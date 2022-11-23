A map showing the location of JR WALKER FISH SHACK 115 Van DornView gallery

JR WALKER FISH SHACK 115 Van Dorn

review star

No reviews yet

115 Van Dorn

Holly Springs, MS 38635

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Piece Catfish Dinner
2 Piece Fish & 6 Shrimp

APPETIZERS

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Corn Nuggets

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Small Fr. Green

$1.99

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

4 Piece Frog Legs

$9.99

Skins

$8.00

Single Items

$3.75+

6 Piece Frog Legs

$10.99

6 piece shrimp

$9.99

DINNERS

Catfish Filet

$12.95

Whole Catfish

$11.95

2 PC Whole Catfish

$14.95

3 PC Whole Catfish

$17.95

Catfish Ribbon

$13.95

3 PC Whiting Filet

$17.95

2 PC Buffalo Fish

$14.95

Shrimp Dinner

$16.95

Spaghetti

$2.99

Black Salmon

$15.99

Frog legs

$15.99

2 Piece Fish & 6 Shrimp

$11.99

Lunch Special

$10.99

2 Piece Catfish Dinner

$11.95

1 Piece Whole Catfish Dinner

$10.50

Vegetable Plate

$6.00

3 PC catfish Dinner

$13.95

5 PC cat fish dinner

$16.95

3 PC fish and 5 PC shrimp

$16.99

COMBOS

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$8.99

Cheeseburger w/Fries

$8.49

Philly Steak w/Fries

$8.99

Green Tomato Po'Boy w/fries

$8.99

Shrimp Po'Boy w/Fries

$8.99

Lunch Special W/Drink

$5.99

Catfish Po'Boy W/fries

$8.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Whiteness Fish Special

$8.99

Bacon Cheeseburger w/Fries

$8.99

Turkey Burger w/Fries

$6.99

Buffalo fish sandwich w/fries

$7.99

4 frog legs

$9.99

6 frog legs

$12.99

Double cheeses Burger and fries

$9.99

Hamburg's and fries

$8.29

SALADS

Chef Salad

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$6.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Whole cat fish

$7.00

Cheese burger

$4.50

SIDES

Green Beans

$2.99

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Kernel Corn

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Spaghetti

$2.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$2.99

Cake

$3.00

Side Of Shrimp

$3.49

Side of Fried Mushrooms

$2.99

Round cake

$6.00

Wings

5 wings W/ fries

$7.29

7 wings W/ fries

$9.49

10 wings W/ fries

$13.99

15 wings W/ fries

$20.99

20 wings W/ fries

$26.99

30 wings W/ fries

$39.99

10 wings W/O fries

$8.50

25 wings W/O fries

$32.99

50 wings W/O fries

$43.99

Party Pack with fries (50) wings

$65.99

Party Pack with fries (75) wings

$94.99

Whole Wings

5 wings

$8.50

7 wings

$12.25

10 wings

$16.75

15 wings

$24.95

20 wings

$35.95

25 wings

$39.95

30 wings

$54.95

Yvoenie Burger Combo Drink & Fries

#1

$9.59

#2

$9.99

Yvoenie Hamburger

$8.29

N/A BEVERAGES

Coca Cola

$1.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Dr Pepper

$1.99+

Orange Fanta

$1.99+

Lemonade

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Unsweented Tea

$1.99+

Bottle Water

$1.00

BEER

Coors

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Corona

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Heineken

$4.75

FROZEN DRINKS

Bahama Mama

$3.25

Peach Beach

$3.25

Pina Colada

$3.25

Margarita

$3.25

Wine

Moscato

$3.20

Cabernet

$3.20

White Zinfandel

$3.20

Jose Cuervo Margarita

$4.00

Small Jello Shots

$2.00

Large Jello Shots

$3.00

Kids Meal

Hamburger W/ Fries

$6.75

CheeseBurger W/ Fries

$6.99

2 Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$6.99

1 Piece Fish W/ Fries

$6.99

3 Piece Shrimp W/ Fries

$7.50

Sandwiches

Whiteness Filet

$7.99

Catfish Filet

$7.99

Whole Catfish

$7.99

Catfish Steak

$7.99

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Tinder

$7.99

Buffalo

$7.99

Tilapia

$7.99

Po Boy w/ Fries

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Catfish Fillet

$8.99

Chicken Tender

$8.99

Whiting

$8.99

Family Pack

10 Piece Fish, 6 Chicken Tenders, 1 Large Side

$40.00

6 Whole and 6 Filets

$37.00

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.00

Skins

Skins

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Van Dorn, Holly Springs, MS 38635

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Olive Branch, MS
orange starNo Reviews
6300 Goodman Rd. Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
4824 Bethel Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Sweetpea's Table
orange starNo Reviews
4646 Hwy 305 Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Flava Shack Seafood
orange star4.3 • 543
8942 Mid South Dr. Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Collierville
orange starNo Reviews
3751 South Houston Levee Road Collierville, TN 38017
View restaurantnext
SideStreet Burgers
orange star4.7 • 1,258
9199 MS-178 Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Holly Springs
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston