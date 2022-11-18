Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joyful House - Saint Louis 3900 S Grand Blvd

No reviews yet

3900 S Grand Blvd

Saint Louis, MO 63118

Order Again

Popular Items

Goi Cuon - Spring Roll (2)
Banh Mi Thit Nuong - BBQ Pork Sandwich
Cha Gio - Egg Roll (2)

UTENSILS TO GO

YES ADD UTENSILS

ADD IT TO YOUR ORDER! We only include utensils when customers request it.

ADD CHOPSTICKS

ADD IT TO YOUR ORDER! We only include utensils when customers request it.

Appetizer

Cha Gio - Egg Roll (2)

Cha Gio - Egg Roll (2)

$3.99

Crispy egg rolls packed with pork, mushroom, taro, and vegetables. Served with a side of fish sauce and fresh vegetables.

Bo Bia (2)

Bo Bia (2)

$3.99

Rice paper wrap rolled in Chinese sausage, egg, dried shrimp, and fresh vegetables with our peanut hoisin dipping sauce.

Goi Cuon - Spring Roll (2)

Goi Cuon - Spring Roll (2)

$3.99

Rice paper wrap rolled in shrimp, pork meat, vermicelli rice noodles, and fresh vegetables with peanut hoisin dipping sauce.

Goi Cuon Thit Nuong - BBQ Pork Spring Rolls (2)

Goi Cuon Thit Nuong - BBQ Pork Spring Rolls (2)

$3.99

Rice paper wrap rolled in grilled BBQ pork, vermicelli rice noodle, and fresh vegetables with fish sauce.

Nem Cuon (2)

Nem Cuon (2)

$3.99

Rice paper wrap with grilled pork, a crunchy roll, cucumber, and fresh vegetables with pineapple dipping sauce.

Goi Cuon Dau Hu - Tofu Spring Rolls (2)

$3.99

Rice paper wrap rolled in deep fried tofu, vermicelli noodles, and fresh vegetables with a peanut hoisin dipping sauce.

Dau Hu Chien Gion - Deep Fried Tofu

Dau Hu Chien Gion - Deep Fried Tofu

$3.99

Deep fried tofu served with peanut hoisin dipping sauce.

Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$4.99

Crispy, flavorful chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99

With a side of ketchup.

Banh Mi Dac Biet - Special Vietnamese Sandwich

Banh Mi Dac Biet - Special Vietnamese Sandwich

$4.99

French bread served with traditional Vietnamese cold cut pork, butter, pate, cucumber, pickled carrot, cilantro, and jalenpenos.

Banh Mi Thit Nuong - BBQ Pork Sandwich

Banh Mi Thit Nuong - BBQ Pork Sandwich

$4.99

French bread served with grilled BBQ pork, butter, pate, cucumber, pickled carrot, cilantro, and jalepenos.

Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp

Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp

$6.99

HEAD ON shrimp grilled on a skewer with a dipping side mix of salt, pepper, and lime.

Noodle Entree

Pho Dac Biet - Combination Beef

Pho Dac Biet - Combination Beef

$11.99

Rice noodle with thinly sliced rare beef, beef ball, tendon, beef tripe, & beef flank in flavorful broth.

Pho Duoi Bo - Oxtail

$15.99

Rice noodles with oxtail, thinly sliced rare beef, beef ball, tendon, beef tripe, and beef flank in flavorful broth.

Pho Suon Bo - Beef Short Rib

$14.99

Rice noodles with beef short rib, thinly sliced rare beef, beef ball, tendon, beef tripe, & beef flank in a flavorful beef broth.

Pho Tai Bo Vien - Rare Beef & Beef Ball

Pho Tai Bo Vien - Rare Beef & Beef Ball

$10.99

Rice noodles with beef ball and thinly sliced rare beef in a flavorful beef broth.

Pho Bo Vien - Beef Ball

$9.99

Rice noodles with beef ball in a flavorful beef broth.

Pho Tai - Rare Beef

$10.99

Rice noodles with thinly sliced rare beef in a flavorful beef broth.

Pho Rau - Vegetable

$8.99

Rice noodles with yu choy and cabbage in a flavorful beef broth.

Pho Lobster

$39.99

Rice noodles with a whole live lobster in a flavorful beef broth.

Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

$10.99

Spicy vermicelli soup with pork hock, sliced beef shank and pork blood.

Bun Rieu

Bun Rieu

$10.99

Flavorful vermicelli soup with minced crab meat, fishball, tofu, pork blood and tomatoes.

Hu Tieu Do Bien - Seafood Clear Noodle Soup

Hu Tieu Do Bien - Seafood Clear Noodle Soup

$11.99

Clear noodle soup with shrimp, squid, crab sticks, and fresh vegetables

Banh Canh - Seafood Thick Noodle Soup

$11.99

Thick Vietnamese noodle soup with shrimp, squid, fish cake, and fresh vegetables.

Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Noodles w/ BBQ Pork & Egg Roll

Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Noodles w/ BBQ Pork & Egg Roll

$10.99

Vermicelli noodles with grilled BBQ pork, egg roll, peanuts, fresh vegetables, and a side of fish sauce.

Bun Tom Thit Nuong - Noodles w/ BBQ Pork & Shrimp

Bun Tom Thit Nuong - Noodles w/ BBQ Pork & Shrimp

$10.99

Vermicelli noodles with grilled BBQ pork, fried shrimp, fresh vegetables, peanuts, and a side of fish sauce.

Bun Bo Xao - Noodles w/ Stir Fried Beef

Bun Bo Xao - Noodles w/ Stir Fried Beef

$10.99

Marinated beef stir-fried with white onions, served with vermicelli noodles, fresh vegetables, and a side of fish sauce.

Bun Chao Chay - Noodles with Tofu & Vegetarian Bean Curd Sauce

$8.99

Vermicelli noodles with golden fried tofu, fresh vegetables, and a vegetarian bean curd sauce.

Rice Entree

Com Dac Biet - Special Broken Rice

Com Dac Biet - Special Broken Rice

$10.99

Broken rice with grilled pork chop, sunny-side-up egg, egg cake, fresh vegetables, and a side of fish sauce.

Fries Rice Com Chien

Fries Rice Com Chien

$10.99

Vietnamese-style fried rice with Chinese sausage, shrimp, peas, carrots, and fresh vegetables.

Ca Kho To - Camrmelized Catfish

Ca Kho To - Camrmelized Catfish

$12.99

Caramelized catfish with traditional Vietnamese simmered sweet sauce. Served with rice.

Ca Ro Phi Chien - Fried Tilapia Fish

Ca Ro Phi Chien - Fried Tilapia Fish

$19.99

Fried tilapia fish with a side of special fish sauce. Served with rice.

Stir Fried Vegetables

Stir Fried Vegetables

$11.99

Choice of fresh Ong Choy (water spinach), Yu Choy (Chinese greens), OR Gai Lan (Chinese broccoli) stir fried with garlic. Served with rice.

Bo Luc Lac - Shaking Beef

Bo Luc Lac - Shaking Beef

$12.99
Com Suon Bo - Korean Beef

Com Suon Bo - Korean Beef

$12.99

Grilled Kalbi rib marinated with housemade Korean BBQ sauce. Served with rice, fresh vegetables, and a side of fish sauce

Chim Cut Nuong - Grilled Quails (6pcs)

Chim Cut Nuong - Grilled Quails (6pcs)

$12.99

Tasty grilled quails served with rice, fresh vegetables, and a dipping side mix of salt, pepper and lime.

Dau Hu Xao Co Ot - Stir Fried Chili Tofu

Dau Hu Xao Co Ot - Stir Fried Chili Tofu

$8.99

Golden tofu stir fried in hot chili and lemongrass. Served with rice.

Combo Gia DInh (Family Combo)

$40.00

Our traditional Vietnamese family combo includes a sweet & sour hot pot soup (Canh Chua), caramelized catfish (Ca Kho To), and your choice of stir fried vegetables.

Hot Pot

Lau Thai - Tom Tum

Lau Thai - Tom Tum

$16.99

Hot and sour Thai soup served with mussel, squid, shrimp, rare beef, mushroom, and fresh vegetables. Served with rice noodle.

Lau Seafood with Beef

$16.99

Spicy, flavorful soup served with mussel, squid, shrimp, rare beef, mushroom, and fresh vegetables. Served with rice noodle.

Lau Canh Chua - Sweet & Sour Soup

Lau Canh Chua - Sweet & Sour Soup

$16.99

Traditional Vietnamese sweet and sour soup served with fish or shrimp, and fresh vegetables. Served with rice noodle.

Lau Chay - Vegetarian Hot Pot

Lau Chay - Vegetarian Hot Pot

$12.99

Spicy flavorful soup served with fresh tofu, mushroom, and fresh vegetables. Served with rice noodle.

Seafood Boil

Special Seafood Combo (2 Cluster Crab Legs, 10 Shrimps Head Off, 1 Corn, 3 Sausages, & 8 Potatoes)

Special Seafood Combo (2 Cluster Crab Legs, 10 Shrimps Head Off, 1 Corn, 3 Sausages, & 8 Potatoes)

$29.99

Our special seafood combo that includes 2 clusters of snow crab legs, 10 shrimps head off, 1 corn, 3 sausages, and 8 potatoes in your choice of sauce and spice level! Great deal!

One Cluster Combo (1 Cluster Snow Crab, 10 Shrimps Head-Off, 1 Corn, 3 Sausages, & 6 Potatoes)

One Cluster Combo (1 Cluster Snow Crab, 10 Shrimps Head-Off, 1 Corn, 3 Sausages, & 6 Potatoes)

$19.99

Just as good as our popular Seafood Special Combo but for more of an affordable price: ONE Cluster Combo! This deal includes 1 snow crab leg cluster, 10 shrimps head-off, 1 corn, 3 sausages, and 6 potatoes in your choice of sauce and spice level!

Shrimp Combo (1lb shrimp, 1 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes)

Shrimp Combo (1lb shrimp, 1 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes)

$14.99

Our shrimp combo includes 1lb shrimp head on OR head off, 1 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes in your choice of sauce & spice level!

Combo 1 - 1 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes

Combo 1 - 1 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes

$22.99

2 choices from Group A. Includes 1 corn, 3 sausages, and 6 potatoes. *1lb shrimp head on & 1lb crawfish pictured*

Combo 2 - 1 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes

$32.99

3 choices from Group A. Includes 1 corn, 3 sausages and 6 potatoes.

Combo 3 - 2 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes

Combo 3 - 2 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes

$59.99

Choose 2 from Group A and 1 from Group B. Includes 2 corns, 3 sausages, and 6 potatoes.

Combo 4 - 2 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes

$69.99

Choose 3 from Group A and 1 from Group B. Includes 2 corns, 3 sausages, and 6 potatoes.

Shrimp Head-On

$10.99

1 lb.

Shrimp Head-Off

$10.99

1 lb.

Mussels

$10.99

1 lb.

Crawfish

$10.99

1 lb.

Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$20.99

1 lb = 2 clusters

Blue Crab

$10.99

1 lb.

Lobster

$34.99

1.5 - 2lbs = 1 whole live lobster

Dungeness Crab

$34.99

1.5 - 2 lbs = 1 whole live dungeness crab

Stir Fried Seafood

Tom Xao Hanh Gung - Shrimp Stir Fried in Ginger & Scallion Sauce

Tom Xao Hanh Gung - Shrimp Stir Fried in Ginger & Scallion Sauce

$16.99

1lb shrimp stir fried in ginger and scallion sauce. Served with rice.

Cua Xao Hanh Gung - Dungness Crab Stir Fried in Ginger & Scallion Sauce

Cua Xao Hanh Gung - Dungness Crab Stir Fried in Ginger & Scallion Sauce

$34.99

1 live Dungeness crab stir fried in ginger and scallion sauce. Served with rice.

Tom Hum Xao Hanh Gung - Lobster Stir Fried in Ginger & Scallion Sauce

Tom Hum Xao Hanh Gung - Lobster Stir Fried in Ginger & Scallion Sauce

$34.99

1 live lobster stir fried in ginger and scallion sauce. Served with rice.

Cua Rang Me - Dungness Crab Sauteed in Tamarind Sauce

Cua Rang Me - Dungness Crab Sauteed in Tamarind Sauce

$34.99

1 live Dungeness crab sautéed in sweet and sour tamarind sauce. Served with rice.

Tom Hum Rang Me - Lobster Sauteed in Tamarind Sauce

Tom Hum Rang Me - Lobster Sauteed in Tamarind Sauce

$34.99

1 live lobster sautéed in tamarind sauce (sweet & sour). Served with rice.

Cua Rang Muoi - Dungness Crab Stir Fried in Salt & Pepper

Cua Rang Muoi - Dungness Crab Stir Fried in Salt & Pepper

$34.99

1 live Dungeness crab stir fried with salt and pepper. Served with rice.

Tom Rang Muoi - Shrimp Stir Fried in Ginger & Scallion Sauce

Tom Rang Muoi - Shrimp Stir Fried in Ginger & Scallion Sauce

$16.99

1lb shrimp stir fried with salt and pepper. Served with rice.

SPECIALTY/OTHER

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$3.99

Slow dripped French-Vietnamese dark roast coffee served with ice and sweetened condensed milk.

Smashed Avocado - Bơ Dằm

Smashed Avocado - Bơ Dằm

$5.49

Fresh avocado smashed and layered with crushed ice, milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Topped with peanuts and coconut flakes.

Smashed Avocado & Durian - Bơ Sầu Riêng Dằm

Smashed Avocado & Durian - Bơ Sầu Riêng Dằm

$6.99

Fresh avocado and durian smashed and layered with crushed ice, milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Topped with peanuts and coconut flakes.

Fresh Sugarcane Juice - Nước Mía

Fresh Sugarcane Juice - Nước Mía

$4.99

Freshly squeezed sugarcane juice. *Discoloration occurs after just 2 minutes after being squeezed but no difference in taste*

Fresh Sugarcane with Durian - Nước Mía Sầu Riêng

$5.99

Freshly squeezed sugarcane juice with durian. *Discoloration occurs after just 2 minutes after being squeezed but no difference in taste*

SODA

$1.99

MILK TEA

ALL MILK TEAS AUTOMATICALLY COME WITH BLACK BOBA!

BLACK MILK TEA

$4.99
TIGER MILK TEA

TIGER MILK TEA

$4.99

OOLONG MILK TEA

$4.99

GREEN TEA MILK TEA

$4.99

HONEY BLACK/GREEN/OOLONG MILK TEA

$4.99

JASMINE MILK TEA

$4.99
THAI MILK TEA

THAI MILK TEA

$4.99

HOKKAIDO MILK TEA

$4.99

OKINAWA MILK TEA

$4.99

CARAMEL MILK TEA

$4.99

WINTERMELON BLACK/GREEN/OOLONG MILK TEA

$4.99

MATCHA MILK TEA

$4.99
STRAWBERRY MATCHA MILK TEA

STRAWBERRY MATCHA MILK TEA

$4.99

FRUIT MILK TEA

Almond Boba Tea

$4.99

Banana Boba Tea

$4.99

Coffee Boba Tea

$4.99

Chocolate Boba Tea

$4.99
Coconut Boba Tea

Coconut Boba Tea

$4.99

Durian Boba Tea

$4.99
Green Apple Boba Tea

Green Apple Boba Tea

$4.99
Guava Boba Tea

Guava Boba Tea

$4.99

Honeydew Boba Tea

$4.99

Lychee Boba Tea

$4.99

Mango Boba Tea

$4.99
Papaya Boba Tea

Papaya Boba Tea

$4.99

Passion Fruit Boba Tea

$4.99

Pineapple Boba Tea

$4.99

Strawberry Boba Tea

$4.99

Taro Boba Tea

$4.99
Watermelon Boba Tea

Watermelon Boba Tea

$4.99

FRUIT TEA

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.99
Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.99

This drink comes with black boba.

Peach Black/Green/Oolong Tea

$4.99

This drink comes with black boba.

Lychee Black/Green/Oolong Tea

$4.99

This drink comes with black boba.

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.99

This drink comes with strawberry popping boba (no black boba).

Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.99

Honey Lemon Black/Green/Oolong Tea

$3.99

This drink does not come with boba.

Brewed Black/Green/Oolong Tea

$3.99

This drink does not come with boba.

Honey Black/Green/Oolong Tea

$3.99

This drink does not come with boba.

FRESH MILK

Creme Brûlée Boba Milk

Creme Brûlée Boba Milk

$5.49

Fresh milk sweetened with brown sugar and served with creme brûlée foam & boba.

Creme Brûlée Oreo Boba Milk

Creme Brûlée Oreo Boba Milk

$5.49

Fresh milk sweetened with brown sugar, served with creme brûlée foam & boba, and best part, topped off with oreos!

Oreo Boba Milk

$4.99

Fresh milk sweetened with brown sugar and served with crushed oreos & boba.

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$4.99

SMOOTHIE/SLUSH

SMOOTHIES/SLUSHES DO NOT COME WITH BOBA!

Fresh Avocado Smoothie

$5.49
Fresh Avocado & Durian Smoothie

Fresh Avocado & Durian Smoothie

$6.99
Fresh Durian Smoothie

Fresh Durian Smoothie

$6.99

Fresh Banana Smoothie

$5.49
Fresh Papaya Smoothie

Fresh Papaya Smoothie

$5.49

Fresh Pineapple Smoothie

$5.49

Fresh Strawberry Smoothie

$5.49

Fresh Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.49

Fresh Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie

$5.49

Fresh Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$5.49

Soursop Smoothie

$6.49

Almond Slush

$5.49

Coffee Slush

$5.49

Chocolate Slush

$5.49

Coconut Slush

$5.49

Green Apple Slush

$5.49

Green Tea Slush

$5.49

Guava Slush

$5.49

Honeydew Slush

$5.49

Lychee Slush

$5.49

Matcha Slush

$5.49
Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$5.49

Mango Passionfruit Slush

$5.49

Mango Pineapple Slush

$5.49

Passionfruit Slush

$5.49

Passionfruit Pineapple Slush

$5.49

Peach Slush

$5.49

Taro Slush

$5.49

Watermelon Slush

$5.49

FRAPPUCCINO

ALL FRAPPUCCINOS COME WITH WHIPPED CREAM!
CARAMEL FRAPPUCCINO

CARAMEL FRAPPUCCINO

$5.99
OREO FRAPPUCCINO

OREO FRAPPUCCINO

$5.99
MOCHA FRAPPUCCINO

MOCHA FRAPPUCCINO

$5.99
PINA COLADA SLUSH

PINA COLADA SLUSH

$5.99

BUBBLE WAFFLE

ORIGINAL WAFFLE

ORIGINAL WAFFLE

$3.99
CHOCOLATE WAFFLE

CHOCOLATE WAFFLE

$3.99
MATCHA WAFFLE

MATCHA WAFFLE

$3.99
OREO WAFFLE

OREO WAFFLE

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Vietnamese food, cajun seafood, boba tea, and bubble waffles all at one place!

Location

3900 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

