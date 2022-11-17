Joyful Thai
220 South Whitcomb avenue
Tonasket, WA 98855
Appetizers
Coconut Goong Tod
Large hand-battered shrimp rolled in shredded coconut and fried until crispy, served with fried Papaya and carrot sticks served with a side of Joy’s special house-made Sweet Thai Chili Sauce.
Tempura Vegetables
Fresh carrots, broccoli, onions and asparagus hand-rolled in Tempura batter and fried to perfection. Served with Joy's special sweet and sour sauce.
Pork and Shrimp Rangoon
Seven crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of fresh ground shrimp and pork with cream cheese. Served with a house-made special dipping sauce.
Garlic Wings
Six freshly breaded wings, deep-fried, and cooked to order with your choice of Joy's special MILD, MEDIUM, HOT, or EXTRA HOT Thai Garlic Wing Sauce. Comes with celery and carrot sticks, and your choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ dipping sauce.
Garlic Boneless Wings
Four large boneless chicken wings, deep-fried, and cooked to order with your choice of Joy's special MILD, MEDIUM, HOT, or EXTRA HOT Thai Garlic Wing Sauce. Comes with celery and carrot sticks, and your choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ dipping sauce.
Sides
Prawn Spring Rolls
Pack of 2 fresh spring rolls wrapped in clear rice paper filled with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, rice noodles and prawns. Comes with one Joyful Thai peanut dipping sauce.
Tofu Spring Rolls
Pack of 2 fresh spring rolls wrapped in clear rice paper filled with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, rice noodles and tofu. Comes with one Joyful Thai peanut dipping sauce.
Chicken Egg Roll
A medium-sized deep-fried egg roll loaded with vermicelli (bean thread) noodles, cabbage, carrots, green onions, celery, chicken and seasonings.
Tofu Egg Roll
A medium-sized deep-fried egg roll loaded with vermicelli (bean thread) noodles, cabbage, carrots, green onions, celery, tofu and seasonings.
Grilled Beef Skewer
Traditional tender marinated and seasoned Thai-style beef, grilled and served on a stick.
Grilled Pork Skewer
Traditional tender marinated and seasoned Thai-style pork, grilled and served on a stick.
Satay Chicken
Traditional tender marinated and seasoned Thai-style curry chicken stick with coconut, spices and seasonings, grilled to perfection. Served with a cup of Joy's homemade peanut dipping sauce.
Steamed Jasmine Rice
A generous portion of traditional steamed Jasmine rice. Upgrade to sticky rice or brown rice for $1.
Entrees
Cashew Chicken
Breaded chicken marinated in herbs and spices, stir-fried with carrots, celery, onions, zuchinni, ginger and freshly roasted cashews. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.
Chicken Pad Thai
Savory rice noodles mixed with Joy’s homemade Pad Thai sauce with chicken, cubed tofu, bean sprouts, green chives and eggs, topped with fresh crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.
Panang Curry Beef
Tender beef cooked with curry paste and a blend of herbs and spices, coconut milk and sprinkled with lime leaves. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Wok fried Jasmine rice with marinated oven roasted barbeque pork, eggs, carrots, sweet corn, peas and seasonings.
Chili Paste Shrimp
Freshly battered and fried shrimp smothered in Joy’s famous chili paste stir-fried with onions, carrots and bell peppers. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.
Thai Basil Chicken
Fresh, tender chicken stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, carrot, and Thai basil. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.
Teriyaki Chicken
Tender grilled chicken, served on a bed of rice with Joy's special Teriyaki sauce. Comes with a shredded cabbage salad and dressing.
Teriyaki Beef
Tender grilled beef, served on a bed of rice with Joy's special Teriyaki sauce. Comes with a shredded cabbage salad and dressing.
Teriyaki Half & Half
Tender grilled chicken and beef, served on a bed of rice with Joy's special Teriyaki sauce. Comes with a shredded cabbage salad and dressing.
Pad See Ew Pork
Fresh, tender pork, stir-fried with rice noodles, onions, and broccoli in Joy's sweet n' savory Thai sauce. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.
Tofu Veggie Stir Fry
Sautéed garlic and tofu stir-fried with broccoli, cabbage, onions, carrots, and delightfully flavored with Thai soy and seasoning sauces. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Wok fried Jasmine rice with pineapple, shrimp, eggs, carrots, sweet corn, peas, curry powder, and seasonings.
Special of the Day
We feature a new special every week! Your server will be happy to tell you about Joy's latest creation!
Honey-Glazed Crispy Beef
Tender beef, lightly breaded and deep-fried, then stir-fried with onion, carrot, celery, red bell pepper and sesame seeds in Joy’s special Thai honey glaze. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.
Soup
Tom Ka Gai
Slightly sour coconut milk broth soup with chicken, mushrooms, carrots, onions, brussels sprouts, galangal, lemon grass, Thai herbs and spices, and sprinkled with cilantro. 32oz.
Thai Beef Noodle
Tender slices of beef, with rice noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onions, roasted garlic, and a slice of lime in a traditional Thai beef broth. Spice it up to your liking for the ultimate soup experience! 32oz.
Dessert
Bubble Tea
Thai Iced Tea
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Fresh, Authentic & Unique Thai Cuisine
