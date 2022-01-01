A map showing the location of Jr's Deli and Grille 265 Riverside AvenueView gallery

Jr's Deli and Grille

265 Riverside Avenue

Westport, CT 06880

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

BEC

$7.75

HEC

$7.75

SEC

$7.75

Slamming Sammy

$10.50

Omelette

$10.00

Egg Platter

$8.50

French Toast

$10.00

Muffin

$4.50

Bagel

$3.50

Danish (SM)

$4.50

Danish (LG)

$6.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Breakfast Burritos

Baja

$10.50

3 Little Pigs

$11.50

Big Bad Wolf

$11.50

Big Lou

$9.00

Signature Sandwiches

The O-Line Special

$13.00

American Combo

$12.00

Italian Combo

$12.00

Chicken Fantastic

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$11.00

The Undertaker

$12.00

Super Mario

$12.00

The Vito

$12.00

The Dude

$10.00

CT Yankee

$13.50

Cold Cut Customs

Cold Cut Sandwich

$9.00

Hot Stuff

Chicken Cutlet

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Cordon Blue

$12.00

Chicken Parm

$12.00

Red Hot

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Hamburger

$8.00

BLT

$8.00

Pastrami Ruben

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Small Fry

$6.00

Large Fry

$7.00

Chips/Snacks

Chips (Small)

$2.50

Chips (Lrg)

$4.50

Specials

2 BBQ Slaw Dogs

$10.00

Hot Pastrami Philly

$14.00

Dan Dan Roast Beef

$13.00

Salads

JR's Salad

$12.00

Cobb

$12.00

Chef

$12.00

Tuna

$9.00

Chicken

$9.00

Egg

$9.00

Potato

$7.00

Water

Poland Spring

$2.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.00

La Criox

$3.50

Juice

Del's

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Nesquick

$3.25

Soda

Cheerwine

$3.25

Rooffbeer

$3.25

Birchbeer

$3.25

Soda Can

$2.75

Soda BTL

$3.25

Stewarts

$3.25

Steaz

$4.00

Snapple

Snapple Grape

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry

$3.00

Snapple Peach

$3.00

Snapple Iced Tea

$3.00

Snapple Half & Half

$3.00

Kombucha

East Coast Kombucha

$6.00

Coffee

Small Coffee

$2.50

Large Coffee

$3.25

Rise Coffee

$4.50
