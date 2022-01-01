Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Korean
Seafood

JP Seafood Cafe

1,087 Reviews

$$

730 Centre Street

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Shocking Maki
Sake
Sunshine Maki

APPETIZERS

Agedashi

$7.00

Edamame

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Contains Egg, Milk, Wheat

Green Bean Fries

$7.00

Gyoza Beef

$8.00

Gyoza Pork

$8.00

Gyoza Veg

$8.00

Spring Roll VEG.

$8.00

3 pcs. Vegetable Spring Rolls served with sweet spicy sauce

Korean Fishcake

$12.00

Koroke

$5.00

Scallion Pancake

$12.00

contains shrimp and kani

Sexy Shrimp

$12.00

Shumai Don

$8.00

Pork dumpling (contains shrimp)

Shumai Ebi

$8.00

Shumai Wasabi

$8.00

Wasabi Pork dumpling (contains shrimp)

Steam Tofu

$7.00

Sushi Starter

$10.00

Tempura Starter

$12.00

White Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

SALADS

Bean Sprout Salad

$5.00

Bokchoy Salad

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

House Salad

$6.00

Kimchee

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

No MSG, Gluten Free

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Steamed Veg

$5.00

SOUPS

Korean Spicy Soup

$14.00

Dumpling Soup

$6.00

Large Miso Soup

$7.00

Mandoo Kuk

$16.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Korean Spicy Soup-Mini

$9.00

Seafood Jun-Gul

$20.00

Spicy Seafood Udon

$18.00

Udon

$14.00

Udon Chicken

$16.00

Udon Temp

$17.00

Udon Veg

$15.00

Sea Veg Soup

$6.00

TERIYAKI & GRILL

Bulgoki

$22.00

comes with rice (contains soy sauce, sesame oil, onion)

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

comes with rice

One Slice Salmon

$9.00

Mahi Mahi

$20.00

comes with rice

Teri Tofu

Teri Tofu

$15.00

comes with rice

Teri Shr/Scal

$22.00

comes with rice

Teri Chicken

$17.00

comes with rice

Teri Salmon

$20.00

comes with rice

STIRFRY

Veg Stirfry

$15.00

comes with rice

Chicken Stirfry

$17.00

comes with rice

Beef Stirfry

$20.00

comes with rice

Seafood Stirfry

$20.00

comes with rice

Calamari Stirfry

$20.00

comes with rice

Salmon Stirfry

Salmon Stirfry

$22.00

comes with rice

Shrimp Stirfry

$20.00

comes with rice

NOODLES

Yaki Soba

Yaki Udon

Japchae

Pad Thai

Spicy Sweet Noodle

Spicy Basil Pad Thai

Plain Steamed Noodle

$5.00

FRIED PLATTERS

Fish N Chips

$17.00

Shrimp Platter

$22.00

Scallop Platter

$28.00

Fishermans Platter

$25.00

KATSU

Don (Pork) Katsu

$18.00

comes with rice

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

comes with rice

One Slice Katsu

$9.00

TEMPURA

Veg Tempura

$15.00

Fish Tempura

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura

$19.00

Seafood Tempura

$21.00

BIBIMBOP

Beef Bibimbop

$18.00

comes with rice beef contains soy sauce

Beef Ok-Dol

$20.00

beef contains soy sauce, sesame oil, onion

Chicken Bibimbop

$16.00

comes with rice

Chicken Ok-Dol

$18.00

Salmon Bibimbop

$18.00

comes with rice

Salmon Ok-Dol

$20.00

Shrimp Bibimbop

$18.00

comes with rice miso sold separately

Shrimp Ok-Dol

$20.00

Tuna Bibimbop

$18.00

comes with rice miso sold separately

Tuna Ok-Dol

$20.00

Veg Bibimbop

$15.00

comes with rice miso sold separately

Veg Ok-Dol

$17.00

miso sold separately

RICE

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.00

NO STUFFS

NO STUFFS

SOY SAUCE ONLY

CHOPSTICKS ONLY

Low Sodium Soy Sauce

NIGIRI

Avocado

Avocado

$4.00
Ebi

Ebi

$5.00
Fatty Salmon

Fatty Salmon

$9.00

with White Truffle Sea Salt & Torched

Hamachi

Hamachi

$6.00Out of stock
Hokkigai

Hokkigai

$5.00

Hotate

$7.00

Hotate Special

$8.00

with Spicy Mayo & Masago

Ika

Ika

$5.00

Ikura

$7.00
Unagi

Unagi

$7.00

Inari

$5.00

Kani

$5.00
Maguro

Maguro

$6.00

Saba

$5.00
Sake

Sake

$6.00
Shiromi

Shiromi

$5.00
Suzuki

Suzuki

$5.00

Tako

$6.00
Tamago

Tamago

$5.00

Tobiko

$7.00

DELUXE & COMBO

Chirashi

Chirashi

$23.00

Sashimi Donburi

$20.00

Lg Sushi Boat

$48.00

Favorite Combo

$18.00

Sake Don

$23.00

Sashimi Regular

$25.00

Sushi Regular

$20.00

Spicy Maki Combo

$15.00

Tekka Don

$24.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$33.00
Sushi Deluxe

Sushi Deluxe

$24.00

Vegetarian Combo

$18.00

Unaju

$24.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$35.00

HOUSE SPECIALTY

Boston Maki

$12.00

Lettuce, Masago, Salmon, Cucumber and Mayonnaise

Chef's Spec Maki

$16.00

Ikura, Avocado, Cucumber and Salmon on Top

Crazy Maki

Crazy Maki

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura inside, Spicy Salmon with Tempura Flakes outside

Double Dare Maki

$8.00

Kani, Green Chili Peppers and Scallion with Extra Spicy Sauce

Dragon Maki

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura inside with Eel and Avocado on Top

Futo Maki

$10.00

Bokchoy, Avocado, Cucumber, Kani, Oshinko, Tamago, Masago

Godzilla Maki

Godzilla Maki

$12.00

Jumbo Shrimp Tempura with Avocado, spicy mayo and Scallion

JP Blues Maki

$15.00

Kani, Masago, Mayo inside covered with Salmon, Tuna, Whitefish

JP Maki

JP Maki

$8.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese

Mango Tango Maki

$12.00

Fresh Mango, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Cream Cheese

Naruto

$12.00

Salmon, Avocado, Tamago, Tobiko and Kani wrapped in Cucumber

NE Maki

$8.00

Lightly Battered and Fried White Fish

Roslindale Maki

$8.00

Tuna, Cucumber, Cream Cheese

Shocking Maki

Shocking Maki

$8.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Scallion, Tempura Flake

Shrp Temp Maki

$8.00

Lightly Battered and Fried Shrimp

Spider Maki

$12.00

Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab with Avocado and Kani

Sunshine Maki

Sunshine Maki

$8.00

Salmon, Lemon, Cilantro, Cucumber

Caterpillar

$15.00

Eel Cucumber inside Avocado on top

Hotate Maki

$11.00

Fresh Scallop

Hotate Spec Maki

$14.00

Fresh Scallop, Spicy Mayo, Masago

Kanisu

$11.00

Kani, Avocado, Masago in Cucumber Wrap Served with Vinegar Sauce

Wildfire Maki

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese inside, Mixed Kani, Masago, Spicy Mayo On Top

Torched Salmon

$14.00

Avocado, Cucumber inside Torched Salmon and Hot Pepper on Top

HOSO/REV/VEG

Asp Maki

$7.00

Avo Kyu Maki

$6.50

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Bokchoy Maki

$7.00

Bokchoy Oshinko Maki

$8.00

California Maki

$7.00

Carrot Maki

$7.00

Crispy Salmon Maki

$8.00

Ebi Maki

$7.00

Eel Asp Maki

$8.50

Eel Avo Maki

$8.00

Eel Cuc Avo Maki

$8.50

Eel Cuc Maki

$8.00

Eel Maki

$7.50

Hamachi MakI

$6.50

Hamakyu Maki

$7.00

Idaho Maki

$7.00

Ika Kyu Maki

$7.00

Ikura Maki

$8.00

Inari Maki

$6.00

Kani Maki

$6.00

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Mango Maki

$6.00

Negi Hama Maki

$7.00

Negi Saba Maki

$7.00

Negi Sake Maki

$7.00

Negi Tekka Maki

$7.00

New York Maki

$8.00

Oshinko Maki

$6.00

Rice Maki

$4.00

Saba Maki

$6.50

Sake Maki

$6.50

Sake-Avo Maki

$7.00

Sakekyu Maki

$7.00

Spicy Cali Maki

$8.00

Spicy Hamachi Maki

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Maki

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Maki

$8.00

Tamago Maki

$5.00

Tekka Maki

$6.50

Tekka-Avo Maki

$7.00

Tekkyu Maki

$7.00

Umeshiso Maki

$6.00

Vegetarian Maki

$8.00

Beer

White Claw

$6.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$9.00

Sam Smith Organic Cider

$9.00

Sam Smith Nut Brown Ale

$9.00

Down East Pineapple

$9.00

North coast Old Rasputin

$9.00

IPA Orange Line

$9.00Out of stock

Down East Pumpkin Cider

$7.00

Santilli IPA

$9.00

Jack's Abby

$7.00Out of stock

Smuttynose Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

Jack's Abby Oktoberfest

$8.00

Hitachino Red Rice

$11.00

Hoot Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Sake

Hakushika Nama (180ml)

$7.00

Ryo Karakuchi Junmai (180ml)

$18.00Out of stock

Winter Warrior (300ml)

$18.00

Cloudy Strawberry (300ml)

$18.00Out of stock

Chokara Junmai (300ml)

$12.00

Oni No Shitaburui Honju (500ml)

$42.00

Fairy Bamboo Junmai (500ml)

$40.00

Funaguchi Gold Honjozo Nama Genshu (200 ml)

$12.00

Murai Nigori (Tokuri, 150ml)

$10.00

Poochi Poochi Sparkler

$22.00

Kikkoman Plum (750ml)

$30.00

Ikezo Berry

$8.00

Ikezo Peach

$8.00

Ikezo Yuzu

$8.00

GLS Kikkoman Plum

$8.00

Snow Tiger Nigori Sake unfiltered (200ml)

$10.00

Kimoto Extra Dry (300ml)

$24.00Out of stock

Wine

BTL Tralcio Bianco

$48.00

BL Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BTL Moscato

$48.00

BTL Picket Fence

$48.00

BTL Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL Villa Wolf Rose

$38.00

BTL Valpolicella Classico

$48.00

BTL Sangiovese Morellino

$55.00

BTL Nebbiolo

$55.00

BTL Wente Vineyards

$42.00

BTL Ravel & Stitch

$48.00

BTL Angels Ink

$42.00

BTL Prosecco

$9.00

Beverage (Copy)

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Oi Ocha Green Tea

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottle Water, Sparkling

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please order miso soup separately. (No longer complimentary)

Website

Location

730 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Directions

Gallery
JP Seafood Cafe image
JP Seafood Cafe image

