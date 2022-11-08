Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joyful Garden 聚福

review star

No reviews yet

550 Arsenal Street

Watertown Mall

Watertown, MA 02472

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 蟹皇燒賣
Salt & Pepper Calamari 椒鹽鮮魷
Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣湯

Appetizers 精美小食

精美小食
Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 蟹皇燒賣

Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 蟹皇燒賣

$5.95

蟹皇燒賣 | Steamed (4 piece) | 蒸 (4件)

Joyful Shrimp Dumplings 聚福蝦餃

Joyful Shrimp Dumplings 聚福蝦餃

$5.95

聚福蝦餃 | Steamed (4 piece) | 蒸 (4件)

Spring Roll 上海春卷

$5.95

上海春卷 | (2 piece) | (2 件)

Scallion Pancake 蔥油餅

$5.95

蔥油餅 | (4 piece) | (4件)

Crab Rangoon 蟹角

$6.95

蟹角 | (10 piece) | (10件)

Peking Ravioli 鍋貼

$6.95

鍋貼 | Aka Potcticker: Steamed or Pan-Fried (6 piece)

Beef Teriyaki 牛串

$9.95

牛串 (5 piece) | (5件)

Chicken Teriyaki 雞串

$8.95

雞串 (5 piece) | (5件)

Chicken Fingers 炸雞指

$8.50

炸雞指 | 炸鸡指

Chicken Wings 炸雞翼

$8.50

炸雞翼 | 炸鸡翼

BBQ Boneless Spareribs 無骨排

$8.95

無骨排 | 无骨排

Pu Pu Platter For Two 二人寶

$25.95

二人寶 | 2 piece spring rolls, 4 piece crab rangoon, 4 piece beef teriyaki, 4 piece chicken wings, 4 piece chicken fingers, and 4 piece boneless spareribs.春卷(2件),蟹角(6件),牛串(5件),炸雞翼(4件),炸雞指(4件),無骨排(4件)

Appetizers Combo A 頭檯拼 A

$12.95

頭檯拼 A | Spring rolls, chicken teriyaki, crab rangoon.

Appetizers Combo B 頭檯拼 B

$12.95

頭檯拼 B | Fried shrimp, chicken wing, beef teriyaki.

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings 椒鹽雞翼

$11.95

椒鹽雞翼 | Spicy (辣)

Deep Fried Pork Intestine 酥炸豬大腸

$12.95

酥炸豬大腸

Marinated Sliced Shin of Beef 五香牛展

Marinated Sliced Shin of Beef 五香牛展

$12.95

五香牛展 | Served Cold (冷)

Cold Marinated Jelly Fish 涼拌海蜇

Cold Marinated Jelly Fish 涼拌海蜇

$12.95

涼拌海蜇 | Served Cold (冷)| Spicy (辣)

Smoked Hock 燻蹄

Smoked Hock 燻蹄

$12.95

燻蹄 | Served Cold (冷)

Vegetarian Duck 素鵝

Vegetarian Duck 素鵝

$9.95

素鵝 | Served Cold (冷) | Veg (素 )

Soup By The Bowl 碗湯

碗湯

Egg Drop Soup 蛋花湯

$3.75

蛋花汤 | Soup that is made from beaten eggs and broth|One Bowl (1 碗)

Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣湯

$3.75

酸辣汤 Spicy (辣) | One bowl ( (1 碗)

Wonton Soup 雲吞湯

$3.75

雲吞湯 | Seasoned broth with filled wonton dumplings|One Bowl (1 碗)

Soups 湯羹

湯羹

Watercress with Sliced Pork 西洋莱肉片湯

$11.95

西洋莱肉片湯

Sliced Pork & Salty Egg Soup 咸蛋芥菜肉片湯

$11.95

咸蛋芥菜肉片湯 | With Mustard Green

Sweet Corn & Minced Chicken 玉米雞茸羹

$11.95

玉米雞茸羹

West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹

$12.95

西湖牛肉羹

Crab Meat & Fish Maw 蟹肉魚肚羹

$13.95

蟹肉魚肚羹

Seafood and Egg White 百花海皇羹

$13.95

百花海皇羹

Dried Scallop with Yellow Chives 韭黃瑤柱羹

$16.95

韭黃瑤柱羹

Dried Scallop with Sea Cucumber 瑤柱海參羹

$20.95

瑤柱海參羹

Steamed Dishes 清蒸類

清蒸類

Steamed Chicken W Mixed Veg 清蒸時菜雞

$12.95

清蒸時菜雞 | With Mixed Vegetables | Veg (素)

Steamed Chicken W Broccoli 清蒸芥蘭雞

$12.95

清蒸芥蘭雞

Steamed Shrimp W Mixed Veg 清蒸時菜瑕

$15.50

清蒸時菜瑕 | With Mixed Vegetables | Veg (素)

Joyful Chef's Specials 聚福樓名廚小炒

聚福樓名廚小炒

Pineapple Shrimp W Walnut 沙律合桃大瑕

$21.95

沙律合桃大瑕

Scramble Egg with White Fish 白飯魚煎蛋

$14.95

白飯魚煎蛋

Salt and Pepper White Fish 椒鹽白飯魚

$14.95

椒鹽白飯魚 | Spicy (辣)

Deep Fried White Fish with Salty Egg Yoke黃金白飯魚

$16.95

黄金白饭鱼

Chicken Kidney W Chives FlowerXO醬韭菜花雞腎

$19.95

醬韭菜花雞腎 | In XO Sauce

Salt & Pepper Two Delight 椒鹽兩拼

$18.95

椒鹽兩拼 | Pork Chop & Calamari (排骨 和 鮮魷) | Spicy (辣)

Salt & Pepper Three Delight 椒鹽三拼

$25.95

椒鹽三拼 | Pork Chop, Calamari, & Shrimp (排骨, 鮮魷, 和 蝦) | Spicy (辣)

Duck Tongue in Maggi Sauce 美極鴨舌

$24.95

美極鴨舌

Duck Tongue W Chives Flower in XO Sauce XO醬韭菜花鴨舌

$26.95

XO醬韭菜花鴨舌

Salt and Pepper Frog 椒鹽田雞

$23.95

椒鹽田雞 | Spicy (辣)

Sautéed Frog with Yellow Chives 韭黃田雞

$26.95

韭黃田雞

Sautéed Frog with Chili Pepper 尖椒田雞

$24.95

尖椒田雞 | Spicy (辣)

Short Neck Clams in Black Bean Sauce 豉汁炒貴妃蚌

$21.95

豉汁炒貴妃蚌 | Stir-Fried

Steamed Tofu with Mixed Seafood 荷香八寶豆腐

$14.95

荷香八寶豆腐

Vegetables 蔬菜

蔬菜

Eggplants in Garlic Sauce 魚香茄子

$11.95

Spicy (辣) | Veg (素)

Braised Eggplant W Scallions & Vegetables 紅燒茄子

$11.95

紅燒茄子 | Veg (素)

Sautéed Shanghai Baby Bak Choy 清炒上海白菜苗

$11.95

清炒上海白菜苗 | Veg (素)

Sautéed Chinese Broccoli in Ginger Sauce薑汁唐芥蘭

$11.95

薑汁唐芥蘭 | Veg (素)

Sautéed Choy Sum with Oyster Sauce 蠔油菜心

$11.95

蠔油菜心

Buddhist Delight 羅漢齋

$12.95

羅漢齋 | Veg (素)

Water Spinach W Bean Curd Paste 腐乳炒通菜

$14.95

腐乳炒通菜 | Veg (素)

Dry Cooked String Bean 干煸四季豆

$12.95

干煸四季豆 With Minced Pork Sauce | Spicy (辣)

Stir-Fried Lotus Root W Shredded Vegetables蓮竊小炒

$15.95

蓮竊小炒|Veg (素)

Preserved Meats with Cabbage酿味炒高麗菜

$13.95

酿味炒高麗菜

Tofu 豆腐

豆腐

Fried Tofu W Mixed Vegetables 時菜豆腐

$12.95

時菜豆腐

Bean Curd in Chili Sauce 麻婆豆腐

$12.95

麻婆豆腐Spicy (辣)

Crispy Fried Stuffed Shrimp Bean Curd琵琶豆腐

$13.95

琵琶豆腐

Crispy Fried Bean Curd W Shrimp on Top脆皮豆腐

$13.95

脆皮豆腐

Seafood 海鮮類

海鮮類

Supreme Seafood in Bird’s Nest 海鮮雀巢

$23.95

海鲜雀巢

Supreme Seafood in XO Sauce 佛砵飄香

$26.95

佛砵飘香

Salt & Pepper Calamari 椒鹽鮮魷

$15.95

椒鹽鮮魷 Spicy (辣)

Sautéed Calamari with Pickled Vegetable酸菜鮮魷

$15.95

酸菜鮮魷

Deep Fried Fish Fillet W Sweet Corn Sauce玉米斑塊

$16.95

玉米斑塊

Sautéed Fish Fillet W Seasonal Vegetables時菜斑球

$16.95

時菜斑球

Fish Fillet in Spicy broth 水煮魚

$18.95

水煮鱼 | Spicy (辣)

Sizzling Scallop in Black Pepper Sauce鐵板黑椒帶子

$26.95

鐵板黑椒帶 | Spicy (辣)

Stir-Fried Scallop with Vegetables油泡带子

$26.95

油泡带子

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts 腰果蝦

$14.95

腰果蝦

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables 時菜蝦

$14.95

時菜蝦

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce 蝦龍糊

$14.95

蝦龍糊

Salt & Pepper Shrimp 椒鹽蝦

$16.95

椒鹽蝦 | Spicy (辣)

Salt & Pepper Spring Fish 椒鹽多春魚

$15.95

椒鹽多春魚 Spicy (辣)

Short Neck Clams W Chives Flower XO醬韭菜花貴妃蚌

$25.95

XO醬韭菜花貴妃蚌 | In XO Sauce | Spicy (辣)

Hot Pot Dishes 煲仔菜

煲仔菜

Eggplant with Beef 牛肉茄子煲

$14.95

牛肉茄子煲

Fish Fillet with Eggplant 茄子斑腩煲

$14.95

牛肉茄子煲

Fish Fillet with Tofu 斑腩豆腐煲

$14.95

斑腩豆腐煲

Beef Brisket with Tofu Skin 支竹牛腩煲

$15.95

支竹牛腩煲

Seafood with Fried Tofu 海鮮豆腐煲

$16.95

海鲜豆腐煲

Frog with Garlic 蒜子田雞煲

$24.95

蒜子田雞煲

Lamb with Tofu Skin 支竹羊腩煲

$20.95

支竹羊腩煲

Salty Fish and Diced Chicken with Tofu 咸魚雞粒豆腐煲

$13.95

咸魚雞粒豆腐煲

Chicken 雞

Sliced Chicken with Broccoli 西籣雞片

$12.95

西籣雞片

Sliced Chicken with Mixed Vegetables 什菜雞片

$12.95

什菜雞片

Sliced Chicken with Asparagus 蘆筍雞片

$12.95

蘆筍雞片

General Gau’s Chicken 左宗雞

$12.95

左宗雞 | Spicy (辣)

Orange Flavored Chicken 陳皮雞

$13.95

陳皮雞 | Spicy (辣)

Kung Pao Chicken 宮保雞丁

$12.95

宮保雞丁 | Spicy (辣)

Szechuan Chicken 干燒雞

$12.95

干燒雞 | Spicy (辣)

Amazing Chicken 怪味雞

$12.95

怪味雞

Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸雞

$12.95

甜酸雞

Sesame Chicken 芝麻雞

$13.95

芝麻雞

Deep-Fried Crispy Chicken 脆皮炸子雞

$14.95

脆皮炸子

Crispy Chicken with Garlic Sauce 特色蒜香雞

$14.95

特色蒜香雞

Steamed Chicken with Ginger & Scallion 薑蔥霸皇雞

$16.95

薑蔥霸皇雞

Poached House Chicken 本樓貴妃雞

$14.95

本樓貴妃雞

Steamed Chicken 白切雞

$14.95

白切雞

Beef 牛肉類

牛肉類

Beef with Broccoli 西芥蘭牛肉

$14.95

西芥蘭牛肉

Beef with Mixed Vegetables 什菜牛肉

$14.95

什菜牛肉

Orange Flavored Beef 陳皮牛

$15.95

陳皮牛 | Spicy (辣)

Beef with Bitter Melon 涼瓜牛肉

$14.95

涼瓜牛肉

Beef with Preserved Vegetables 酸菜牛肉

$14.95

酸菜牛肉

Beef with Chinese Broccoli 唐芥蘭牛肉

$14.95

唐芥蘭牛肉

Short Ribs with String Beans 豆仔牛仔骨

$16.95

豆仔牛仔骨

Deep-Fried Short Ribs with Salt & Pepper 椒鹽牛仔骨

$16.95

椒鹽牛仔骨 | Spicy (辣)

Fillet Steak in Cantonese Style 中式牛柳

$19.95

中式牛柳

Fillet Steak in Black Pepper Sauce 鐵板黑椒牛柳

$19.95

鐵板黑椒牛柳 | Spicy (辣)

Beef Fillet W Oyster Sauce & Vegetables蠔皇玉樹牛柳

$19.95

蠔皇玉樹牛柳

Rib Eye Steak in Hong Kong Style香港焗牛

$25.95

香港焗牛

Beef with Asparagus 蘆筍牛肉

$15.95

蘆筍牛肉

Beef in Spicy Broth 水煮牛肉

$16.95

水煮牛 | Spicy (辣)

Pork 豬肉類

豬肉類

Salt & Pepper Pork Chop 椒鹽骨

$12.95

椒鹽骨 | Spicy (辣)

Pork Chop in Sweet & Sour Sauce 京都骨

$14.95

京都骨

Sweet & Sour Pork 咕嚕肉

$12.95

咕嚕肉

Sliced Pork W Mix Veggies in Hunan Sauce湖南肉

$12.95

湖南肉 | Spicy (辣)

Shredded Pork in Yu Hsiang Sauce魚香肉絲

$12.95

魚香肉絲 | Spicy (辣)

Double Cooked Pork 回锅肉

$13.95

回锅肉 | Spicy (辣)

Shredded Ground Pork with Salty Fish咸魚蒸肉餅

$14.95

咸魚蒸肉餅

Spareribs with Bitter Melon 涼瓜排骨

$14.95

涼瓜排骨

Spareribs in Black Bean Sauce 豉椒排骨

$14.95

豉椒排骨

Pork Intestine with Mustard Green酸菜豬大腸

$14.95

酸菜豬大腸

Pork Intestine with Chili Pepper尖椒炒豬大腸

$14.95

尖椒炒豬大 | Spicy (辣)

Sliced Pork in Spicy Soup 水煮肉片

$14.95

水煮肉片 | Spicy (辣)

Duck 鴨

Deep-Fried Duckling in Mashed Taro半隻芋香酥鴨

$23.95

半隻芋香酥鴨 | Half of duck | 半隻鴨

Braised Duck with Assorted Vegetables羅漢齋扒鴨

$21.95

半隻芋香酥鴨

Eight Treasure Duck 八珍扒鴨

$21.95

八珍扒鴨

Polynesian Food 美式雜碎

美式雜碎

Polynesian Chow Mein 美式雜碎炒麵

$9.95

美式雜碎炒麵

Egg Foo Young 各式蓉蛋

$10.95

各式蓉蛋

Noodles 粉麵

粉麵

Vegetables Lo Mein 素菜撈麵

$9.95

素菜撈麵 | Veg (素)

Lo Mein 撈麵

$10.50

撈麵

Pan-Fried Noodles with Soy Sauce豉油皇炒麵

$10.50

豉油皇炒麵 | Veg (素)

Buddha Delight Pan Fried Noodles羅漢齋炒麵

$12.95

羅漢齋炒麵 | Veg (素)

Shredded Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles雞絲炒麵

$11.95

雞絲炒麵

Seafood Pan-Fried Noodles 海鮮炒麵

$13.25

海鮮炒麵

Stir-Fried Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河

$11.95

干炒牛河

Stir-Fried Beef with Vegetable Chow Fun干炒菜牛河

$12.95

干炒菜牛河

Beef Chow Fun in Black Bean Sauce豉汁牛河

$11.95

豉汁牛河

Beef with Vegetable Chow Fun 菜心炒河

$12.95

菜心炒河

Beef Brisket Chow Fun 牛腩炒河

$12.95

牛腩炒河

Seafood Chow Fun 海鮮炒河

$12.95

海鮮炒河

Cantonese Rice Noodles 廣東炒米

$11.95

廣東炒米

Singapore Style Rice Noodle 星洲炒米粉

$11.95

星洲炒米粉 | Curry Flavor (咖哩味) | Spicy (辣)

Pork with Preserved Pickle Rice Noodle榨菜肉絲炆米

$11.95

榨菜肉絲炆米

House Special Rice Noodles 本樓炒米粉

$12.95

本樓炒米粉

Braised E-Fu Noodles with Mushrooms干燒伊麵

$11.95

干燒伊麵 | Veg (素)

Braised E-Fu Noodles with Seafood海鮮伊麵

$15.95

海鮮伊麵

Rice 飯

Vegetables Fried Rice 素菜炒飯

$9.75

素菜炒飯 | Veg (素)

Fried Rice 炒飯

$9.95

炒飯

Young Chow Fried Rice 揚州炒飯

$10.95

揚州炒飯

Fried Rice with Minced Beef 生炒牛肉飯

$10.95

生炒牛肉飯

Fried Rice W Scallop & Preserved Meat帶子臘味炒飯

$13.95

帶子臘味炒飯

Fried Rice W Diced Chicken & Salty Fish咸魚雞粒炒飯

$13.95

咸魚雞粒炒飯

Fried Rice W Dried Scallop搖柱蛋白炒飯

Fried Rice W Dried Scallop搖柱蛋白炒飯

$13.95

搖柱蛋白炒飯 | With Egg White

Fujin Style Seafood & Chicken Fried Rice福州炒飯

$17.50

福州炒飯

Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice 鴛鴦炒飯

$17.50

鴛鴦炒飯 | With Cream & Tomato Sauce

Steamed Jasmine Rice 絲苗白飯

$1.95

丝苗白饭

Dinner Dessert 甜品

甜品
Sago Soup 西米露

Sago Soup 西米露

$5.25

西米露 | Vegetarian (素)

Mango Pudding 芒果布甸

$5.25

芒果布甸 | Vegetarian (素)

Utensils & Napkins 餐具和纸巾

Utensils & Napkins 餐具和纸巾

Please specific how many set of Utensils & Napkins you need 請選擇多少套餐具和餐巾

Beverage 飲料

Coke 可口可樂

$1.95

Sprite 雪碧

$1.95

Fanta 芬達橙汁

$1.95

Bottle Water 礦泉水

$1.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
