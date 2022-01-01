Jr's Deli and Grille 265 Riverside Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
265 Riverside Avenue, Westport, CT 06880
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
No Reviews
540 Riverside Avenue Westport, CT 06880
View restaurant