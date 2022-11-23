JR WALKER FISH SHACK 115 Van Dorn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
115 Van Dorn, Holly Springs, MS 38635
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Olive Branch, MS
No Reviews
6300 Goodman Rd. Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurant
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Collierville
No Reviews
3751 South Houston Levee Road Collierville, TN 38017
View restaurant
More near Holly Springs