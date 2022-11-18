Joyful House - Saint Louis 3900 S Grand Blvd

One Cluster Combo (1 Cluster Snow Crab, 10 Shrimps Head-Off, 1 Corn, 3 Sausages, & 6 Potatoes)

$19.99

Just as good as our popular Seafood Special Combo but for more of an affordable price: ONE Cluster Combo! This deal includes 1 snow crab leg cluster, 10 shrimps head-off, 1 corn, 3 sausages, and 6 potatoes in your choice of sauce and spice level!