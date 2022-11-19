Breakfast & Brunch
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
236 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12 N Main St, Kent, CT 06757
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
J.P. Gifford Cafe & Catering Company - Sharon Connecticut
No Reviews
16 West Main Street Sharon, CT 06069
View restaurant
Toast & Co Litchfield - 18 Commons Drive
No Reviews
18 Commons Drive Litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurant