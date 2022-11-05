Restaurant header imageView gallery

J.R. Crickets At South Cobb

4479 SOUTH COBB DRIVE STE. B

SMYRNA, GA 30080

Wings

Single Order (10 pc)

$13.99

10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Double Order (20 pc)

$25.99

20pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Triple Order (30 pc)

$39.99

30pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Party Order (50 pc)

$69.99

50pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Value Order (70 pc)

$89.99

70pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Century Order (100 pc)

$113.99

100pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Party Wing Tray (150 pc) on (2) 18” platters

$189.99

150pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Split Order

$0.99
All Flats/Drums

$2.99
5 Pc Wing w/Dressing

$7.88
Grilled 10pc

$14.99
Grilled 20pc

$26.99Out of stock

Appetizers

10pc Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$7.99

10 medium shrimp on a skewer - cooked on the grill

Chicken Fingers

$9.79

4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$10.79

4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/french fries

Buffalo Fingers

$9.99

4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/wing sauce

Buffalo Fingers with Fries

$10.99

4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/wing sauce and french fries

Catfish Nuggets

$9.99

1/2 lb catfish nuggets

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

6 - Italian breaded mozeralla cheese sticks

Fried Mushrooms - Half

$4.99

9 - Garlic breaded mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms - Full

$8.99

18 - Garlic breaded mushrooms

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$7.99

1/2 lb Popcorn shrimp and fries

Cricket Chips

$3.65

6 oz Fried Potato Chips

$5 Whiting and Fries MONDAY ONLY

$5.00
2 Pc Whiting And Fries

$6.29

Seafood

Fisherman’s Feast

$17.59

1pc Fish (Tilapia or Catfish), 5 shrimp, and 1/4 lb clam strips served with French Fries & cole slaw

Shrimp Platter

$13.59

(10 pieces of shrimp (prepared fried or grilled), served with fries & cole slaw (make it buffalo style for .75) )

Catfish Platter

$13.59

(2 pc of Catfish (prepared fried or grilled served with fries & cole slaw )

None

Out of stock

(2 pc of Tilapia (prepared fried or grilled served with fries & cole slaw )

Whiting Platter

$13.59

(3 pc of Whiting (prepared fried served with fries & cole slaw )

Fish & Shrimp

$13.59

1 pc fish & 5 shrimp served with fries & cole slaw )

Fried Clam Strips Platter

$10.99

1/2 pound of fried clam strips, served with french fries & coleslaw

5 pc Shrimp

$6.29
1pc Catfish

$4.79
None

Out of stock
1pc Whiting

$3.99
Buffalo Shrimp

$14.59
Crablegs Platter

$12.99Out of stock
Crablegs Special

$10.99Out of stock
Whiting AYCE

$15.00
1 Pc Whiting For AYCE

Fisherman's Feast Thursday Special

$15.00