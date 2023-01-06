Restaurant header imageView gallery

JR's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

1202 East Patrick Street, 2A

Frederick, MD 21701

Order Again

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro
Mexican Pizza (L 14")

Appetizers & Sides

French Fries

$3.49

Cheese French Fries

$5.99

Bacon and Cheddar, and Ranch Dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

10 pc Chicken Nuggets

$6.49

Sampler

$8.99

2 Moz, 2 wings, 1 chicken finger, 5 breaded mushrooms

Small Chicken Tenders (3pc)

$4.99

Large Chicken Tenders (7pc)

$9.49

Extra Large CHicken Tenders (10pc)

$13.99

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Cheese Bread

$6.99

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.99

Sausage Rolls

$8.99

Italian Sausage Roll

$10.99

Sausace, onion, green pepper, marinar Sauce, and Mozzarella cheese

Pizza

Sicillian 16" Pizza

$15.99

Slice of Cheese Pizza

$2.50

Small 10" Pizza

$7.99

Medium 12" Pizza

$10.99

Large 14" Pizza

$11.99

XL 16" Pizza

$13.99

Giant 18" Pizza

$15.99

Thin Crust 10" Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Specialty Pizzas Giant

Giant BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Giant BLT Pizza

$22.99

Giant Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Giant Cheese Burger Pizza

$22.99

Giant Extravaganza

$23.99

Giant Greek Delight

$22.99

Giant Hawaiian

$22.99

Giant Margarita Pizza

$22.99

Giant Meat Lover

$22.99

Giant Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$22.99

Giant Supreme

$22.99

Giant Ultimate Cheese Pizza

$22.99

Giant Veggie Lover

$22.99

Giant White Pizza

$19.99

Specialty Pizzas Large

L BBQ Chicken

$17.99

L BLT Pizza

$17.99

L Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

L Cheese Burger Pizza

$17.99

L Extravaganza

$17.99

L Greek Delight

$17.99

L Hawaiian

$17.99

L Margarita Pizza

$17.99

L Meat Lover

$17.99

L Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.99

L Supreme

$17.99

L Ultimate Cheese Pizza

$17.99

L Veggie Lover

$17.99

L White Pizza

$14.99

Specialty Pizzas Med

M BBQ Chicken

$13.99

M BLT Pizza

$13.99

M Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

M Cheese Burger Pizza

$13.99

M Extravaganza

$14.99

M Greek Delight

$13.99

M Hawaiian

$13.99

M Margarita Pizza

$13.99

M Meat Lover

$13.99

M Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$13.99

M Supreme

$13.99

M Ultimate Cheese Pizza

$13.99

M Veggie Lover

$13.99

M White Pizza

$11.99

Specialty Pizzas Small

S BBQ Chicken

$11.99

S BLT Pizza

$11.99

S Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

S Cheese Burger Pizza

$11.99

S Extravaganza

$12.99

S Greek Delight

$11.99

S Hawaiian

$11.99

S Margarita Pizza

$11.99

S Meat Lover

$11.99

S Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$11.99

S Supreme

$11.99

S Ultimate Cheese Pizza

$11.99

S Veggie Lover

$11.99

S White Pizza

$8.99

Specialty Pizzas X Large

XL BBQ Chicken

$20.99

XL BLT Pizza

$20.99

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

XL Cheese Burger Pizza

$20.99

XL Extravaganza

$21.99

XL Greek Delight

$20.99

XL Hawaiian

$20.99

XL Margarita Pizza

$20.99

XL Meat Lover

$20.99

XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$20.99

XL Supreme

$20.99

XL Ultimate Cheese Pizza

$20.99

XL Veggie Lover

$20.99

XL White Pizza

$17.99

Subs

American Sub

$9.99

Ham, Turkey, American Cheese

BLT Sub

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Breaded Chicken Sub

$9.99

Cheese Burger Sub

$9.99

Cheese Steak

$9.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Cold Cut Sub

$9.99

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Pizza Steak

$9.99

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Shrimp Cheesesteak

$14.99

Shrimp Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.99

Tuna Sub

$9.99

Turkey Sub

$9.99

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Wings

Small Wings (5)

$6.49

Large Wings (10)

$11.49

Extra Large Wings (20)

$21.49

Jumbo Wings (30)

$31.99

Calzones & Stromboli

Calzone 4 Toppings

$10.99

Topping choices: Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Sausage, Chicken Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Jalapeño, Onion, Banana Pepper, Pineapple, Tomato, Broccoli, Feta Cheese

Calzone Cheese & Pepperoni

$9.99

Calzone Meat Lover

$13.99

Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

Calzone Veggie Lover

$13.99

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Tomato, black Olive

Italian Sausage Roll

$10.99

Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Steak Calzone

$13.99

Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper & Mozzarella Cheese

Steak Stromboli

$13.99

Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper & Mozzarella Cheese

Stromboli 4 Toppings

$10.99

Topping choices: Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Sausage, Chicken Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Jalapeño, Onion, Banana Pepper, Pineapple, Tomato, Broccoli, Feta Cheese

Stromboli Cheese & Pepperoni

$9.99

Stromboli Meat Lover

$13.99

Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

Supreme Calzone

$13.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper & Mushroom

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

$11.99

Includes: Toasted garlic bread

Manicotti

$10.99

Includes: Toasted garlic bread

Manicotti with Meatballs

$11.99

Includes: Toasted garlic bread

Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce

$8.99

Includes: Toasted garlic bread

Spaghetti with Breaded Chicken

$10.99

Includes: Toasted garlic bread

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$11.99

Includes: Toasted garlic bread

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$10.99

Includes: Toasted garlic bread

Stuffed Shells

$10.99

Includes: Toasted garlic bread

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.99

Club Sandwich

$7.49

Ham, Turkey & Bacon

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Ham & Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Tuna Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.49

Strips of turkey breast, country ham, topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, eggs, carrots & lettuce. Choice of dressing.

Chicken Finger Salad

$8.49

Breaded chicken, fresh lettuce, served with shredded provolone, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, green peppers, mushroom, eggs & carrots. Choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, green peppers, mushroom, eggs & carrots

Greek Salad

$8.49

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, feta cheese, green peppers, mushroom, carrots, eggs, and mozzarella cheese & pepperoni. Served with Golden Italian dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.49

Grilled chicken, lettuce with shredded Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, carrots and Caesar dressing.

Italian Salad

$8.49

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, green peppers, eggs, mushroom & carrots. Choice of dressing.

Tuna Salad

$8.49

Tuna, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, green peppers, mushroom, eggs & carrots. Choice of dressing.

Beverages

2 Liter

$2.99

Bottle

$1.99

Can (12 Oz.)

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.25

Mexican Food

Burrito Chicken

$7.99

Includes: flour tortilla, rice, roasted veggie, cheese & sour cream and salsa

Burrito Steak

$7.99

Includes: flour tortilla, rice, roasted veggie, cheese & sour cream and salsa

Chicken Fajitas

$10.99

Includes: Sour Cream & Salsa, grilled meat, roasted vegetable and sour cream with warm tortillas and cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Served with Sour Cream & Salsa

JR's Bowl (Chicken)

$7.99

Includes: Rice, roasted vegetables, cheese, cilantro and salsa verde

JR's Bowl (Steak)

$7.99

Includes: Rice, roasted vegetables, cheese, cilantro and salsa verde

JR's Bowl (Veggie)

$7.99

Includes: Rice, roasted vegetables, cheese, cilantro and salsa verde

Mexican Pizza (L 14")

$17.99

Includes: Beef, onion, jalapeño pepper, and cheddar cheese

Steak Fajitas

$11.99

Includes: Sour Cream & Salsa, grilled meat, roasted vegetable and sour cream with warm tortillas and cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

Served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.99

Served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Greek Specials

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Includes: French Fries

Gyro Platter (Chicken)

$13.99

Includes: Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce, small Greek Salad, French Fries, and bottle of soda

Gyro Platter (Lamb)

$13.99

Includes: Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce, small Greek Salad, French Fries, and bottle of soda

Lamb Gyro

$8.99

Includes: French Fries

Others

Hot Dog

$2.99

Seafood

Crab Cake

$9.99

Served with French Fries & Tartar Sauce

Crab Sandwich

$9.99

Served with French Fries & Tartar Sauce

Crispy Fish Fillets

$8.99

Served with French Fries & Tartar Sauce

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Served with French Fries & Tartar Sauce

Shrimp Poppers

$8.99

Served with French Fries & Tartar Sauce

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Made with Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, & Mayonnaise

Ham & Turkey

$6.99

Made with Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, & Mayonnaise

Desserts

Cinnamon Bread

$4.99

New York Style Cheesecake

$3.50

Combos and Specials

2 Large (14") - Two Toppings

$22.99

Monday Fever

$6.99

Sub Combo

$11.99

2 Slice Special

$5.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Enjoy NY style Pizza and Subs.

1202 East Patrick Street, 2A, Frederick, MD 21701

