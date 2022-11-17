Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joyful Thai

review star

No reviews yet

220 South Whitcomb avenue

Tonasket, WA 98855

Order Again

Appetizers

Coconut Goong Tod

$8.99

Large hand-battered shrimp rolled in shredded coconut and fried until crispy, served with fried Papaya and carrot sticks served with a side of Joy’s special house-made Sweet Thai Chili Sauce.

Tempura Vegetables

$7.49

Fresh carrots, broccoli, onions and asparagus hand-rolled in Tempura batter and fried to perfection. Served with Joy's special sweet and sour sauce.

Pork and Shrimp Rangoon

$8.49

Seven crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of fresh ground shrimp and pork with cream cheese. Served with a house-made special dipping sauce.

Garlic Wings

Garlic Wings

$8.99

Six freshly breaded wings, deep-fried, and cooked to order with your choice of Joy's special MILD, MEDIUM, HOT, or EXTRA HOT Thai Garlic Wing Sauce. Comes with celery and carrot sticks, and your choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ dipping sauce.

Garlic Boneless Wings

Garlic Boneless Wings

$8.99

Four large boneless chicken wings, deep-fried, and cooked to order with your choice of Joy's special MILD, MEDIUM, HOT, or EXTRA HOT Thai Garlic Wing Sauce. Comes with celery and carrot sticks, and your choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ dipping sauce.

Sides

Prawn Spring Rolls

Prawn Spring Rolls

$6.99

Pack of 2 fresh spring rolls wrapped in clear rice paper filled with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, rice noodles and prawns. Comes with one Joyful Thai peanut dipping sauce.

Tofu Spring Rolls

Tofu Spring Rolls

$6.99

Pack of 2 fresh spring rolls wrapped in clear rice paper filled with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, rice noodles and tofu. Comes with one Joyful Thai peanut dipping sauce.

Chicken Egg Roll

Chicken Egg Roll

$1.99

A medium-sized deep-fried egg roll loaded with vermicelli (bean thread) noodles, cabbage, carrots, green onions, celery, chicken and seasonings.

Tofu Egg Roll

Tofu Egg Roll

$1.99

A medium-sized deep-fried egg roll loaded with vermicelli (bean thread) noodles, cabbage, carrots, green onions, celery, tofu and seasonings.

Grilled Beef Skewer

Grilled Beef Skewer

$3.99

Traditional tender marinated and seasoned Thai-style beef, grilled and served on a stick.

Grilled Pork Skewer

Grilled Pork Skewer

$3.99

Traditional tender marinated and seasoned Thai-style pork, grilled and served on a stick.

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$3.99

Traditional tender marinated and seasoned Thai-style curry chicken stick with coconut, spices and seasonings, grilled to perfection. Served with a cup of Joy's homemade peanut dipping sauce.

Steamed Jasmine Rice

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.99

A generous portion of traditional steamed Jasmine rice. Upgrade to sticky rice or brown rice for $1.

Entrees

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$13.49

Breaded chicken marinated in herbs and spices, stir-fried with carrots, celery, onions, zuchinni, ginger and freshly roasted cashews. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.

Chicken Pad Thai

Chicken Pad Thai

$11.99

Savory rice noodles mixed with Joy’s homemade Pad Thai sauce with chicken, cubed tofu, bean sprouts, green chives and eggs, topped with fresh crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.

Panang Curry Beef

Panang Curry Beef

$13.49

Tender beef cooked with curry paste and a blend of herbs and spices, coconut milk and sprinkled with lime leaves. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$11.99

Wok fried Jasmine rice with marinated oven roasted barbeque pork, eggs, carrots, sweet corn, peas and seasonings.

Chili Paste Shrimp

$13.49

Freshly battered and fried shrimp smothered in Joy’s famous chili paste stir-fried with onions, carrots and bell peppers. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.

Thai Basil Chicken

$12.99

Fresh, tender chicken stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, carrot, and Thai basil. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.49

Tender grilled chicken, served on a bed of rice with Joy's special Teriyaki sauce. Comes with a shredded cabbage salad and dressing.

Teriyaki Beef

$12.99

Tender grilled beef, served on a bed of rice with Joy's special Teriyaki sauce. Comes with a shredded cabbage salad and dressing.

Teriyaki Half & Half

$12.29

Tender grilled chicken and beef, served on a bed of rice with Joy's special Teriyaki sauce. Comes with a shredded cabbage salad and dressing.

Pad See Ew Pork

Pad See Ew Pork

$12.99

Fresh, tender pork, stir-fried with rice noodles, onions, and broccoli in Joy's sweet n' savory Thai sauce. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.

Tofu Veggie Stir Fry

Tofu Veggie Stir Fry

$12.49

Sautéed garlic and tofu stir-fried with broccoli, cabbage, onions, carrots, and delightfully flavored with Thai soy and seasoning sauces. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.99

Wok fried Jasmine rice with pineapple, shrimp, eggs, carrots, sweet corn, peas, curry powder, and seasonings.

Special of the Day

Special of the Day

$11.99

We feature a new special every week! Your server will be happy to tell you about Joy's latest creation!

Honey-Glazed Crispy Beef

Honey-Glazed Crispy Beef

$12.49

Tender beef, lightly breaded and deep-fried, then stir-fried with onion, carrot, celery, red bell pepper and sesame seeds in Joy’s special Thai honey glaze. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.

Soup

Tom Ka Gai

Tom Ka Gai

$8.49

Slightly sour coconut milk broth soup with chicken, mushrooms, carrots, onions, brussels sprouts, galangal, lemon grass, Thai herbs and spices, and sprinkled with cilantro. 32oz.

Thai Beef Noodle

Thai Beef Noodle

$8.99

Tender slices of beef, with rice noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onions, roasted garlic, and a slice of lime in a traditional Thai beef broth. Spice it up to your liking for the ultimate soup experience! 32oz.

Dessert

Black Rice with Taro

$4.99

Black sweetened rice mixed with fresh Taro cubes drizzled with coconut cream on top.

Coconut Ice Cream w/Sweet Rice

$5.99

2 scoops of house-made coconut ice cream with sweet rice drizzled with coconut cream on top.

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$4.99

A black tea iced beverage, shaken and served with whole milk, tapioca pearls, homemade Joyful Thai syrup and flavored powder. The only vegetarian option is the Thai Tea, as there are milk products in all of the flavored powders. 20oz. cup.

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

A traditional slightly sweetened iced beverage using brewed Thai tea leaves, condensed milk, and a splash of half and half. Can be made with coconut milk and no condensed milk as a vegetarian option. 20 oz. cup.

Soda

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.25
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.25
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.25
7up

7up

$1.25
Mug Root Beer

Mug Root Beer

$1.25
Tropicana Lemonade

Tropicana Lemonade

$1.25
Sunkist Orange

Sunkist Orange

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, Authentic & Unique Thai Cuisine

Location

220 South Whitcomb avenue, Tonasket, WA 98855

Directions

