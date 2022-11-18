- Home
- Saint Louis
- Joyful House - Saint Louis - 3900 S Grand Blvd
Joyful House - Saint Louis 3900 S Grand Blvd
No reviews yet
3900 S Grand Blvd
Saint Louis, MO 63118
UTENSILS TO GO
Appetizer
Cha Gio - Egg Roll (2)
Crispy egg rolls packed with pork, mushroom, taro, and vegetables. Served with a side of fish sauce and fresh vegetables.
Bo Bia (2)
Rice paper wrap rolled in Chinese sausage, egg, dried shrimp, and fresh vegetables with our peanut hoisin dipping sauce.
Goi Cuon - Spring Roll (2)
Rice paper wrap rolled in shrimp, pork meat, vermicelli rice noodles, and fresh vegetables with peanut hoisin dipping sauce.
Goi Cuon Thit Nuong - BBQ Pork Spring Rolls (2)
Rice paper wrap rolled in grilled BBQ pork, vermicelli rice noodle, and fresh vegetables with fish sauce.
Nem Cuon (2)
Rice paper wrap with grilled pork, a crunchy roll, cucumber, and fresh vegetables with pineapple dipping sauce.
Goi Cuon Dau Hu - Tofu Spring Rolls (2)
Rice paper wrap rolled in deep fried tofu, vermicelli noodles, and fresh vegetables with a peanut hoisin dipping sauce.
Dau Hu Chien Gion - Deep Fried Tofu
Deep fried tofu served with peanut hoisin dipping sauce.
Fried Chicken Wings
Crispy, flavorful chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce.
French Fries
With a side of ketchup.
Banh Mi Dac Biet - Special Vietnamese Sandwich
French bread served with traditional Vietnamese cold cut pork, butter, pate, cucumber, pickled carrot, cilantro, and jalenpenos.
Banh Mi Thit Nuong - BBQ Pork Sandwich
French bread served with grilled BBQ pork, butter, pate, cucumber, pickled carrot, cilantro, and jalepenos.
Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp
HEAD ON shrimp grilled on a skewer with a dipping side mix of salt, pepper, and lime.
Noodle Entree
Pho Dac Biet - Combination Beef
Rice noodle with thinly sliced rare beef, beef ball, tendon, beef tripe, & beef flank in flavorful broth.
Pho Duoi Bo - Oxtail
Rice noodles with oxtail, thinly sliced rare beef, beef ball, tendon, beef tripe, and beef flank in flavorful broth.
Pho Suon Bo - Beef Short Rib
Rice noodles with beef short rib, thinly sliced rare beef, beef ball, tendon, beef tripe, & beef flank in a flavorful beef broth.
Pho Tai Bo Vien - Rare Beef & Beef Ball
Rice noodles with beef ball and thinly sliced rare beef in a flavorful beef broth.
Pho Bo Vien - Beef Ball
Rice noodles with beef ball in a flavorful beef broth.
Pho Tai - Rare Beef
Rice noodles with thinly sliced rare beef in a flavorful beef broth.
Pho Rau - Vegetable
Rice noodles with yu choy and cabbage in a flavorful beef broth.
Pho Lobster
Rice noodles with a whole live lobster in a flavorful beef broth.
Bun Bo Hue
Spicy vermicelli soup with pork hock, sliced beef shank and pork blood.
Bun Rieu
Flavorful vermicelli soup with minced crab meat, fishball, tofu, pork blood and tomatoes.
Hu Tieu Do Bien - Seafood Clear Noodle Soup
Clear noodle soup with shrimp, squid, crab sticks, and fresh vegetables
Banh Canh - Seafood Thick Noodle Soup
Thick Vietnamese noodle soup with shrimp, squid, fish cake, and fresh vegetables.
Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Noodles w/ BBQ Pork & Egg Roll
Vermicelli noodles with grilled BBQ pork, egg roll, peanuts, fresh vegetables, and a side of fish sauce.
Bun Tom Thit Nuong - Noodles w/ BBQ Pork & Shrimp
Vermicelli noodles with grilled BBQ pork, fried shrimp, fresh vegetables, peanuts, and a side of fish sauce.
Bun Bo Xao - Noodles w/ Stir Fried Beef
Marinated beef stir-fried with white onions, served with vermicelli noodles, fresh vegetables, and a side of fish sauce.
Bun Chao Chay - Noodles with Tofu & Vegetarian Bean Curd Sauce
Vermicelli noodles with golden fried tofu, fresh vegetables, and a vegetarian bean curd sauce.
Rice Entree
Com Dac Biet - Special Broken Rice
Broken rice with grilled pork chop, sunny-side-up egg, egg cake, fresh vegetables, and a side of fish sauce.
Fries Rice Com Chien
Vietnamese-style fried rice with Chinese sausage, shrimp, peas, carrots, and fresh vegetables.
Ca Kho To - Camrmelized Catfish
Caramelized catfish with traditional Vietnamese simmered sweet sauce. Served with rice.
Ca Ro Phi Chien - Fried Tilapia Fish
Fried tilapia fish with a side of special fish sauce. Served with rice.
Stir Fried Vegetables
Choice of fresh Ong Choy (water spinach), Yu Choy (Chinese greens), OR Gai Lan (Chinese broccoli) stir fried with garlic. Served with rice.
Bo Luc Lac - Shaking Beef
Com Suon Bo - Korean Beef
Grilled Kalbi rib marinated with housemade Korean BBQ sauce. Served with rice, fresh vegetables, and a side of fish sauce
Chim Cut Nuong - Grilled Quails (6pcs)
Tasty grilled quails served with rice, fresh vegetables, and a dipping side mix of salt, pepper and lime.
Dau Hu Xao Co Ot - Stir Fried Chili Tofu
Golden tofu stir fried in hot chili and lemongrass. Served with rice.
Combo Gia DInh (Family Combo)
Our traditional Vietnamese family combo includes a sweet & sour hot pot soup (Canh Chua), caramelized catfish (Ca Kho To), and your choice of stir fried vegetables.
Hot Pot
Lau Thai - Tom Tum
Hot and sour Thai soup served with mussel, squid, shrimp, rare beef, mushroom, and fresh vegetables. Served with rice noodle.
Lau Seafood with Beef
Spicy, flavorful soup served with mussel, squid, shrimp, rare beef, mushroom, and fresh vegetables. Served with rice noodle.
Lau Canh Chua - Sweet & Sour Soup
Traditional Vietnamese sweet and sour soup served with fish or shrimp, and fresh vegetables. Served with rice noodle.
Lau Chay - Vegetarian Hot Pot
Spicy flavorful soup served with fresh tofu, mushroom, and fresh vegetables. Served with rice noodle.
Seafood Boil
Special Seafood Combo (2 Cluster Crab Legs, 10 Shrimps Head Off, 1 Corn, 3 Sausages, & 8 Potatoes)
Our special seafood combo that includes 2 clusters of snow crab legs, 10 shrimps head off, 1 corn, 3 sausages, and 8 potatoes in your choice of sauce and spice level! Great deal!
One Cluster Combo (1 Cluster Snow Crab, 10 Shrimps Head-Off, 1 Corn, 3 Sausages, & 6 Potatoes)
Just as good as our popular Seafood Special Combo but for more of an affordable price: ONE Cluster Combo! This deal includes 1 snow crab leg cluster, 10 shrimps head-off, 1 corn, 3 sausages, and 6 potatoes in your choice of sauce and spice level!
Shrimp Combo (1lb shrimp, 1 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes)
Our shrimp combo includes 1lb shrimp head on OR head off, 1 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes in your choice of sauce & spice level!
Combo 1 - 1 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes
2 choices from Group A. Includes 1 corn, 3 sausages, and 6 potatoes. *1lb shrimp head on & 1lb crawfish pictured*
Combo 2 - 1 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes
3 choices from Group A. Includes 1 corn, 3 sausages and 6 potatoes.
Combo 3 - 2 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes
Choose 2 from Group A and 1 from Group B. Includes 2 corns, 3 sausages, and 6 potatoes.
Combo 4 - 2 corn, 3 sausages, & 6 potatoes
Choose 3 from Group A and 1 from Group B. Includes 2 corns, 3 sausages, and 6 potatoes.
Shrimp Head-On
1 lb.
Shrimp Head-Off
1 lb.
Mussels
1 lb.
Crawfish
1 lb.
Snow Crab Legs
1 lb = 2 clusters
Blue Crab
1 lb.
Lobster
1.5 - 2lbs = 1 whole live lobster
Dungeness Crab
1.5 - 2 lbs = 1 whole live dungeness crab
Stir Fried Seafood
Tom Xao Hanh Gung - Shrimp Stir Fried in Ginger & Scallion Sauce
1lb shrimp stir fried in ginger and scallion sauce. Served with rice.
Cua Xao Hanh Gung - Dungness Crab Stir Fried in Ginger & Scallion Sauce
1 live Dungeness crab stir fried in ginger and scallion sauce. Served with rice.
Tom Hum Xao Hanh Gung - Lobster Stir Fried in Ginger & Scallion Sauce
1 live lobster stir fried in ginger and scallion sauce. Served with rice.
Cua Rang Me - Dungness Crab Sauteed in Tamarind Sauce
1 live Dungeness crab sautéed in sweet and sour tamarind sauce. Served with rice.
Tom Hum Rang Me - Lobster Sauteed in Tamarind Sauce
1 live lobster sautéed in tamarind sauce (sweet & sour). Served with rice.
Cua Rang Muoi - Dungness Crab Stir Fried in Salt & Pepper
1 live Dungeness crab stir fried with salt and pepper. Served with rice.
Tom Rang Muoi - Shrimp Stir Fried in Ginger & Scallion Sauce
1lb shrimp stir fried with salt and pepper. Served with rice.
SPECIALTY/OTHER
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Slow dripped French-Vietnamese dark roast coffee served with ice and sweetened condensed milk.
Smashed Avocado - Bơ Dằm
Fresh avocado smashed and layered with crushed ice, milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Topped with peanuts and coconut flakes.
Smashed Avocado & Durian - Bơ Sầu Riêng Dằm
Fresh avocado and durian smashed and layered with crushed ice, milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Topped with peanuts and coconut flakes.
Fresh Sugarcane Juice - Nước Mía
Freshly squeezed sugarcane juice. *Discoloration occurs after just 2 minutes after being squeezed but no difference in taste*
Fresh Sugarcane with Durian - Nước Mía Sầu Riêng
Freshly squeezed sugarcane juice with durian. *Discoloration occurs after just 2 minutes after being squeezed but no difference in taste*
SODA
MILK TEA
BLACK MILK TEA
TIGER MILK TEA
OOLONG MILK TEA
GREEN TEA MILK TEA
HONEY BLACK/GREEN/OOLONG MILK TEA
JASMINE MILK TEA
THAI MILK TEA
HOKKAIDO MILK TEA
OKINAWA MILK TEA
CARAMEL MILK TEA
WINTERMELON BLACK/GREEN/OOLONG MILK TEA
MATCHA MILK TEA
STRAWBERRY MATCHA MILK TEA
FRUIT MILK TEA
Almond Boba Tea
Banana Boba Tea
Coffee Boba Tea
Chocolate Boba Tea
Coconut Boba Tea
Durian Boba Tea
Green Apple Boba Tea
Guava Boba Tea
Honeydew Boba Tea
Lychee Boba Tea
Mango Boba Tea
Papaya Boba Tea
Passion Fruit Boba Tea
Pineapple Boba Tea
Strawberry Boba Tea
Taro Boba Tea
Watermelon Boba Tea
FRUIT TEA
Passion Fruit Green Tea
Mango Green Tea
This drink comes with black boba.
Peach Black/Green/Oolong Tea
This drink comes with black boba.
Lychee Black/Green/Oolong Tea
This drink comes with black boba.
Strawberry Green Tea
This drink comes with strawberry popping boba (no black boba).
Grapefruit Green Tea
Honey Lemon Black/Green/Oolong Tea
This drink does not come with boba.
Brewed Black/Green/Oolong Tea
This drink does not come with boba.
Honey Black/Green/Oolong Tea
This drink does not come with boba.
FRESH MILK
Creme Brûlée Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with brown sugar and served with creme brûlée foam & boba.
Creme Brûlée Oreo Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with brown sugar, served with creme brûlée foam & boba, and best part, topped off with oreos!
Oreo Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with brown sugar and served with crushed oreos & boba.
Brown Sugar Fresh Milk
SMOOTHIE/SLUSH
Fresh Avocado Smoothie
Fresh Avocado & Durian Smoothie
Fresh Durian Smoothie
Fresh Banana Smoothie
Fresh Papaya Smoothie
Fresh Pineapple Smoothie
Fresh Strawberry Smoothie
Fresh Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Fresh Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie
Fresh Strawberry Mango Smoothie
Soursop Smoothie
Almond Slush
Coffee Slush
Chocolate Slush
Coconut Slush
Green Apple Slush
Green Tea Slush
Guava Slush
Honeydew Slush
Lychee Slush
Matcha Slush
Mango Slush
Mango Passionfruit Slush
Mango Pineapple Slush
Passionfruit Slush
Passionfruit Pineapple Slush
Peach Slush
Taro Slush
Watermelon Slush
FRAPPUCCINO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Vietnamese food, cajun seafood, boba tea, and bubble waffles all at one place!
3900 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118