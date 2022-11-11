JS International Foods 100 south central expressway #35

  • Home
Order Again

Liquor

Well Vodka

Absolut

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Citron

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

Well Gin

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Well Rum

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling'S

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Well Tequila

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa Noble

Corazon Reposado

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

Well Whiskey

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Beer

Modelo

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Wine

COLODA

$5.00

J HAPPY

$5.00

STRW DAQ

$5.00

WILD BERRY

$5.00

OV Zinfandel

$8.00

Josh Cabernet

$8.00

Andre Champagne

$6.00

SC Chardonnay

$7.00

Asolo-Prosecco

$8.00

Lamara-Prosecco

$8.00

Tropical Moscato

$6.00

Barefoot Moscato

$6.00

GLS Red Wine

$1.00

BTL Red Wine

Soda/Juice

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

HIBICIOUS

$5.50

PINEAPPLE

$5.50

WATERMELON GINGER

$5.50

Big Red

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

A LA CART

SHRIMP

SHRIMP

$7.50
POULET JERK BRAISIER

POULET JERK BRAISIER

$8.50
RED SNAPPER

RED SNAPPER

$18.00
SALMON 8OZ

SALMON 8OZ

$14.00
SAUSAGE

SAUSAGE

$6.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.50

SALMON 6OZ

$12.95

ALL RICE DINNER

POULET BRAISER(JERK CHICKEN)/ DIRTY RICE

$23.00

24hrs marinaded grilled chicken legs served beef dirty rice

SAUTEED SHRIMP / DIRTY RICE

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp with bell pepper, onion, garlic served with beef dirty rice

SALMON/DIRTY RICE

$24.00

RED SNAPPER / DIRTY RICE

$30.00

CHICKEN CURRY/ RICE &CABBAGE

$17.00

GOAT CURRY/ RICE& CABBAGE

$20.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$18.00

LOBSTER FRIED RICE

$26.00

OXTAIL / DIRTY RICE

$30.00

STUFFED TURKEY LEGS/ DIRTY RICE

$23.00

WHITE BUTTER SAUCE FISH

$18.00

LAMB CHOPS

$26.00

PORTUGUESE FISH

$27.00

WHITE WINE SHRIMP

$23.00

APPETIZER

Chicken wings

Chicken wings

$9.99

Grilled or fried, flavor BBQ, lemon pepper, hot, Cajun & garlic parmesan

Beef nachos

$12.00

ground, nachos, sour cream

Crab & shrimp nachos

Crab & shrimp nachos

$24.00
Mac& cheese Bit

Mac& cheese Bit

$8.00
samosa

samosa

$3.75
3 tacos

3 tacos

$9.00
BEEF DIBBI

BEEF DIBBI

$15.00

DESSERT

Hot fudge chocolat mouse serve w/ ice cream

$7.50

Apple tarte cake

$7.50

Browne ice cream

$7.50

Malva pudding

$7.00

carrot cake

$6.50

chocolatcake

$7.50

INTERNATIONAL DISH

ROYAL CHICKEN STEW

ROYAL CHICKEN STEW

$20.00

Fried Chicken leg quarter, mixing on the tomato sauce served with white rice & cabbage

MELON SEEDS(Egussi

MELON SEEDS(Egussi

$22.00

Made of beef and chicken egusy, palm oil, bell pepper and seasoning served with green plantain or fufu

GOAT STEW OR CURRY

GOAT STEW OR CURRY

$25.00

24hrs marinated Goat made with curry powder, onion, bell pepper, garlic served with rice & cabbage

JS SHRIMP FRIED RICE

JS SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp mixed with vegetable, rice and JS special sauce

SUPPU KANDJA (OKRA STEW)

SUPPU KANDJA (OKRA STEW)

$22.00

Made with beef, chicken, dried crawfish served with choose of rice, fufu

FAMOUS FISH COUSCOUS

FAMOUS FISH COUSCOUS

$25.00

fried or grilled fish served with couscous mixied veggies

FISH THIEBOUDIENNE

FISH THIEBOUDIENNE

$20.00

fried fish ser

POULET YASSA ( CHICKEN YASSA)

POULET YASSA ( CHICKEN YASSA)

$17.00

Chicken marinated in lemon juice & sauteed onion served white rice

LAMB THIEDOU YAPP

LAMB THIEDOU YAPP

$21.00

Lamb with stewed vegetable served exotic rice

NDOLE (CAMEROON)

$20.00

wash bitter leaf cooked with meat , oil and mixed seasoning served with rice

LAMB BUNNY CHOW

LAMB BUNNY CHOW

$19.00

24hrs lamb marinated made with sauteed onion, fresh tomato served on the bread bowl

GOAT MASALA/RICE & CABBAGE

$20.00

PASTA DINNER

CHICKEN CAJUN PASTA

$16.00

SHRIMP CAJUN PASTA

$18.00

LOBSTER CAJUN PASTA

$22.00

SALMON CAJUN PASTA

$25.00

SAUSAGE CAJUN PASTA

$16.00

JERK CHICKEN /CHICKEN PASTA

$25.00

JERK CHICKEN / SHRIMP PASTA

$26.00

JERK CHICKEN/ LOBSTER PASTA

$28.00

JERK CHICKEN/ MAC&CHEESE

$23.00

OXTAIL/ CHICKEN PASTA

$32.00

JERK OXTAIL/ SHRIMP PASTA

$35.00

JERK LOBSTER / LOBSTER MAC

$29.00

JECK OXTAIL/ MAC&CHEESE

$30.00

STUFFED TURKEY LEGS/ CHICKEN PASTA

$25.00

STUFFED TURKEY LEGS/ SHRIMP PASTA

$28.00

STUFFED TURKEY LEGS/ LOSBTER MAC

$29.00

STUFFED TURKEY LEGS/ MAC & CHEESE

$22.00

STUFFED TURKEY LEGS/ SAUSAGE PASTA

$27.00

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$16.95

Oxtail / Lobster Mac

$38.00

salmon/ lobster mac

$31.00

salmon/ shrimp pasta

$29.00

salmon/ mac&cheese

$21.00

jerk chicken/mixed veggie

$20.00

JERK OXTAIL/LOBSTER PASTA

$38.00

SALAD

Shrimp salad

Shrimp salad

$15.00
season salad

season salad

$6.50
salmon salad

salmon salad

$17.00
chicken salad

chicken salad

$14.00

SIDE DISH

BEEF DIRTY RICE

BEEF DIRTY RICE

$8.50

VEGGIE RICE

$6.50

VEGGIE LOVER'S RICE

$8.50
FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUT

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUT

$8.00
CABBAGE

CABBAGE

$7.00
MAC&CHEESE

MAC&CHEESE

$6.50
BAKED POTATO'S(FLAVOR ROSEMARY)

BAKED POTATO'S(FLAVOR ROSEMARY)

$7.00
WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$7.00
BEAN'S

BEAN'S

$6.50

SOUP

Bouillons sauvage

Bouillons sauvage

$25.00
chicken hallelujah soup

chicken hallelujah soup

$15.00
seafood Hallelujah

seafood Hallelujah

$21.00
Fish sauvage

Fish sauvage

$21.25

Smoker turkey soup

$16.00
Buttenut soup

Buttenut soup

$12.00

STEAK DISH

STEAK VICTORIA FILET

STEAK VICTORIA FILET

$24.99+

served with a choose of two side: the most tender and juicy thick cut

STEAK RIBIYE

STEAK RIBIYE

$22.99+

24hrs well marinade, juicy and seasoned

STEAK BONE IN RIBIYE

STEAK BONE IN RIBIYE

$28.99

24hrs extra marinade, juicy and tenderness

Beef Dirty Rice

$8.50

Veggie Rice

$6.50

Mushroom Rice

$8.50

Brussel Sprout

$8.00

Cabbage

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Lobster Mac

$14.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

White Rice

$4.00

Black Rice

$7.00

VEGAN DESSERT

orange custard

$8.00

Chocolate cake

$8.00

VEGAN DISH

vegan jerk chick'n mushroom dirty dice

$24.00

vegan chick'n pasta

$24.00

chick'n pasta

$20.00

vegan lobster mac

$22.00

vegan veggie pasta

$17.00

vegan beef la bolognaise

$22.00

vegan shrimp fried rice

$22.00

Jerk falafel /dirty mushroom rice

$23.00

curry chick'n /rice & cabbage

$20.00

vegan jerk oxtail / dirty mushroom rice

$29.00

beef lentils / rice & cabbage

$20.00

vegan beef nachos

$16.00

Shrimp & beef nachos

$25.00

Jerk chick'n / veggie pasta

$25.00

jackfruit curry/ rice &cabbage

$17.00

Jerk Jackfruit /Mushroom dirtyrice

$23.00

TACOS

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Shrimp

Oxtail

Catering

Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Mashed Potatoes

$15.00

French Bread

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$25.00

Mango Tea

$10.00

Sausage

$20.00

Omelets

Veggie

$11.00

Oxtail

$27.00

Shrimp

$1,700.00

Lobster & Shrimp

$36.00

Grits

Oxtails

$30.00

Shrimp

$23.00

Seafood Lovers Grits

$37.00

Pancakes

Mammas Messed Up

$7.00

Mammas Stuffed

Breakfast Taco

Loaded (Sausage, Bacon, Ham)

Oxtail

Sausage Only

Veggie

Shrimp & Grits

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 south central expressway #35, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

