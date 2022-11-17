Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

JRocks Pizzeria JRocks-Ocala

743 Reviews

$$

2606 SW 19th Avenue Rd

Suite 103

Ocala, FL 34471

Order Again

Popular Items

Po’ Boy
16" Pepperoni Pizza
16" Pizza Lover Pizza

Appetizers

Homemade Queso & Chips

$5.99

Garlic Knots

$5.99
Cheese Sticks



$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$11.99

Gator Bites

$12.99

Cajun Crawfish Tails

$11.99

Rockadillas

$8.99

T-4 Sampler

$14.99

Shrimp of the Day

$9.99

Crawfish Bread

$10.99

Meatballs

$6.99

Zesty marinara, meatballs, mozzarella cheese.

Cheesy Fries

$7.99

Cartering Box Meals

$186.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Seafood Soup of the Day (cup)

$7.99

Seafood Soup of the Day (bowl)

$10.99

Soup of the Day (cup)

$5.99

Soup of the Day (bowl)

$7.99

Garden Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & croutons.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing.

Chef’s Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green olives, black olives, turkey, ham, mozzarella cheese & croutons.

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, ham, bacon, Roma tomatoes & mozzarella cheese.

Caesar DRAKO Salad

$10.99+

Greek Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green olives, black olives, croutons & Feta cheese.

Catering Salad

$35.00

Wings

6 Piece Regular Wing Basket with Fries

$12.25

6 Piece Smoked Wing Basket with Fries

$12.75

6 Regular Wings

$8.99

10 Regular Wings

$13.99

20 Regular Wings

$24.99

6 Smoked Wings

$9.99

10 Smoked Wings

$14.99

20 Smoked Wings

$25.99

Sandwiches & Calzone

Po’ Boy

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, spicy cajun sauce, pickles, shrimp.

Beef Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Mayo, sauteed onions, bell peppers, American cheese.

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Marianara, mozzarella cheese, meatballs, Parmesan cheese.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese.

Lobster Roll

$15.95Out of stock

Turkey Club

$9.95Out of stock

Ham Sandwich

$9.95

C.Y.O. Calzone

$12.99

J Rocks Specialties

Pasta Theo

$16.99

Mama Mac

$14.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Crawfish Etouffee

$16.99

Shrimp Etouffee

$16.99

Crawfish Platter

$18.99

Trio Platter

$24.99

Shrimp & Grits

$8.99+

Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffee With Fried Craw Tails

$22.99

Specialties

$17.99

Sides

Side French Fries

$3.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Garlic Bread

$3.99

Side Macaroni & Cheese

$4.99

Corn on the Cob

$1.75

Garlic Potatoes

$3.99

Grits

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Dirty Rice

$10.99

Seafood Potatoes

$2.99

Seafood Sausage

$3.00

Boiled Eggs

$1.25

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Sweet Johanna

$7.99

Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Cone

$0.99Out of stock

Ice Cream Cup

$1.25Out of stock

Bananna Pudding

$8.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.50Out of stock

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$8.50

Strawberry Swirl

$8.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.50

Pecan Praline

$8.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Build-A-Pizza

$6.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.99

Seafood Baskets

3 Piece Catfish Basket

$13.99

Breaded catfish fried until golden brown.

4 Piece Catfish Basket

$15.99

Breaded catfish fried until golden brown.

8 Count Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Large shrimp fried until golden brown.

12 Count Shrimp Basket

$15.99

Large shrimp fried until golden brown.

Fish & 5 Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Two pieces of fried catfish and five shrimp.

Fish & 10 Shrimp Basket

$19.99

Surf & Turf

$14.99

2 Piece Catfish & Cup of Bisque

$13.99

2 Piece Catfish Basket

$11.99

6 Count Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Boiled Seafood

Crawfish Platter

$15.00

Sprimp Platter

$23.00

Snow Crab Platter

$25.00

3 Blue Crabs

$19.00

12 Blue Crabs

$50.00

Combo Platters

$34.95+

Shrimp Platter (AYCE)

$30.00

Re Order Shrimp

Shrimp (1/2 lb)

$8.50

Snow Crabs (1/2 lb)

$9.00

Crawfish (1/2 lb)

$6.00

Blue Crab (1/2 lb)

$4.50

Lobster Tail

$8.00

8" Small

8" C.Y.O. Pizza

$10.99

8" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.

8" Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

8" Sausage Pizza

$9.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage.

8" Beef Pizza

$9.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned beef.

8" Pizza Lover Pizza

$9.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon.

8" Vegan Pizza

$9.99

Vegan marinara, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fresh basil. **Vegan cheese available upon request.

8" Greek Pizza

$9.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, feta, Parmesan cheese, parsley, red onion, spinach, green peppers.

8" Margherita Pizza

$9.99

Homemade pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil.

8" Mediterranean Pizza

$9.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, red onions, ham, banana peppers, black olives.

8" Tropical Pizza

$9.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple.

12" Medium

12" C.Y.O. Pizza

$16.99

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

12" Sausage Pizza

$14.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage.

12" Beef Pizza

$14.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned beef.

12" Pizza Lover Pizza

$14.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon.

12" Vegan Pizza

$14.99

Vegan marinara, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fresh basil. **Vegan cheese available upon request.

12" Shrimp Nola Pizza

$17.99

Special homemade sauce, artichoke & spinach, monterey jack cheese, sauteed crawfish.

12" La Crawdad Pizza



$17.99

Special homemade sauce, mozzarella cheese, crawfish.

12" Gator Flo Pizza

$17.99

Special homemade sauce, mozzarella cheese, alligator.

12" Lob Time Pizza

$17.99

Special homemade sauce, mozzarella cheese, lobster.

12" Crab & Shrimp Pizza

$17.99

Special homemade sauce, mozzarella cheese, crab & shrimp.

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Special homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, Gouda cheese, chicken.

12" BBQ Brisket Pizza

$18.99

Special homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, Gouda cheese, chopped beef brisket.

12" BBQ Pork Pizza

$16.99

Special homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, Gouda cheese, pulled pork.

12" Greek Pizza

$14.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, feta, Parmesan cheese, parsley, red onion, spinach, green peppers.

12" Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Homemade pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil.

12" Mediterranean Pizza

$14.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, red onions, ham, banana peppers, black olives.

12" Tropical Pizza

$14.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple.

16" Large

16" C.Y.O. Pizza

$21.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$18.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

16" Sausage Pizza

$18.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage.

16" Beef Pizza

$18.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned beef.

16" Pizza Lover Pizza

$18.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon.

16" Vegan Pizza

$18.99

Vegan marinara, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fresh basil. **Vegan cheese available upon request.

16" Greek Pizza

$18.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, feta, Parmesan cheese, parsley, red onion, spinach, green peppers.

16" Margherita Pizza

$18.99

Homemade pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil.

16" Mediterranean Pizza

$18.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, red onions, ham, banana peppers, black olives.

16" Tropical Pizza

$18.99

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple.

10" Cauliflower

10" C.Y.O. Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

10" Cheese Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

10" Pepperoni Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

10" Sausage Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

10" Beef Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

10" Pizza Lover Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

10" Vegan Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

10" Greek Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

10" Margherita Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

10" Mediterranean Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

10" Tropical Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

12" Gluten Free

12" C.Y.O. GF

$15.99

12" Cheese GF

$15.99

12" Pepperoni GF

$15.99

12" Sausage GF

$15.99

12" Beef GF

$15.99

12" Pizza Lover GF

$15.99

12" Vegan GF

$15.99

12" Greek GF

$15.99

12" Margherita GF

$15.99

12" Mediterranean GF

$15.99

12" Tropical GF

$15.99

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.75

Water



$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

White Milk

$1.99

Juice Box

$1.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Slush

$3.99

20oz Slush

$4.99

T.G.I.T.

Shrimp Creole

$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Pizza Difference

Location

2606 SW 19th Avenue Rd, Suite 103, Ocala, FL 34471

Directions

Gallery
JRocks Pizzeria image
JRocks Pizzeria image
JRocks Pizzeria image

Map
