12.00

Smoked Gouda Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Pizza Poutine

$14.00

Cheese Burger Sliders

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sliders

$16.00

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Parlay Burger

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Baja Taco Trio

$18.00

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Pizza - Pepperoni

$21.00

Pizza - Margherita

$21.00

Pizza - BBQ Chix

$21.00

Side Fries

$4.00

BRUNCH MENU

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

$17.00

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Country Fried Steak

$24.00

Burrito

$18.00

Breakfast Burger

$19.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Florrentine Skillet

$18.00

Meat Lovers Skillet

$18.00

Egg White Omelette

$17.00

Croisandwich

$15.00

Pancake Flight

$21.00

Side - BACON

$4.00

Side - Sausage

$4.00

Side - TOAST

$4.00

Side- Tots

$4.00

Side - EGGS

$4.00

Breakfast Platter

$75.00

Country Fried Steak

$24.00

LIMITED MENU

Parlay Burger

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$14.00

Bone-in Wings

$16.00

Boneless Wings

$16.00

Cheese Burger Sliders

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$16.00

Basket Of Fries

$7.00

FOOD SPECIALS

$1 M Burger

$1.00

$1 T Taco

$1.00

$5 W Cheese Pizza

$5.00

$5 W Pep Pizza

$5.00

$5 W Margarita Pizza

$5.00

10 Bottomless Wings

$25.00Out of stock

5 WING Bottomless Refill

Out of stock

Hail Mary

$30.00Out of stock

Platter Fifa

$40.00Out of stock

ROOF PLATTERS

Fried Platter

$85.00

Hummus Platter

$85.00

EMPLOYEE FOOD MENU

EMP BEEF SLIDERS

$8.00

EMP CHICKEN SLIDERS

$8.00

EMP CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

EMP PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.00

EMP CORN DOGS

$8.00

EMP CHICKEN AND VEGGIES

$8.00

EMP HOUSE SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$8.00

EMP CEASAR SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$8.00

EMP CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.00

EMP SIDE FRIES

$3.00

DRAG BRUNCH

Chilaquiles

$60.00

Chicken and Waffles

$60.00

Strawberry Cheescake Toast

$60.00

Avocado Toast

$60.00

Breakfast Burger

$60.00

Florentine Skillet

$60.00

Burrito

$60.00

Loaded Tots

$60.00

Margherita Flatbread

$60.00

Cheese Flatbread

$60.00

SIDE - Potatoes Breakfast

$4.00

SIDE - Bacon

$4.00

SIDE - Eggs

$1.00

SIDE - Toast

$4.00

SIDE - Waffles

$4.00

$60 NO FOOD

$60.00

$5 DRAG SHOT

$5.00

$20 Beer PKG Upcharge

$20.00

$40 Cocktail PKG Upcharge

$40.00

Cinco De Mayo

Tinga Taco

$3.00

Steak Taco

$4.00

SPECIALS

Specials

$5 Thursday Call

$5.00

$5 Bomb

$5.00

$9 Call

$9.00

$7 Hocus Pocus

$7.00

$12 Bear Bomb

$12.00

$15 Budlight Buckets

$15.00

$5 T 818

$5.00

$6 BudLt Btl

$6.00

$9 F 1942 Shot

$9.00

$6 Budlight

$6.00

$7 House Shot

$7.00

$9 Sneaky Fox Vodka

$9.00

$7 White Claw

$7.00

$40 bottomless brunch

$40.00

$4 DRAG SHOT

$4.00

$7 DRAG SHOT

$7.00

$8 BRUNCH SHOT

$8.00

WPW $15 PARLAY

$15.00

$5 jello shot

$5.00

Guiness

$9.00

Super Bowl

$10 Bomb

$10.00

$25 Domestic Bucket

$25.00

$30 Import Bucket

$30.00

$30 Seltzer Bucket

$30.00

$300 Titos

$300.00

$300 Greygoose

$300.00

$300 Hennessey

$300.00

$300 Casamigos Blanco

$300.00

$300 Jameson

$300.00

$400 Casamigos Reposado

$400.00

Corona Crawl

$6 Corona

$6.00

$6 Modelo Oro

$6.00

$6 Corona Premier

$6.00

$6 Modelo Especial

$6.00

$7 Whiteclaw

$7.00

CINCO Bar Crawl Roof + Parlay

$12 Margarita

$12.00

$10 House Tequila Call Cocktail

$10.00

$7 House Tequila Shot

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Hip, energetic New American restaurant & cocktail bar with a roof deck & late-night dancing.

Website

Location

112 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
Joy District image
Joy District image

