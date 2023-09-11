Restaurant info

We started humbly but with a grand plan: To create the finest, healthiest food Castro Valley's ever tasted -- end of story. Our secret? The best ingredients is a big part. An unrelenting love for food and people is the other big part. We hope to share a great meal with you at least every week. And soon. We are as anxious as you are to get started. At JP's Family Restaurant & Sports Lounge, we're all about three things: eating well, drinking well, and living well. As a true local spot, we're focused on our community above all else. We're here as a gathering place for the young and young at heart, and with a ton of variety, we've really got something for everyone. Variety is important to us, and we only use quality ingredients. Stop by for a simple cup of coffee, or enjoy a local brew while watching the game. Bite into the best burger of your life, or share a freshly-fired pizza. No matter what you order, we'll make it an experience you won't be forgetting.