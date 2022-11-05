J.R. Crickets At South Cobb
No reviews yet
4479 SOUTH COBB DRIVE STE. B
SMYRNA, GA 30080
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Wings
Single Order (10 pc)
10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Double Order (20 pc)
20pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Triple Order (30 pc)
30pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Party Order (50 pc)
50pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Value Order (70 pc)
70pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Century Order (100 pc)
100pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Party Wing Tray (150 pc) on (2) 18” platters
150pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Split Order
All Flats/Drums
5 Pc Wing w/Dressing
Grilled 10pc
Grilled 20pc
Appetizers
10pc Grilled Shrimp Skewer
10 medium shrimp on a skewer - cooked on the grill
Chicken Fingers
4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders
Chicken Fingers with Fries
4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/french fries
Buffalo Fingers
4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/wing sauce
Buffalo Fingers with Fries
4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/wing sauce and french fries
Catfish Nuggets
1/2 lb catfish nuggets
Cheese Sticks
6 - Italian breaded mozeralla cheese sticks
Fried Mushrooms - Half
9 - Garlic breaded mushrooms
Fried Mushrooms - Full
18 - Garlic breaded mushrooms
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
1/2 lb Popcorn shrimp and fries
Cricket Chips
6 oz Fried Potato Chips
$5 Whiting and Fries MONDAY ONLY
2 Pc Whiting And Fries
Seafood
Fisherman’s Feast
1pc Fish (Tilapia or Catfish), 5 shrimp, and 1/4 lb clam strips served with French Fries & cole slaw
Shrimp Platter
(10 pieces of shrimp (prepared fried or grilled), served with fries & cole slaw (make it buffalo style for .75) )
Catfish Platter
(2 pc of Catfish (prepared fried or grilled served with fries & cole slaw )
None
(2 pc of Tilapia (prepared fried or grilled served with fries & cole slaw )
Whiting Platter
(3 pc of Whiting (prepared fried served with fries & cole slaw )
Fish & Shrimp
1 pc fish & 5 shrimp served with fries & cole slaw )
Fried Clam Strips Platter
1/2 pound of fried clam strips, served with french fries & coleslaw