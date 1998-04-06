Main picView gallery

Bar @ Pop Up 409 North Hershey Road

review star

No reviews yet

409 North Hershey Road

Pop Up Chicken Attn: Brett Matthews

Bloomington, IL 61704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

409 North Hershey Road, Pop Up Chicken Attn: Brett Matthews, Bloomington, IL 61704

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pop Up Chicken Shop
orange starNo Reviews
409 N Hershey Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington - 2303 East Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
2303 East Washington Street Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Dop's Jerk House
orange starNo Reviews
2303 East Washington Street Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
The Original Pinsaria
orange star5.0 • 2
211 North Veterans Pkway Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Zeta Coffee - E Free location - 2910 East Lincoln Street
orange starNo Reviews
2910 East Lincoln Street Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
CRAFTED Coffee Brews
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Airport Road Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bloomington

Baxters American Grille - Bloomington
orange star4.5 • 2,676
3212 E Empire St Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Western Tap
orange star4.5 • 448
1301 N Western Ave Bloomington, IL 61701
View restaurantnext
Grove Street Bakery
orange star4.8 • 153
812 E Grove Street Bloomington, IL 61701
View restaurantnext
Joe’s Pub
orange star4.7 • 114
3907 General Electric Road Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Pizza - Bloomington 319-7153
orange star4.6 • 98
1601 Morrissey Drive Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Mulligans - Bloomington
orange star4.1 • 82
531 N Main st Bloomington, IL 61701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomington
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston