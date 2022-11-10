A map showing the location of JS brothers restaurant INC 169 Benefit StreetView gallery

JS brothers restaurant INC 169 Benefit Street

169 Benefit Street

Pawtucket, RI 02861

Popular Items

Dinner Omelet
#4. 2 Eggs & 1 Pancakes
Country Benedict

Benedicts

Country Benedict

$10.99

Two poach eggs, ham steak, bacon, diced tomatoes & spinach on an English Muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, served with homefries

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$11.99

2 Poached eggs, smoked salmon, grilled asparagus on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, served with homefries

Ham & bacon Benedict

$9.59

Muffin

$2.99

Yogurt

$3.49

Plain or vanilla yogurt with blueberries, strawberries and granola

Fruit smoothie

$5.49

Eggs and corned beef hash

$10.99

Scrambled with chorizo

$9.99

Side hash

$2.99

Sofrito

$7.99+

Típico special

$13.99

Egg and cheese on bagel

$7.99

sausage benedict

$12.99

Breakfast Quasedilla

Mediterranean Quesadilla B

$7.99

Scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, shredded mozzarella on a flour tortilla and side of sour cream

Mushroom Quesadilla B

$7.99

Scrambled eggs, spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, shredded mozzarella on a flour tortilla and side of sour cream

Steak Quesadilla B

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, shaved steak, onions, broccoli, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella on a flour tortilla and side of sour cream

French Toast

French Toast

$5.99

2 Slices of Portuguese sweet bread soaked in sweet cinnamon butter topped with butter, powder sugar and fresh fruit

Stuffed French Toast

$6.99

2 Slices of Portuguese sweet bread soaked in sweet cinnamon batter topped stuffed with sweet mascarpone cheese topped with fresh strawberry

Kids Drinks

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Juice

$1.75

sodas

$1.25

Kids Menu

#1. One scrambled egg & cheese

$5.99

1 Scrambled eggs with cheese served with home fries and a slice of toast (12yrs and under)

#2. One egg w/ French toast

$7.99

1 Scrambled egg, 1 slice of french toast served with powder sugar, soft butter and choice of drink (12yrs and under)

Grilled cheese

$6.99

Served with french fries and choice drink (12yrs and under)

Ham and Cheese sandwish

$6.99

Served with french fries and choice drink (12yrs and under)

Mains

#1. 2 Eggs

$6.99

Eggs cooked any style served with home fries and choice of toast

#2. 3 Eggs & 3 Sausage Links

$7.99

Eggs cooked any style served with home fries and choice of toast

#3. 3 Eggs & Ham

$8.99

Eggs cooked any style served with home fries and choice of toast

#4. 2 Eggs & 1 Pancakes

$7.99

Eggs cooked any style served with home fries and choice of toast

#5. 3 Eggs & Bacon

$7.99

Omelet

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Served with your choice of toast and home fries

Dinner Omelet

$9.99

3 Eggs, shaved steak, onions, mushrooms and american cheese, Served with your choice of toast and home fries

Florentino Omelet

$8.99

3 Eggs, spinach, tomatoes and provolone cheese, Served with your choice of toast and home fries

Garden Omelet

$8.99

3 Eggs, broccoli, tomatoes, olives, roasted red peppers and cheddar cheese, Served with your choice of toast and home fries

Greek Omelet

$8.99

3 Eggs, tomatoes, olives, spinach and feta cheese, Served with your choice of toast and home fries

Italian Omelet

$9.99

3 Eggs, italian sausage, ham, cherry tomatoes and provolone cheese, Served with your choice of toast and home fries

Plain Omelet

$6.99

Served with your choice of toast and home fries

Portuguese Omelet

$9.99

3 Eggs, chourico, green peppers, cherry tomatoes and shredded mozzarella, Served with your choice of toast and home fries

Western Omelet

$9.99

3 Eggs, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, spinach and swiss cheese, Served with your choice of toast and home fries

corned beef hash omelet

$11.99

kielbasa omelet

$11.99

Pancakes

3 Pancakes With your Choice Of Fruit

$6.99

All pancakes come with butter, powder sugar and whipped cream

1 Plain Pancake

$1.99

Pancake comes with butter and powdered sugar

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$3.00

Pancake comes with butter and powdered sugar

Side Orders

Add 1 extra egg

$0.99

Bacon

$2.99

Cream cheese

$0.99

English Muffin

$2.00

French Fries

$2.99

Wheat available

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Add Cream Cheese

Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Ham

$4.99

HFries

$2.25

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Strawberry, melon, banana and pineapple

S. Seacer Salad

$4.99

S. Spinach Salad

$4.99

Sausage Links

$3.99

Sauted onion

$0.50

Toast

$1.99

with butter

Shaved steak

$4.50

tomatoe

$0.50

cheese

$0.50

Specials

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Scrambled eggs, zucchini, roasted red peppers, arugula. shredded cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla

Breakfast Pizza

$6.99

2 Eggs any style, cherry tomatoes, bacon, shredded mozzarella on a pita bread topped with fresh scallions

Open Face Avocado

$8.99

Bacon Eggs & Cheese

$6.99

Eggs over hash

$8.99

poached over english

$11.49

Waffles

3 topping Waffle

$8.99

plain waffle

$2.99

French toast

French Toast

$6.99

Stuffed French Toast

$7.99

Catering

Catering Especials

$8.99

Week specials

#7 Especial- 1 egg, HF, white toast

$4.99

Egg & cheese Sandwich

$7.99

The platter especial

$9.99

sausage egg and cheese sandwich

$7.99

bacon egg & cheese sandwich

$8.99

Burgers

Pesto Burger

$13.99

Brother's Burger

$13.99

8 oz. grilled angus patty, mushrooms, caramelized onions, bacon and swiss cheese on a brioche bun with your choice of side

Greek Burger

$13.99

8 oz. grilled angus beef patty sliced tomatoes, lettuce and bacon topped with feta cheese on a brioche bun with your choice of side

Cheese Burger

$11.99

8 oz. grilled angus beef patty and your choice of cheese with your choice of side

Day Special

Fish and chips

$15.99

Cup clam chowder

$4.00

Bowl clam chowder

$7.99

ceviche

$13.99

Desserts

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.99

Raspberry Donut cheesecake

$7.99

Strawberry Ice Cream

$4.99

Tres Leches

$6.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99

Grilled Pizza

Chicken pizza

$10.99

Steak pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni pizza

$10.99

Pastas

Penne Vodka

$15.99

Penne Pesto

$15.99

Quesadillas

Shaved Steak Quesadilla Lunch

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla Lunch

$9.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Spinach Salad

$7.99

Wraps

Caesar wrap Lunch

$12.99

Pesto Chicken wrap lunch

$12.99

Steak wrap Lunch

$13.99

sandwich

blt sandwich

$7.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Chocolate w/ Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Sodas

$1.99

Juice

$2.50

Milk Shake

$5.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

cofee milk

$2.69

chocolate coffe milk shake

$5.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

169 Benefit Street, Pawtucket, RI 02861

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

