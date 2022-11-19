Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company

236 Reviews

$$

12 N Main St

Kent, CT 06757

Order Again

Breakfast Till Noon 2022

Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Banana Walnut Oatmeal

$8.99

Apple Cranberry Almond Oatmeal

$8.99

Spicy Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Buttered Hard Roll

$1.99

Bacon & Egg

$4.99

Egg in a box

$2.25

Signature All Day Breakfast

Acai Bowl

$8.99

Catsmo

$11.99

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

All American Wrap

$9.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon Side

$3.99

Side Breakfast Sausage

$2.99

2 Pc Bread

$1.99

Side Spicy Sausage

$2.99

Side Impossible Burger

$2.99

Sandwich’s

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Italian Combo

$9.99

Chicken Apple Melt

$11.99

Turkey BLT

$9.99

JP Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Pork & Ham Cubano Wrap

$10.99

Black Sheep

$10.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Walnut Basil Pesto and Aged Balsamic Syrup on Toasted Baguette

Black Sheep with Prosciutto

$12.99

Granny Smith

$9.99

Toasted Multigrain Bread, Thin Sliced Granny Smith Apple, Sunflower Seeds, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Baby Greens and Honey Mustard Sauce with Sprouts

Hummus Wrap

$9.99

Black Bean & Grain Burger, Lemon Hummus, Carrots, Cucumber, Tzatziki, Sauce & Arugula in a Whole Wheat Wrap

Cutlet Sandwich

$8.99

Lunch Sandwich

$7.99

BLT

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Salads

Simple Caesar

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken Caesar

$14.98

Super Kale Salad

$12.99

Just Greens

$5.99

Pad Thai

Chicken Pad Thai

$13.99

Vegetable Pad Thai

$11.99

Fries & Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Pommes Frites

$5.99

Middle Eastern Fries

$5.99

Hashbrown Side

$2.25

Burgers

California Burger

$9.99

Prime 8oz Burger, Avocado, Cucumber, Arugula, Melted Cheddar & Ranch Dressing on a Brioche Roll

Old Blue Burger

$9.99

Prime 8oz Burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Crisp Fried Onions, Sliced Tomato and Baby Greens on a Hard Roll

Sunny Side Burger

$9.99

Prime 8oz Burger, Over Easy Egg, American Cheese & Crisp Bacon on a Hard Roll

BBQ Burger

$9.99

Prime 8oz Burger, House Made BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Melted Cheddar Cheese & Arugula on a Hard Roll

Plain Burger

$9.99

8oz Prime Burger - Build your own

California Impossible Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Impossible Vegan Burger, Avocado, Cucumber, Arugula, Melted Cheddar & Ranch Dressing on a Brioche Roll

Old Blue Impossible Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Impossible Vegan Burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Crisp Fried Onions, Sliced Tomato and Baby Greens on a Hard Roll

Sunny Side Impossible Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Impossible Vegan Burger, Over Easy Egg, American Cheese & Crisp Bacon on a Hard Roll

BBQ Smash Burger Impossible

$12.99Out of stock

Impossible Vegan Burger, House Made BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Melted Cheddar Cheese & Arugula on a Hard Roll

Impossible Burger Plain

$12.99Out of stock

Impossible Vegan Burger - Build your own

Bagels

Cinn Rais Bagel

$1.99

Everything Bagel

$1.99

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Sesame Bagel

$1.99

Poppy Seed Bagel

$1.99

Specials

Chicken Lentil

$6.00

Tomato Parmesan

$6.00

Smoked Chicken

$6.00

Vegan White Bean & Kale Bowl

$11.00

Hot Italian Sandwich

$9.00

Bottled Soda, Tea & Cold Drinks

Coke Products

$1.99

Stewarts

$2.59

Snapple Teas & Drinks

$2.49

Small Natalies OJ

$2.69

Sparkling Bottle Water

$2.99

Bottle O Water

$1.99

Chocolate Milk 12oz Ronnybrook

$2.99

Coffee

Small Hot Coffee

$2.25

Medium Hot Coffee

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Small Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Large Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Medium Decaf Coffee

$3.29

Store Made Harney Iced Tea

Hot Lrg Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.99

Iced Mango Tea

$3.99

Espresso

Cappucino

$3.25

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$3.99

Espresso

$1.99

Double Espresso

$3.99

JP Mocha

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Chai Tea

$3.99

Vanilla Shot

$0.50

Hazelnut Shot

$0.50

Caramel Shot

$0.50

Pumpkin Shot

$0.50Out of stock

Large Latte / JP Double Latte

$4.99Out of stock

Hot Tea

Hot Small Tea

$1.95

Hot Med Tea

$2.25

Hot Chai Tea

$3.99

Bakery Case

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.49

Blueberry Muffin

$3.49

Cinnamon Roll

$3.49Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.29

Million Dollar Cookie - Contains Nuts

$2.99

Oatmeal Raison Cookie

$1.15

Plain Croissant

$2.99

Chocolate Croissant

$3.25

Crumb Cake

$3.49

Apple Danish

$2.25Out of stock

B

$3.49Out of stock

Deep River Plain

$1.79

Nantucket

$2.79

Deep River Sour Cream Onion

$1.79Out of stock

Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle

$1.79Out of stock
Fritos

Fritos

$1.89Out of stock

Doritos

$1.89Out of stock

Cheetos

$1.89Out of stock

Pringles Original Small Can

$1.49Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt Kind Bar

$2.99Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew Kind Bar

$2.99Out of stock

Fruit & Nut Kind Bar

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet & Salty Nuts - Nature Valley Bar (Peanuts)

$1.99Out of stock

Candy & Chocolate

Tony”s Milk Chocolate Bar

Tony”s Milk Chocolate Bar

$6.99

Mints

$3.99

Hot Chocolate Bottle

$9.99

Thanksgiving Sides

Small Breakfast Sausage Stuffing

$12.00

Large Breakfast Sausage Stuffing

$24.00

Small Poblano Stuffing

$15.00

Large Poblano Stuffing

$30.00

Small Classic Vegetable Stuffing

$12.00

Large Classic Vegetable Stuffing

$24.00

Small Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Large Mashed Potatoes

$24.00

Small Vegetable Medley

$15.00

Large Vegetable Medley

$30.00

Small Sweet Potato Mash

$15.00

Large Sweet Potato Mash

$30.00

Turkey Gravy

$20.00

Cranberry Sauce

$15.00

Biscuits by the pice

$2.25

Turkey by the pound

Turkey by the pound

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 N Main St, Kent, CT 06757

Directions

Gallery
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company image
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company image
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company image

