JRK! - Downtown Downtown
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
What happens when two Jamaicans with a passion for the culinary industry move to Miami? Meet Jrk! — a collision of cultures. Launched by two Jamaicans and Miami natives, Jrk! restores Caribbean flavor in the city through traditional Jamaican staples that are healthy, packed full of flavor and made with real ingredients.
Location
95 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128
Gallery
