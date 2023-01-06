JR's Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy NY style Pizza and Subs.
Location
1202 East Patrick Street, 2A, Frederick, MD 21701
Gallery
