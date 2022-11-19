Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joy Teriyaki

review star

No reviews yet

1905 Bridgeport Way W, Unit 100

University Place, WA 98466

Chicken Teriyaki
Bubble Tea Large
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$10.99

Chicken Teriyaki

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

$11.99

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$13.99

Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki

Chicken Katsu

$13.99

Pork Teriyaki

$13.99

Pork Teriyaki

Gyoza Teriyaki

$10.99

Gyoza Teriyaki

Beef Short Rib Teriyaki (Small)

$25.49

Beef Short Rib Teriyaki (Large)

$37.49

Combination

Chicken/Beef

$14.99

Chicken/Rib-Eye Beef

Chicken/Eggroll

$12.99

Chicken/Eggroll

Chicken/Gyoza

$12.99

Chicken/Gyoza

Chicken/Katsu Combo

$14.99

Chicken/Katsu Combo

Chicken/Pork

$14.99

Chicken/Pork

Chicken/Short Rib

$19.99

House Specials

Sweet N Sour Chicken

$12.99

Sweet N Sour Chicken

Orange Chicken

$12.99

Orange Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$12.99

Sesame Chicken

General Tso Chicken

$12.99

General Tso Chicken

Honey Garlic Chicken

$12.99

Honey Garlic Chicken

Stir Veggie Chicken

$12.99

Stir Veggie Tofu

$12.99

Teriyaki/House Combo

Chicken/Orange Chicken

$14.99

Chicken/Orange Chicken

Chicken/Sesame Chicken

$14.99

Chicken/Sesame Chicken

Chicken/Sweet N Sour Chicken

$14.99

Chicken/Sweet N Sour Chicken

Chicken/Gen Tso Chicken

$14.99

Chicken/Gen Tso Chicken

Chicken/Honey Garlic Chicken

$14.99

Chicken/Honey Garlic Chicken

Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$12.99

Chicken Yakisoba

Beef Yakisoba

$14.99

Rib-Eye Beef Yakisoba

Pork Yakisoba

$14.99

Pork Yakisoba

Shrimp Yakisoba

$15.99

Shrimp Yakisoba

House Yakisoba

$16.99

House Yakisoba

Tofu Yakisoba

$12.99

Veggie Yakisoba

$11.99

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$13.99

Rib-Eye Beef Fried Rice

Pork Fried Rice

$13.99

Pork Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$15.99

House Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.99

Bowl

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$7.99

Chicken Bowl

Katsu Bowl

Katsu Bowl

$8.99

Katsu Bowl

Pork Bowl

Pork Bowl

$8.99

Pork Bowl

Rib-Eye Beef Bowl

Rib-Eye Beef Bowl

$8.99

Rib-Eye Beef Bowl

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Spicy Chicken Bowl

Sweet N Sour Ch. Bowl

Sweet N Sour Ch. Bowl

$8.99
Gen Tso Ch. Bowl

Gen Tso Ch. Bowl

$8.99
Orange Ch. Bowl

Orange Ch. Bowl

$8.99
Honey Garlic Ch. Bowl

Honey Garlic Ch. Bowl

$8.99
Sesame Ch. Bowl

Sesame Ch. Bowl

$8.99

Side

Steamed Rice

$2.75

Steamed Rice

Steamed Veggie

$3.00

Steamed Veggie

5pc Crab Rangoon

$7.99

5pc Crab Rangoon

5pc Cream Cheese Rangoon

$7.99

5pc Cream Cheese Rangoon

1pc Eggroll

$3.50

1pc Eggroll

2pc Eggroll

$5.75

2pc Eggroll

4pc Eggroll

$8.00

4pc Eggroll

4pc Gyoza

$3.99

4pc Gyoza

8pc Gyoza

$5.49

8pc Gyoza

Extra Sauce

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Extra Katsu Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sriracha

$0.25

Extra Soy Sauce

$0.25

Extra Sweet N Sour

$0.25

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea Large

$6.49

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea Small

$4.99

Honey Green Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Honey Black Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Soda / Water / Energy Drinks

Can - Pepsi

$1.25

Can - Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Can - Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Can Sierra Mist

$1.25

Bottle - Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Bottle - Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle - Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle - Sierra Mist

$1.99Out of stock

Rockstar Energy

$3.00

Rockstar Energy

Water

$1.25

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A 1988 Seattle Restaurant

Location

1905 Bridgeport Way W, Unit 100, University Place, WA 98466

Directions

Gallery
Joy Teriyaki image
Joy Teriyaki image
Joy Teriyaki image

