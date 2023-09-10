Appetizers

Crispy Onion Rings

$4.99

Thick cut, Lightly breaded

Cheese Stix

$7.99

With marinara sauce

Regular French Fries

$4.59

Large French Fries

$6.49

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.59

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$6.59

Tater Tots

$6.99

Fries

$4.59+

App Trio

$10.59

Small Chips

$2.29

Large Chips

$3.45

Fresh Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Tenders With Fries

$13.74

Freshly breaded served with homemade bleu cheese dressing with fries

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$12.99

Freshly breaded and served with honey mustard dressing with fries

Chicken Tender (3)

$9.99

Buffalo Tenders (3)

$9.99

BBQ Pork Ribs

JR Ribs with Fries

$12.99

3 pieces

Rib Platter

$19.99

BBQ pork ribs served with fries

BBQ Pork Ribs Only (5)

$14.59

Ribs & Shrimp

$19.90

Ribs & Fish

$19.99

Ribs & Fingers

$19.99

Full Slab

$24.99

Rib Tip Tray

$9.99

J.R. Rib

$9.99

Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings

Single Order 10pc

$13.99

10 pieces

Double Order 20pc

$25.99

20 pieces

Triple Order 30pc

$39.99

30 pieces

Party Order 50pc

$69.99

50 pieces

Value Order 70 pc

$89.99

70 pieces

Party Wing Tray 150pc

$189.99

150 pieces

From the Garden

Garden Salad

$7.99

Tomatoes, onions, croutons, and mushrooms

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chicken Finger Salad

$14.59

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.59

Seafood

Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Hand-breaded or grilled jumbo shrimp served with fries and cocktail sauce

Fish Basket

$13.99

Hand-breaded or grilled fish served with fries and tartar sauce

Buffalo-Style Shrimp Platter

$14.59

Lightly fried and sauced to your taste served with bleu cheese dressing and fries

Seafood Basket

$14.59

Shrimp, fish, tartar, and cocktail sauce

Side Clams

$5.99

JR Crickets Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.59

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Steak Wrap

$13.99

Fish Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Sandwiches

Bacon and Cheddar Burger

$14.99

Buffalo-Style Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Char-grilled or fried and painted with our "Buffalo wing sauce," topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.99

Jr. Chicken Philly

$11.99

Chicken breast, thinly sliced, grilled with onions and covered with cheese

Chicken Tender Sub

$11.99

Fried or grilled topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Cricket Burger

$12.99

Char-grilled beef, just tell us how you want it

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Served grilled or lightly fried and topped with lettuce and tartar sauce

Salmon Burger w Fries

$13.99

Steak and Cheese Philly

$12.99

Our best selling sandwich for 41 years! Thinly sliced, grilled with onions and covered with provolone cheese

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Nicely seasoned, char-grilled, with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Grilled Hot Dog

$8.59

Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Buffalo Burger

$12.65

Dressings on Side

Blue Cheese

$1.09+

Honey Mustard

$1.09+

Ranch

$1.09+

Caesar Dressing

$1.09+

Italian

$1.09+

Add ons

Add 5 Wings

$6.99

Add 3 Ribs

$8.99

Single Tender

$2.49

Shrimp

$1.49

Extra Fish

$6.99

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$1.08+