Joy's Roti

review star

No reviews yet

NW 40 Ave

Lauderhill, FL 33313

Order Again

Popular Items

Paratha with Curry Chicken
Dhalpourie Roti
Dhalpourie with Veg

Appetizers

Doubles

Doubles

$2.50

Two pillow-soft pieces of fried dough (bara) served with boiled chick peas (channa) flavored with turmeric, roasted cumin and other East Indian spices, topped with pepper sauce and chutneys to your taste

Aloo Pie

Aloo Pie

$3.00

Golden fried dough patty stuffed with seasoned boiled and crushed potatoes served with tasty chutneys and pepper sauce to your liking. Optional: add boiled chick peas (channa) cooked in East Indian spices.

Pholourie

Pholourie

$1.50

Light and fluffy deep fried seasoned dough balls served with tamarind chutney, enjoyed as an appetizer or as a snack.

Doubles with Meat

Doubles with Meat

$2.50

Popular Trinidadian street food with a twist. Two pillow-soft pieces of fried dough (bara) served with boiled chick peas (channa) simmered East Indian spices, with your choice of meat, topped with pepper sauce and chutneys to your taste.

Aloo Pie with Meat

Aloo Pie with Meat

$3.00

Popular Trinidadian street food with a twist. Golden fried dough patty stuffed with seasoned boiled and crushed potatoes and your choice of meats. Served with tasty chutneys and pepper sauce to your liking. Optional: add boiled chick peas (channa) cooked in East Indian spices.

Shrimp Wontons

Shrimp Wontons

$13.00

Shrimp marinated in West Indian seasoning, wrapped in Chinese wanton skins and fried to a golden crisp.

Joy's Wings

Joy's Wings

$13.00
Wings and Fries

Wings and Fries

$12.00
Scorpion Shrimp

Scorpion Shrimp

$22.00
Fries

Fries

$4.00
Grill Lamb

Grill Lamb

$25.00

Bara (2)

$1.50

Entrée

Paratha with Curry Chicken

$12.99

Paratha with Boneless Curry Chicken

$15.99

Paratha with Curry Goat

$15.99

Paratha with Stew Chicken

$12.99

Paratha with Curry Beef

$15.99

Paratha with Curry Shrimp

$16.99

Paratha with Oxtail

$20.99

Paratha With Curry Duck

$18.99

Paratha with Curry Conch

$21.99

Paratha with Veg

$8.99
Dhalpourie with Curry Chicken

Dhalpourie with Curry Chicken

$12.49
Dhalpourie with Curry Boneless Chicken

Dhalpourie with Curry Boneless Chicken

$15.49

Dhalpourie with Stew Chicken

$12.49
Dhalpourie with Curry Goat

Dhalpourie with Curry Goat

$15.49

Dhalpourie with Curry Beef

$15.49
Dhalpourie with Curry Shrimp

Dhalpourie with Curry Shrimp

$16.49
Dhalpourie With Curry Duck

Dhalpourie With Curry Duck

$18.49
Dhalpourie with Curry Conch

Dhalpourie with Curry Conch

$21.49

Dhalpourie with Oxtail

$20.49

Dhalpourie with Veg

$8.49

Peas and Rice with Curry Chicken

$12.49

Peas and Rice with Curry Boneless Chicken

$15.49

Peas and Rice with Stew Chicken

$12.49

Peas and Rice with Curry Goat

$15.49

Peas and Rice with Curry Beef

$15.49

Peas and Rice with Curry Shrimp

$16.49

Peas and Rice with Curry Conch

$21.49

Peas and Rice with Oxtail

$20.49

Peas and Rice with Veg

$8.49

Peas and Rice with Curry Duck

$18.99

White Rice with Curry Chicken

$12.49

White Rice with Curry Boneless Chicken

$15.49

White Rice with Stew Chicken

$12.49

White Rice with Curry Goat

$15.49

White Rice with Curry Beef

$15.49

White Rice with Curry Shrimp

$16.49

White Rice with Curry Conch

$21.49

White Rice with Oxtail

$20.49

White Rice with Veg

$8.49

Sunday Lunch

$18.00

White Rice and Curry Fish

$20.00

White Rice and Curry Duck

$18.99

Fries Snapper

$30.00

Desserts

Current Roll

$3.50

Pone

$3.50

Kurma

$3.50

Sugar Cake

$3.00

Caramel

$3.00

Toolum

$3.00

Tamarind Ball

$2.50

Fudge

$2.50

Ice Cream

$4.50+

Side

Paratha Roti

$4.50

Silky soft flaky layered flatbread with South Indian origin, moistened with clarified butter (ghee)

Dhalpourie Roti

$4.00

East Indian flatbread (roti) stuffed with ground split peas mildly flavored with roasted cumin, turmeric and Caribbean seasonings.

Sada Roti

$3.00

Simple East Indian leavened flatbread cooked on a traditional baking stone.

Fried Bake

$3.50

Homestyle fried dough with a golden brown crusted finish.

Side of Pumpkin

$7.00

Sautéed and steamed to perfection in a traditional East Indian style.

Side of Curry Channa

$7.00

Chick peas (channa) simmered in a rich blend of curry, masala and other East Indian spices.

Side of Curry Potato

$7.00

Potato simmered in a rich blend of curry, masala and other East Indian spices.

Side of Curry Chicken

$12.99

Side of Boneless Curry Chicken

$15.99

Side of Stew Chicken

$12.99

Side of Curry Shrimp

$18.99

Side of Curry Goat

$16.99

Side of Curry Beef

$16.99

Side of Curry Conch

$25.00

Conch, marinated in green seasoning, sautéed in onion, garlic, pepper, and a rich blend of curry, masala and other East Indian spices, and simmered tender.

Side of Curry Duck

$20.00

Side of Stew Ox Tail

$20.99

Ox tail, marinated in green seasoning, browned in caramelized sugar with onion, garlic and pepper, and simmered. A West Indian favorite.

Side Of White Rice

$4.00

Boiled white rice.

Side of Peas and Rice

$5.00

A tasty one-pot combination of kidney beans and rice simmered in green seasoning, onion, garlic and scotch bonnet pepper.

Side of Macaroni Pie

$7.00

Macaroni pasta combined with milk, cheese and eggs, and baked until golden brown. An excellent pairing for callaloo and stewed meats.

Calalloo

$8.00

Taro (dasheen) leaves simmered with ochoes, carrots, pumpkin and West Indian herbs, thickened and flavored with creamy coconut milk.

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

Large Dhal

$6.00

East Indian version of split pea soup, flavored with turmeric, garlic, pepper and roasted cumin. Enjoyed with rice or roti dishes, or by itself.

Small Dhal

$5.00

East Indian version of split pea soup, flavored with turmeric, garlic, pepper and roasted cumin. Enjoyed with rice or roti dishes, or by itself.

Small Pumpkin

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Solo

$2.50

D&G

$2.50

Coconut Water

$5.00

Caribbean Cool

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.49

Glass Water

Juice

$4.50

Peardrax

$3.00

Vita Malt

$3.50

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Sprite

$1.49

Gatorade

$3.00

Red Bull 8.4oz

$5.00

Nestles Box Juices

$3.25

Peanut Punch

$5.00

Jupiña

$1.49

Ginger Ale

$1.49

LLB

$4.00

Club Soda

$1.49

Tonic Water

$1.49

Virgin Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Piña colada

$7.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Cocktails

Rum Punch

$12.00

Joy's Sunset

$10.00

Jah-Macian Ma Crazy

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Beach Peach

$9.00

Tropical Hurricane

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Long Island iced tea

$10.00

Daiquiris

$10.00

Bottle

1/2 Johnnie Walker Black 12 YR

$65.00

1/2 Bacardi White

$50.00

1/2 Casa Amigos

$65.00

1/2 Patron

$65.00

1/2 Absolut

$50.00

1/2 Titos

$50.00

1/2 Grey Goose

$65.00

1/2 Hennessy

$90.00

1/2 D'Usse

$90.00

Johnnie Walker Black 12 YR

$125.00

Bacardi White

$100.00

Casa Amigos

$130.00

Casa Amigos 1L

$180.00

Patron

$130.00

Titos

$100.00

Titos 1L

$130.00

Grey Goose

$120.00

Hennessy

$160.00

Hennessy 1L

$200.00

El Dorado 12 Year

$100.00

El Dorado 15 Year

$125.00

Trini Style Chinese

Chicken Combo

$11.95+

Shrimp Combo

$14.49+

Chicken and shrimp combo

$15.95+
Chinese Style Chicken

Chinese Style Chicken

$12.00+

Deep fried chicken marinated in a blend of Trinidadian and Chinese seasonings.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$9.99+

White rice and vegetables tossed in sesame oil with soy sauce and Asian seasoning.

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$9.99+

Sautéed vegetables and noodles in Asian seasoning, with a Trinidadian twist.

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$8.99+

Sautéed vegetables in Asian seasoning, with a Trinidadian twist.

Pepper Shrimp

$14.49+

Sautéed shrimp marinated in Asian seasoning, simmered in sweet peppers, scotch bonnet pepper, carrots, onion, garlic and green seasoning.

Veg Combo Small

$8.99

Veg Combo LG

$10.99

Preserved

Lat Chili Red Mango Spicy 350g

$10.99

Lat Chili Red Plums Spicy 350g

$10.99

Lat Chili Red Plums Mild 350g

$10.99

Lat Chili Amchar Pommecythre Spicy 350g

$10.99

Lat Chili Amchar Mango 350g

$10.99

Tiki Gold

$1.25

Ping Pong

$1.50

Catch

$1.50

Bobbie

$3.99

Lat Chili Red Pommecythere 350g

$10.00

Snacks

Patsy's Channa 12oz

$10.00

Patsy's Split Channa 454g

$10.00

Patsy's Peanuts 454g

$10.00

R.B's Snacks Pepper Channa 400g

$10.49

R.b's Snacks Split Channa 400g

$10.49

R.B's Snacks Pepper Peas 400g

$10.49

R.B's Snacks Peanuts

$10.49

R.B's Snacks Pepper Peanuts 400g

$10.49

Pepper Sauce

Bertie's Original Pepper Sauce 750ml

$25.00

Bertie's Original Pepper Sauce 300ml

$12.00

Habanero Scorpion 150ml

$10.00

Habanero Moruga Red 150ml

$8.00

Habanero Lime 150ml

$8.00

Habanero Trinidad Yellow 150ml

$8.00

Bertie's Slight Pepper Sauce 150ml

$8.00

Bertie's Pimento Pepper Sauce 150ml

$10.00

Karibbesn Flavours Chatta Amchar 375g

$8.00

Karibbean Flavours Tamarind Chutney 450g

$8.00

Habanero Lime Pepper Relish 250ml

$9.00

Karibbean Flavours GunsmokeHot Veg 375g

$9.00

Catering

Tray Curry Chicken

$75.00+

Tray stew Chicken

$75.00+

Tray Boneless Curry Chicken

$110.00+

Tray Curry Goat

$110.00+

Tray Curry Beef

$110.00+

Tray Curry Shrimp

$140.00+

Tray Curry Conch

$175.00+

Tray Curry Duck

$150.00+

Tray White Rice

$25.00+

Tray Peas & Rice

$45.00+

Tray Pumpkin

$50.00+

Tray Curry Potato

$45.00+

Tray Curry Channa

$55.00+

Tray Fried Rice

$55.00+

Tray Lo Mein

$65.00+

Tray Chow Mein

$55.00+

Tray Pepper Shrimp

$120.00+

Tray Chinese Chicken

$65.00+

Large Side Curry Chicken

$15.00

Breakfast

Breakfast with 1 Side

$8.00

Breakfast with 2 sides

$10.00

Breakfast with 3 sides

$12.00

Breakfast with 4 sides

$14.00

Breakfast with everything

$18.00

Sada Roti

$3.00

Fried Bake

$3.50

Coconut Bake

$12.00

1/2 Coconut Bake

$7.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

This authentic West Indian restaurant strives to provide customers with their favorite foods and beverages.

Website

Location

NW 40 Ave, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Directions

