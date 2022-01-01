Restaurant header imageView gallery

JP23 URBAN KITCHEN & BAR JP23 LONG BEACH

review star

No reviews yet

110 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 9080

Long Beach, CA 90802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Brassica Sprouts

Brassica Sprouts

$11.00

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS, HOUSE TERIYAKI SAUCE, LIME

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

FREE-RANGE CHICKEN, BREADED AND FRIED, HOUSE AIOLI

Chico's Nachos

Chico's Nachos

$15.00

FRESH TORTILLA CHIPS, HOUSE JALAPENO CHEESE SAUCE, AVOCADO CILANTRO CREAM, BEAK OF ROOSTER

Chips + Salsa

$6.00
Pulled Pork Egg Rolls

Pulled Pork Egg Rolls

$13.00

HOUSE SMOKED PORK SHOULDER, JALAPENO, CREAM CHEESE IN A CRISPY WONTON

Sliders

$16.00
Smokehouse Wings

Smokehouse Wings

$16.00

HOUSE RUB, FRIED, AND TOSSED IN A CHOICE OF BUFFALO OR BBQ

Soft Pretzel Bites

Soft Pretzel Bites

$10.00

HOUSE CHEESE SAUCE

Tacos

$16.00

Side Plate

Soups n' Salads

Wedge

Wedge

$15.00

GRAPE TOMATOES, RED ONION, BACON, BLEU CRUMBLES, BALSAMIC GLAZE, BLEU DRESSING

Long Beach Cobb

Long Beach Cobb

$16.00

MANGO, GRAPE TOMATO, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, PICKLED EGG, AVOCADO, JALAPENO BACON, HOUSE HONEY MUSTARD

St. Louis Chili

St. Louis Chili

$12.00

SMOKED PORK RIBS, WHITE BEANS, JALAPENO, AVOCADO CILANTRO CREAM

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Burgers N' Sandwiches

JP Burger

JP Burger

$16.00

1/2 LB. SMASH PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, JP SAUCE, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

Sunshine State Burger

Sunshine State Burger

$18.00

1/2 LB. SMASH PATTY, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, THINLY SLICED JALAPENO, JP SAUCE, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

Vegi-Cali Burger

Vegi-Cali Burger

$16.00

BEYOND BURGER, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, VEGAN CITRUS AIOLI, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

The Filthy Burger

The Filthy Burger

$19.00

1/2 LB. SMASH PATTY, PULLED PORK, JALAPENO BACON, CHEDDAR, BBQ AIOLI, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

HOUSE SMOKED PORK SHOULDER, SLAW, BBQ SAUCE, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

CHOICE OF BEER BATTERED SHRIMP, COD OR FREE-RANGE CHICKEN TENDERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, REMOULADE, TOASTED BAGUETTE

NO MEAT BBQ Grilled Cheese

NO MEAT BBQ Grilled Cheese

$11.00

No Meat BBQ Grilled Cheese

BBQ Grilled Cheese

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$16.00

CHOICE OF BRISKET, PULLED PORK OR HOT LINKS, HOUSE-SMOKED CHEDDAR, TOMATO, ONION, BBQ AIOLI, TOASTED SOURDOUGH

Entrees

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$29.00

SEARED FLAT IRON, CHIMICHURRI, BOURBON JALAPENO KETCHUP

Salmon

Salmon

$28.00

SEARED SEABASS, SWEET SOY, BRUSSELS SPROUTS, MUSHROOMS, GRILLED ASPARAGUS

Linda's Pasta

Linda's Pasta

$19.00

PAPPARDELLE, CREAMY TOMATO SAUCE, CHICKEN, HOT LINKS

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$22.00

CHASHU STYLE, WASABI SMASHED POTATOES, GRILLED ASPARAGUS

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$30.00

BBQ RUB, GARLIC SMASHED POTATOES, GRILLED ASPARAGUS

JP Favs

Montreal Style Poutine Fries

Montreal Style Poutine Fries

$16.00

HOUSE VEAL DEMI, CHEESE CURDS

Ribs N' Fries

Ribs N' Fries

$19.00

HOUSE-SMOKED ST. LOUIS RIBS, BBQ SAUCE

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

CLASSIC, BACON, OR LOBSTER…HOUSE CHEESE SAUCE, PANKO & ASIAGO

Home Plate

Home Plate

$35.00

HOUSE SMOKED BRISKET, PULLED PORK, HOT LINKS, PICKLED VEG, SLAW, SIDE OF TOASTED SOURDOUGH, CORNBREAD MUFFIN,

Wings Poutine Style

$16.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$6.00

Corn Bread Muffins (2)

$6.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

Sweet Fries

$7.00

Risotto

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie w/Ice Cream

$11.50

Chocolate Brownie

$8.50

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$2.50

Chef Special

Chilean Sea Bass

$35.00

Tomahawk Steak

$70.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

You Know How We Do!

Location

110 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 9080, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

Gallery
JP23 URBAN KITCHEN & BAR image
JP23 URBAN KITCHEN & BAR image
JP23 URBAN KITCHEN & BAR image

Similar restaurants in your area

Modica's Restaurant & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
455 E Ocean Blvd Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Foundation Sandwich Shop - 160 The Promenade N
orange starNo Reviews
160 The Promenade N Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Pop's Java - 449 E Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
449 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
The Ordinarie
orange star4.5 • 1,092
210 The Promenade North Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
135 Pine Avenue Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
The 4th Horseman
orange star4.5 • 380
121 W 4th St Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston