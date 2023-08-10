Food

Appetizers

Appetizer Trio

$11.99

Ribs, chicken tenders and wings.

Crispy Onion Rings

$3.99

Thick cut, Lightly breaded

Cheese Stix

$7.99

With marinara sauce

Regular French Fries

$4.59

Large French Fries

$6.49

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.59

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$9.99

Salmon Bites w Fries

$13.29

Waffle and Tenders

$11.99

Fresh Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Tenders With Fries

$13.74

Freshly breaded served with homemade bleu cheese dressing with fries

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$12.99

Freshly breaded and served with honey mustard dressing with fries

Chicken Tender (3)

$9.99

BBQ Pork Ribs

JR Ribs with Fries

$10.99

3 pieces

Rib Platter

$17.99

BBQ pork ribs served with fries

BBQ Pork Ribs Only (4)

$14.59

Wings

Single Order 10pc

$13.99

10 pieces

Double Order 20pc

$25.99

20 pieces

Triple Order 30pc

$36.99

30 pieces

Party Order 50pc

$64.99

50 pieces

Value Order 70 pc

$84.99

70 pieces

Party Wing Tray 150pc

$189.99

150 pieces

Century Order 100pc

$123.99

Wings and Things

Wings and Ribs

$19.99

10 wings and 3 BBQ pork ribs served with bleu cheese and fries

Wings and Shrimp

$19.99

10 wings and 5 shrimp served with fries, cocktail sauce, and bleu cheese

Wings and Fingers

$19.99

10 wings and 3 chicken fingers served with fries, honey mustard, and bleu cheese

Wings and Fish

$19.99

10 wings and 1 piece of fish served with fries, tartar sauce, and bleu cheese

Seafood

Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Hand-breaded or grilled jumbo shrimp served with fries and cocktail sauce

Fish Basket

$13.99

Hand-breaded or grilled fish served with fries and tartar sauce

Buffalo-Style Shrimp Platter

$14.59

Lightly fried and sauced to your taste served with bleu cheese dressing and fries

Seafood Platter

$17.99

Shrimp, fish, tartar, and cocktail sauce

Shrimp Only (6)

$8.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Tender Sub

$11.99

Fried or grilled topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Buffalo-Style Tender Sub

$12.49

Char-grilled or fried and painted with our "Buffalo wing sauce," topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Steak and Cheese Philly

$12.99

Our best selling sandwich for 41 years! Thinly sliced, grilled with onions and covered with provolone cheese

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Chicken breast, thinly sliced, grilled with onions and covered with cheese

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Served grilled or lightly fried and topped with lettuce and tartar sauce

Beef Hot Dog w Fries

$10.99

Bacon and Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Cricket Burger

$10.99

Char-grilled beef, just tell us how you want it

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Nicely seasoned, char-grilled, with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Salmon Burger w Fries

$13.99

Char-Grilled Beef Hot Dog

$7.99

Served with fries

From the Garden

Garden Salad

$7.99

Tomatoes, onions, croutons, and mushrooms

Waffle and Chicken

Waffle and Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Waffle and 5 Wings

$11.99

Waffle Only

$4.99

SAUCES

Hot

Medium

Mild

Sweet BBQ

$0.99

BUFF BBQ

$0.99

Teriyaki

$0.99

Dirty Bird

$0.99

Sanchez

$0.99

Sweet Heat

$0.99

Lemon Pepper

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Confetti

$0.99

LPW

$0.99

TOPPINGS

Lettuce

Tomato

Onions

Mushrooms

$0.99

Jalepeno

$0.99

Bacon

$1.05

Cheese

$1.05

PROTEIN

5 wings

$6.59

Fish

$4.99

Chicken Tender

$2.99

Rib

$3.99

Beef Pattie

$3.99

Shrimp Only 6

$8.99

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Liquor

HH Margarita

$6.00

HH Long Island IT

$6.00

HH Sex on the Beach

$6.00

HH Titos

$9.25

HH Hennessy

$13.00

HH Crown Royal

HH Patron

$11.50

HH Don Julio

$11.50

HH Casamigos

$11.50

HH Wine

Moscato GLS

$5.00

Chardonnay GLS

$5.00

Merlot GLS

$5.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$5.00

HH Beer

Blue Moon Draft

$5.00

Stella Artois Draft

$5.00

Tropical Draft

$5.00

Budlight Draft

$5.00