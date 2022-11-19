Joy Teriyaki
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A 1988 Seattle Restaurant
1905 Bridgeport Way W, Unit 100, University Place, WA 98466
